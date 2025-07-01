Multi-stakeholder Round Table 3: Revitalizing International Development Cooperation

The Conference holds its third multi-stakeholder round table this afternoon on “Revitalizing international development cooperation”.

Pedro Sánchez, President of Spain, will make opening remarks.

Co-Chaired by KP Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal, and Ana Isabel Xavier, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Vice-Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal, it will feature a special address by Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, and a keynote address by Ho Duc Phoc, Deputy Prime Minister of Viet Nam.

Haoliang Xu, Acting Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will moderate the discussion.

Panelists will include: Jozef Síkela, Commissioner of International Partnership of the European Commission; Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland; Henry-Claude Oyima, Minister of State, Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Debt of Gabon; and Maropene Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation of South Africa.

Ilan Goldfajn, President of the Inter-American Development Bank, and Liqun Jin, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, will be the discussants.

