Economic and Social Council Concludes High-level Political Forum

The Economic and Social Council concludes its High-level Political Forum under the theme “Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs for leaving no one behind”.

The Forum, which began 21 July is part of the Council’s high-level segment, which will run through 24 July.

Member States will make statements this morning under the theme “UN@80: Catalyzing Change for Sustainable Development” and in the afternoon conclude the Forum with the adoption of a ministerial declaration.

Also today, the Council will continue its voluntary national reviews, on Bhutan, Ghana, Iraq, Qatar, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Ethiopia, India and Lesotho.

Council President Bob Rae and Vice President Lok Bahadur Thapa will chair the reviews.