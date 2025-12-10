Economic and Social Council Fills Vacancies in Subsidiary Bodies, Adopts Decisions on Organizational Matters, Geospatial Information

(Note: Owing to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the Organization, today's Economic and Social Council meeting was not covered.)

The Economic and Social Council today held its fourth plenary meeting, during which it adopted several decisions on organizational matters and geospatial information and elected members to a number of its subsidiary bodies, functional commissions and executive boards.

Under its agenda item on organizational matters, the Council adopted three decisions (documents E/2026/L.3, E/2026/L.4 and E/2026/L.5), as well as a recommendation on geospatial information contained in document E/2026/46. The decisions addressed procedural and administrative issues related to the work of the Council and its subsidiary machinery.

The Council then proceeded to elections by acclamation to fill vacancies on several bodies. Azerbaijan and South Africa were elected to the Commission on Population and Development, while Azerbaijan and Benin were elected to the Commission for Social Development. Italy was elected to the Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting.

For the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Germany, India and the United States were elected for three-year terms, while Denmark and Belgium were elected to serve the remainder of unexpired terms. The Council also elected Croatia, Lesotho and Mexico to the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), Lesotho to the Executive Board of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and Armenia and Paraguay to the Organizational Committee of the Peacebuilding Commission.

The Economic and Social Council will continue its work at a later date to consider additional items on its agenda.