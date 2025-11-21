The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General/G20 Summit

Today, the Secretary-General, as you know, arrived in South Africa, to participate at the G20 Summit, which kicks off tomorrow. He had a press conference earlier today, which you may have seen on UN WebTV. He said that his message to G20 leaders over the next two days is simple: Now is the time for leadership and vision.

We are living through tumultuous times, he said, with conflicts, climate chaos, economic uncertainty, mounting debt, inequality and a collapse in global aid are all inflicting massive suffering around the world — pointing out that the world’s largest economies, the G20, can hold enormous influence to ease that suffering, ensure that economic growth is widely shared and set our world on a better, more peaceful course for the future.

Mr. [António] Guterres said that over the next two days, he will call on G20 members to use their leverage to lead the action we need — economic action, climate action and action for peace. His remarks have been shared with you. We sent out the Q&A from the transcript a few moments ago.

Tomorrow, he will address three sessions. One on inclusive and sustainable economic growth, leaving no one behind; another one on building a resilient world and the G20’s potential contribution; and the last one will be “A fair and just future for all: Critical minerals; decent work; and artificial intelligence”.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

I want to bring you an update on what we had mentioned about the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the horrific things that took place earlier this week. And as we dig deeper, and as we have sent people there, I can tell you that the information we have received is truly horrific. This is about the deadly violence that took place between 13 and 19 November in several localities of the Lubero Territory, in North Kivu.

According to information gathered on the ground by our human rights colleagues from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), the attacks were carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces armed group — the ADF. They took place in the Bapere and Baswagha [chefferies] and resulted in the killing of 89 civilians, including at least 20 women and an as-of-yet undetermined number of children.

In Byambwe, which is about 60 kilometres west of Lubero, at least 17 civilians — among them women who were receiving care in the maternity ward — were killed inside the health care centre that was operated by the Catholic Church. During the attack, four wards housing patients were set on fire. Other places, including Mabiango, Tunarudi, Sambalysa, Thucha and Butsili, were also impacted by serious abuses, including abductions, the looting of medical supplies, the burning of homes and the destruction of property belonging to communities already facing severe humanitarian vulnerabilities.

We, of course, extend our condolences to the families and communities, and we express our solidarity with all those affected. As you know, violence committed against civilians, including the targeting of medical facilities, may constitute war crimes and serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The Mission remains fully committed and will continue to support the Congolese authorities in their efforts to protect civilians, prevent human rights violations and combat impunity. MONUSCO is working in close coordination with Government authorities, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, regional partners engaged in joint operations, as well as local organizations.

MONUSCO urges the Congolese authorities to promptly initiate independent and credible investigations to identify the individual perpetrators and accomplices of these horrific massacres and bring them to justice. We also reiterate our call on armed groups to lay down their weapons unconditionally.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that the ongoing humanitarian scale-up — which is, as you know, made possible by the ceasefire — is still being held back by restrictions affecting visas and import approvals, too few crossing points operating, and limited facilitation of humanitarian movements inside Gaza, among other challenges.

Between 12 and 18 November, we and our partners tried to coordinate more than 50 humanitarian movements with the Israeli authorities. Most were to collect cargo from the three crossings that were open. Over a third were either denied or initially approved but then impeded on the ground. During that same seven-day period, we and our partners collected more than 10,600 metric tons of aid from the crossings. That’s what the preliminary data that is showing on the UN2720 Mechanism dashboard says. But even with the Zikim crossing now open, the amount of aid coming in is still not higher than in previous weeks. That’s because we’re only allowed to offload and collect cargo at Zikim and Kissufim crossings on an alternating schedule.

Meanwhile, supplies from Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem continue to be directed through the Philadelphi Road corridor and along the Al Rasheed coastal road — which is congested and limits the size of the convoys we can put together. Salah ad Din Road remains closed to humanitarian movements. Despite these challenges, our teams in Gaza are still doing everything they possibly can to support all the Gazans in need.

Yesterday, the UN and our partners concluded the first round of the catch-up immunization campaign, that campaign began on 9 November. The World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) say that over 13,700 children were vaccinated.

The campaign also included screenings for malnutrition in children. Out of the more than 6,800 children screened, over 500 were found to be acutely malnourished, and they were referred to the nearest nutrition facility for follow up. Preparations are already under way for rounds two and three of the vaccination campaign, to make sure that boys and girls receive all of the doses they need for full protection.

Turning to the West Bank, our humanitarian colleagues warns that the level of violence there remains deeply concerning — with property damage, displacement, loss of livelihoods and a strong sense of insecurity for Palestinian civilians. This week, the number of Palestinian children killed in 2025 reached 50. That includes two girls — the youngest just two years old. And overall, more than 200 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year there.

In just one week — between 11 and 17 November — OCHA documented 29 attacks by settlers that led to 11 injuries and damaged 10 homes, 2 mosques, nearly two dozen vehicles and a wide range of agricultural assets, including livestock, seasonal crops, and roughly 1,000 trees and saplings.

To address people’s needs, we and our partners are providing multi-purpose cash to families displaced or otherwise affected. So far this year, over 10,000 households have received this support. And just last week, with winter around the corner, Ramiz Alakbarov, our Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, allocated $100,000 from the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund so that displaced families in the northern West Bank can buy warm clothing through e-vouchers.

We to call for the protection of civilians — which includes enforcing the law against anyone who carries out attacks — and for lethal force to be used by security forces only in strict accordance with internationally recognized law-enforcement standards. War-like tactics must not be tolerated as the new normal.

** Lebanon/Israel

Moving north to the situation along the Blue Line in southern Lebanon, we continue to note with concern incidents in the past few days impacting the safety of our peacekeepers there. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reports that yesterday, Israel Defense Forces personnel pointed a laser at peacekeepers. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, small arms fire was discharged from positions where [Israel Defense Force] personnel had been observed, targeting peacekeepers on patrol near Kfar Shuba in Sector East.

We reiterate that the parties must ensure the safety and security of our peacekeeping personnel, and all peacekeepers everywhere, at all times. We urge the parties to use the established liaison and coordination mechanisms of UNIFIL to avoid misunderstandings and potential incidents. This week, UNIFIL also located several unguarded weapons caches in their area of operations, which they referred to the Lebanese Armed Forces for disposal.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, we are told that a warehouse of the World Food Programme (WFP) was damaged during a drone attack in the city of Dnipro on Wednesday this week. Thankfully, no one was injured, but at least 10,000 boxes of food — intended for civilians near the front lines — were destroyed. Our partners report that drone strikes affecting humanitarian organizations have nearly tripled between January and October this year, compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, attacks continue across the country. Strikes hit Zaporizhzhia and Odesa between yesterday and today. Authorities report five dead, and more than a dozen injured, among them two children. Hostilities in Kherson, Donetsk, Dnipro and Kharkiv also caused several civilian casualties, as well as damage to energy infrastructure. In the city of Ternopil, rescue operations continue after the deadly strike on 19 November. The latest report from the authorities indicates that 30 civilians died in those attacks, including 6 children. Humanitarian organizations are mobilized and providing emergency support to those who need it.

And finally, OCHA reports that today a UN humanitarian convoy delivered a charging station, solar lamps, dry food packets and hygiene supplies to a front-line community in the Kherson region, where critical services are heavily impacted by the hostilities.

And just for the record, you will have seen that yesterday, Kayoko Gotoh, the Officer-in-Charge for Europe, Central Asia and Americas Divisions of the Department of Political [and Peacebuilding] Affairs, briefed the Security Council on Ukraine, saying that Ukrainian civilians have continued to bear the brunt of the Russian Federation’s escalating aerial campaign. Also briefing was Edem Wosornu, the Director of OCHA’s Crisis Response Division. She briefed the Council and told them that some 3.7 million people are displaced in Ukraine and nearly 6 million are refugees. Those remarks were shared with you.

** Republic of Moldova

Staying in the region, Rosemary DiCarlo, the Under-Secretary-General for Peacebuilding and Political Affairs, began a visit to the Republic of Moldova. She kicked off her visit to that country today. In the capital, Chișinău, she met with Prime Minister Alexei Munteanu to discuss the current challenges and opportunities facing the country, as well as how the United Nations can further support the Republic of Moldova.

After meeting with women and young peacebuilders, Ms. DiCarlo said she was inspired by their dedication and underscored the critical role of women in political decision-making, reaffirming our commitment to support their work. She also held a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi, during which they exchanged views on shared priorities, including regional peace and security developments and the continued cooperation between the United Nations and the Republic of Moldova.

** Nigeria

And just to flag, from Nigeria and the heartbreaking situation there: We have witnessed yet another abduction of pupils in Niger State, in that country, just days after the abduction of schoolchildren in Kebbi. We join our colleagues at UNICEF and the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator’s office, Mohamed Malick Fall, in expressing our deep sympathy to the families and communities affected. Every effort must now focus on ensuring the children’s safe and immediate return. We underscore that these repeated attacks highlight the urgent need to fully implement the Safe Schools Declaration, which outlines concrete steps to safeguard the civilian nature of schools and universities to ensure safe access of students to education during conflict. Schools must be a safe place to learn.

** Mali

Staying in West Africa, Leonardo Santos Simão, our Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), has just concluded a two-day visit to Bamako, in Mali. During his meetings with the transitional authorities, he reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to support Mali and the countries of the region in their efforts to strengthen peace, security and stability. He also expressed our solidarity with the populations directly impacted by violence, displacement and insecurity.

The Special Representative stressed the need for a collective and coordinated response to transnational threats. In this regard, he called for enhanced dialogue between the States of the Sahel and their partners to consolidate efforts for lasting stabilization. Recalling the need to address the root causes of instability, Mr. Simão also urged the international community to step up its support to address the needs of vulnerable populations and to promote a sustainable development strategy.

** South Sudan

Moving across the continent to South Sudan, I can tell you that we are deeply concerned by the rising violence in Upper Nile State. The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has been reporting escalating intercommunal violence, cattle raids, and reported aerial bombardment in Ulang and Baliet Counties. Local authorities say these incidents have caused multiple casualties, impacting women and children, and displaced around 12,000 people.

In response, the Mission deployed a patrol to Baliet this week, where peacekeepers engaged with local officials and provided emergency medical assistance. UNMISS continues to support authorities and communities in efforts to restore calm and has also intensified its protective presence in the state capital, Malakal. We continue to call on all parties to do whatever they can to avoid further escalations.

** Jamaica

Moving across the ocean to Jamaica: Turning to the Caribbean, our humanitarian colleagues say that three weeks after Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica, we and our partners continue to support the Government-led response efforts in that country, with more than 90 organizations now engaged. Response operations have been stepped up as access improves. Emergency Medical Teams and mobile clinics have now been deployed, allowing critical services to resume despite damaged infrastructure. Public health teams are also scaling up water-quality testing and environmental health inspections. The Joint United Nations Programme against HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is working with the Ministry of Health and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

On the food front, more than 45,000 food kits have been distributed so far to support more than 140,000 people. WFP is also working with the Government to prepare a transition to cash-based assistance. Meanwhile, more than 100 emergency shelters remain open. Flooding is persisting, which is delaying the reopening of schools and further damaging agricultural roads and infrastructure. The floods are also increasing risks to public health due to the risk of water-borne diseases.

** World Television Day

No money but I do have a quiz for you: who killed the radio star? [Answer: Video Killed the Radio Star by The Buggles.] Exactly. Thank God we have one of our two camerapeople paying attention. Today we are celebrating World Television Day. TV keeps evolving and remains a powerful way to connect. And here at the UN, we thank our colleagues at UN WebTV, UN Video, AV Library and Unified for keeping audiences engaged and you journalists informed. And we salute our two camerapeople today. Edie Lederer?

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Steph. Does the Secretary-General have any comment on the peace plan by [United States] President [Donald J.] Trump to end the war in Ukraine?

Spokesman : I mean, I kind of mentioned that yesterday, but I would refer you to what the Secretary-General said less than an hour ago in Johannesburg, in that regard.

Correspondent : Had not gotten to see that…

Spokesman : That’s okay. That’s all right. That’s okay.

Question : No. Then I have one other question. Does the Secretary-General have any comment on pro-Israeli armed groups in Gaza that are now fighting Hamas?

Spokesman : Look. I think the last thing the civilians in Gaza need are more clashes, is more fighting. What we need is to consolidate the ceasefire, which means that everybody who has access to weapons should cease firing, so we can deliver humanitarian aid, and we can start the very long and slow process of rebuilding lives. Ibtisam Azem?

Correspondent : Thank you. I don’t know if you saw an article that was published by the French newspaper, Le Monde, which included about the ICC [International Criminal Court] judge, the French ICC judge, Nicolas Guillou. I hope, I’m not mispronouncing…

Spokesman : That’s okay. They won’t charge.

Question : Yeah. So, in that article, so the [United States] Government put him on sanctions. He was one of the judges who issued arrest warrant against [Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Yoav] Gallant. And in that article, he goes… they describe the daily hellish situations that he has to go through, including not being able to maintain Google account, Amazon, Apple, not being able to use any credit cards, especially the [United States] credit cards. Basically, his whole life is upside down, and there seem to be no real protection for him even as a French citizen. And do you have any comments on that? He’s not the only one, but there’s also…

Spokesman : Sadly, he’s not the only person linked to the International Criminal Court who’s been placed under unilateral sanctions. As you know, the ICC is separate from the Secretariat. That being said, we believe that the International Criminal Court is a very important element of the international justice system. It was set up by Member States. We don’t believe that its members should be targeted by unilateral sanctions, which as I think as the article says and as we know, have a deep impact on people and their families.

Question : Which message do you believe this actually sends for people who work on human rights, for people who doing actually their job?

Spokesman : I mean, let’s be honest, it sends a pretty chilling message.

Question : I have another question. The Israeli Government-backed bill to prohibit provision of electricity or water to facilities owned by or operated on behalf of UNRWA passed the first reading in the Knesset yesterday. Any comment on that?

Spokesman : Look, we’re not going to comment on bills that are in the process of various parliaments. We do believe in the inviolability of UN premises, and that includes those premises being able to have access to water. Dezhi?

Question : A couple of questions. First, on West Bank. The Israeli civil administration seems to announce an intention to get a large part of Sebastia, an archaeological site in the West Bank. Do you consider that a legal move?

Spokesman : I think we’ve seen the press reports of intention. I think we have been very clear in our opposition to the seizing of land in this matter.

Question : Okay. Another issue, we know there’s a tension between US and Venezuela. And currently, I think both presidents, President [Nicolás] Maduro, as well as President Trump, it seems they are willing to talk to each other. Does the UN encourage such talks, even if probably the purpose of the talk is to oust President Maduro?

Spokesman : Look. We don’t know what the purpose of the talks are. But, obviously, dialogue between two countries where there is a heightened tension — which is the case — is to be welcomed. We obviously continue to follow, I think, with grave concern, the developments in the Southern Caribbean, the increasingly confrontational rhetoric, and the heightened risk of regional unease. We call on all stakeholders to create opportunities for dialogue and engage in efforts to find a peaceful way forward. Madam?

Question : Do you have any news about your colleagues, UN colleagues detained by Houthis?

Spokesman : No. No positive news to report.

Question : Okay. Related to Congo, I have another question. You said that the situation is escalating. Does the United Nations have any recommendation to the Security Council to take action?

Spokesman : Sorry, to which situation? I didn’t…

Correspondent : The Congo.

Spokesman : In the Congo? I mean, it’s not… I think what I outlined was a horrific, horrific situation, that is all too often happening away from the eyes of journalists, away from the eyes of the international community. That’s why we want to bring it to the forefront. We want people to pay attention. It is important that the regional powers cooperate. It is important that the armed groups lay down their arms and that those who are responsible for these crimes — that are beyond words — be brought to justice. Okay. Any questions online? All right. Yes, Linda?

Correspondent : Yes, I have a question.

Spokesman : Oh, yes, Stefano, please.

Question : Thank you. Just a second. Okay. Stéphane, thank you. On the 2021 killings of the Italian ambassador, [Luca] Attanasio, in Congo, new material given to Italian prosecutors suggest the ambush happened near a mining site reportedly run by a Russian company and possibly linked to the attack. Since the convoy was under WFP control, will the UN review its findings in light of this new lead? And will it fully cooperate with Italian authorities, if asked?

Spokesman : I had not seen that report. I can tell you that we have and we will continue to cooperate within the Italian authorities’ established framework. Linda Fasulo?

Question : Thank you, Steph. It’s in regard to the SG and the Sudan. He said that he’s calling on the G20 members to use their influence and voices to end the conflicts that are causing so much death and destruction around the world. And of course, he says we need peace in Sudan. I was wondering, if there has been any contact perhaps between the Americans and the UN…

Spokesman : I mean, I know Tom Fletcher has been in regular contact with Mr. [Massad] Boulos, one of Mr. Trump’s envoys. And I also understand Mr. [Ramtane] Lamamra is in touch with all the relevant parties. Ibtisam, let’s just keep going until Monday.

Question : What’s happened to the post of Middle East envoy?

Spokesman : You mean the Special Coordinator? Yes, it is still under recruitment.

Question : For how long?