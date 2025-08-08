World Leaders Adopt Bold Declaration to Help Landlocked Developing Countries Surmount Geography-Infrastructure Trap, Achieve Sustainable Development, as Conference Ends

AWAZA, TURKMENISTAN (8 August) — As the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries concluded today, world leaders highlighted the need for stronger international solidarity to support those countries’ structural transformation, industrialization, economic diversification and full integration into the regional and global economy.

The Conference, which was hosted by Turkmenistan, took place from 5 to 8 August in Awaza, on the shores of the world’s largest inland body of water, the Caspian Sea. It brought together Heads of States and Governments, representatives of various international organizations and commissions, experts and other stakeholders to explore solutions and forge partnerships that address the specific challenges faced by countries that have no direct sea access.

At its final plenary meeting which took place this morning, the Conference adopted, to resounding acclamation, the “Draft Awaza Political Declaration” (document A/CONF.225/2025/L.1), in which Heads of State and Government and high-level representatives welcomed the Awaza Programme of Action. This Programme builds on progress achieved under the Almaty and Vienna Programmes of Action — the outcome documents of the previous two Conferences — and provides a renewed, action-oriented framework to support the efforts of landlocked developing countries in achieving sustainable development.

“We stress the specific needs and challenges faced by landlocked developing countries due to the lack of direct territorial access to the sea, obstacles to transport and communication, long distances from major markets, cumbersome transit procedures and the lack of adequate, safe, affordable, accessible infrastructure,” they said.

They also reaffirmed commitment to advancing the concrete deliverables outlined in the Awaza Programme of Action, including establishing regional agricultural research hubs, creating a high-level panel of experts on freedom of transit for landlocked developing countries and exploring the creation of an infrastructure investment finance facility for such countries. Further, they stressed the importance of developing trade-related physical and digital infrastructure, as well as facilitating inclusive, equitable and affordable connectivity for landlocked developing countries.

By other terms in the Declaration, they invited multilateral development banks to increase investment in that infrastructure — including roads, railways, waterways and ports, as well as fibre-optic cables and satellite-based systems. And, while inviting all relevant stakeholders to contribute to the Programme’s implementation, the document also underscored that national leadership and ownership of development strategies and policies of landlocked developing countries, transit countries and development partners must be ensured during the whole process of implementation, follow-up and monitoring.

Further, they said: “We emphasize that efficient and mutually complementary follow-up and monitoring mechanisms — aligned with existing global frameworks and adapted at the national, subregional, regional and global levels — are crucial for the successful implementation of the Awaza Programme of Action.”

That document — the “Awaza Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2024-2034” — was adopted by the General Assembly on 24 December 2024 (see Press Release GA/12671) and given its current name on 11 April 2025 (see Press Release GA/12680). It outlines a series of commitments for action across five priority areas: structural transformation and science, technology and innovation; trade, trade facilitation and regional integration; transit, transport and connectivity; enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate change and disasters; and means of implementation.

‘Bold and Practical Blueprint’ Established for Path Ahead

In her closing remarks, Rabab Fatima, High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, who served as the Secretary-General of the Conference, welcomed both documents. “We now have a bold and practical blueprint” that sets out a clear vision for the path ahead, she said. “Our top priority is to break the [landlocked developing countries’] geography-infrastructure trap,” she said.

Other priorities include unleashing their productive capacity, integrating them into global trading systems, mobilizing climate resources and providing robust and predictable means of implementation. The many concrete commitments and innovative proposals in the Awaza Programme of Action, such as the proposed infrastructure financing facility and agricultural research hubs, will play a critical role in unlocking the true potential of landlocked countries, she reaffirmed.

“In addition, we have heard further commitments here in Awaza,” she pointed out, highlighting the $10 billion infrastructure investment, announced by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. She also called for the full implementation of the World Trade Organization trade facilitation agreement and stressed the need to mobilize more resources for climate adaptation in landlocked developing countries. Further, the “[landlocked developing countries] climate negotiation group marks a breakthrough” in ensuring a unified voice for them, she added.

Awaza Has Become ‘Symbol of Hope, Aspiration and Shared Purpose’

Praising the leadership and commitment demonstrated by Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan, she said the Conference has ushered in a new era of bold partnerships to ensure that geography must not determine destiny. Awaza has become “a symbol of hope, aspiration and shared purpose”, she added. The city “will long be remembered as a defining moment in the [landlocked developing countries’] journey”, she said.

Thanking the people and Government of Turkmenistan for their hospitality and noting the presence of youth, women’s organizations, South-South partners, private sector and civil society at the Conference, she said: “It is this spirit of solidarity, partnership, and shared purpose” that will bring about a future where “we are not divided by geography, but connected through ideas, trade and innovation”.

The Conference also heard from Raşit Meredow, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, who spoke as the Conference’s ex officio Vice-President. “Over the past four days, we have come together under the theme ‘Driving Progress through Partnerships’ to reflect on the development challenges facing landlocked developing countries,” he said. “And more importantly,” he added, “to outline a brave and actionable path forward.”

Time to Shift from Agreement to Implementation

He, too, highlighted “two important outcomes that will guide us over the next decade” — the Awaza Programme of Action and the Awaza Political Declaration. “We must now shift from agreement to implementation,” he urged, and the success of the Awaza Programme of Action depends on strong partnerships between transit countries, regional organizations, development partners, the UN system, international financial institutions, the private sector and civil society. “It also depends on our collective resolve to ensure policy coherence, resource mobilization and effective monitoring of the commitments we have made,” he stressed.

Stating that landlocked developing countries “can be not only land-linked, but opportunity-linked”, he added: “The Awaza outcomes give us the tools to achieve this vision.” “Awaza will now be forever associated with a renewed global compact”, he said, urging: “Let the name stand for implementation, ambition and solidarity.”

Summaries of Interactive Thematic Round Tables

Delegates also listened to summaries of the five interactive thematic round tables and six informal forums that took place during the Conference. Tabyldy Muratbekov, Member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, presented a summary of the first round table “Structural transformation, diversification and science, technology and innovation as drivers of prosperity in landlocked developing countries”, while Muhammad B.S. Jallow, Vice-President of the Gambia, presented the summary of the second one on “Seizing the transformative potential of trade, trade facilitation and regional integration for landlocked developing countries”.

Also presenting summaries were Dina Nath Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan, of the third round table on “Enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and addressing vulnerability to climate change and disasters in landlocked developing countries”; Madina Sissoko Dembele, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure of Mali, of the fourth round table on “Building sustainable infrastructure, strengthening connectivity and promoting unfettered transit systems for landlocked developing countries”; and Mammetguly Astanagulov, Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, of the fifth round table on “Provision and mobilization of resources and strengthened global partnerships for sustainable development in landlocked developing countries”.

Summaries of Informal Forums

Maksat Kulyyev, Chairman of the Committee on International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, summarized the Parliamentary Forum; Carlos Andres Olivera Caballero, Land-Linked Fellow from Bolivia, summarized the Youth Forum; and Jane Nalunga, Executive Director of the Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute in Uganda, summarized the Civil Society Forum.

The Private Sector Forum was summarized by Kemal Kutlyyev, Director of the Foreign Economic Relations Department and Head of Foreign Economic Analysis of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, while Aleksandr Prodan, Senior Transport Economist at the World Bank, provided a summary of the Connectivity Track; and Tiroeaone Ntsima, Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship of Botswana, presented a summary of the Ministerial Meeting on South-South Cooperation. Finally, Zohre Narbayeva, a member of the Women Union of Turkmenistan, offered a summary of the Women Leaders’ Forum.

Conference Report

The Conference also adopted the report of the Conference (document A/CONF.225/2025/L.2), which was introduced by Taonga Mushayavanhu (Zimbabwe).

Report of Credentials Committee

Also adopted today was the resolution entitled “Credentials of representatives to the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries”, contained in paragraph 16 of the report of the Credentials Committee (document A/CONF.225/2025/4). Iran’s delegate, speaking in explanation of position, said his country does not recognize the Israeli regime or acknowledge its credentials.

* The 2nd through 5th Meetings were not covered.