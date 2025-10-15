Deputy Secretary-General Calls for Urgent Climate Action, Bold Investments in Mitigation, Adaptation, ahead of Brazil Summit

Following are Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, at the closing ceremony of the pre-Conference of the Parties meeting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), in Brasilia today:

This Pre-COP meeting has been a critical milestone on our way to COP30.

I leave here heartened at the commitment I have heard from all of you to multilateralism and to supporting the Brazilian Presidency in delivering an ambitious outcome at COP30.

Even as geopolitical divisions deepen, your resolve to fight the climate crisis and your commitment to the Paris Agreement remains strong.

And there are reasons to be hopeful. We now have 125 countries representing more than 78 per cent of global emissions who have submitted or made announcements on their new NDC (Nationally Determined Contribution) targets.

We are seeing a clear and collective response to the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement.

Countries are bringing forward economy-wide targets covering all sectors and greenhouse gases, many for the first time. You are setting new targets for renewables, energy efficiency, fossil fuel reduction, methane emissions and forest protection. You are also increasingly integrating adaptation and financing into your NDCs.

Ahead of the thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) every country that has not yet finalized its new NDC must do so without any further delay. And you have the full support of the UN system through the UN Climate Promise.

However, we need to face reality. While progress has been made, it is clearly not enough.

The science is clear that much greater ambition and implementation are required if we are to keep the 1.5°C limit within reach.

In Belém we will have a clearer picture of precisely how far off track the world is in meeting the Paris goals, and we will need respond with a clear plan to close the emissions gap, along with the gaps in ambition on adaptation and finance.

We know we have the solutions. Since Paris, a new clean energy economy has emerged leading to growth, millions of jobs, improved health and more accessible and affordable energy.

And there are five things that we must demonstrate at COP30:

First, that the next decade will be one of implementation and acceleration; that we cannot just meet but go beyond NDC targets.

Second, give developing countries the confidence that the political and economic conditions will be in place to enable ambitious action.

Third, demonstrate commitment to delivering the $300 billion to developing countries by 2035 and chart a credible path to $1.3 trillion annually in climate finance that is accessible, affordable and doesn't deepen debt.

Fourth, demonstrate that not only do we have the solutions to transform energy, transport and industry, protect people, and restore nature; but we can deliver them at pace and scale.

Fifth, close the adaptation gap by supporting country-led frameworks and scaling up adaptation finance.

This is not a moment for despair but for determination and deliberate action. It is a moment to take stock, recalibrate and prepare for the hard work that needs to be done at COP30 in Brazil.

That is the message I will take to the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF):

Urging finance ministers to take the lead in implementing their national climate plans.

Calling on multilateral development banks to recognize their central role at Belém, unlocking affordable international finance for mitigation and adaptation investments.

As well as urging the IMF to align its macroeconomic guidance to better protect vulnerable economies.

The next decade must be about delivery. About turning the foundation we've built through multilateralism into transformed economies with tangible benefits for billions of people.

A decade where clean energy brings health and opportunity. Where resilience safeguards lives and livelihoods. Where climate action becomes a driving force for sustainable development.

So, let’s bring to Belém the same openness, creativity and spirit of cooperation we have seen here and turn it into the breakthroughs the world is waiting for. Thank you.