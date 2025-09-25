Deputy Secretary-General Calls for Increased Ambitions ahead of Climate Conference in Brazil

Following are Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks to the closing of the Special Event on Climate Ambition, in New York today:

I would like to thank all those that have participated in today’s meeting and stayed through to the end, as well as those that participated in the Climate Solutions Dialogues that took place across the past three days, and Ana Toni mentioned those.

This afternoon’s session started with a clarion call from science — that it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C this century — but only if countries act with urgency, determination and solidarity.

And we closed with a passionate call from youth to accelerate climate action and progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to deliver a safer and more sustainable planet for future generations.

As emissions continue to climb, climate extremes are accelerating, we have heard that they are destroying lives, demolishing livelihoods, and upending economies. It is also pushing millions into poverty, driving mass displacement and exacerbating insecurity and conflict.

And we know that current geopolitical uncertainties and divisions and economic challenges — the world is committed to climate action. Over 100 countries, almost 40 at the level of Heads of State and Government, have come to announce or reiterate their new climate targets — or their intent to bring them forward to the thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30).

This sends a message of unity, hope, and optimism that climate remains a priority, and with commitments from Governments, businesses and finance to act. Today’s announcements of new nationally determined contributions (NDCs) represent a positive step forward on the road to COP30 in Belem. Leaders from across the world have stood together to show that even at a moment of division and uncertainty, the resolve and determination to fight the climate crisis is alive and strong.

We had close to 100 parties representing more than 66 per cent of global emissions have now submitted or made announcements on their new NDC targets, and that is quite amazing. We now know there is a moment as we go to COP. We are seeing a clear, collective response to the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement with countries bringing forward economy-wide targets covering all sectors and greenhouse gases — many for the first time — including China, Barbados, Nepal, Nigeria, and Singapore.

Countries have brought forward new targets for increasing renewables integration, increasing energy efficiency, reducing fossil fuel consumption, and reducing methane emissions, and protecting forests.

Countries are also increasingly incorporating adaptation considerations and financing costs into their new NDCs. Many others have committed to presenting their new NDCs by COP30. Ahead of COP30, every country that has not yet finalized its new NDC must do so without any further delay.

We also heard commitments to strengthen climate justice, with increased support for developing countries to advance their energy transitions, to bolster their economies, and adapt to a changing — and more dangerous — climate change.

Countries also emphasized their firm commitment to international cooperation when it comes to tackling the climate crisis. I am grateful to all who turned up and made those commitments today.

In doing so, you have chosen to embrace the new clean energy economy that has emerged in the ten years since Paris — contributing to economic growth, creating millions of decent jobs, and improving public health, while making energy more accessible and affordable.

But while progress was made, it is clearly not enough. Science tells us that much greater ambition and implementation are required if we are to keep the 1.5°C limit within reach. This is not a moment for despair, but it is for determination and deliberate action. It is a moment to take stock, recalibrate and prepare for the hard work that needs to be done at COP30 in Brazil.

By COP30, we will have a clearer picture of how far off track the world is to meet the Paris goals. And in Belem, countries will need to respond with a clear plan to close the ambition gap, along with the gaps in ambition on adaptation and finance.

It is therefore essential that COP30, under the leadership of Brazil, delivers a bold and credible response to the NDC ambition gap and signals that 2025 represents a turning point — the beginning of a decade of acceleration, delivery and implementation.

This must include a credible path to mobilizing the $1.3 trillion annually in climate finance by 2035, as we all agreed at COP29, which also addresses issues such as accessibility, affordability, and debt.

This COP must also provide developing countries with a clear signal that the enabling political and economic conditions will be in place to not just meet but exceed their targets.

The outcomes of this meeting, including from the 10 Solutions Dialogues, provide a solid basis to build on, with concrete recommendations to drive progress on finance, adaptation, energy, deforestation and many more.

The recommendations will go into a Chairs Summary to be released shortly and taken forward by the COP30 presidency.

So, we have the solutions, tools and technologies to transform and decarbonize our energy systems, transport and industry, as well as to protect people, restore our forests and other natural capital. What we lack is speed and scale and that must change now.

The next decade will be decisive. Turning the global economy off fossil fuels and onto renewables is a herculean task. But it is one that is entirely possible. As the Secretary-General said, we have economics and the law on our side and overwhelmingly public support. Today also demonstrated that there is political will.

Today’s meeting showed that political will remains strong and that multilateralism, justice, and solidarity remain at the core of our efforts to solve the climate crisis. So let’s build on that foundation on the road to and at COP30.

Let us summon the courage, that we heard our young person talk to, to act at the scale and with a sense of urgency that this moment demands.