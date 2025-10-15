United Nations to Convene First-Ever Youth4Disarmament Forum, 16-17 October at Headquarters

NEW YORK, 15 October (Office for Disarmament Affairs) — The United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs is convening the first-ever UN Youth4Disarmament Forum, taking place on 16 and 17 October, at Headquarters in New York. The Forum is held on the margins of the eightieth session of the United Nations General Assembly's First Committee (Disarmament and International Security), where meaningful youth participation in disarmament is being discussed.

The UN Youth4Disarmament Forum will bring together 30 young leaders from various youth networks across the globe who are active in disarmament. The Forum will focus on the nexus between nuclear weapons and emerging technologies — a topic that requires increased attention in the disarmament field. It will open with a high-level session on 16 October, featuring participation from Member States, UN entities, civil society organizations, think-tanks and broad youth networks to discuss current policies and gaps in addressing this nexus and its impact on disarmament and non-proliferation dynamics. Audiences worldwide are invited to follow the high-level opening session live on UN Web TV from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Created in collaboration by the youth participants, the UN Youth4Disarmament Forum will mark a milestone as young people lead the way in shaping an outcome document with key recommendations on the nexus between nuclear weapons and emerging technologies. The outcome document will be presented for feedback to Member States, as well as representatives from the United Nations and civil society, during a side event on 17 October. The initiative has been developed entirely by Forum participants, from start to finish.

The UN Youth4Disarmament Forum will provide an opportunity for meaningful youth participation and interactive dialogue, bridging the gap between young people and policymakers through a safe and dynamic space. By ensuring youth perspectives inform UN disarmament decision-making, this initiative seeks to renew political commitment to meaningfully engage young people as partners in disarmament, with special emphasis on emerging technologies and nuclear weapons.

As the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, notes: “Our goal is to foster collaboration and build lasting networks across these communities. That’s what makes this Forum truly unique — it is creating a global platform where young people can connect, communicate and contribute to shaping disarmament policy.”

The UN Youth4Disarmament Forum is funded through generous financial support from the Government of the Republic of Korea.

For more information, please visit www.youth4disarmament.org, or email: youth4disarmament@un.org.