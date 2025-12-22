The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Scheduling

All right. First the good news […] Well, the good news is that this is the last briefing of the year, fingers crossed. If we wind up briefing before the end of the year, it will be because there will be a lot of bad news. So, we will post the updates online, starting tomorrow. The office will be staffed during daylight hours, except obviously Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. If you need anything, call somebody else, not me.

** Sudan

Let me start with Sudan. I just want to flag that this afternoon there will be a Security Council meeting, an open briefing. Our Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific of the United Nations, Khaled Khiari, from the Department of the Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA), will brief. Also briefing will be the Director of OCHA’s (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) Crisis Response Division, Edem Wosornu; she will brief, of course, on the humanitarian aspect of the Sudan crisis.

But I can tell you in advance of that briefing that we are, of course, deeply concerned by the escalating violence that is placing civilians at extreme risk and triggering new waves of displacement, new waves of human suffering, particularly in the Kordofan region.

Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that in South Kordofan State, displacement has increased sharply in recent days. Our friends at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that on Friday, heightened insecurity drove nearly 500 people to flee villages in the locality of Reif Shargi and seek refuge in Kadugli and surrounding areas, as well as in North Kordofan State.

Displacement into White Nile State is also rising, with more than 15,000 human beings arriving from the Kordofan region since late October, according to local authorities.

And in eastern Sudan, yesterday, local authorities reported the arrival of some 400 people in Gedaref town. They arrived there from Babanusa and Heglig towns that are in West Kordofan State. While community kitchens have provided immediate food support, shelter assistance is urgently needed, particularly as we expect more people to arrive seeking safety.

Meanwhile, in the Darfur region, the IOM estimates that more than 107,000 people were displaced from North Darfur’s state capital, El Fasher, and surrounding villages between late October — when the Rapid Support Forces, as you will recall, violently took control of the city, and early December. Many had already been displaced multiple times after fleeing camps such as Zamzam and Abu Shouk.

Our partners also report that last week, more than 2,500 people displaced from El Fasher and surrounding areas arrived in the locality of Sheria, in South Darfur State. These newly-arrived families urgently need food, they urgently need essential relief items, and they urgently need health services.

Civilians in the Darfur region continue to face deadly violence. On Saturday, a drone strike reportedly hit a busy market in Al Malha, North Darfur State, killing at least 10 people; that’s what first responders are telling us.

This violence is part of a broader pattern that continues to devastate Sudan’s health system. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that attacks on healthcare facilities have reached alarming levels. In 2025 alone, 65 such attacks in Sudan have caused more than 1,600 deaths; that’s accounting for over 80 per cent of all global deaths from attacks on healthcare in complex emergencies this year.

As the year draws to a close, we continue to urge all parties to immediately halt attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, uphold international humanitarian law and ensure safe, unhindered humanitarian access, so the year ahead is not marked by the same misery, as we’ve seen previously.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that humanitarians continue to deliver assistance to help the most vulnerable families endure the dire situation on the ground, especially during this cold and wet season.

Over the past24 hours, and despite the ceasefire, we have continued to receive reports of air strikes, shelling and gunfire in all five governorates of Gaza. This has resulted in reported casualties and disruptions to humanitarian operations. Yesterday, a rescue mission to reach an injured person in Gaza City was denied.

Amid the severe lack of shelter across the Strip, people are staying in buildings that are either partially or mostly damaged as they try to protect their families from the elements.

Our partners in Gaza said that over the weekend, several buildings collapsed due to stormy conditions, with casualties reported.

A reminder that three quarters of women-headed households urgently need shelter support, and two thirds urgently need clothing; that’s what the Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group has found.

Our partners continue to work to improve access to dignified shelter for the estimated 1.3 million people in Gaza. In the past week, about 3,500 families affected by storms or living in flood-prone areas received tents, bedding sets, mattresses and blankets. Additionally, more than 250,000 children received winter clothing. However, our partners estimate that 630,000 adolescents across the Strip still need winter clothing assistance.

We and our partners continue to call once again for the lifting of all restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza, including shelter material, as these obviously constrain our humanitarian response to reach all those people who need shelter, especially in this cold and rainy season.

Meanwhile, we and our humanitarian partners continue to coordinate humanitarian missions within Gaza. OCHA reports that yesterday, half of such attempts were facilitated by Israeli authorities.

Through these missions, humanitarian teams collected six full tankers of fuel, more than 270 pallets of medical supplies, and other essential food items from the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing, as well as the Zikim crossing.

** Ukraine

Turning to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and our colleagues there tell us that hostilities this weekend resulted in more civilian casualties and widespread damage to critical infrastructure.

Between Friday and early this morning, authorities report more than a dozen civilians were killed and over 70 others injured, including two children. Basic services’ disruptions were reported in over 270 towns and villages across the country.

The region of Odesa is particularly hard-hit, and they’ve been experiencing nearly daily attacks. On Friday, an overnight attack targeting port infrastructure killed eight civilians and injured 27 others; that’s what local authorities are telling us. Repeated strikes also caused power outage affecting dozens of thousands of people.

The regions of Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv also sustained attacks on their energy infrastructure, with hundreds of thousands of people affected. A health facility and a school were also damaged in the attacks. Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia also suffered casualties.

Authorities also report that a warehouse storing humanitarian aid was damaged in the Mykolaiv region following an attack on Saturday.

Meanwhile, evacuations from front-line and border areas continue. In Sumy region, over the last three days, around 40 people were evacuated to safer areas. In the Donetsk region, nearly 330 civilians, including 50 children, were evacuated.

Since 1 June, nearly 150,000 people have been evacuated from front-line areas, including more than 16,500 children and over 5,000 people with limited mobility.

Humanitarians reached more than 700,000 people near the front line with aid in the first 11 months of this year. However, funding gaps persist, as you would imagine, leaving more than 1 million people without safe water and limiting access to protection and gender-based violence services in these high-risk areas.

This year’s $2.6 billion humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is only half funded, with $1.4 billion having been received.

** Myanmar

A quick update from Julie Bishop on Myanmar: In carrying out her mandate, the UN Special Envoy engages with all stakeholders relevant to the situation in Myanmar, including regional countries, Security Council and General Assembly members. As a part of this effort, she recently visited Myanmar for a third time and met again with the Commander-in-Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

In her engagements, the Special Envoy continues to reiterate the urgent need for a cessation of violence to enable humanitarian response and recovery and protection of civilians and underscores the need to keep Myanmar on the global agenda and provide sustained support toward a Myanmar-led, sustainable, inclusive and peaceful solution to the protracted crisis.

She did brief Council members in closed consultations this morning via videoconference.

** Somalia

And an update, and a rather lengthy one from Somalia, which we haven’t heard for a bit.

Our humanitarian colleagues report that drought continues to impact millions of people across the country. Authorities estimate that more than 4.6 million people, or around a quarter of the population in Somalia are being impacted by the drought.

Our partners indicate that at least 120,000 people were displaced between September and December, as water prices soar, food becomes increasingly scarce, livestock die and livelihoods collapse. Education has also been severely affected, with more than 75,000 students forced to drop out of school nationwide.

The upcoming dry season between January and March is expected to make drought conditions worse. Increased water scarcity and higher livestock mortality are anticipated, potentially intensifying food insecurity in many parts of Somalia.

The situation is also likely to drive more people from their homes toward urban areas and displacement sites, where living conditions and livelihood opportunities are already extremely limited.

Authorities are appealing for urgent assistance to avert a possible collapse of pastoral and farming livelihoods and to prevent avoidable loss of life. They warn that the next four months will be critical, as the rainy season is not expected until April 2026.

We and our humanitarian partners are mobilized, supporting assessments, mapping available supply stocks, and coordinating emergency responses across water, food, nutrition, health and shelter sectors. Our partners are also providing cash assistance, animal fodder and rehabilitating boreholes, as they visit field locations to assess the severity of the situation and review resources for early action.

However, these efforts are constrained, yet again here, by significant funding shortfalls. The UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocated $10 million at the end of November, but substantially more support is urgently needed. The $1.4 billion Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Somalia for 2025 is only 26 per cent funded, with $370 million received.

** Financial Contribution

Speaking of money, I have a little quiz for you today. Ready?

Recent Secretaries-General have had a long, crucial history with this country, assisting it on a hard-won road to independence.

[response: “East Timor?”]

Very good, Edie Lederer, and I was about to go to the second hint: The current Secretary-General holds this country dear to his heart, having recently visited in 2024 to mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of the independence vote.

We say thank you to our friends in Dili. Timor-Leste’s payment brings the number of fully paid-up Member States to 149.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edie, what a way to end the year.

Question : Thank you, Steph. A couple of follow-up questions on Sudan. The President of Sudan, I understand is here at the United Nations…

Spokesman : Prime Minister.

Question : The Prime Minister. Sorry, is he going to meet with the Secretary-General?

Spokesman : The Secretary-General’s not here today. He’s on his annual leave. We’re trying to see whom he may be meeting. I’ve asked and trying to find that out.

Question : And secondly, on Venezuela, it’s been reported from the region that President [Nicolas] Maduro has asked a number of different bodies for assistance in light of the US boarding of ships and pursuing of ships, including the United Nations. Has the UN received such a request?

Spokesman : I’m not aware, beyond the phone call the Secretary-General and the President had, I think last week, if I’m not mistaken. I’m not aware of any new communications, but we’ll check. Madame, and then…

Question : Going back to Sudan. Is the Secretary-General planning to go to Sudan? Because he has been traveling a lot, but not to Sudan.

Spokesman : We are looking at a whole host of potential trips for the Secretary-General for next year. It will depend on whether or not such a visit would be helpful. But I can tell you he’s been spending a lot of his time focused on the situation there and through the work of his representative on the ground, Denise Brown, the work of his envoy, Mr. [Ramtane] Lamamra and the work of Mr. [Tom] Fletcher and others.

Question : Yeah, but don’t you think his presence will make a difference?

Spokesman : He’s very well aware of the potential of a visit. It just has to make sure that such a visit actually puts the process forward. Dezhi, then Joe, then Gabriel.

Question : A couple of questions first. Today in Kuala Lumpur, the foreign ministers of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) held a special meeting on the current situation between Cambodia and Thailand. They released a statement — here, in my hand. They just reaffirmed the shared commitment to refrain from threat or use of force and peaceful settlements. They urged both parties — I mean, Cambodia and Thailand — to exercise maximum restraint and also welcomed the discussion on the resumption of the ceasefire which will happen two days later. What is the response from the Secretary-General on the latest statement by the ASEAN countries and on the latest developments?

Spokesman : We very much welcome the statement by ASEAN and the role that Malaysia has been playing as chair of ASEAN, and obviously the role of the United States in helping get that agreement signed on the sidelines of the meeting earlier this year. I think it’s important that both parties approach the meetings on the 24th in a spirit of ending this conflict.

Question : All right, next question on the contribution. Since last time, has the US paid any regular budget?

Spokesman : No.

Question : Not single? What about the peacekeeping one? [cross talk]

Spokesman : I’d have to check on peacekeeping.

Question : But not regular budget?

Spokesman : Not regular budget.

Question : In terms, we have just one week or two left. Do you expect any payment from US?

Spokesman : Look, I don’t want to say anything that would make a challenging situation worse.

Question : Yeah, that’s exactly why I asked this question. Without payment, how would the situation in the coming year, especially the first few months for 2026, would be for UN?

Spokesman : When Member States vote a budget, right, and approve a budget and when not all Member States pay up to that budget, it makes the situation for the Secretary-General, for all of those who manage the cash in this Organization, extremely, extremely challenging. And I think as the Secretary-General has alluded to in the beginning of the year, he’s instructed the Secretariat not to spend to 100 per cent because we don’t have it. The fact that Member States either don’t pay or pay late makes managing an organization where you can’t borrow money — like the private sector or like Governments — or you can’t print money, like Governments, rather difficult. And that would be an understatement.

Question : Will the UN still be able to pay salaries? Let me put it in a very single way… [cross talk]

Spokesman : I mean, through the end of the year, yes.

Question : The beginning of next year?

Spokesman : Well, we have to have a budget first. We don’t have spending authority for 2026 as of yet. Mr. Klein?

Question : First a follow-up on that question. Has the Secretary-General himself or Chef de Cabinet or the Deputy Secretary-General reached out personally to high-level Trump Administration officials to inquire when they expect to at least make partial payment of the assessments?

Spokesman : I can tell you that the financial situation, the budget, the reform, the savings have been high on the agenda of all the contacts the Secretary-General has had with Ambassador [Michael] Waltz.

Correspondent : Well, no, I’m talking about the specific issue of nonpayment for the UN.

Spokesman : We are working through the US Mission, through Ambassador Waltz. And I can tell you that the Secretary-General and the Ambassador, I think, have a very good professional and working relationship.

Question : Okay then. Now to one more general question, similar to what I asked, I think last year, which is what would the Secretary-General consider to be his biggest disappointment in 2025 and what is he most proud of accomplishing in 2025?

Spokesman : Look, I think the Secretary-General is extremely proud to have constantly, day in and day out, defended the ideals of this Organization, defended the Charter, defended international law, defended multilateralism, which is his job. He will continue to do that with determination. He has I think, squeezed every penny, every ounce of effort out of this Organization to try to keep people alive on the humanitarian front, to try to make sure that people don’t forget about development and to work on peace and security with determination.

Question : His biggest disappointment?

Spokesman : Well, I think what he fears is this continuing fragmentation of the world, the continuing disregard for the Charter which too many Member States are using as an a la carte menu, and this continuing disregard for international law.

Correspondent : Thanks, Steph.

Spokesman : Gabriel?

Correspondent : Thanks, Steph. You’re looking right at me.

Spokesman : So, I’m looking right at you. [cross talk] Your name is Gabriel. There were two things that would let you know that it is your time to ask a question.

Correspondent : I know you’re very helpful every day that there… at this briefing.

Spokesman : Thank you. You could stop there. […]

Question : And on a serious note, I know you’re very helpful about briefing us every day here that there’s a new Member State that pays their dues. Since we won’t be seeing you for several days because of the holiday, if the US pays, will your Office inform us?

Spokesman : I think that would be newsworthy.

Question : […] That’s all right. In all seriousness, I do want to ask about Sudan. In the latter half of September during high-level week, as you well know, there were a lot of meetings in this building and near this building and in missions about the situation in Sudan, probably more than in many previous high-level weeks. It was spoken about in general terms as kind of a make-or-break moment for Sudan. Here we are several months later. Situation appears on many levels to be worse than it was in September. Can you give an overall assessment of how the SG feels about the progress that wasn’t made in the latter part of this year?

Spokesman : I think he’s extremely frustrated, not only for the lack of effort, but I think frustrated at the level of human suffering that we’ve been seeing in Sudan this year. I mean, to recall, this year has seen shelling of camps, of refugee and internally displaced camps where famine had been recorded, where people were starving and they’re being bombed. We’ve seen gunmen go into hospitals, maternity wards kill women, kill babies, kill doctors, right? Those are just two of the most egregious things that we’ve seen. We’ve seen the bloody aftermath of the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) takeover in El Fasher. We’ve seen, as the Secretary-General put it, interference on the negative end by countries in the region and afar. I think, the leaders of both sides here in Sudan, whether it’s the Government or the RSF, need to first and foremost put the interests of the Sudanese people in front, as do all of the regional powers and those further afield. Yes, Namo, please.

Question : Thank you, Stephane. I have two questions. One on Sudan. A poll of 22 major aid organizations, a recent poll has found that Sudan is the world’s most neglected crisis. What’s Secretary-General’s view of this? Why is there so much neglect for this African nation?

Spokesman : Listen, the neglect doesn’t come from the Secretary-General, the Secretariat, from the humanitarian organizations, from the NGOs. You all often ask about Sudan, and that is very much welcome. Every day, we try to keep Sudan in the news. Why is it neglected? I think, if the Secretary-General were here, he would probably tell you there’s probably an element of racism, right? That people don’t pay as much attention to crises in… the global media crises in Africa as they do in other parts of the world. There are also a lot of crises going on, a lot of human suffering. But we have to be able to keep all of these issues up front.

Question : And my second question is on Syria. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is accusing Damascus-affiliated forces of shelling predominantly Kurdish neighbourhoods, namely Sheikh Maqsood and Al Ashrafiya in Northern Aleppo. And that has resulted in the injuries of five civilians, including a child, according to SDF. Have you seen these reports? And what message do you have as the United Nations for Syrian Government?

Spokesman : Yes, we’ve seen these very disturbing reports of increased clashes between the Government of Syria, its security forces and the SDF. We had seen earlier this year positive signs of discussions between the Government and the SDF. We need everyone to return to these discussions on how to incorporate all of the various armed groups in Syria into the national framework through a Syrian-led process. I mean, I think the situation on the ground is fragile in terms of intercommunal dynamics. But it is important there that the guns be silenced and that the discussions continue for the benefit of all Syrians, regardless of their religion or ethnicity. Yes?

Correspondent : Thank you, Steph.

Spokesman : Sorry, and then I will… I’m sorry. Yeah, go ahead.

Correspondent : Yeah. Thank you, Steph. And I hope happy New Year.

Spokesman : We can only hope.

Question : Yeah. My question is also about the UN regular budget, especially about the Fifth Committee. As I know, the Fifth Committee is going on the discussion for next year’s regular budget. If the budget is not approved by the end of this year, what will Secretary-General do? Do you have any plan B?

Spokesman : Well, you know, either there’s a budget or there’s no budget. It’s not… I mean, there’s a responsibility for Member States through the Fifth Committee to come up with a budget and for the General Assembly to approve it. We continue to work with the Fifth Committee. We continue to work with Member States, answer all their questions or any concerns they may have, and we look forward to the adoption of a budget by the end of the year.

Question : But it seems to be difficult to get the consensus… [cross talk]

Spokesman : It is never easy to get consensus on a budget in the United Nations, but that’s why we enjoy the process so much. Arul?

Question : Is there any reaction to the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and especially the lynchings of Hindus in the last few days?

Spokesman : Yes, we’re very concerned about the violence that we’ve seen in Bangladesh. Whether it’s in Bangladesh or any other countries that people who don’t belong to the “majority” need to feel safe and all Bangladeshis need to feel safe. And we’re confident that the Government will do what it can to keep every single Bangladeshi safe. Dezhi, I mean, how about that sweater? How can I say no?

Question : Thank you. Because it’s about this sweater. Okay. If we’re living in the Stranger Things world, with all the fragmentation of the world and the budget issues of the UN, how confident is UN to really close the rift to the upside-down world, if there is one, to don’t let the monsters out. Do you still feel confident?

Spokesman : I have to tell you; I’ve never watched Stranger Things, so I’m a little lost into your analogies and cultural touch points here. I can tell you that the Secretary-General looks at the world with very clear eyes. And what is also very clear is his determination to continue doing his work defending the Charter, defending multilateralism, defending international law until the very last moment of his mandate. Gabriel? And then we’ll go at the back.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Going back to Thailand and Cambodia, the Cambodian Prime Minister mentioned over the weekend that the number of displaced Cambodians along the border is over 500,000 now after the fighting resumed earlier in December. Can you just update us on the UN’s posture when it comes to the humanitarian situation?

Spokesman : It’s a good question. I don’t have… I’ll try to get some updates from our humanitarian and colleagues on that.

Correspondent : Thank you.

Spokesman : Okay. Yes, please go on.

Question : Thank you. So, abducted students were released in Nigeria yesterday, but we know the armed groups have also continued to attack the civilians, especially churches. Does the Secretary-General have a response to that?