Economic and Social Council Concludes High-Level Segment

The Economic and Social Council concludes its high-level segment under the theme “Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs for leaving no one behind”.

In the morning, Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, will hear the introduction of the Secretary-General’s reports on the theme of the High-level Political Forum — which took place 21 to 23 July, and the Council (document E/2025/69) and on long-term impact of current trends on the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) (document E/2025/68 and Corr. 1 and 2.)

José Antonio Ocampo, Chair of the Committee for Development Policy, will introduce the report of the Committee at its twenty-seventh session (document E/2025/33.)

Afterwards, participants will hold a high-level policy dialogue, including on future trends and scenarios related to the Council theme and the long-term impact of current trends. Krzysztof Szczerski, Council Vice-President, will chair the discussion. Sherwin Bryce-Pease, Bureau Chief and Correspondent of the South African Broadcasting Corporation, will moderate. Panellists will include Guy Ryder, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Policy; Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General, International Labour Organization (ILO); Kitty van der Heijden, Deputy Executive Director, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); and Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Secretary-General, International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of Uganda, and Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Secretary General of the National Planning Council of Qatar, will be the respondents.

In the afternoon, a policy dialogue will focus on “Global trends and their future impacts: globalization and international cooperation in a transforming world”, followed by the adoption of the segment’s Ministerial Declaration.