Round Table 4: Building sustainable infrastructure, strengthening connectivity, and promoting unfettered transit systems for landlocked developing countries

(The full press release of this meeting will be issued at a later time.)

AWAZA, TURKMENISTAN (7 August) — The Conference holds its fourth interactive thematic round table this morning on the theme “Building sustainable infrastructure, strengthening connectivity, and promoting unfettered transit systems for landlocked developing countries”.

The discussion will focus on the infrastructural challenges landlocked developing countries encounter, such as limited access to seaports, inadequate road and rail networks and poor digital connectivity. Transport corridors and multimodal transport systems will be seen as essential for improving trade and reducing costs. Digital infrastructure and energy connectivity will also be key themes, with emphasis on addressing the digital divide and ensuring access to affordable and sustainable energy. Regional cooperation and international partnerships will be noted as crucial to overcoming these infrastructural barriers.

Chaired by Madina Sissoko Dembele, Minister for Transportation and Infrastructure of Mali, it will feature four panellists: Emile Zerbo, Minister of State for Territorial Administration and Mobility of Burkina Faso; Fatou Haidara, Managing Director and Deputy Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO); Umberto de Pretto, Secretary-General of the International Road Transport Union; and Leila Batyrbekova, Founder of the Europe and Central Asia Transport and Trade Association.

Follow coverage on our live blog…