Speakers Stress Economic and Social Council’s Key Role in Responding to Today’s Global Challenges, as 54-Member Organ Begins 2026 Session, Elects Bureau

The Economic and Social Council commenced its 2026 session today, and as Canada handed its presidency to Nepal, speakers pointed to the important role that the organ must play in responding to the myriad challenges of the moment.

Opening the meeting, Robert Rae (Canada), the Council’s President for its 2025 session, noted that “we hear a lot in the UN discourse about how things are broken, how things have fallen apart, how things are unhinged”. While not disagreeing with those assessments, he emphasized: “Our job is not to give speeches saying how terrible things are — our job is to roll up our sleeves and fix things.” He added that no UN agency or body “has more of a responsibility to do that than the Economic and Social Council”.

Urging that body to take its responsibilities seriously, he recalled some of the problems that the Council addressed over the past year — the role of artificial intelligence, the situation in Haiti and development in the UN context. “I think this Council helped,” he stated. He also pointed out that current questions regarding the UN’s relevance are not new — some even raised them when the Organization was founded — and spotlighted, as a counterpoint, the important discourse concerning the State of Palestine during the recent high-level conference on the two-State solution.

President Appointed, Vice-Presidents Elected for 2026 Session

He concluded that the new Bureau will face new challenges ahead — “that’s how the world works” — and the Council then elected, by acclamation, Lok Bahadur Thapa (Nepal) as President of the Council at its 2026 session.

Taking his seat at the podium, Mr. Thapa directed the Council to proceed to the election of the other Bureau members for that session. The body then elected — also by acclamation — Amar Bendjamaa (Algeria), Paruyr Hovhannisyan (Armenia), Wellington Darío Bencosme Castaños (Dominican Republic) and Héctor Gómez Hernández (Spain) to serve as Vice-Presidents.

Mr. Thapa then delivered his inaugural statement, emphasizing: “For Nepal, this is a historic moment.” Recalling that his country was admitted to the UN 70 years ago, he said that assuming Presidency of the Council for the first time is a “testament to our enduring commitment to multilateralism and our aspiration to contribute meaningfully to build trust, strengthen multilateral cooperation and achieve a more just, inclusive, equitable and resilient world”.

Yet, “the world today is navigating a ‘polycrisis’” of conflict, climate disruption, economic uncertainty and deepening inequality, he said, also pointing to renewed great Power competition, escalating cyberthreats, an off-track 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, surging humanitarian needs and a $4 trillion annual financing gap for developing countries. “In this context, the role of ECOSOC has never been more relevant and important,” he stated.

Under ‘Delivering Better’ Motto, President Outlines Priorities for Session

Noting that his Presidency will be guided by the motto of “Delivering Better”, he underscored that doing so “is not an option — it is an imperative”. Detailing what that motto means for Nepal, he underlined the need to strengthen multilateralism and rebuild trust, accelerate the 2030 Agenda, ensure effective coordination and coherence within the UN system, strengthen partnerships and ensure implementation and follow-up. “ECOSOC must evolve from convening dialogue to driving measurable impact,” he urged.

He also outlined several priorities for his presidency, including transforming agriculture and food systems to strengthen food security and rural resilience; championing digital inclusion and youth entrepreneurship; and advancing climate action and resilience. On the latter, he said that special focus will be placed on mitigating glacial lake outburst floods and protecting vulnerable communities. Among other initiatives, he said that his presidency will also give “due priority to promoting the interests of countries in special situations”, as “their unique vulnerabilities demand tailored solutions”.

“ECOSOC is our place,” he stressed, encouraging all present to “bring forward your vision, your ideas and your transformative solutions”. He added: “We must send a clear and united message — multilateralism delivers, and it delivers for everyone.”

Following that statement, the newly elected Vice-Presidents — the representatives of Algeria, Armenia, Dominican Republic and Spain — as well as delegates from China, Australia, Djibouti, Republic of Korea, South Africa and the European Union, took the floor to thank the outgoing Bureau and express support for the incoming one. Many specifically thanked Mr. Rae for his work over the past year.

Speakers also acknowledged the challenges ahead and underlined the Council’s important role in addressing them at this critical juncture for development. An observer for the Major Groups and Other Stakeholders Coordination Mechanism, for her part, underlined the need for civil society to be heard during that endeavour.

Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Says Urgent Action, Stronger Cooperation Key to Advance Sustainable Development Goals

“Through its convening power — across segments, forums and special meetings — the Council has shown its continued relevance,” said Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs. Today’s interconnected world demands stronger cooperation to achieve sustainable solutions, he pointed out, calling for “urgent” action to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as only 35 per cent of targets are currently on track.

“ECOSOC’s role is central,” he stressed, “to forge consensus, provide policy guidance and mobilize coordination action and follow-up.” Its eightieth anniversary invites reflection, and upcoming reviews are key opportunities to ensure the realization of its full potential. He concluded: “I urge all Member States to continue actively engaging with the Council to advance the implementation of its mandates and the realization of the SDGs.”

Council Adopts Provisional Agenda, Working Arrangements for Session

Following that, the Council adopted, without a vote, its provisional agenda (document E/2026/1) and working arrangements (to be issued as document E/2026/L.1) for 2026.