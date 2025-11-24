The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General — Angola

All right. As you know, our Secretary-General, António Guterres, is in Angola, and today he addressed the Seventh Annual African Union-European Union Summit, which is taking place in Luanda. Mr. Guterres pointed out that right now, the world is changing at a radical rate. He noted that as technology barrels ahead, climate chaos reigns, and inequalities deepen.

The Secretary-General said that we are moving towards a multipolar world, with global power currently in flux. Against the risks of division of the world into two blocs, led by two big Powers, he stressed that we need an interconnected multipolarity, with an inclusive network of intense relations on trade, development, financial institutions, and with increasing political coordination.

The Secretary-General said that together, the African Union and the European Union make up 40 per cent of UN Member States.

He underscored that the AU and EU have the power to uphold the Charter, broker agreements and steer the world towards a more stable, more inclusive reality, where international law prevails and injustices and inequalities are progressively eliminated.

Today, he also spoke at a National Assembly Special Session organized to hear from him. Speaking to the media afterwards, he emphasized that we need a profound reform of the global financial architecture that reflects today’s world, that provides accessible and predictable financing, rather than penalizing the victims of crises they did not cause. The Secretary-General added that we also need to give African countries their rightful place in every international institution, including financial institutions and, of course, the Security Council.

Also this morning, the Secretary-General met the President of the Republic of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

** Secretary-General — COP30

And as you saw, we issued on Saturday morning a statement following the closure of the COP (Conference of Parties) that took place in Belém. In the statement, the Secretary-General said that the COP agreement shows that multilateralism is alive, and that nations can still come together to confront the defining challenges no country can solve alone.

The Secretary-General noted that COP30 has delivered progress — including a call to triple adaptation finance by 2035 as a first step towards closing the adaptation gap, a Just Transition Mechanism, a new dialogue aimed at enhancing international cooperation on trade and the recognition that we are now heading for a temporary overshoot above 1.5 degrees Celsius. Mr. Guterres also mentioned the launch of a Global Implementation Accelerator and a recognition to take forward the outcomes of the UAE Consensus, which includes a just, orderly and equitable transition away from fossil fuels.

But the COP is consensus-based, the Secretary-General said, and in a period of geopolitical divides, consensus is ever harder to reach, adding that he cannot pretend that COP30 has delivered everything that is needed.

The Secretary-General pointed out that the gap between where we are and what science demands remains dangerously wide, and he understands many may feel disappointed, especially young people, Indigenous Peoples and those living through climate chaos. He said that COP30 is over, but our work is not, and he will continue pushing for higher ambition and greater solidarity.

To all those who marched, to all those who negotiated, advised, reported and mobilized, the Secretary-General said: “Do not give up.” He told them: “History is on your side, and so is the United Nations.”

** Secretary-General — G20

Also this weekend, the Secretary-General, as you know, was in Johannesburg in South Africa, where he participated in the annual G20 Summit. In the G20’s first session, on inclusive and sustainable economic growth, he noted that inclusive, fair and broad-based economic growth is the best weapon we have in fighting poverty, hunger and unemployment.

But growth prospects, the Secretary-General said, particularly in Africa, have dimmed due to recent crises, higher borrowing costs, geopolitical tensions and rising trade barriers. He stressed that we must help countries move beyond commodity dependence and build links to global value chains that drive jobs and prosperity, including in the digital, green and service economies.

In the second session, on disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions and food systems, the Secretary-General noted that Africa will pay a deadly price, despite doing very little to cause the problem.

He emphasized that we need the G20’s leadership and support as we build the resilient world people and planet require.

The Secretary-General also spoke at the last session on critical minerals, decent work and artificial intelligence, warning that the global economy is at an inflection point, with the breathtaking growth of new industries like artificial intelligence and renewable energy.

Speaking to the press ahead of the G20, the Secretary-General noted that as the world’s largest economies, the G20 can hold enormous influence to ease suffering, ensure that economic growth is widely shared, and set our world on a better, more peaceful course for the future. The full transcript of the remarks was shared with you.

** Security Council

Back here, our colleague Ramiz Alakbarov, the Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, briefed the Security Council via videoconference and said that this is a moment of renewed hope, but progress on the ground is fragile and deep uncertainty persists. We must seize the opportunity before us to chart a better future for Palestinians, Israelis and the wider region, he said.

Mr. Alakbarov said that since coming into effect last month, the ceasefire has largely held in Gaza. However, recent Israeli air strikes on populated areas in Gaza have caused numerous casualties and significant destruction. Palestinian militants in Gaza have also continued sporadic attacks on Israeli soldiers, causing fatalities.

This violence, he said, is jeopardizing the fragile ceasefire. He urged all parties to exercise restraint and fulfil their commitments under the agreement.

While still facing unbearable living conditions and seemingly insurmountable destruction, the Deputy Special Coordinator said that the people of Gaza have experienced at least the first glimmers of respite from the near constant bombardment of the last two years, adding that two years of fighting has left almost 80 per cent of Gaza’s 250,000 buildings damaged or destroyed, while over 1.7 million people remain displaced; many of those people are trying to live in overcrowded shelters without adequate access to water, food or medical care.

Mr. Alakbarov added that settler violence in the West Bank has already reached emergency levels. Impunity for these crimes must end, and Palestinian communities must be protected.

** Lebanon

Turning north to Lebanon, I can tell you that we are seriously concerned about the deadly Israeli strike on a residential area in southern Beirut yesterday.

We urge all actors to exercise maximum restraint and to avoid any further escalation and remind the parties that civilians and civilian areas must not be targeted.

Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty must be respected, and we reiterate our calls for the parties to uphold their obligations to maintain a cessation of hostilities and to fully implement Security Council resolution 1701.

And I also want to flag that our Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, is exercising her good offices to call for de-escalation and to encourage the parties to fully uphold their respective obligations under the Security Council resolution.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

As for the situation in Gaza itself, we and our partners remain focused on preparing for the winter, as well as ensuring that the most vulnerable communities are able to receive essential assistance. Our partners managing displacement sites note that living conditions are extremely dire across Gaza. The estimated 214,000 people living in coastal, flood-prone or structurally unsafe areas are among the most vulnerable.

The humanitarian community is working together to get aid to people safely, to get it to them quickly and with dignity.

As part of the preparations ahead of winter, between Thursday and Saturday, our partners reached 7,100 families with shelter assistance, that includes 900 tents, 5,100 tarps and 2,300 blankets. However, they tell us that they could only bring 32 trucks with shelter supplies into Gaza between Sunday and Wednesday last week, as NGO registration requirements continue to hamper our partners’ ability to deliver.

Meanwhile, our partners leading the malnutrition response in Gaza report that they continue to focus on early detection and treatment of acute cases. Last week, UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) dispatched 4,000 cartons of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food — enough to provide treatment for the current caseload of 10,000 patients for one month. Currently, total treatment stocks are sufficient to last through March of next year.

Work also continues on improving access to healthcare across Gaza. Our partners leading the health response report that they managed to access the European Hospital in Rafah — which is not currently functional — they reached it in order to transfer vital equipment to functioning facilities in northern Gaza. This was the first successful attempt to access the hospital since October, as previous requests to reach it were repeatedly denied by the Israeli authorities.

To help people cope and supplement basic assistance, our partners working on providing cash support note that since the ceasefire and as of last Wednesday, 93,000 families received cash distributions, with the support of more than a dozen partners.

Our partners working on emergency telecommunications tell us that on Saturday, a team of technicians finally managed to access the area in northern Gaza near Erez crossing to repair a fibre optic cable that was severed in early November. Previous attempts to coordinate access to the site for repairs had been denied by Israeli authorities.

OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) continues to stress that civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be protected. And they also call for unimpeded, safe and sustained access throughout Gaza, to reach civilians in need wherever they are.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that hostilities continue to devastate front-line communities, harm civilians in major urban centres and inflict further damage on energy infrastructure.

Authorities say that the cities of Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia came under attack over the weekend and this morning, with at least 20 civilians killed and more than 100 injured, including children.

Humanitarians have also been impacted. Yesterday, a drone strike damaged the premises of a humanitarian organization in the city of Koriukivka, in Chernihiv region. No one was injured. Just a few days earlier, on 20 November, in the city of Zaporizhzhia, an aid worker from a national NGO was killed while off duty in an air strike that claimed the lives of at least five civilians.

According to our partners, since September, three aid workers have been killed — including two in the line of duty — and 11 others have been injured.

Hostilities have also damaged critical services, and authorities report that rolling power outages continue nationwide due to cumulative damage to the energy infrastructure. Some parts of the Kharkiv region were left without electricity and water. The port and energy facilities in Odesa were also struck, including a ferry terminal on the border with Romania.

OCHA says that despite access and security challenges, humanitarian organizations continue to deliver assistance. On 21 November, OCHA coordinated a humanitarian convoy delivering winter supplies to the front-line community of Dariivska in the Kherson region, including dignity kits for older people, thermoses, solar lamps, a charging station, hygiene kits for persons with disabilities and food.

This year, 27 inter-agency convoys delivered aid to around 30,000 people in front-line areas.

** Central African Republic

Our colleague Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the head of the Peace Operations Department, will visit the Central African Republic from 26 to 29 November. The visit aims to take stock of developments on the ground, reaffirm the Mission’s commitment to peace and stability in the country and hear directly from national stakeholders and peacekeepers about current challenges and priorities.

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet with senior national authorities, including the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and other ministers, as well as the President of the National Assembly; all of this to discuss the political situation, ongoing peace and electoral processes, and of course the UN support to national priorities.

He will also meet with political parties, women’s organizations, civil society groups, religious leaders, the UN country team and the diplomatic community.

Mr. Lacroix will further engage with UN colleagues on the ground.

** Sudan

And a quick update from Sudan, where we are happy to report that under the leadership of our Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown, the Team met in the capital, Khartoum, today.

This is the first time the UN country team has convened in Khartoum since the start of the conflict in April 2023. While our 28 UN agencies, funds and programmes have maintained their presence and operations from Port Sudan, this gradual move back to the capital marks an important step, signalling strengthened UN coordination and engagement on the ground. We will continue to update you as the situation develops.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation remains dire, particularly for those who have been displaced from their homes. Our colleagues at the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and their partners continue to respond to displacement from El Fasher, as well as Kordofan.

In Tawila and Dabbah, teams are conducting in-person protection monitoring to identify urgent needs and refer cases of sexual violence survivors, separated children and others requiring specialized support. Immediate priorities include psychosocial support, family tracing and reunification, food assistance, non-food items and identity documents. Many of those tend to be lost in displacement zones.

Across the border in Chad, site development, extensions and infrastructure construction are ongoing in camps, integrated zones and relocation sites. Reception sites continue to face critical shortages of shelters and latrines, increasing vulnerability and requiring urgent action to ensure dignified conditions and reduce exposure to the weather.

We continue to call for an end to hostilities so that civilians can receive the respite and protection they urgently need.

** South Sudan

Moving south to South Sudan, where there continued to be ongoing violence in parts of the country. Our peacekeeping mission there (UNMISS) has been reporting renewed fighting and rising tensions in Eastern Equatoria state. We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and remind the parties that such violence directly contravenes the commitments under the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

These incidents follow last week’s intercommunal violence in Upper Nile state, which resulted in civilian deaths, injuries and displacement.

For its part, the peacekeeping mission has strengthened patrols in and around hotspots, and continues to work with all stakeholders, including authorities and local communities, to deter further harm.

We call on the authorities to uphold their responsibility to prevent conflict, to protect civilians and to respond to community needs, especially at a time when the mission has been required to close its field office in Torit in Eastern Equatoria state due to the UN-wide financial crisis.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

And you saw that over the weekend, we issued a statement from the Secretary-General in which he strongly condemned the deadly attacks carried out by the ADF — the Allied Democratic Forces armed group — across Lubero territory, in North Kivu.

As we said on Friday, these horrific attacks took place between 13 and 19 November and have resulted in the deaths of at least 89 people, including at least 20 women and a still undetermined number of children. Seventeen civilians were killed inside a health centre.

The Secretary-General reaffirms that we, through our peacekeeping mission in the [Democratic Republic of the Congo] (MONUSCO), remain fully committed to supporting Congolese authorities in their efforts to protect civilians, prevent human rights violations and combat impunity.

** Jamaica

A quick update on Jamaica where our colleagues at the UN Development Programme (UNDP) have mobilized an initial $2 million in Resilient Recovery grants for Jamaica’s hurricane recovery efforts. This will be used to restore community life and livelihoods and to support the national vision for a resilient recovery.

UNDP’s offer includes clean up and management of debris — estimated at 4.8 million metric tons across impacted areas — as well as recycling opportunities through cash-for-work modalities.

This builds on UNDP’s immediate crisis response and contributions from the CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Development Fund and the European Union. An additional $8 million is under consideration by realigning ongoing UNDP programmes in Jamaica to advance climate-resilient recovery, nature-based solutions and long-term community resilience.

** Trafficking in Persons

I am almost done. This morning, Guy Ryder, the Under-Secretary-General for Policy, addressed a high-level event on the Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons.

In his remarks, delivered on behalf of the Secretary-General, Mr. Ryder said it is intolerable that members of our human family — including the youngest — are trafficked for labour, domestic service, marriage, criminality and sexual exploitation.

The Secretary-General urged a renewed focus on strengthening laws and remedies to end impunity and supporting measures that place victims at the centre of the response.

** World Conjoined Twins Day

Today is World Conjoined Twins Day. This rare condition occurs in an estimated 1 in 50,000 births, when identical embryos divide later than usual. On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to universal health coverage and to ensuring the highest attainable standard of health for all. There is a very interesting exhibit organized by Saudi Arabia on the ground floor — which at least I find interesting — on this.

** Guests Tomorrow

Tomorrow, there will be guests from UN-Women and UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), who will brief on this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

I will be joined here in the room by Sarah Hendriks, UN-Women’s Director of the Programme, Policy and Intergovernmental Division, and Kalliopi Mingeirou, Chief of the Ending Violence against Women Section.

Remotely, we will have Candice Welsch, UNODC’s Director of the Division for Policy Analysis and Public Affairs, and David Rausis of UNODC’s Data Analytics Division.

** Financial Contribution

Today, we have another Member State who paid its dues in full. We thank our friends in Asmara. Eritrea’s payment to the regular budget brings us to 144 fully paid-up Member States.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Yes, Pam?

Question : Thanks, Steph. The Gaza Humanitarian Fund shuttered its Gaza operation today or announced it today. It had been suspended under the terms of the peace deal. How does that impact UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) and other aid deliveries? And they also said that they’re not shuttered for good. They would hope to be able to come back. Any comments?

Spokesman : I mean, it has no impact on our operations because we never worked with them.

Question : All right. And is enough aid getting in?

Spokesman : No. I mean there’s more aid getting in, but not enough to meet all the needs. Yes, Namo?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. [inaudible question on Syria’s borders] and that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been closed for quite some time and yesterday, senior Syrian officials have mentioned that… Those areas, sorry. You basically said… [cross talk]

Spokesman : That’s right. Try again. [cross talk]

Question : The border crossings won’t open until the areas are returned to Syrian government control. And this has created a virtual economic blockade on that part of Syria. And given the fact that they played a very pivotal role against Islamic State and they continue to fight ISIS, where does the SG stand on this?

Spokesman : Well, what I can tell you is that I haven’t seen the reports you mentioned, but what is clear to us is that north-east Syria continues to face some of the highest concentration of needs in Syria, and it is a top priority for humanitarian response. We want to see more efforts, to improve conditions in this area, but it goes beyond humanitarian, including enhancing security and economic recovery. Your other question?

Question : Yes. My second question is also on Syria. SDF accused Damascus affiliated groups of carrying out drone and rocket attacks on their positions in Deir Ez-Zur. And this comes at a time when the new government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa is gaining rapid international recognition. Doesn’t SG have any concerns that, when the international community recognizes the new government without much precondition, the new government-aligned forces might be involved, might be emboldened by that? And this is one example of that.

Spokesman : You know, the issue of recognition is a bilateral issue. What has been clear is that the Government in Damascus has a responsibility to protect all of its people, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or any anything else. We continue to work with the Government to help them in that effort. I know there have been agreements agreed to between the SDF and the Government, and it’s important that everyone make sure that those agreements are upheld. Dezhi, and then I’ll go to the back.

Question : Yes. First, a question on the Sunday talk on Ukraine issue. We know that Ukrainian officials and the US officials met to discuss their 28-point plan and then there might be some revisions. Has the UN been informed on the revision by any parties, European Union, by US, by Ukraine? And what’s the position of the Secretary-General on a possible, let’s say, deadline of Thursday on this?

Spokesman : I’m not aware that we have been briefed on the outcome of those discussions in Geneva. But it doesn’t mean that we haven’t. I’m not aware. So maybe there have been some contacts within the house on that. We have no comment on the deadline, given that it wasn’t… we did not give our deadline. And I’m happy to read out our position on what we want to see, but I think you know it as by heart as much as I do.

Question : If there is a territory, let’s say, swap or secession, how does that fall into what you always said in the statement, respect to the Charter and its sovereignty…?

Spokesman : I’m not going to get dragged into hypotheticals. You can, as a journalist, as an analyst, you can do the compare and contrast on that front.

Question : All right. Another issue, we know that there is a long-standing policy of Japan, which called three non-nuclear principles, which basically said that Japan shall neither possess nor manufacture nuclear weapons nor shall it permit their introduction into Japanese territory. But currently, the Japanese Government are under a discussion of revision of some of those security documents, including this policy, which draws quite anger from people from Hiroshima and Nagasaki and some of the Nobel Peace Prize winners. […] What’s the position of the UN on the nuclear…?

Spokesman : Look, I mean, think the Secretary-General’s position on denuclearization, I think has been clear and he stated it a number of times. Obviously, Member States will set whatever policy they wish to set. What is important for us is that the current tensions between the People’s Republic of China and Japan be dealt through dialogue so as to lower the tensions that we’re currently seeing.

Question : Non-proliferation?

Spokesman : That’s part of my first answer to your question. I think the Secretary-General’s position on denuclearization and non-proliferation is well known and has been unchanged. Lenka?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Just to clarify, has the UN been officially presented with the draft on Ukraine?

Spokesman : No.

Question : By neither of the parties?

Spokesman : No.

Question : And you said that there have been some contacts within the house. Could you clarify what kind of contacts?

Spokesman : No, no. I said I did not know if there had been contacts within the house. That’s my clarification.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. So, on Friday, Chinese Ambassador sent a letter to the Secretary-General regarding Japan’s comment on Taiwan. And he also says, the letter will be circulated among Member States. Can you confirm that? Has the letter been circulated?

Spokesman : If it hasn’t yet, it will be. We’re very diligent in our responsibilities to distribute letters as requested by Member States.

Question : And is the Secretary-General in contact with either China or Japan regarding the issue?

Spokesman : Not on this issue, not that I’m aware of, but I would refer you to what I just told Dezhi — is our hope for dialogue between both the People’s Republic of China and Japan to try to de-escalate the current tensions as we see them. Gabriel, then Stefano.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Has the UN had any… made any progress with Israel on allowing more aid in or opening up more border crossings?

Spokesman : Look. We continue to have three crossings that are open, Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem and Kissufim and Zikim on alternate days. We continue to push for more aid to go in, for more NGOs to be registered, to be officially allowed to import material under the 2720 mechanism. So, you know, has there been a breakthrough? No. But we continue to push on these issues.

Question : What about the roads that were having problems with congestion?

Spokesman : Yes, I mean, that continues to be a challenge, as well. Signor Vaccara?

Question : Grazie. It’s a follow-up on Ukraine. Did the President of Ukraine, [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, contact or have had in the last days any contact with the Secretary-General?

Spokesman : In the last few days, no. Okay. Any other questions? Sorry. Go ahead, Iftikhar.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Can you hear me?

Spokesman : Yes, sir.

Question : My question is about the terrorist attack in the city of Peshawar in Pakistan. Any comments on that?

Spokesman : We obviously condemn this attack against the Government of Pakistan. Pam?

Question : Just a quick, follow-up to Stefano’s question. Has the Secretary-General had any conversations on Ukraine with any of the parties since this latest plan was reviewed?