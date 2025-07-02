Speakers Urge Support for Multilateral Trading System So Rules-Based, Inclusive, Transparent Trade Can Drive Sustainable Development, at Round-Table Discussion

SEVILLA, SPAIN (2 July) — The international community must rally around the assailed multilateral trading system so that rules-based, inclusive and transparent trade can fulfil its role as a driver of sustainable growth, stressed those gathered at this morning’s round-table discussion at the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.

The multi-stakeholder round table, which is the fourth held this week alongside the Conference’s plenary debates, focused on two themes: upholding the multilateral trading system; and harnessing the potential of science, technology and innovation.

“We are meeting at a time of profound global disruption,” observed Nadia Fettah, Minister for Economy and Finance of Morocco, one of the round table’s Co-Chairs. Amidst geopolitical tension, economic fragmentation and widening inequality, strengthening the multilateral trading system “is not just desirable”, she stressed — “it is indispensable”. A rules-based, inclusive and transparent trade framework remains the most powerful driver of sustainable growth and global cooperation. “But, trade alone is not enough,” she added, underlining the need to leverage the power of technology. However, this must be a tool for social justice and shared progress — “not a new form of exclusion”, she said.

Science, Technology, Innovation as Engine of Economic Growth

Her fellow Co-Chair, Melita Gabrič, Minister for Development of Slovenia, also spotlighted the “enormous” potential of rapid advances in science and technology for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Slovenia has hosted the International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence since 2020, which “develops open-access AI solutions applicable to achieving the SDGs”, she reported. Additionally, the Slovenian Centre of Excellence for Space Sciences and Technologies is working with satellite data and digital models of ecosystems to build resilience against climate change. “I look forward to a dynamic exchange of views,” she said.

“History confirms,” said Pedro Sánchez, President of Spain, that — over the last 50 years — life expectancy has risen by 14 years, global gross domestic product (GDP) has doubled and “a cell phone has more calculating power than the most-powerful computer 50 years ago”. While trade, science and cooperation — the “three pillars of success” — have seen “outstanding” progress, he warned that “this engine for development is struggling today” under tariffs and trade wars. Noting that figures suggest a 3 per cent decline in global growth due to these policies, he asked who will pay the price.

“Of course, as always, the most vulnerable will bear the brunt,” he observed, stating that tariffs are a “brake on progress”. While acknowledging that unfair competition is a problem, he warned: “If we respond with barriers, we will all lose.” Rather, it is urgent to reform the international system and reaffirm the crucial role of the World Trade Organization (WTO). “If we just resign ourselves to isolation, we will all lose out,” he emphasized. Spotlighting Spain’s priorities in this context — open science, equality and inclusion — he concluded: “Development will not be genuine if it is not shared.”

Calls for Urgent, Concrete Steps to Address Restrictions, Insufficient Capacity, Funding Impeding Global Trade

The round table then held a panel discussion, moderated by Jorge Moreira da Silva, Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), who pointed out that “critical bottlenecks” are holding global trade back. These include insufficient capacity, financing flows misaligned with the SDGs and funding that often goes to the “easiest context and not where it’s most needed”, he said. Further spotlighting the worldwide increase in trade restrictions and developing countries’ struggle to integrate into global value chains, he underscored: “We need urgent and concrete steps to address this.”

“The stability provided by the international trade system is no longer guaranteed,” concurred Shane Reti, Minister for Science and Innovation of New Zealand, adding that “the growing disregard for international trading rules and norms is bad for everybody”. Against that backdrop, he stated that his country’s priority is to uphold the multilateral trading system with WTO at its core. The international community, meanwhile, must push back against the use or threat of trade measures that are outside the agreed rules, including tariffs, non-tariff barriers and trade-distorting subsidies. For its part, he said that New Zealand will continue to support businesses in developing countries to “move beyond commodity production to produce higher-quality products and services”.

Adding that New Zealand will also take steps to address the digital divide, he said that technology is a “critical enabler” that allows Pacific small island developing States to overcome the challenges posed by their small size and geographic remoteness. In the Pacific, New Zealand supports the development of core infrastructure, such as undersea cables and domestic fibre networks. Nevertheless, he urged those present to “remember that science, technology and innovation are not just about the Internet and digital services”. Farmers, businesses and tour operators also need access to technology, and to this end, New Zealand offers a range of support to build capacity.

Supporting Multilateral Trading System as Matter of Justice

Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabè Abroad of Burkina Faso, then said: “Supporting the multilateral trading system is a matter of justice in our eyes.” Underlining the importance of working in solidarity “with other countries that have similar realities to ours”, he said that most important is facilitating trade and upholding the rights of countries who began in an “unfavourable” position. Burkina Faso, he noted, has large cotton and coffee industries; yet, these producers are “often victim to subsidies that do not allow them to fully profit from their product”.

“We need to have a mutual understanding of the realities that countries are facing,” he went on to say, observing that trade is a “tool of communication and inclusion”. It can be used to carry out broad change in societies, which is why it is such an important lever for development. He also pointed out that technology can allow producers to access information, noting that farmers in “far-flung areas” of Burkina Faso can now be informed about weather forecasts, tariffs and market prices. This allows people to make informed decisions, and ultimately, to be more competitive in global markets. Concluding, he urged that Sevilla can be an opportunity to “rethink how we do business”.

World Trade Organization Facing Existential Crisis

This is important as WTO “is facing an existential crisis” affecting its functionality, said Philip Gough, Secretary for Economic and Financial Affairs of Brazil. While noting that the problem could be traced back to 2008’s “big impasse” in the Doha Round of multilateral trade negotiations, he observed that many countries are currently “taking measures that would be questionable according to the parameters of some important texts”. These include unilateral and protectionist measures — sometimes advanced under the guise of the green transition or industrial protection — and they “compound asymmetries in the system to the detriment of developing countries”.

“We are in the worst possible scenario,” he stressed, as some respect the rules — although they limit policy space — while others apply them selectively or ignore them entirely. This gives rise to a growing sense of frustration, particularly in the developing world, and “we lose predictability of the system”, he said. WTO must therefore be “seriously” reformed, and he underscored that “inaction is not an option”. For Brazil, both questions of substance and process must be tackled, and the international community “should arrive at a point in which we get to a new WTO that is much more flexible and transparent”, he stated.

Enrique Javier Ochoa Martinez, Under-Secretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights in Mexico’s Foreign Ministry, then emphasized that this conference is being held at a “defining moment”. Either science, technology and innovation can be a turning point for sustainable development, or they could deepen existing structural inequalities. Welcoming the Sevilla Commitment’s recognition of the need to revitalize the global trading system, he said: “We fully agree with the appeal to boost responsible innovation, reject protectionism and strengthen open, transparent and rules-based international trade.” This includes clear, predictable fair rules geared towards productive diversification, economic resilience and social inclusion.

Access to Knowledge Should Be Global Public Good

Adding that access to knowledge “should be a global public good”, he reported that Mexico is training talent in key sectors such as artificial intelligence, data analysis, automation and cybersecurity. “We are in favour of people-centred innovation,” he added, as well as the creation of multilateral standards for data governance, responsible algorithms and interoperable platforms. Mexico also agrees that “emerging technologies need appropriate public policy”, and he therefore expressed support for linking this agenda with the Global Digital Compact. He concluded that only a human rights approach — focusing on economic justice and multinational cooperation — can turn trade and technology into “genuine catalysts for shared prosperity and sustainable resilience”.

The Secretary-General of the World Customs Organization, Ian Saunders, then pointed out that increasing the predictability, efficiency and resilience of the global trade system “reduces friction at borders, increases accessibility for more companies and creates jobs”. Noting that his organization not only maintains standards that support international trade — but supports members in their implementation — he observed that “our members do not start at the same place technologically”. Therefore, he reported that “we help customs administrations transform concepts into real-world practice, whenever development partners enable us to do so”.

Trade Rules Must Be Fit for Twenty-First Century

Representing civil society, Ranja Sengupta of the Third World Network emphasized that trade and investment policy — if designed right — can contribute “immensely” to sustainable development. However, “it seems to have lost its way in the multilateral trading system”, she observed, adding that current circumstances demonstrate that “talk of delivering on development has been rather rhetorical”. While stating that the Sevilla Commitment “has fallen short on delivering on an ambitious trade agenda”, she expressed hope that “future actions will fill this deficit”.

In the ensuing discussion, the WTO’s representative acknowledged: “These are indeed troubled times for the multilateral trading system.” The world needs trade rules that are fit for the twenty-first century, as trade has evolved towards a future that is green, digital and increasingly services-oriented. “Critically,” he added, “this transformation must be inclusive.”