The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Human Rights Day

Good afternoon, everyone. Today we mark Human Rights Day. Nearly 80 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, its promise remains essential. Yet, civic space is shrinking and serious violations persist, showing disregard for dignity and suffering. In his message for the Day, the Secretary-General underscores that the UN works every day with partners to help people access their basic rights — from food, shelter and education to peace, equality and a healthy planet. But, safeguarding rights requires action from everyone, everywhere.

And in a press conference today in Geneva, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said that human rights are underfunded, undermined and under attack — yet they remain powerful, undeterred and mobilizing. A groundswell of activism, especially by young people, is pushing back against injustice and demanding dignity, equality and accountability. He added that their courage reminds us that universal rights still inspire action and that defending them is essential to our shared future.

** Secretary-General’s Travel

The Secretary-General arrived in Riyadh today to start his official visit to theA Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A few hours after arriving, the Secretary-General met with the Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud. The Secretary-General commended the long-standing UN-Saudi partnership and support to multilateralism. The Secretary-General and the Crown Prince also exchanged views on a range of regional developments and an analysis of the current geopolitical situation. On Thursday, the Secretary-General will continue his visit to Saudi Arabia, which will include meetings with His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, and a separate encounter with His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz, the Minister of Energy.

** Security Council

This morning, the Security Council held a briefing on Afghanistan. The Deputy Special Representative and the United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) officer-in-charge, Georgette Gagnon, told Council members that the situation of Afghan people demands both urgent attention and greater international support. Women and girls continue to be systematically excluded from almost all aspects of public life, she said. Media freedom is increasingly restricted, but, she added, the deteriorating human rights situation is not the only crisis affecting the Afghan people. She highlighted how the return of nearly 2.5 million Afghans from Iran and Pakistan this year, often under duress, represents a 6 per cent population increase, and is compounding the deep-rooted economic, climate and humanitarian crises the country already faces.

As the de facto authorities continue to prevent UN female national staff from accessing UN premises countrywide, Ms. Gagnon called on the support of Council Members to ensure this situation does not become normalized. Turning to the issue of tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, she welcomed efforts of countries in the region to find a solution through dialogue. She also urged the parties to address the core issues and for both sides to respect the ceasefire in place.

For his part, Tom Fletcher, the Emergency Relief Coordinator, said overlapping shocks, restrictive policies affecting women and girls, the longstanding impact of decades of conflict and chronic poverty, and massive funding cuts have left Afghanistan in a severe humanitarian crisis. Despite limited funding, he said that we and our partners have continued to deliver, but as we reach the end of the year, underfunding has forced service closures, resulting in scaled-back assistance to millions. Ultimately, that has cost lives.

Mr. Fletcher concluded his briefing with three requests for the Security Council: He asked them to continue to support the implementation of the humanitarian exception in resolution 2615 (2021), to insist that women humanitarian staff can do their jobs without restrictions and to fund the humanitarian appeal.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, our colleagues with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) report that, with another winter storm hitting the Strip, low temperatures and rains are putting vulnerable groups at particular risk. That includes newborn children, for whom hypothermia is extremely dangerous. The UN and our partners have targeted efforts to deliver assistance to communities living in flood-prone areas, including by scaling up the distribution of winter clothes for children, from 5,000 to 8,000 kits per day.

Today, our partners leading winter preparedness efforts report that some 200 families from shoreline communities are expected to arrive at a new site identified by municipal authorities in what remains of Hamad city, in eastern Khan Younis. These households made the decision to move, given the impact of the frequent rains and the risk of flooding in their previous location. The UN and our partners, along with Member States, continue to distribute tents, tarps, bedsheets and winter clothes to families in urgent need of assistance. Work is also ongoing to mitigate flooding by reinforcing high-risk areas with sandbags, as well as emptying storm drains and clearing solid waste.

Meanwhile, our partners leading efforts to improve access to education report that about 65 classrooms previously used as shelters for displaced people have now been cleaned and prepared so that learning activities can restart there. However, our partners warn that education materials remain blocked from entering Gaza, disrupting efforts to help children resume their studies.

In the ongoing effort to improve food security, our partners report that, so far, in December, 260,000 people have received regular food assistance — which, as we mentioned earlier this week, consists of two food parcels and a 25-kilogramme bag of flour — through 60 distribution points across the Strip, including a new site in Beit Lahiya, in northern Gaza, that opened last week. Given the importance of animal husbandry for food security, some 3,500 veterinary kits entered Gaza on Friday for the first time since August. Since then, the UN and our partners distributed the kits and animal fodder to over 100 herders and donkey owners.

Meanwhile, security incidents continue to be reported in Gaza — posing a risk to civilians, including our humanitarian teams. Just yesterday, we received reports that two bullets hit the ground floor of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Maghazi Health Centre in Deir al Balah, located near the so-called “yellow line”. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

** Lebanon

Yesterday, UN peacekeepers in Lebanon who were in vehicles patrolling the Blue Line were fired upon by Israel Defence Force soldiers in a Merkava tank near Sarda. One 10-round burst of machine-gun fire was fired above the convoy, and four further 10-round bursts were fired nearby. Peacekeepers asked the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] to stop firing through the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon’s (UNIFIL) liaison channels.

Both the peacekeepers and the IDF tank were in Lebanese territory at the time. Fortunately, no one was injured. The IDF had been informed of the location and timing of the patrol in advance, following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line. Attacks on or near peacekeepers are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). In this very sensitive situation, we call on the IDF to cease aggressive behaviour and attacks on or near peacekeepers, who are working to rebuild stability along the Blue Line.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, OCHA says it is deeply concerned by the sharp escalation in violence across the Darfur and Kordofan regions, where a surge in drone attacks is increasingly exposing civilians to harm. In Darfur, multiple drone strikes in recent days have killed and injured civilians. On Monday, strikes reportedly hit the towns of Kutum and Kabkabiya in North Darfur State. Local sources indicate that in Kutum, 2 civilians were killed and 10 others injured.

The same day in South Darfur State, drone strikes reportedly targeted areas in and around the state capital, Nyala, as well as in the town of Katila to the south-west. In Kordofan, the reported takeover on Monday by the Rapid Support Forces of the country's largest oil field in the town of Heglig, in West Kordofan State, has forced more people to flee and has deepened humanitarian concerns. Many families are now being displaced for a second time.

In South Kordofan State, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that 185 people fled the state capital, Kadugli, yesterday due to heightened insecurity, relocating to areas across the localities of Abu Zabad in West Kordofan and Sheikan in North Kordofan. The situation remains tense and highly fluid. Once again, we stress that attacks on civilians must stop immediately. All parties must protect civilians, respect international humanitarian law, and facilitate safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian access.

Meanwhile, people displaced from El Fasher continue to arrive in the locality of Tawila, in North Darfur. Yesterday, our partners received some 400 newly displaced people at the Korma entry point. Those arriving had moved multiple times in search of assistance and described robbery, looting and gunfire along the route. The UN and our partners are scaling up humanitarian aid, but needs far exceed available resources.

At the same time, IOM reports that natural hazards have displaced more than 35,000 people in Sudan this year, including as a result of floods and fires, adding yet another layer of hardship for communities already uprooted by conflict. OCHA calls on the international community to urgently step up support to ensure life-saving assistance reaches those who need it most across Sudan.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, OCHA is deeply concerned about the rapidly worsening humanitarian situation in South Kivu since 2 December. This, as you are aware, is due to intense fighting across multiple territories, including Uvira, Walungu, Mwenga, Shabunda, Kabare, Fizi and Kalehe.

Our humanitarian partners report that more than 200,000 people have been displaced across South Kivu and at least 70 civilians have been killed during the current escalation. Most displaced families are sheltering in overcrowded sites, facing heightened protection risks and the threat of disease outbreaks.

The violence is severely disrupting food assistance. The World Food Programme (WFP) has been forced to suspend its activities across the province, cutting off 25,000 people from life-saving food assistance. Host families, already facing emergency levels of food insecurity, are sharing the last of their food with displaced people.

At least 32 schools supported by WFP in Uvira have suspended classes to provide shelter to displaced families. This has disrupted the school meals programme and is leaving more than 12,000 children without what is often their only hot, nutritious meal of the day. WFP and our humanitarian partners plan to support newly displaced families as soon as conditions allow, but food stocks in Uvira are expected to run out within weeks due to high needs and lack of funding.

The humanitarian impact of the crisis is now spilling across borders. Between 5 and 8 December, nearly 25,000 people crossed into Burundi, including Congolese nationals, Burundian returnees and third-country migrants — with additional arrivals also reported in Rwanda.

In Burundi and Rwanda, our humanitarian partners, together with the authorities, are scaling up assistance — including hot meals, safe water and health services. This escalation is further aggravating an already critical humanitarian situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, amid a severe funding shortfall. The Democratic Republic of the Congo Humanitarian Response Plan is only 22 per cent funded, leaving a gap of nearly $2 billion, while in Burundi, less than $33 million has been mobilized against a requirement of nearly $77 million. We call on all parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities, uphold international humanitarian law, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and ensure safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, OCHA reports that intense hostilities in front-line regions continue to cause widespread destruction and prompt the evacuation of residents from high-risk areas. According to the latest report by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, civilian casualties rose significantly in both front-line and urban areas between June and November, with a 37 per cent increase compared to the previous six months.

In Ukraine’s east, the Donetsk region has been among those hardest hit. Local authorities report that since the start of December, more than a dozen civilians have been killed and nearly 60 others injured in Ukrainian-controlled areas, with the towns of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk especially impacted by attacks earlier this week. With the support of UN agencies, national non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have promptly delivered emergency assistance to affected residents — including shelter materials to cover damaged windows and roofs, as well as psychosocial support and protection counselling.

Amid mounting security concerns, more families are leaving high-risk areas in the Donetsk region — either on their own or through Government-led evacuations, which are being supported by humanitarians. Local authorities say that since August, nearly 72,000 people — including almost 8,000 children — have fled the Donetsk region. Aid organizations are supporting civilians fleeing the fighting at each stage of their journey, from leaving their home communities to transit sites and providing support at the destinations hosting them across Ukraine.

Our humanitarian partners report that in the front-line region of Zaporizhzhia, some 500 people have been evacuated over the last two weeks. National NGOs have opened an inclusive interim evacuation point to provide comprehensive support to people with disabilities and limited mobility. The project received funding from the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, which is managed by OCHA and continues to support local front-line responders in helping those most in need.

** Central Emergency Response Fund

At yesterday’s pledging event for the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), 40 donors pledged contributions of just over $300 million to support life-saving action by the UN’s global emergency fund in 2026. Several others are expecting to make contributions in the coming months. The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, thanked partners who pledged their support, stressing that a fully funded CERF — at $1 billion each year — is not symbolic: it’s a lifeline that’s needed now.

Donor announcements at last year’s event totalled some $351 million. The drop in pledges for 2026 reflects the increasingly dire financial outlook facing the humanitarian community as it continues to grapple with the steepest funding cuts in its history. So far in 2025, CERF has allocated $435 million to support millions of people who need urgent assistance in over 30 countries and territories. And throughout its 20-year history, the Fund has helped hundreds of millions of people with nearly $10 billion in more than 100 countries and territories.

** Global Humanitarian Policy Forum

A programming note for you: OCHA and the UN Foundation will co-host this year’s Global Humanitarian Policy Forum, which will take place tomorrow and Friday here at UN Headquarters. Now in its fourteenth year, this year’s Forum will centre on the theme “Protecting Principles, Norms and Values”. It will bring together UN officials, civil society leaders and academics, among many others at the forefront of today’s crises. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher will take part in a panel tomorrow afternoon, which is called “The Front Line — Protecting Civilians and First Responders”. You can watch the forum on WebTV, and more information is available online.

** UN Children’s Fund

As global funding cuts intensify and basic services collapse, humanitarian needs for children continue to surge. Launching its Humanitarian Action for Children 2026 appeal today, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is seeking $7.66 billion to provide life-saving support to 73 million children in 133 countries next year.

Announced and anticipated funding cuts by donor governments are already limiting the Agency’s ability to reach millions of children in dire need. Severe shortfalls in 2024 and 2025 are forcing UNICEF to make impossible choices. For example, across UNICEF’s nutrition programming alone, a 72 per cent funding gap in 2025 forced cuts in 20 priority countries. In education, a shortfall of $745 million has left millions more children at risk of losing access to learning, protection and stability. UNICEF urges governments and donors to increase flexible, multi-year financing, support local partners, uphold humanitarian principles and ensure access to children in need.

** Nansen Award

Four remarkable individuals and a front-line organization have received the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) 2025 Nansen Refugee Award, which honours individuals, groups and organizations who go beyond the call of duty to protect refugees, as well as internally displaced and stateless people.

This year’s winners include a village chief in Cameroon, who helped integrate 36,000 refugees; the founder of a refugee-run school in Tajikistan; a women's organization in Iraq reaching 105,000 conflict survivors; a business executive in Mexico who helped hire hundreds of refugees; and front-line responders in Ukraine who stay put when others depart. UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, says that the winners embody the spirit of Nansen – a belief that every person forced to flee, wherever they are, deserves dignity, safety and hope. The names and bios of the winners are online.

** Guest

And tomorrow, my guest will be the World Food Programme's Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean Region, Lola Castro, who will join us from Port-au-Prince, Haiti to discuss the response to Hurricane Melissa across the Caribbean. Yes, Edie and then Dezhi.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize today. She was on her way to Norway but didn't arrive in time and it was accepted by her daughter. President [Nicolas] Maduro has said that she would be considered a fugitive, if she left Venezuela to accept the award, which she apparently has. Does the Secretary-General have any comment on this, basically, decision by the Venezuelan president and on her awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize?

Deputy Spokesman : As you're aware, the Secretary-General welcomed the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Ms. Machado, and the sentiments we expressed at the time that she was given that award still apply. We believe that any threat to Ms. Machado for winning or receiving the Nobel Peace Prize are unacceptable, and there should be no threats against her or, indeed, against anyone working to support the cause of human rights in Venezuela. Dezhi?

Question : First, a follow-up on the incident happened on UNIFIL. You mentioned about the liaison mechanism and the UNIFIL ask Israeli side to stop firing. Has that communication worked?

Deputy Spokesman : In in this incident, the incident that happened, obviously, as we said, shots had been fired, and then we did turn to the liaison mechanism. After that, it's been resolved, and there was, thankfully, no one injured. But, this is still a significant violation of resolution 1701 (2006) and these sorts of attacks, as you know, have been going on for some time now, and they need to stop entirely.

Question : Has this liaison mechanism… let me put it this way, has Israeli part explained a little bit why they are firing above the UNIFIL, if there isn't any mechanism? I think that should be the question you have to ask.

Deputy Spokesman : We inform the parties in advance of our movements, especially when we're in sensitive areas. And the Israelis were informed of this movement prior to that. You would have to ask them why they proceeded with their actions.

Question : But, have you asked them?

Deputy Spokesman : Yes, of course.

Question : And do you think it's intentional or not?

Deputy Spokesman : What we would say is, regardless of what actions they take in sensitive areas of Lebanon, this sort of behaviour is not acceptable and it has to be stopped.

Question : Okay. Another question here in the UN headquarters. Today, I think all of us received this email about the removal of paper towels from the restrooms. Does the UN have any numbers? How much can this saving cost?

Deputy Spokesman : We'll have to see how that is. Part of what this is also, as you know, an environmental measure. We are encouraging people to use the air dryers to clean themselves, which has less of an environmental impact.

Question : Which consumes more energy, electricity or paper?

Deputy Spokesman : The idea is we were trying to save on the wastage of paper.

Question : And wouldn't it be great, if you are getting rid of this, why don't you just getting rid of also napkins?

Deputy Spokesman : I'm sure that anything that's regarded as a sensible proposal will be considered. Yes. Abdelhamid?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. I'll put my questions, the pieces of my question in one. Today, Israel attacked also UNIFIL at the Blue Line, and UNIFIL issued a statement probably an hour ago. They kidnapped a Syrian from Niyarah. They announced building 800 settlement units in the West Bank. A settler overran a foreign national in Hebron who came to express solidarity with the Palestinian people. All these and three people were killed in Gaza, which you didn't mention, just three hours ago. Som put all this together. What kind of an entity this is, called Israel? Why? If it gets away with all these atrocities, it's committing day in and day out without condemnation, it will do it again and again and again and again.

Deputy Spokesman : Well, these are many different strands, but certainly all countries, including Israel, have to abide by international law. As you know, when it comes to settlements, we are against any settlement activity, including in the West Bank. And any killings of civilians have to be thoroughly investigated.

Question : My second question. In Southern Yemen, the Southern Transitional Council has been acting as if the South is separate completely, seven days after the taking over of Hadhramaut, which is, I think, it's the largest governorate in South Yemen. So, things are changing in Yemen by creating a new entity supported by United Arab Emirates. What is the UN position on these developments?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, as you know, the Secretary-General is himself in the region. He will be traveling to Oman, as well as Saudi Arabia, which is where he's at right now, and we'll be discussing these particular developments. Certainly, from our perspective, we want to make sure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen is upheld. Namo?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. I have two questions. The first one is on Afghanistan. Today, the Security Council heard that the Taliban's ban on women working for the United Nations is preventing life-saving aid to women and girls in the country. Tom Fletcher called these restrictions unacceptable. But, in practice, what does unacceptable exactly mean? What is the United Nations or the Secretary-General prepared to do? Thank you.

Deputy Spokesman : We have brought this to the attention of the Security Council and want to make sure that there are no hold-ups in terms of being able to provide all of those in Afghanistan who need aid, to have the aid that they need. And as you know, both Georgette Gagnon and Tom Fletcher spoke out against also the restrictions against female aid workers, and this is another action on which we wanted the Security Council’s support.

Question : Shouldn't you declare the suspension of your operations in Afghanistan or relocate to another country?

Deputy Spokesman : There's so much need in Afghanistan that we have to make sure that whatever actions we take, we take care of those people who are in the greatest need. So, we're calibrating our responses to make sure that on the one hand, the unacceptable actions that have been taken by the de facto authorities are responded to by the international community, and on the other, that those in need still get the assistance that they deserve.

Question : My last question is on Syria. It was reported today that Kurdish residents in Damascus were prevented from waving the Kurdish flag, celebrating the overthrowing of the outside of the [Bashar al-]Assad regime. What is the United Nations' message to the Syrian authorities on this?

Deputy Spokesman : Our only real message is that we believe that all communities have the right to have demonstrations, including celebrations, the way that they see fit. And of course, regarding the first-year anniversary of the fall of the Assad regime, you saw the statement that we issued on Monday. Pam Falk?

Question : Thanks, Farhan. Has the Secretary-General or anyone from the Secretariat reached out to the countries that have the highest arrears before the budget is passed? Has there been any diplomacy to try to get some of that paid? And do you have any indications that any of it will be? Thank you.

Deputy Spokesman : We are always in touch with our Member States to make sure that they are aware of the need to pay their arrears. As you know, the payment of dues is a treaty obligation, and you're well aware of how Article 19 of the Charter works in that regard. But, yes, we're in touch with them. Okay. Islam?

Question : Farhan, thank you. I have a couple question. And first question is, the Israeli Supreme Court gave the [Benjamin] Netanyahu government an extension, responding to the petition about barring the journalists going into the Gaza. And this is the ninth extension. What is United Nations' comment on this?

Deputy Spokesman : Our comment is the same as it's been throughout the last two years. We want there to be full access to journalists to Gaza. Obviously, anywhere in the world, reporters need to be able to go about their work without hindrance.

Question : And second question is about the winter situation in Gaza. Reportedly there's need, like, around 300,000 tents and tarps suitable for winter. Do you have in your best knowledge, do you know, like, how many tents or tarps has been distributed? And also, in terms of the screening before entering those humanitarian aids into the Gaza, do you get, like, any difficult times by Israeli authorities regarding those tarps and tents?

Deputy Spokesman : We’ve had blockages in terms of getting some aid in, and we've been reporting that to you. But, certainly, tents, tarps, bed sheets, and winter clothes are all items that we are distributing, along with different Member States. And we've been giving you those numbers periodically, but, certainly, that is an ongoing part of our efforts, especially as winter comes to Gaza. Magdalena?

Question : Hi, Farhan. If we could just go back very briefly to the paper towel situation. I know you said it's an environmental measure, but is there anything about the finances that you would be able to talk about? I know they said it's $100,000 that you'd be saving. So, like, what else might that money go to? Or I don't know, any comment around these cost-cutting measures?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, part of the reason we have to have the savings, it's not about the money going to other things. It's that we need to have our basic functions continue. And as we've had a lack of reliable funding for many years now from Member States, we have to respond in different ways. And so that's where the savings go. Yes, in the back.

Question : Thank you, Farhan. I have a question on the UN personnel detained in Yemen. Is there any third-party mediation to get their release?

Deputy Spokesman : We are in touch with a number of nations, including other concerned countries, trying to get their support for the release of our 59 people. Yes. Yes, please?

Question : Is the visit of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Saudi Arabia related directly to the escalating situation in Yemen and Sudan together?

Deputy Spokesman : Those are some of the situations that are of concern as we are proceeding with his travel.

Question : Does he have any specific message to them?

Deputy Spokesman : You've seen the messages that we've put out from here about those conflicts and about the concerns we have, and those are the sort of concerns that he will also express with his interlocutors. Abdelhamid?

Question : The national security minister in Israel, Itamar Ben-Gvir, attended recently a meeting, it's on 8 December, for the committee to pass the death sentences for Palestinian POWs [prisoners of war]. And he was wearing a pin here, which is shaped like a noose or the death rope. This ultimate expression of fascism passed without condemnation, neither by the UN nor by European Union nor by anybody. Why?