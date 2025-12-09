The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General Statement/Yemen

Alright, good afternoon. I am going to start off with some updates on Yemen, including a statement from the Secretary-General. And I can tell you that the Secretary-General is gravely concerned about the continued arbitrary detention of 59 of our UN personnel, in addition to dozens of non-governmental organization (NGO), civil society and diplomatic mission personnel. He condemns the referral by the Houthi de facto authorities of United Nations personnel to their special criminal court.

The United Nations personnel have been held incommunicado, some for many years, without any due process, in violation of international law. United Nations personnel, including those who are nationals of Yemen, are immune from legal process in respect of all acts performed by them in their official capacity. We call on the de facto authorities to rescind the referral and work in good faith toward the immediate release of all detained personnel of the United Nations, NGOs and diplomatic community. The United Nations remains committed to supporting the people of Yemen and delivering principled humanitarian assistance. That statement has been shared with you.

** Yemen

Also on Yemen, I can tell you that following recent developments in Hadramout and Al-Mahra in the eastern region of the country, our Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg, today highlighted the need for all actors to exercise restraint and de-escalate through dialogue. This came during meetings he held in Riyadh with the Yemeni Foreign Minister Shaya Zindani, the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed al-Zaabi. He also met with representatives of the five permanent members of the Security Council in Saudi Arabia, as well as other diplomats.

He noted that the eastern region of Yemen is a vital area, both politically and economically, and underscored the need to preserve the space where Yemeni parties can discuss in support of stability and in the interest of Yemeni people. Mr. Grundberg reaffirmed his continued engagement with Yemeni, regional and international actors to support de-escalation and advance prospects for a negotiated political settlement to the conflict in Yemen.

** Trip Announcement

A trip announcement to share with you: Later today, the Secretary-General will be leaving New York for travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Oman. He will arrive in Riyadh on Wednesday, tomorrow. There he will hold bilateral meetings with the Saudi leadership, including His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to discuss a number of pressing regional issues.

From Saudi Arabia, the Secretary-General will travel to Iraq on 13 December to mark the closure of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI). The Secretary-General is expected to express his gratitude to the Mission’s staff members and to the Government and people of Iraq for hosting UNAMI for 22 years. While in Baghdad, he will have bilateral meetings with the leaders of the Government of Iraq, including with the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The Secretary-General will then return to Riyadh to participate in the eleventh Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations taking place on 14 and 15 December. The Forum, convened under the theme “Two decades of dialogue for humanity: Advancing a new era of mutual respect and understanding in a multipolar world”, marks the twentieth anniversary of the Alliance of Civilizations.

Prior to leaving the region, the Secretary-General is also scheduled to visit Muscat, the capital of Oman. There he will meet the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said, on 15 December to discuss regional issues, including the situation in Yemen. The Secretary-General is expected to be back in New York on 16 December.

** Central Emergency Response Fund

The high-level pledging event for the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which was flagged yesterday, is currently under way. Speaking at the event earlier this morning, the Secretary-General appealed for stepped-up commitments to our global emergency fund, all this to help reach the $1 billion target for CERF endorsed by the General Assembly, and to keep humanitarian funding predictable for the years ahead.

This year alone, CERF — as I mentioned to you yesterday — has allocated some $110 million to neglected and underfunded emergencies, from Afghanistan to Somalia and beyond. Yet, the projected contributions this year are expected to be the lowest since 2015. The Secretary-General said that we are being asked to do more and more with less and less, and that is simply unsustainable.

For his part, Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator, warned that if CERF falters, then the world’s emergency service will falter, and millions of people who rely on us will suffer. Our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) will provide you with the total funding announced at the conference as soon as we have them.

** Ukraine

This morning, the Security Council held a briefing on Ukraine. Speaking on our behalf, Joyce Msuya, the Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, and she said that intense missile and drone attacks across Ukraine have continued to exact a worrying toll on civilians. These strikes, many conducted at night, during freezing temperatures, continue to kill and injure civilians, sever essential services and undermine the lifelines that civilians rely on. Humanitarian partners, as we’ve been telling you, are continuing to deliver emergency supplies whenever and wherever they are allowed, but access to some front-line areas remains extremely challenging due to the ongoing fighting.

For her part, Kayoko Gotoh, the Officer-in-charge for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas in the Political and Peacebuilding Affairs [Department], said that, despite cautious optimism around resumed diplomatic efforts, 2025 has been one of the deadliest for the people of Ukraine, who have not only shown remarkable resilience to endure the horrible consequences of the war, but also determination to build a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future for their country. She added that meeting their aspirations and ensuring the long-term stability of the region must remain our collective focus.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, and specifically the plight of children that we have been highlighting over the recent days: The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) today called for urgent action to safeguard children and essential services. UNICEF estimates that 10 million people have been displaced in Sudan; half of those 10 million are children. This is the highest level of child displacement in the world.

UNICEF reports that children trapped in besieged and hard-to-reach areas, including in the Darfur and Kordofan regions, are especially vulnerable, where access to food, water and medical supplies remains practically cut off. Newly displaced children arrive exhausted, dehydrated and in urgent need of protection, nutrition and medical support.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, who is currently in Sudan, met with Government officials in Port Sudan, as well as with displaced women and children. As is too often the case, she underscored, women and girls are bearing the brunt of the crisis, including horrific levels of sexual violence. They need protection, services and global solidarity.

As you well know, famine has been declared in parts of Darfur and Kordofan regions, with the risk of that famine spreading. Despite severe access constraints, UNICEF is delivering assistance across the country wherever they can. We continue to call for an immediate end to the violence and for all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, and ensure the safety and dignity of every child and civilian in this horrific crisis.

** South Sudan

Heading South to South Sudan: The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is encouraged by renewed efforts from the country’s leaders to reinvigorate political dialogue. The Mission said today that meaningful progress towards sustainable peace and credible elections requires an immediate end to violence nationwide. The Mission remains deeply concerned by ongoing hostilities, such as aerial bombardments, armed confrontations and intercommunal clashes, that continue to cause loss of life, widespread displacement and the destruction of property, including critical humanitarian infrastructure.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza: OCHA tells us that we and our partners continue our efforts to scale up the humanitarian response, delivering life-saving assistance despite persistent impediments on the ground. Yesterday, the UN and its partners coordinated 10 humanitarian movements inside Gaza in coordination with the Israeli authorities. Eight were facilitated, allowing us to collect critical supplies from the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem and Zikim crossings — that included fuel, blankets, tent toolkits, jerrycans and vaccines. One mission was denied and another one impeded.

Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that a second batch of five medical freezers has been delivered to five hospitals — including two stabilization centres for the treatment of severe acute malnutrition — all of this to ensure the safe storage of therapeutic milk and foods for malnourished children. The agency added that, since August, it has provided 23 medical freezers to hospitals offering maternity and nutrition services in Gaza. These units help strengthen maternal health services and improve child and newborn care.

With a severe storm expected this week, our partners providing shelter services report that since the ceasefire, they have distributed tents, tarpaulins, blankets, winter clothes and other critical items to help families cope. But, what has reached people remains a trickle compared with the needs. Our partners estimate that nearly 1.3 million people still require shelter ahead of winter. Past storms flooded displacement sites, contaminating living areas with sewage and solid waste. More than 760 sites hosting some 850,000 human beings are at risk of flooding.

You will recall that a major impediment to shelter response is the restrictive NGO registration requirement. Many of our NGO partners remain blocked from bringing in relief, and nearly 4,000 pallets of shelter materials have been rejected by the Israeli authorities. Gaza urgently needs heavy machinery, tools and many more shelter items to prevent catastrophic flooding.

Meanwhile, our partners leading efforts to restore education services report that as of yesterday, the number of temporary learning spaces across Gaza has risen to more than 390, up from just over 300 in October. These spaces now support nearly 221,000 students, taught by some 5,200 teachers. Despite this progress, our partners note that just over a third of Gaza’s school-aged population in the 2025-2026 academic year were enrolled in these learning spaces, highlighting the continued gap in access to education in Gaza.

The 2026 Flash Appeal for the Occupied Palestinian Territory was launched yesterday, and it calls for just over $4 billion to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance to 3.6 million people across the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. The appeal underscores dual humanitarian crises: catastrophic destruction and extreme deprivation in Gaza; and rising displacement, demolitions, settler violence and movement restrictions in the West Bank.

The plan seeks to address priority needs, including food, water, shelter, health and nutrition services, sanitation and hygiene aid, cash assistance, protection, mental health support and the rehabilitation of basic infrastructure. OCHA warns that significant bureaucratic impediments, access restrictions and anti-UN rhetoric continues to constrain aid operations. Full implementation of the humanitarian response depends on a stable and enabling operating environment.

** Lebanon/Israel

Just heading north to southern Lebanon. Our United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers tell us that repeated discoveries of unauthorized weapon caches and unexploded ordnance. Yesterday, in Sector East, peacekeepers discovered a rocket-launcher, cluster ammunition and submunitions. The day before, in Sector West, they found a rocket-launcher system hidden inside a pit covered with concrete blocks and earth. In keeping with their mandate, these findings were reported to the Lebanese Armed Forces. UNIFIL observed continued Israel Defense Forces military activities in our area of operations. Yesterday alone, more than 500 rounds of small-arms fire were recorded from south to north of the Blue Line in Sector East.

Incidents of obstruction and aggressive behaviour directed at peacekeepers continue. Our blue helmets in southern Lebanon tell us that yesterday an Israel Defense Forces tank turned its turret directly towards a UNIFIL patrol vehicle in Sector East. On the same day, two green laser beams were pointed at a patrol, while a small drone hovered at an altitude of 50 metres near the patrol in Sector West. We continue to call on both parties to adhere to their commitments and obligations under Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). We also encourage the parties to safeguard the progress that has been made so far.

** Sustainable Transport

A couple of things to flag to you. The launch of the first United Nations Decade of Sustainable Transport (2026—2035) and its widely anticipated Implementation Plan will be launched tomorrow at our Headquarters. Outlining six focus areas and means of implementation, the Implementation Plan provides a road map to align policies, finance, technology and data with sustainable transport to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

** Youth, Peace and Security

Also, I wanted to flag that today marks the tenth anniversary of the youth, peace and security agenda, which was done through the adoption of Security Council resolution 2250 (2015). The resolution recognizes the vital role young people play in building and sustaining peace and urges countries to include youth at all levels of peace processes and decision-making.

Next week, on Monday, 15 December, the Youth Peace and Security Secretariat, otherwise known as the Youth Office, the Department and Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) are organizing a high-level stocktaking event. This event will take place at 10 a.m. in the Trusteeship Council Chamber and will bring together Member States, UN entities, youth leaders and others, and you are welcome to attend. Later that day, the United Nations Youth Office will convene a peace circle as part of the campaign “Hear Us. Act Now for a Peaceful World”. More information on the interweb. We are almost done.

** International Days

Today is the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime. In his message, the Secretary-General underscores that genocide is a horrendous crime, and that it is the solemn duty of all States to prevent and punish it. But prevention is also a shared responsibility. By standing united against genocide, we honour its victims and uphold the right of all people to live in safety, dignity and peace.

Also today, don’t try to give me any money, because today is International Anti-Corruption Day. Corruption weakens institutions, harms economies and fuels instability. With 1.9 billion young people worldwide, combating corruption is essential to protect their future.

** Financial Contribution

We have money, we have a quiz. Somebody gave us money. It has nothing to do with the international day. This country is home to the longest railway in the world. [Trans-Siberian Railroad is 9,289 kilometres long and crosses eight time zones. It runs from Moscow to Vladivostok.] Who said Russia? Yes, it is the Russian Federation. We say thank you to the Russian Federation for their payment in full to the Regular Budget. We are now up to 146. We have a few days till 31 December; it is not too late to pay. Edie?

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Steph. A couple of follow-ups on the Yemen detentions and the referral to this criminal court. First, have all of those detained including the dozens who work for NGOs and diplomatic, have they all been referred, or is it only the UN?

Spokesman : What I can tell you that a number of the UN staff have been referred to the special criminal court, and that is of deep concern and worry for us.

Question : So, it’s just a number of the 50…?

Spokesman : Of the UN. Yes. Exactly.

Question : Of the 59?

Spokesman : But, there were procedures going on in the court, I believe, today and all of this is very, very worrying to us.

Question : And I assume that if they’re referred to this court that there would be some kind of a trial?

Spokesman : It’s not our court. We don’t want them to be in this court, and we want them to be released.

Question : And of the 59, are they all Yemeni nationals?

Spokesman : Yes. All Yemeni nationals. Michelle Nichols?

Question : Thank you. Sorry. On serious note, are the Houthis engaging with the UN on discussions to try and release them?

Spokesman : I mean, we are in constant discussions with the Houthis.

Question : But, are they receptive to, sort of, your…?

Spokesman : I don’t want to characterize the discussions. They’re ongoing, and as I said, they’re frequent. But the situation remains that 59 of our colleagues remain detained.

Question : And are any countries that may be perceived to have influence with the Houthis giving help?

Spokesman : I mean, let’s be honest, we’ve raised… the Secretary-General and others have raised this issue in discussions with Iran, with Oman, with Saudi Arabia and others. And I think all of these countries have been receptive and have played a role in helping us, and we’re very much thankful for their engagement. As I said, the fact remains that 59 of our colleagues are continuing to be arbitrarily detained, which is unacceptable. Yes, madam? All the way in back.

Question : Following up on the detainees, did you get in touch with them, the UN?

Spokesman : We have not been able to speak to our colleagues directly.

Question : Okay. Another question related to the escalating situation in Yemen, south Yemen. Okay. You have mentioned that there was meeting with the Emirati and Saudi ambassadors here. What’s the outcome of this?

Spokesman : No. All those meetings took place in Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia.

Question : Okay. What’s the outcome of this?

Spokesman : I mean, this is part of Mr. Grundberg’s effort to de-escalate the situation. It’s diplomacy. It’s an ongoing conversation. As I said, it’s an ongoing process. Yes, Pam, and then Stefano.

Question : Thank you, Steph. In early September, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative. And this morning, the Group of Friends of Global Governance was formally launched here at United Nations. So, does SG has any comments on this group? Thank you.

Spokesman : I mean, all I would say is I would refer you back to what the Secretary-General has already said about the plan. I have to check if there was Secretariat participation in that meeting. Stefano?

Question : Yes. Thank you. Do you know when the Secretary-General met last time or talked the last time with Special Adviser for the Responsibility to Protect, Mo Bleeker?

Spokesman : I don’t have a record of all of his conversations with internal staff members.

Question : But, like, say, in the last couple of months?

Spokesman : I’m sure they’ve had conversations. As I said, we don’t have that kind of data. Dezhi, and then we’ll go back to Edie.

Question : A couple questions. I should pay money to someone, I think. Is this working?

Spokesman : Yes, it’s working. I can hear right.

Question : Okay, all right. So, sorry. Yesterday, I asked you about the situation in the border area between Thailand and Cambodia. Obviously, the tension escalated. Today, both sides accuse each other, fighting attack the civilian villages. Has the Secretary-General ever contacted anybody over this issue? And obviously, I think he’s following the situation, and what is the latest response?

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, we continue to be worried about the escalation, the rhetoric, what is going on the ground. But, there was a framework that was signed in Kuala Lumpur. This is part of the efforts by the United States and by Malaysia to try to have a return to peace between the two neighbours. It is essential that both Cambodia and Thailand return to the letter and to the framework of that, to the letter and the intent of that framework.

Question : Have they ever reached out for the Secretariat?

Spokesman : No. As you know, we always stand ready for good offices, should both parties request it.

Question : Alright. Another location, Gaza. It seems that there would be soon a discussion on phase two of the ceasefire. Has the UN had any role or had any discussion with any parties on ground?

Spokesman : We continue to be very much engaged with the relevant parties. I mean, as you recall, the Secretary-General was in Doha not too long ago, had conversations with the Emir and the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister. We know the US Ambassador, Mike Waltz, was in Jerusalem. He met with Ramiz Alakbarov, our Deputy Special Coordinator. Mr. Fletcher has had contacts with the US. So, we continue to be in contact. But, we are not directly involved in the negotiations and discussions on the implementation of phase two.

Question : And in the term of Gaza, a couple of days ago, it’s been reported that IDF [Israel Defense Forces] Chief of the General Staff said that the Yellow Line, the Trump ceasefire plan, the Yellow Line is now the new border of Gaza. It’s actually a large chunk of land outside the Yellow Line.

Spokesman : I mean, first of all, that seems to me to go against the spirit and the letter of the Trump peace plan, and we firmly stand against any change of the borders of Gaza and Israel.

Question : So, when we’re talking about Gaza in this room, it’s the Gaza, the original one, it’s not the one within the Yellow Line?

Spokesman : Definitely. Okay. Alex, I’ll come back for a second round.

Question : Thanks, Stéphane. A quick follow-up on Russia’s payment. How much did Russia pay?

Spokesman : I can tell you. $71,781,915.

Correspondent : Thank you so much.

Spokesman : Okay. No cents. Edie, then Stefano.

Question : Thanks, Steph. And you may have answered this while I was away, but does the United Nations have any comment on children under the age of 16 in Australia losing access to social media platforms?

Spokesman : I did answer your question. I can’t remember what I said, so I’ll try to rephrase it. National governments are free through public policy and discussion to make up their own rules. I think it is clear and it’s been clear for the Secretary-General that social media companies, tech companies have also a great responsibility on how their product is used, especially by young people, to ensure that they’re not… that these platforms are not misused by nefarious actors to hurt young people. Vaccara. Ingeniere.

Question : Ingeniere?

Spokesman : Ingeniere. Why not? I’m giving you a promotion today.

Correspondent : That’s Okay. Maybe you answered already this question. I don’t know. But, you know…

Spokesman : Nobody should read the transcript. Just, you know…

Correspondent : No, I did. I do actually. It’s just sometimes…

Spokesman : No. I know you do, Stefano.

Question : Did the Secretary-General read the Trump new national security strategy, 33 pages? And if he did, what is his reaction?

Spokesman : He’s aware of it. I can tell you something — that the Secretary-General’s deep belief in multilateralism, in the need to uphold the ideals of the Charter, the need to uphold everything that has been built, especially since 1945, while needing reform, his deep belief in it continues.

Question : A very quick follow-up. The Secretary-General is Secretary-General of United Nations, but he’s also a European. So, any reaction on the way the national security strategy of United States thinks about Europe and its future?