The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Central Emergency Response Fund

Good afternoon.

In case what is happening today is not enough for you, tomorrow, at 10 a.m. here at UN Headquarters, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs will be hosting a High-Level Pledging Event for the Central Emergency Response Fund 2026. That will be done in collaboration with the Governments of Ireland and the Philippines.

Our Secretary-General, António Guterres, is expected to deliver remarks, as well as Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mr. Tom Fletcher.

As humanitarian crises around the world outpace the funding available to address them, this pledging event for the UN’s Global Emergency Fund, managed by OCHA, which is also celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year, seeks to mobilize greater financial commitments so that humanitarians can keep fast-tracking life-saving support for people in need.

Looking back to 2025, CERF has allocated more than $311 million to enable humanitarian action in over 30 countries and territories, including Gaza after the ceasefire and for people fleeing violence in the Darfur region of Sudan.

The event will take place in ECOSOC, and it will be broadcast by our friends at UN Web TV.

** Global Humanitarian Overview

Staying on humanitarian issues and money. Today, we and our partners launched the 2026 global humanitarian appeal to save millions of lives where shocks hit the hardest — in wars, climate disasters, earthquakes, epidemics and wherever crop failures may occur.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says the immediate priority is to save 87 million lives with $23 billion in funding. Ultimately, the aim next year is to raise a total of $33 billion to support 135 million people through 23 country operations and six plans for refugees and migrants.

The UN humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, said this appeal sets out where we need to focus our collective energy first: life by life. He noted that the Global Humanitarian Overview 2026 is grounded in reform, evidence and efficiency, emphasizing that we are shifting power to local organizations and putting more money directly into the hands of the people who need it.

We will now take this appeal to Member States and ask for their backing, which means asking for their money.

As you know, a brutal funding crisis cut this year strained and even snapped humanitarian lifelines. The funding received so far for the 2025 appeal, which comes to an end in a few weeks, $12 billion, was the lowest in a decade, with humanitarians reaching 25 million fewer people than in 2024.

** UNRWA

Turning to the situation in Jerusalem. You may have seen early morning, Israeli police accompanied by municipal officials forcibly entered the United Nations compound used by UNRWA in East Jerusalem. Police motorcycles, as well as trucks and forklifts were brought in, and all communications were cut. Furniture, IT equipment and other property was seized. The UN flag was pulled down and replaced by the Israeli flag.

In reaction to this event, I can tell you that the Secretary-General strongly condemns the unauthorized entry into the United Nations Sheikh Jarrah compound held by UNRWA, located in occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli authorities. This compound remains United Nations premises and is inviolable and immune from any other form of interference.

As recently confirmed by the International Court of Justice, any executive, administrative, judicial or legislative action against United Nations property and assets is prohibited under the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

The Secretary-General urges Israel to immediately take all necessary steps to help restore, preserve and uphold the inviolability of UNRWA premises and to refrain from taking any further action with regard to UNRWA premises, in line with Israel’s obligations under the Charter of the UN and its other obligations under international law, including those concerning privileges and immunities of the United Nations.

That statement is being shared with you as we speak.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation on the ground in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tells us that conditions remain dire and needs far outpace the humanitarian community’s ability to respond, given the persistent impediments we continue to face.

These obstacles include insecurity, customs clearance challenges, delays and denials of cargo at the crossings, and limited routes available for transporting humanitarian supplies within Gaza. Such constraints are especially challenging to the UN and our partners’ efforts to bring in sufficient shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene items, as well as education supplies.

Colder weather is increasing already immense needs for shelter and winterization materials. Our partners leading on child protection support have distributed winter clothes to over 217,000 children across the Gaza Strip since October.

In the ongoing effort to restore access to healthcare, 30 partner organizations are now providing services in northern Gaza, nearly double the number prior to the ceasefire. Plans are also under way to add more health service points in North Gaza governorate, given the lack of accessible facilities there and repeated denials for the UN and our partners to access the Kamal Adwan Hospital. Across the Strip, the number of routine vaccination sites has risen from 22 before the ceasefire to 33 now.

Meanwhile, our partners leading efforts to improve access to water and sanitation report that work continues to repair and restore water and sanitation networks. Eleven teams are currently deployed across flood-prone areas to empty storm drains and reduce the risk of flooding.

Since the beginning of the month, our partners managed to reach an additional 100,000 people with regular food assistance, which consists of one 25-kilogram bag of wheat flour and two rations containing basic food supplies.

Our humanitarian partners working on improving access to education reported that as of last Thursday, 65 classrooms have been fully rehabilitated across Gaza, with repairs of another 18 classrooms nearing completion. Additional repairs are planned to enable children to restart their education after more than two years.

Meanwhile, OCHA warns that access and movement constraints within Gaza remain a serious issue. Between 13 October and last Thursday, 295 contractors, 28 UN staff and 21 healthcare personnel were denied by the Israeli authorities from taking part in UN missions within Gaza; that’s an average of nearly seven per day.

These denials disrupt humanitarian planning and force ourselves and our partners to make last-minute adjustments that can reduce our capacity or lead to missions being cancelled altogether if substitute personnel cannot be identified.

We continue, of course, to call for unimpeded access to humanitarians, for humanitarian goods and services and for all impediments to be lifted so that we and our partners can scale up assistance and reach every single person who needs help.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan: Following the horrific reports of three separate drone strikes, two on a kindergarten and one on a hospital in South Kordofan on 4 December, the Secretary-General condemned all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. You will have seen the statement we issued over the weekend, in which he noted that targeting schools and hospitals may constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law. He stresses that all parties must respect civilians and allow for rapid and unfettered humanitarian access, including medical care, wherever it is needed.

The World Health Organization tells us that 114 deaths in these attacks were reported. That includes 63 children, with 35 others injured. WHO said paramedics and responders came under attack as they tried to move the injured from the kindergarten to the hospital.

Violence has continued in other part of Sudan.

On Friday and Saturday, renewed clashes displaced as many as 600 people from Kadugli in South Kordofan, and over 600 people fled Omran village in Rahad locality, in North Kordofan, according to the International Organization for Migration. Fierce fighting in West Kordofan has further imperilled civilians.

In West Darfur State, a suspected aerial strike triggered a fire near the Adré border crossing, destroying parts of a market and a neighbouring village along a critical humanitarian and commercial supply route. Meanwhile, in Blue Nile State, a strike on a major electricity station over the weekend caused widespread blackouts across the capital, Damazin, disrupting water and health services.

In North Darfur, insecurity continues to force people to flee villages around El Fasher amid acute shortages of food, water and essential services inside the city.

Our humanitarian partners report that nearly 15,000 people arrived in Tawila in recent weeks, severely straining overstretched host communities.

Our humanitarian partners are scaling up assistance at Al Afad camp in Dabbah, which is now hosting around 11,000 people, by providing shelters, food, and expanding water, sanitation, nutrition and education services. Critical gaps remain because of funding shortages.

The Secretary-General continues to call on all States with influence over the parties to take immediate action to halt the fighting and stop the arms flows fuelling this conflict. He also renews his appeal for the parties to agree on an immediate cessation of hostilities and to resume talks toward a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive, Sudanese-owned political process.

** Syria

You will have seen that over the weekend — or early this morning -we issued a statement marking one year since the fall of the Assad Government in Syria and the end of decades-long repression in that country.

In his statement, the Secretary-General paid tribute to the resilience and courage of the Syrian people and added that today is a moment to honour their sacrifices and to renew the aspirations that drove such historic change.

Mr. Guterres said that what lies ahead is far more than a political transition; it is the chance to rebuild shattered communities and heal deep divisions in Syria. A future in which every Syrian, regardless of ethnicity, their religion, gender or political affiliation, can live in security, in equality and in dignity.

The Secretary-General reaffirms our commitment to working with Syrians to make this transition a success.

He calls on the international community to stand firmly behind this Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition.

** Senior Appointment

Working with the Syrian people will be our new Deputy Special Envoy for Syria. Today the Secretary-General appointed Claudio Cordone of Italy as his new Deputy Special Envoy for Syria.

Mr. Cordone, will start on 1 January 2026, and he succeeds Najat Rochdi of Morocco to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedication, her hard work and leadership during pivotal moments of the UN efforts to support the political transition process in Syria.

Mr. Cordone brings over 40 years of experience in international relations, international human rights and humanitarian law.

He has been serving as the Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance with UNAMI, the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq. He also oversaw our efforts to address the fate of missing persons in the 1990-1991 Gulf War.

He has also worked for UNRWA in Lebanon.

** Syria — Refugees

A part of the challenges that will come up in Syria are immense. Forced displacement was among the deep wounds inflicted by this conflict, and return is critical to end years of suffering and ensure stabilization.

Our colleagues at the UN Refugee Agency say that a year on, over 3 million refugees and displaced Syrians have returned to their homes. UNHCR is working to improve conditions for returnees.

Around 4.5 million Syrian refugees remain in neighbouring countries, most living below the poverty line. They need continued support, as do the countries who are generously hosting these populations of refugees.

UNHCR is calling for increased donor support to close this critical funding gap, with its $1.5 billion 2025 appeal only 33 per cent funded.

** Ukraine

Turning north to Ukraine, our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warn that in recent days, an alarming pattern of intensifying hostilities in front-line areas and persistent attacks on critical civilian infrastructure has continued across Ukraine, resulting in more power outages and disruptions to vital services nationwide.

Between Friday and the early hours of this morning, authorities reported over 100 civilian casualties, including nearly 20 deaths. Two children were reportedly killed, and several more were injured. The regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia have been hit the hardest.

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry also reported new attacks over the weekend on critical facilities in at least eight regions in the north, in the east and the south of Ukraine.

The strikes caused emergency outages and prolonged the duration of scheduled power cuts nationwide.

Apart from electricity, heating and water supplies were also interrupted in the cities of Chernihiv and Kremenchuk, as well as other parts of the regions of Chernihiv and Poltava.

In Kherson City, our friends at the World Health Organization reported that an attack on Thursday damaged and disrupted the water and gas supply to a maternity ward.

Hostilities are also causing widespread damage to homes and civilian infrastructure. In the Kyiv region, an attack in Fastiv Town destroyed a railway station.

In the wake of these attacks, the UN and our partners have continued to provide emergency aid and winter-related assistance. Yet these latest developments raise concerns about the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine as colder weather sets in. During the latest trip to the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, our humanitarian colleagues reported a growing need for generators, fuel, and other winter-related supplies.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Moving to the African continent, and more specifically to the DRC, our colleagues at OCHA tell us that fighting is continuing to intensify in the South Kivu province — particularly around the localities of Kamanyola, Luvungi and Katogota.

Our humanitarian partners tell us that more than 200,000 people have been displaced across the province since December 2nd. Over 70 people, mostly civilians, have been killed, and more than 80 others have been injured since the violence escalated.

Displaced families have fled with no belongings and are now contending with overcrowded shelters, heightened risks of gender-based violence, outbreaks of cholera and measles, and limited access to healthcare, partly due to an ongoing nurses’ strike in the area.

Civilians have also crossed into Burundi to escape the fighting. Shelling was reported in the town of Rugombo, in the north-west of Burundi, raising concerns about the conflict spilling over more into Burundian territory.

UNHCR in Burundi says that some 3,000 people are currently living in difficult and precarious conditions at the Cishemere transit centre, far exceeding its intended capacity.

The National Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons in Burundi is calling for urgent action, particularly in the areas of food, health, and water, sanitation and hygiene.

OCHA is closely coordinating with local authorities and partners to prepare for and support a potential response.

We reiterate yet again our urgent call on all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. Humanitarian access must be guaranteed so that life-saving assistance can reach those in need.

We also need additional money to scale up the response. The Humanitarian Response Plan for the DRC is only 22 per cent funded, with only $562 million received out of $2.5 billion needed.

** Benin

Also, you will have seen that last night, we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General expressed his deep concern at the attempt to unconstitutionally seize power in the country of Benin.

The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns any attempt to undermine democratic governance in Benin, which could also further threaten the stability of the region, calling for full respect for the rule of law and the Constitution.

And our Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simão, is actively engaging with national authorities and other stakeholders, as well as regional and international partners, to support efforts to restore peace and stability in Benin.

He reaffirmed our commitment to supporting national and regional institutions in safeguarding constitutional order, in the country and across the region.

To this end, he is also working closely with ECOWAS and the African Union to promote a regional approach.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo — Cholera

And lastly, I should have included on the DRC that our friends at UNICEF are telling us that the DRC is facing its worst cholera outbreak in the past 25 years.

Over 64,000 cases have been recorded since the beginning of the year, including nearly 1,900 deaths, and one in four people impacted is a child.

UNICEF is working across multiple sectors to prevent and respond to the disease and requires about $6 million next year to ensure that the cholera rapid response mechanism is properly funded.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Dezhi?

Question : Follow-up on the raid of UNRWA premises in Jerusalem. What’s the condition now? Has the municipality still occupied the premises, or they left?

Spokesman : No. They’re continuing to occupy. And if you’ll recall, our personnel vacated the compound at the beginning of 2025, which in no way alters the legal status of this compound.

Question : So according to Israel, UNRWA owed about $3.5 million dollars in unpaid tax and interest. Is that theory accepted by the UN?

Spokesman : No. It is not applicable under the general conventions that cover the relationship between the United Nations and Member States.

Question : So, which means this is actually a violation of international law?

Spokesman : That would be a correct interpretation by you.

Question : Okay. Another issue is, we know that there are conflicts occurred last weekend, during the weekend and even today between Cambodia and Thailand. What is the reaction from the Secretary-General on the latest development?

Spokesman : Look, we’re very concerned about these latest developments. We’ve seen the reports of air strikes and mobilization of heavy equipment around the border. It’s important that both Thailand and Cambodia do whatever they can to de-escalate and to return to the framework that was signed in Kuala Lumpur just a few months ago on October 26. They need to use that mechanism to engage in dialogue and find ways again to lower the tension. And we, of course, stand ready to support all efforts at promoting peace, stability and developments in the region. Pam, then Amelie.

Question : That’s all right. It’s a long cold weekend. The protective shield around Chernobyl was damaged earlier this year, but the IAEA just put out a statement because of a Russian drone strike. That compounds the strikes against Zaporizhzhia. What is your sense of nuclear fallout danger in [cross talk]…

Spokesman : I mean, we are in…

Question : …with the war in Ukraine.

Spokesman : We follow, I mean, we are in the hands of the IAEA for any scientific information. I think their statement was very clear. They have the mandate to deal with these with nuclear issues including, of course, especially, I mean, Chernobyl. We know the past history of Chernobyl. All of this is extremely, extremely worrying and should push the parties to ensure that nuclear facilities are protected in any way they can.

Question : Meaning, the party should establish this, not the United Nations?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, the IAEA has a mandate. What I’m saying is the IAEA is not the one is not involved in the fighting. I’m saying that the…

Correspondent : Right.

Spokesman : It is important that the parties should do whatever they can to ensure that these facilities are kept safe.

Question : All right. Thank you. And on [cross talk]…

Spokesman : Under the aegis of the IAEA, yes.

Question : …and on Japan’s earthquake and tsunami, are there UN… I didn’t hear if you said?

Spokesman : No. I mean, I saw the news report as I was coming in. I don’t obviously, few countries are as well prepared for earthquakes and tsunami than Japan. And of course, if… should the Government need any support from the United Nations, we stand ready. [phonetic] Madame AFP.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Just a follow-up on Syria and the nomination of the Deputy Envoy. Did I miss something, or the new Envoy has not been…

Spokesman : No, you did not miss, no. Unless I missed it, too, yes.

Question : Has Geir Pedersen stopped working as the Special Envoy?

Spokesman : No, he’s still working. I think I have to get the exact date of when he stops, but it’s very soon, in which case then there’ll be an officer-in-charge named, yes. Go ahead. Yes. [The Spokesman later clarified that Geir Pedersen’s last day as Special Envoy for Syria was on 31 October 2025.]

Sorry. Go ahead, Kristen.

Question : Just a point of clarification for me. I thought I heard you say that the goal for OCHA next year is to raise 33 billion and I thought Fletcher said it was 23 billion. I just wanted to verify that. And also, you said that in 2025, 12 billion has been raised so far and that I wasn’t sure, if you said it was the lowest in the decade or in decades?

Spokesman : I will go back to my notes in a moment. But otherwise, everything is on the OCHA website, so I would trust them more than I would trust me. Okay? Namo, please.

Question : Yes. Thank you, Stéphane. Just on the global humanitarian overview, which came out today. When you compare this to the report that came out in 2016, 10 years ago, at the time around 95 million people needed humanitarian assistance around the world. Today, that number has more than doubled to 230 million. And my question is whether there is something more fundamentally wrong with the way we approach the issue, humanitarian delivery on that? Or I mean, what does the UN believe must change beyond scaling up funding? Thank you. [cross talk]

Spokesman : We need to do two things. Our colleagues at OCHA are focused on helping all of those in need, right? It’s costing a lot of money. The better investment will be to invest in dealing with the root causes, but that is forcing people to move, that is putting people in the crosshairs of civil wars, address climate issues, address human rights issues, address governance issues. So, and that is a more cost-efficient way of doing things. And, of course, beyond the cost efficiency, it would stop people from suffering in the first place. Islam and go ahead.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. I asked question last week about 8- and 10- years-old kids who were killed by a Israel fire while they were collecting firewood. And according to the reports and local sources this weekend, Sunday, 3-years-old girl whose name is [phonetic] Ahd Elbayuk is killed by Israeli fire, direct fire in Al Mawasi, which is designated area as a safe zone by Israeli military. Israeli military posted in the same day on social media claiming that they killed someone, and it was an immediate threat. The question is, this pattern what’s your comment on this pattern, if not past two years, since the October 10th, that killing, if this violate the ceasefire? If not, what would be your comment?

Spokesman : Islam, I have not seen the particular report you mentioned. But what I can tell you is that there can never be an excuse or a pretext for a 3-year-old girl to be killed. And every civilian that has been killed deserves justice and accountability.

Question : And if I may follow-up another question about the humanitarian aid.

Spokesman : Mm-hmm.

Question : It’s going to be almost two months as far as you state every day that the impediment and you know, the bureaucracy is still going on, still not enough humanitarian aid reaching to Gaza. Do you as a UN, do you report this to the… have you ever reported officially to the related UN parts, even the ceasefire parts about this?

Spokesman : I mean, these are issues that we deal, that we address every day with our Israeli counterparts. These are issues that are often routinely reported back to the Security Council in the reports that both our political and humanitarian colleagues make. Minu?

Question : So, I have a follow-up regarding the aid appeal cuts. Both you and OCHA used the word “brutal cut”. May I ask which country or regional programmes were downgraded the most?

Spokesman : We saw cuts across the board. We saw public cuts made by the United States. We saw cuts also, significant cuts made by a number of European countries. Anything online? Yes, Ifthikhar, go ahead.

Correspondent : And myself also.

Spokesman : Okay. And Abdelhamid, after. Go ahead, Ifthikhar. Muted, sir. All right. Iftikhar, I cannot hear you, let’s go to Abdelhamid while you fix your microphone. Go ahead, Abdelhamid.

Question : Oh, thank you, Steph. Do you think that the Israeli attack on UNRWA’s headquarter in Jerusalem today raising the Israeli flag instead of the UN flag came as a response to the extension of UNRWA’s mandate in the GA last Friday?

Spokesman : Listen, that is a question you yourself have to answer. I have no insight into people’s thinking except for ourselves.

Question : But… but why the statement issued by Lazzarini and did not condemn that flagrantly condemning what happened? Just talking about it rather than…

Spokesman : I think, you heard the Secretary General statement, and the Secretary-General being, and I would hate to use that word, the supreme authority over the UN Secretariat. I think we’ve made the UN’s position pretty clear.

Question : The other day today also there was two Palestinians killed in the city of Qalqiliyah. Are you aware of this?

Spokesman : I have not seen those reports. All right. Ifthikhar, let’s try you again. All right, my friend, I think we have a technical problem. Let’s go ahead, go ahead.

Question : Can you hear me now?

Spokesman : Yes, sir, I can. Go ahead.

Question : Sorry. My question has been asked just now by Abdelhamid. But following up on Israeli raid UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem, what can the United Nations do in this case? What option do you have?