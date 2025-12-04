24th Republic of Korea-United Nations Joint Conference on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Issues Convenes at UN Headquarters

‘The Evolution of Outer Space Security in an Era of Growing Insecurity’

New York, 4 December — The United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs, in partnership with the Government of the Republic of Korea, will convene the twenty-fourth Republic of Korea-United Nations Joint Conference on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Issues at United Nations Headquarters from 4 to 5 December. The theme of this year’s Conference is “The Evolution of Outer Space Security in an Era of Growing Insecurity”. It will bring together senior officials, diplomats, technical experts, academics and civil society representatives at a time of growing global reliance on space-based technologies.

Over the two-day meeting, participants will explore the increasing strategic importance of outer space and assess emerging risks and vulnerabilities to space systems. They will also discuss how rapid technological advances — from artificial intelligence (AI) to cyber and quantum capabilities — are reshaping the security landscape. Participants will also deliberate on ways to strengthen space governance and discuss future pathways to ensure that outer space remains a domain of exploration and use for peaceful purposes.

The Conference will open with remarks by Izumi Nakamitsu, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, and Sangjin Kim, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations.

The programme will also feature a keynote address by Carlos Mario Foradori, Chairperson of the UN Open-Ended Working Group on the Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space in all its aspects, and will bring together contributions from Member States, UN entities — including the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs and UN Institute for Disarmament Research — researchers and industry experts.

Established in 2002, the Republic of Korea-United Nations Joint Conference continues to serve as a key platform for advancing dialogue on disarmament and non-proliferation challenges. This year’s focus on outer space underscores the international community’s shared interest in ensuring that space remains a peaceful, secure and sustainable domain for all.

For more information, please contact Aaron Junhoung Yoo at yoo2@un.org.