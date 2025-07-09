‘We Must Act Now to Safeguard Biodiversity, Build Coastal Resilience’, Says Deputy Secretary-General, at Blue Economy Conference in Gulf of Guinea

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks at the opening ceremony of the International Conference on the Blue Economy in the Gulf of Guinea, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, today:

I wish to express my deep appreciation to the President, Government and people of Cameroon for hosting this landmark conference on the blue economy in the Gulf of Guinea — a region whose waters and people I hold close to heart, as a Nigerian and UN partner over the decades.

Allow me also to thank the President of the UN General Assembly for his leadership and shining the spotlight on the blue economy — in the Gulf of Guinea and globally.

We gather at a moment of both urgency and opportunity. The ocean — our planet’s blue heart — is under threat. But, it is also a source of solutions and the attainment of our global goals.

As the Secretary-General reminded us last month in Nice, the destinies of Africa and the ocean are deeply intertwined. For millions across this continent, the ocean is not only a source of life and identity, but it is also a source of hope.

Nowhere is this truer than in the Gulf of Guinea. Our coastal waters, rich in biodiversity and cultural heritage, hold immense potential for economic transformation. Yet, this potential remains largely untapped. Today, the ocean economy accounts for less than 10 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the region and we must change that with a sense of urgency and scale.

Therefore, I propose three areas of action that will ensure the blue economy delivers for the people in the region which provides a home and livelihood to the over 100 million people in coastal areas, 60 per cent of which are young people.

First, we must protect the ocean that sustains us. Climate change is warming and acidifying our seas, eroding coastlines and threatening the livelihoods of coastal communities. Coral reefs are bleaching. Fisheries are collapsing. Sea levels are rising — swallowing homes, ports, deltas and futures.

This is not just an environmental crisis. It is a human crisis. Hundreds of millions of people face a future shaped by flooding, food insecurity, transnational crime and displacement. We must act now to safeguard biodiversity, cut emissions, reduce maritime pollution and build coastal resilience.

That is why I urge all countries in the Gulf of Guinea to integrate ocean-based climate action into their nationally determined contributions ahead of the thirtieth UN climate change conference.

As we advance on the road map from Baku to Belém, these nationally determined contributions must reflect the full potential of the blue economy — not only as a strategy for mitigation and adaptation, but as a transformative engine for inclusive growth, scaling climate finance and long-term prosperity.

This journey offers a critical opportunity to align regional ambition with global momentum and deliver tangible progress for people and planet.

In this context, the near-finalization of the Treaty on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction — known as the BBNJ Treaty — is a historic milestone. This agreement is vital to protecting marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, which make up nearly two thirds of the ocean. I urge countries who have not yet ratified the BBNJ Treaty to do so without delay and to accelerate implementation.

There has also been significant progress towards the Global Biodiversity Framework’s target of protecting 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030 and the launch of the 30x30 Ocean Action Plan. The United Nations stands ready to support all countries national efforts to translate this global commitment into local action.

As marine ecosystems are choking with plastic pollution, we must accelerate progress towards a legally binding global treaty on plastic pollution. The mounting crisis of microplastics and toxic chemicals infiltrating our oceans demands urgent and coordinated action to sustain fisheries, protect biodiversity, and reduce negative impact on tourism and people’s sources of income.

This requires not only industry reform, but also changes in our daily consumption and waste-management systems. Let us apply existing tools based on the “polluter pays” principle and work with the private sector to keep our oceans clean.

The launch of the Ocean Rise and Coastal Resilience Coalition in Nice is a call to action. I encourage cities and communities across the Gulf of Guinea to join this global movement for adaptation and innovation to find sustainable solutions to rising sea levels, for the cities of our future.

Second, we must unlock the economic power of the ocean. Africa’s share of global ocean exports remains modest. But, the potential is vast — from sustainable aquaculture and offshore wind to marine biotechnology and ecotourism.

Two thirds of marine species remain undiscovered. They hold the keys to new medicines, low-carbon foods and biobased materials. This is a nearly $11 billion market opportunity waiting to be seized for our young people.

It also holds the key to nourishing our communities, improving nutrition and building resilient livelihoods across the region. As we head to the second UN Food System Stocktake in Addis Ababa its role in transforming the food systems will be central.

But, to do so, we need investment. At last week’s Financing for Development Conference in Sevilla, we were reminded of the $4 trillion annual gap in sustainable development financing. Reforming the global financial architecture is essential — but so is aligning capital with climate resilience and nature-positive growth.

This is not just as a sectoral opportunity, but an integrated part of our global financing agenda. We need to work hand in hand with the private sector to unlock new forms of financing and to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship to drive innovation, create jobs and unlock new opportunities across the blue economy, especially for young people and women.

Third, and critically, we must ensure security at sea. Piracy, trafficking and transnational crime continue to threaten the Gulf of Guinea. These are not isolated threats — they are linked to broader patterns of instability and terrorism, particularly in the Sahel.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the Gulf of Guinea Commission have demonstrated commendable leadership in advancing regional cooperation to enhance maritime security across the Gulf of Guinea.

Their efforts have led to the establishment of Regional Maritime Security Centers in West and Central Africa, as well as Multinational Maritime Coordination Centres in countries such as Cabo Verde, Congo and Ghana. These institutions form a vital architecture for regional stability and ocean governance.

I therefore call on regional Governments, international partners and the private sector to build on this foundation — recognizing that maritime security is not only a matter of safety, but a cornerstone for sustainable development.

The Secretary-General has called for a political and financial surge to protect our ocean and unleash its potential. That surge must begin here, in the Gulf of Guinea.

Let us translate the momentum from Nice to Yaoundé into action. Let us scale local innovations and forge partnerships that cross borders and sectors. And let us remember: the blue economy is not only central to Sustainable Development Goal 14 — life below water — it is also a powerful enabler of the entire 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063.

From ending poverty and hunger, to advancing health, education, gender equality and climate action, the ocean connects and sustains every dimension of sustainable development. The tide is with us. Now we must sail it forward — together in solidarity.