World ‘Far Off Track’ to End Hunger by 2030, Deputy Secretary-General Warns at State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2025 Report Launch

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, at the high-level launch of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2025, in Addis Ababa today:

Knowledge is power. Today’s launch of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2025 report delivers sobering insights, and with them, the power to act.

The data in this report tells us that around the world, hunger, malnutrition and inequality continue to deny millions of people the most basic human rights: the right to food, the right to health and the right to a dignified life. This is not just a humanitarian crisis, but also a development crisis, an economic crisis and a crisis of justice. These crises are manmade. It is within our power to deliver on the rights that all people should enjoy.

Ending hunger is not a single goal. It is the cornerstone of sustainable development. Progress on food and nutrition improves learning outcomes in children. It increases the earning potential of adults. It empowers women and youth. It reduces healthcare costs. It builds peaceful societies. In short, achieving food security unlocks progress across every other aspect of the 2030 Agenda.

Yet, we are far off track. Despite the fact that hunger has declined, and only slightly, tonight, more than 670 million people go to bed hungry, and in regions like Africa, the situation continues to worsen. 307 million people are hungry on that continent alone — nearly one in five.

Hunger is also deepening the inequality faced across the world. Women’s nutrition continues to deteriorate. Anaemia among women aged 15 to 49 has risen over the past decade. Two thirds of women in that age group do not meet minimum dietary diversity, undermining their health and the health of future generations.

Meanwhile, children are suffering consequences that will last a lifetime. One third of children between 6 and 23 months are not getting the nutrients they need during the most critical window for brain development and growth.

Ultimately, affordability is at the heart of it all. Since 2020, global food price inflation has consistently outpaced general inflation. In low-income countries, this means skipping meals, selling assets or pulling children out of school just so families can afford to eat. In every region, these overlapping crises: conflict, climate shocks, inflation, displacement, are exposing the deep fragility of our food systems.

So, the message is clear: cooperation must replace conflict. We must transform the systems that feed the world. Urgently, systematically and inclusively. Food systems touch every part of our lives. They are not just about agriculture or nutrition. They are about how we grow, process, transport, trade, buy and consume food — and how these choices shape economies, societies and ecosystems.

Food systems are about opportunity. Today, food systems provide jobs and livelihoods to over a billion people worldwide, directly or indirectly. In many low-income countries, they account for up to 60 per cent of employment. So, transforming these systems is not only about feeding people, it is about reducing poverty, creating opportunities and building resilience.

Transformed food systems can: Help support smallholder farmers, women and youth; lower the cost of healthy diets by improving infrastructure, reducing losses and ensuring fair market access; create green jobs by shifting to sustainable production practices; improve public health by aligning production and marketing with nutritional needs; strengthen food sovereignty and reduce dependency by diversifying production and trade.

Perhaps most urgently, they can deliver climate solutions. Today, food systems contribute about one third of global greenhouse-gas emissions. But, they are also uniquely positioned to help restore ecosystems and adapt to a changing climate. Sustainable practices, regenerative agriculture, reduced food waste and smarter logistics can turn food systems from a source of degradation into a force for regeneration.

Let’s not forget, the true cost of our current food systems is not just measured in dollars. It is measured in lives lost to malnutrition, in children’s stunted futures, in degraded soils and polluted rivers, in growing inequality and lost opportunity.

Transformation will not happen on its own. It requires political will, long-term investment, and bold leadership. It demands policy coherence across sectors — from agriculture and trade to health, education and finance. It calls for empowering local governments and communities. It means working with the private sector to align incentives. And it requires putting people — especially the most vulnerable — at the center of decision-making.

If we want to succeed, we have to move beyond emergency response and short-term fixes. From individual projects to sector-wide transitions.

The good news is that we know what works, and we have the solutions. We have seen it in countries that have strengthened social protection, invested in school meals, supported farmers with technology, or created urban–rural market linkages. We have brilliant scientific minds and data to drive our work. What we need now is the determination to act at the speed and scale the moment demands.

The time for incremental change has passed. The time for ambition and solidarity is now. We must not accept a world where hunger or where what we put on our plates endangers the planet. Instead, let us commit to build food systems that are resilient, equitable and sustainable, ones that create opportunity and dignity for all.