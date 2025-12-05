The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

Good afternoon and Happy Friday. In a short while, I will be joined by our guest who is the UNFPA, UN Population Fund, Palestine Representative,Nestor Owomuhangi. He will be joining us live from Gaza in a short time.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo/Rwanda

I have a statement on regarding the official signing that took place yesterday in Washington, D.C. I can tell you that the Secretary-General welcomes the official signing yesterday in Washington of the Washington accords for peace and prosperity between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, under the facilitation of the United States of America. He commends President [Donald J.] Trump for his efforts and congratulates Presidents Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame on this important milestone.

The Secretary-General underscores that these agreements represent a critical step towards restoring trust between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda and in advancing efforts for lasting peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Secretary-General also welcomes the significant progress made under both the Doha and the African Union-led processes. He urges all parties to honour the commitments they have undertaken, including the respect of a permanent ceasefire, as called for by Security Council resolution 2773 (2025).

The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations, including the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) stands ready to continue supporting all efforts towards sustainable peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the wider region.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

On the humanitarian side, on the ground, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that hostilities are continuing across South Kivu Province, resulting in more civilian deaths, injuries and displacement. Since 2 December, intense fighting, including the use of heavy weaponry and shelling, has been reported in several villages across the Territories of Uvira, Walungu, Kabare, Fizi and Kalehe. These attacks have damaged critical infrastructure and homes.

Meanwhile, local health authorities in Walungu Territory say that at least 13 civilians have been admitted to hospital. Intense fighting and roadblocks have rendered unfortunately evacuations impossible, and that is preventing an unknown number of injured civilians from reaching the medical facilities they need for treatment. The violence has forced people to flee their homes, though the exact number cannot yet be determined. As of the end of October, there were 1.2 million people displaced in South Kivu.

Between January and September of this year, we and our partners have provided food, shelter and protection and health services to 1.5 million people in South Kivu. We, yet again, reiterate our urgent call on all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and protect all civilians and civilian infrastructure. Humanitarian access must be granted to allow for life-saving assistance to reach those in need.

** Sudan

A couple of grim updates from Sudan: Our colleagues at the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) today noted that drone strikes in Ghadeer locality, Kalogi, in South Kordofan, have reportedly killed more than 10 children aged between five and seven years old. That was inside a kindergarten. UNICEF stressed that the killing and maiming of children, and attacks on schools and hospitals are grave violations of children’s rights.

These strikes come amid a sharp deterioration in security across the Kordofan States since early November, driving up widespread displacement and deepening humanitarian needs. UNICEF says that medical services are collapsing, essential supplies are nearly exhausted and education is disrupted, leaving children without learning opportunities and in severe psychosocial distress. The UN Children’s Fund continues to work with its partners to deliver life-saving support in Sudan, but the scale of needs far exceeds the resources. UNICEF calls on the international community to step up efforts to protect children and to provide urgent assistance.

And today, we join our colleagues at the World Food Programme (WFP) in strongly condemning an attack on a WFP truck near the town of Hamra el Sheikh in North Darfur. That took place last night. That truck was part of a larger convoy of 39 trucks on route with vital food assistance to support hungry families who fled to Tawilah, in North Darfur, in search of food and safety.

To give you a scale, WFP supports about 700,000 people in Tawilah with food support. The convoy was more than halfway through its 1,000-kilometre journey when the incident happened. This latest incident is the sixth serious attack on WFP trucks, assets and facilities in Sudan just in the past year. Eight humanitarians and partners were killed, and many more injured. This is, of course, unacceptable. There must be unimpeded access to reach the most vulnerable families in Darfur and all famine-stricken areas. Humanitarian staff and assets must never be a target. And the fact that we have to repeat that is a tragedy onto itself.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warns that insecurity continues to undermine aid operations and endanger lives. OCHA reiterates that under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be protected and should never be a target. Between 26 November and 2 December, our partners monitoring population flows in Gaza recorded more than 20,500 movements, compared with over 17,000 movements in the preceding week.

Over the past month, displacement has been driven mainly by heavy rainfall and flooding. Our partners who are managing displacement sites say that they can oversee less than a third of the known locations where displaced people are sheltering, and that is due to access constraints and lack of supplies. As a result, more than a million people at these sites are going without key support, including drainage of wastewater, as well as the construction and repair of community structures.

Meanwhile, new waves of displacement were reported over the past week due to shifts in the yellow cement blocks marking the so-called “Yellow Line”. We are also continuing to coordinate humanitarian missions within Gaza. OCHA tells us that on Wednesday, six out of seven such attempts were facilitated by Israeli authorities. Through these missions, humanitarian teams collected fuel, medical supplies, diapers, dignity and hygiene kits, soap, winter clothing and other essential items from the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings.

Overall, between 26 November and Tuesday [2 December], humanitarian organizations coordinated 54 missions with the Israeli authorities — of which 38 were facilitated, 7 were cancelled, 5 were impeded and 4 were outright denied. Turning to the West Bank, our humanitarian colleagues warn that Israeli forces’ operations in northern areas are intensifying and triggering new displacement, movement restrictions, school closures and service disruptions in communities already affected by recurrent operations since 2025.

Over 95,000 Palestinians were affected by expanded operations by Israeli forces in the northern areas in recent days, particularly in Jenin and Tubas governorates. This was due to Israeli forces’ operations, curfews and other movement restrictions, displacement, damage or destruction of private property and public infrastructure, as well as school closures, with access to basic services disrupted.

Meanwhile, settler attacks are continuing unabated. So far this year, OCHA has documented 1,680 attacks by Israeli settlers that caused casualties or property damage in more than 270 communities across the West Bank. That is an average of five incidents per day. Israel, as the occupying Power has a legal obligation to protect Palestinians and maintain public order and safety in the West Bank in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law. Any use of force by Israelis must follow internationally recognized law enforcement standards.

** Lebanon

On Thursday afternoon, moving up to Lebanon, peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) observed a series of Israeli airstrikes in its area of operations in south Lebanon. This comes as the Lebanese Armed Forces continue operations to control unauthorized weapons and infrastructure in south Lebanon. These actions are clear violations of [Security Council resolution] 1701 (2006). We urge the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to use the liaison and coordination mechanisms available to them to settle these issues.

Also, last night, peacekeepers on patrol were approached by six men on three mopeds near the Bint Jbeil area, with one man firing approximately three shots into the back of a UN vehicle. Thankfully, no one was hurt. As you know, attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and serious violations of [resolution] 1701 (2006). We remind the Lebanese authorities of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers, and we demand a full and immediate investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Both parties must adhere to their commitments and obligations under [resolution] 1701 (2006) and to the understanding reached in November, if they are to safeguard the progress achieved so far. Over the past several days, UNIFIL peacekeepers discovered eight unauthorized weapons caches, consisting of rockets, mortars, anti-personnel mines, grenades, ammunition and small arms. All of that in several locations. Additionally, peacekeepers discovered two improvised explosive devices and plastic explosives and made four separate discoveries of unexploded ordnance. In all these cases, UNIFIL worked with the Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure the safe destruction or removal of these hazards, which obviously pose a grave threat to civilians.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, out colleagues at OCHA say that attacks and hostilities continue to kill and injure more civilians across the country. In the city of Kherson, strikes damaged energy infrastructure leaving more than 40,000 people without heating while night temperatures are getting close to zero. A local bakery in the city, supported by WFP was also hit by heavy shelling, injuring three bakery workers. Two delivery trucks were destroyed, and the bread facility was damaged. In Odessa, 60,000 people were left without electricity following strikes.

Despite the challenges, we and our partners are supporting the response. This year, more than 1 million people in Ukraine received winter-related humanitarian assistance, including winter heating and warm clothes. We also continue to send humanitarian convoys to deliver aid to front-lines areas in Kherson, one of the most impacted front-lines areas amid the recent escalation of hostilities near the town of Lyman. And in Donetsk, national NGOs [non-governmental organizations], with the support of UN agencies, delivered emergency shelter materials and provided protection services to the residents of cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, impacted by the latest wave of attacks.

** South-East Asia

Just an update on the typhoons in South [and South-East] Asia, and the floods and storms related to it. These have had a devastating impact on children’s education. UNICEF’s latest data shows that since late November, more than 4.1 million children in Viet Nam, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia have had their education disrupted due to climate-related disasters. For many children in the region, the disruptions were the second, third or even fourth time they’ve watched flood waters consume their classrooms. UNICEF continues to support local governments’ response to make sure children can access support — including safe water, health and nutrition. They are also calling for investment in climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction.

** Food Price Index

This is the beginning of the month, so this is the time for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) Food Price Index. FAO says today that world food commodity prices declined in November, led by lower international quotations for all major staple foods, except cereals. The FAO Food Price Index averaged 125.1 points in November, down 1.2 per cent from the revised October level. The index now has declined for three consecutive months, standing 2.1 per cent below its November 2024 level and 21.9 per cent lower than its peak in March 2022. The FAO Cereal Price Index increased slightly by 1.3 percent this month.

** International Volunteer Day

A couple of interesting international days to flag for you. Today is the International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development. In his message for the Day, the Secretary-General notes that in an era of political division and social isolation, volunteering offers a powerful way to forge connections and foster our shared humanity. He points out that this year’s theme, “Every Contribution Matters”, reminds us that everyone has something meaningful to offer, and that every cause, from hunger, to climate, to humanitarian action, benefits from the expertise and enthusiasm of volunteers.

Today is also the day that marks the launch of the International Volunteer Year 2026. Over the next twelve months, he urges everyone, everywhere, to volunteer for a cause that matters to them.

** International Days

And if that cause is soil, it is good for you, because it is World Soil Day. This day focuses on urban landscapes with the theme “Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities”. FAO points out more than that 95 per cent of our food comes from soils, but in the face of climate change and human activity, our soils are being degraded.

And on Sunday, if you are taking a plane, it is a good thing, as well, because Sunday is International Civil Aviation Day, which aims to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness on the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of States. I finished. Yes, Dezhi?

** Questions and Answers

Question : First, a follow-up on the attack on WFP in Sudan. Is there any initial suggestion of who attacked the convoy? What about all those cases that happened in the past year?

Spokesman : Listen, in some cases, people claim them. Obviously, WFP is not a criminal forensics agency. They’re not able to… they don’t have the mandate or the know-how to kind of trace it back. And frankly, you know, one sometimes has to restate the obvious: Humanitarian convoys should not be attacked. The truck that was attacked was in fact parked. It had been for some repairs, and it was attacked. And thank God, the driver was not killed and not seriously injured.

Question : The envoy [sic] had 39 trucks?

Spokesman : Convoy, yeah.

Question : Yeah, the convoy. Sorry, the convoy had 39 trucks. How many trucks has been attacked? Just one?

Spokesman : Yeah, just one.

Question : Just one?

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : So, what about the rest of other trucks? Have they continued?

Spokesman : They will soon make their way.

Question : They continue?

Spokesman : Yeah. I don’t know if they have, but I’m sure they will soon. Okay. Any other questions before we get our guests? Yes, madam?

Question : Going back to Sudan, as the escalation is going up now, is there any recommendation to the Security Council to exercise any force or decision by force?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, you know, the Security Council has debated Sudan numerous times. Resolutions have been passed. What’s important is that the parties recognize and abide by these resolutions. And what’s important is that the Security Council and others sent a clear message to the parties to stop the fighting and respect international law. Yes. Xuqian, please.

Question : You have a date for the Secretary-General’s end of year press conference?