Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development Holds Multi-stakeholder Round Table on Reforming International Financial Architecture and Addressing Systemic Issues

The Conference holds its final multi-stakeholder round table this morning on “Reforming the international financial architecture and addressing systemic issues”.

Co-chaired by Carlos Cuerpo Caballero, Minister for Economy, Commerce and Business of Spain, and Seedy Keita, Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs of the Gambia, it will feature a keynote address by Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Vice-President, Republic of Maldives.

Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), will moderate the discussion.

Panelists will include: Mthuli Ncube- Minister for Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion of Zimbabwe; Facinet Sylla, Minister for Budget of Guinea; Hervé Ndoba, Minster for Finance and Budget of the Central African Republic; and Carlo Monticelli, Governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank.

José Viñals, GISD Alliance Co-Chair and Senior Advisor to the Board of Standard Chartered, as well as a civil society representative, will be the discussants.

