Hailing Progress to Transform Food Systems, Deputy Secretary-General Urges Stronger Collaboration to End Global Hunger, at UN Summit+4 Stocktake’s Closing Plenary

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, at the closing plenary of the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4), in Addis Ababa today:

Let me begin by extending my appreciation to the Government of Ethiopia for its warm hospitality, and to the Italian Government as well, for their support as Co-Hosts of this Second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake.

Over the last three days, we have engaged and heard from over 3,000 of you — leaders from Ethiopia and Italy, Kenya, Somalia, Comoros, Liberia, Nigeria, Uganda, Cuba; the ministers from a wide range of sectors; National Convenors and other government representatives; youth, Indigenous Peoples, food producers, business, civil society, development partners; our Rome-based agencies; and the UN system. I am particularly grateful to the resident coordinators that joined us here in Addis and will now go back to work with renewed impetus to make food systems transformation a reality.

The energy and vitality of this movement continues to inspire. This gathering has reminded us of the value of coming together as a global community to benefit from the perspectives and experiences of others and to shape new, bold action for the future.

At the UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) in 2021, in the midst of a global pandemic, we embarked on a journey to grow and catalyse energy behind an emerging movement for the transformation of our food systems to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Too often food systems are seen as part of our challenges, when they can be one of the greatest solutions to deliver for people, planet, peace and prosperity.

Two years ago, still grappling with the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic, facing planetary crises and the effects of new conflicts, the Call to Action from the First Stocktake of the UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS+2) in Rome appealed for inclusivity to strengthen our efforts to drive more targeted investment and mutual accountability.

Since then, Governments have continued to shift how they govern and shape policy for food systems. A total of 130 countries have articulated integrated, multisectoral National Pathways for Food Systems Transformation and here again; I want to acknowledge the incredible contribution of Sir David Nabarro.

In 168 countries, nationally determined contributions are now reflecting the critical role of food and agriculture in reducing greenhouse gas emissions as we seek to adapt and transform.

More than 170 countries are implementing school meal programmes that support child nutrition, often connecting with local producers and contributing to regenerative production practices. At the subnational level, many cities are leading the way in reducing food waste and strengthening local supply chains.

I am proud of what we have achieved. We have heard powerful stories of progress and rising ambition since 2021 from a diverse ecosystem of partners, who are reforming policies, championing local innovation and digitalization, mobilizing investments and partnerships and empowering women and youth.

And when it comes to our young people, there is increased understanding that ensuring youth-inclusive and youth-led food systems transformation is important both for enhancing youth welfare and building sustainable and resilient food systems.

The food systems movement has taken root in global and regional agreements — from the Twenty-Eighth Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) Declaration to initiatives emerging from the Group of Seven (G7) and Group of Twenty (G20) to regional agreements, such as the Kampala Declaration earlier this year.

These are powerful commitments to transform food systems for people and the planet that you have helped inspire. Thanks to your collective work and efforts we are better equipped to meet our ambition.

You are strengthening coalitions and launching new initiatives to help drive our work, including:

The Food Systems Accelerator, launched by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), GAIN and the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub, will support countries to turn strategies into financed, scalable change.

Through greater uptake of the Financial Flows to Food Systems framework, co-developed by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Bank, we can help Governments design more effective, tailored financing strategies.

Business engagement — co-led by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UN Global Compact and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development — broke new ground. These efforts culminated in a Business Compendium of 15 investment-ready models, showing how business is shifting from commitment to implementation.

As a result of the investment pitch for Cameroon, the Global Flagship Initiative for Food Security has announced their intent to partner with the Joint SDG Fund to significantly scale up existing programmes. The launch for this large-scale commitment will take place in New York this September 2025.

The Convergence Initiative helps drive integration of food systems transformation and climate action for accelerated sustainable development and represents a useful resource for countries to navigate competing policy choices with partners.

Investments in critical sectors, including those under the Mattei Plan for Africa, are mobilizing public-private partnerships and catalysing private sector investment.

The UNFSS+4 Youth Declaration, crafted by more than 3,000 youth from all over the world, called for inclusive, participatory decision-making in food systems, climate justice and intergenerational collaboration.

The UNFSS Coalitions of Action demonstrated that they are dynamic vehicles for food systems transformation, mobilizing diverse stakeholders across sectors and scales to deliver impact aligned with national priorities.

With just five years until 2030, it is encouraging to see that the world remains committed to the realization of the 2030 Agenda.

As we conclude this Stocktake, we must acknowledge that we met in the face of challenges that test our moral values and threaten the future sustainability of our planet, underscoring the urgency of our work together.

The release of the 2025 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World Report last night confirmed: hunger and malnutrition persist. Climate shocks, conflict, debt and inequality are widening the cracks in our systems.

It is estimated that between 638 and 720 million people — a bit less than 1 in 10 people in the world — faced hunger in 2024. 2.6 billion people are still unable to afford a healthy diet. Only about one third of children aged 6 to 23 months and two thirds of women aged 15 to 49 years achieved minimum dietary diversity globally.

People’s access to food in conflict zones is highly constrained and — in some instances — attempts to access humanitarian relief has led to injury and death. Whole communities experience man-made food insecurity and malnutrition, with extreme long-term consequences for their children.

Farmers everywhere are facing unprecedented adverse climate impacts, threatening livelihoods and food security. Developing economies are still coping with impacts of inflation, severe fiscal constraints, debt challenges and the high cost of capital. Looking ahead, 512 million people are still projected to be facing hunger in 2030, of whom nearly 60 per cent will be in Africa.

As we consider the pathway to 2030, peace and respect for human rights must anchor our ambition. Every person in our world — rich or poor, young or old — has the right to food that is accessible, affordable, safe and nutritious. Present and future generations are depending on our choices. Only through inclusive dialogue and genuine partnerships can countries and communities ensure faster and more effective progress.

As we leave this Stocktake and take what we achieved here in Addis back home and to other milestones, clear points of emphasis have been identified:

First, we must act urgently to summon the funding, innovations and global solidarity to build the food-secure and climate-resilient future that every person, everywhere, needs and deserves. The dramatic reduction in life-saving humanitarian funding to respond to these needs must be immediately reversed and safe access to life-saving humanitarian support granted.

Second, is to deepen the implementation of National Pathways for Food Systems Transformation. The effective and meaningful participation of all relevant stakeholders is a priority, with particular attention to involving family farmers, front-line food workers, women, youth, Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

Third, we must unlock finance and investment. That means mobilizing domestic resources and investments at scale for all dimensions of food systems transformation. It also means scaling up finance and investment by multilateral development banks, international financial institutions, and public development banks behind country priorities.

And we have work to do to scale up private sector investment in agriculture and food systems. This should include the small and medium-sized enterprises that serve as a backbone of our food systems interfacing with millions of food producers and consumers.

Fourth, we must continue the drive for an integrated approach. We need to simultaneously pursue policy measures that focus on equity and resilience through linking environmental, economic and social dimensions of food systems. Policies should be rooted in local culture, communities and traditional knowledge to help guide approaches that can accelerate transformation and enhance self-reliance.

Fifth, we must continue to leverage science, technology and knowledge. Science and innovation are prerequisites for food systems transformation and can support alignment of health, agriculture, climate, biodiversity and economic objectives and policies. Strong science-policy-society interfaces are essential and must appreciate traditional knowledge.

New technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are changing our economies and our societies. The road ahead demands we leverage the appropriate and responsible use of technology to ensure prosperity for all in a healthy and liveable planet. The digital public infrastructure needs more investment to ensure the connectivity of our rural communities.

And, finally, we must connect with our future. I agree with our young people — they are not merely future beneficiaries of food systems change, they are active co-leaders in transformation. Policies should enhance opportunities for young people to create, innovate and thrive.

On the road to 2030, there will be important milestones that the outcomes of UNFSS+4 will inform and in which this movement will engage. These include the World Social Summit, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP30, UN Convention on Biological Diversity COP17 and the 2027 SDG Summit.

UNFSS+4 has reinforced the value of a dedicated space to foster collaboration, deepen systems approaches and encourage the emergence of food systems whose purposes are at the heart of the 2030 Agenda.

The UN Food Systems Coordination Hub will continue to advance progress at country level, through our resident coordinators and country teams, accompanying National Convenors and collaborating with other partners. Our movement has shown what is possible when we work together in deliberate ways across sectors, stakeholders and countries with a shared purpose.

I call on Governments and people everywhere to build on what has been accomplished and continue to work together for peace and to realize the vision of the 2030 Agenda. Let’s continue to lead the way — together.