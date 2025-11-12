The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Guest

We are delighted to be joined by Amy Pope, who as you all know, is the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). She is briefing us from Khartoum, in Sudan, to talk to you about Sudan. So, please, Amy, go ahead, and we will than take some questions.

[Briefing was not transcribed.]

Just to add that we do expected Tom Fletcher to brief you here virtually from Sudan on Monday.

** AU-UN Annual Conference

The ninth African Union–UN annual conference is taking place here, upstairs, in the SG’s office, as we speak. The high-level discussions started earlier this morning and are co-chaired by the Secretary-General and Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission. The annual meeting, as you know, is focusing on progress in the implementation of the cooperation frameworks between the two organizations, but also on the joint action and challenges linked to peace, security, development and human rights.

Discussions include topics such as financing for development, climate action, as well as the implementation of the African strategy for women, peace and security agenda. We expect to see you back here at 3 p.m., where the Secretary-General and the Chairperson will be speaking to you. They will both have opening remarks and take some questions. We shared the SG’s opening remarks already with you.

** Sudan

Just to give you a bit more on Sudan: Following Amy Pope’s presentation, as I mentioned, Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator, is resuming his visit to Sudan to see first hand the immense suffering and to help identify solutions to this deepening humanitarian crisis.

Mr. Fletcher is currently traveling towards Darfur, where he is expected to meet families who fled the recent violence in El Fasher, a city he described as “already the scene of catastrophic levels of human suffering” that has now “descended into an even darker hell”. We expect Tom to also meet with aid workers who are trying to help all those in need despite insecurity they are facing, access constraints and, as you heard, severe funding shortages. Mr. Fletcher, as you will recall, recently allocated $20 million from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)-managed Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to scale up life-saving aid in Tawila, Darfur and Kordofan. And as I mentioned, we hope to have Mr. Fletcher brief you after he's visited Darfur.

Yesterday, Tom was in Port Sudan, where he met with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan. Their discussions focused on improving humanitarian access across Sudan. Mr. Fletcher conveyed our appreciation for the Government’s stated commitment to facilitate the delivery of essential aid wherever it is needed.

While in Port Sudan, he also met with the Sudanese Foreign Minister, Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who was also in Sudan. They discussed urgent steps to reach people in need across Sudan, from Darfur to the Kordofan. Mr. Fletcher expressed his gratitude for their partnership and commitment to facilitate neutral and impartial humanitarian access. And of course, Mr. Fletcher, while in Port Sudan, also met with our UN and country team colleagues.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, our colleagues in OCHA tell us that the humanitarian response continues to ramp up, despite the many constraints that remain. We and our partners stress that these impediments must be lifted so we can expand the response as quickly as possible to meet all the needs.

Overnight, Israeli authorities did inform us that the Zikim crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza, will be re-opened for humanitarian cargo. In recent weeks, we have been repairing the road leading to Zikim inside Gaza in preparation for this reopening and we are now carrying out the final checks — including for potential explosive hazards. That, of course, would enable for cargo to transit on that road.

We understand that, for the time being, cargo will need to be scanned elsewhere, offloaded from Israeli trucks, and then reloaded onto Palestinian trucks on separate days. Zikim has been closed for two months now, and no supplies were entering Gaza directly from the north.

Our partners who are working on food security report that they continue to deliver hot meals and bread to people in need across Gaza Strip. However, they warn that due to ongoing customs clearance delays and other impediments impacting the distribution of food parcels, partners are having to adjust the quantity to stretch out the available stock.

Our partners managing displacement sites in Gaza report that people continue to move from southern Gaza to areas in the north, with about 4,000 movements recorded over the past week. While the distribution of shelter and winter supplies is scaling up, the needs remain vast, and much more aid needs to enter to address them at the scale that is necessary.

Meanwhile, the fibre-optic cable near the Erez crossing in northern Gaza has been out of service since 6 November, and our partners working on emergency telecommunications have been unable to access the area to fix the issue, as requests to coordinate repairs have been delayed by Israeli authorities and denied. Our partners warn that a prolonged outage could lead to an Internet blackout across Gaza, which would, of course, jeopardize the ongoing humanitarian operations by our partners and ourselves.

As humanitarians continue to scale up assistance, with the commercial sector and bilateral assistance further supporting the response, market prices for basic commodities are gradually stabilizing. Partners continue to provide critical cash-voucher assistance, having given 66,000 cash transfers since the ceasefire came into effect.

** Yemen

A quick update on the activities from Hans Grundberg, our Special Envoy for Yemen. Mr. Grundberg today concluded a round of discussions he held this week in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In Riyadh, he met with Foreign Minister Shaya al-Zindani and Presidential Leadership Council member Abdullah al-Alimi. Their discussions focused on recent developments and ongoing UN efforts to sustain momentum towards dialogue that can secure lasting peace and stability.

Mr. Grundberg also met with the ambassadors of the permanent five Security Council members and other representatives of the international community in Riyadh. These are ambassadors accredited to Yemen. The talks focused on ensuring a unified international approach in support of the UN’s mediation efforts.

On 10 November, in Abu Dhabi, Mr. Grundberg met with a number of senior officials, including with Anwar Gargash, the Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the United Arab Emirates. They discussed the latest developments in Yemen and the wider region and how to strengthen regional consensus and maintain dialogue in support of stability in Yemen.

Throughout his meetings, Mr. Grundberg reiterated our call for the immediate and unconditional release of UN personnel that have been detained by the Houthis. At least 59 of our colleagues remain in arbitrarily detention, a situation that, of course, hampers humanitarian operations and undermines the trust essential to mediation. And we once again call for their immediate and unconditional release.

** Cambodia/Thailand

Turning to Cambodia and Thailand, I can tell you that the Secretary-General is concerned by reports of renewed exchanges of fire at the border between Cambodia and Thailand. He urges both sides to adhere to the agreed ceasefire and to implement the de-escalation and confidence-building measures contained in the Joint Declaration that was signed in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on 26 October, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the dispute through peaceful means.

** Iraq

Turning to Iraq: You saw that yesterday we issued a statement on which we congratulate the people of Iraq on the holding of parliamentary elections and the Independent High Electoral Commission for its efforts in ensuring the effective preparation and conduct of the election. As you know, the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has been providing technical and advisory support to the Commission and other relevant Iraqi institutions throughout the electoral process.

The Secretary-General welcomed the generally calm and orderly conduct of the polls and trusts that political stakeholders will maintain the spirit of peace and respect the electoral process and respect the results of this process. He further emphasizes the importance of a timely and peaceful government formation [process] that reflects the will of the Iraqi people and addresses their aspirations for stability and development. The Secretary-General reaffirms our commitment to supporting Iraq on its journey towards consolidating democratic gains and fulfilling the aspirations of all Iraqis for a prosperous and peaceful future.

** Afghanistan

A report released today by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) shows that Afghanistan’s areas of return are under mounting pressure, with communities struggling to absorb millions of people returning amid economic contraction, climate shocks and recent earthquakes. UNDP also reminds us of the critical need to lift all bans on women, including restoring women’s ability to work and to move outside the home as part of humanitarian and recovery operations. Not to mention the right of girls to go to school.

According to the report, 9 out of 10 Afghan households report resorting to negative coping strategies, including reducing meals, selling assets and relying on loans. If you are interested in Afghanistan, do read the report, which is online.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, OCHA tell us that they remain deeply concerned about continued attacks against civilians in Beni and Lubero Territories in North Kivu and also in Ituri Province. Since the beginning of the year, our partners report that more than 1,000 people have been killed across North Kivu and Ituri. According to our partners, as of the end of October, some 400,000 people have been displaced in Beni and Lubero Territories.

The impact on health services has been devastating. At least six facilities have been attacked since the beginning of 2025. In total, since 2024, at least 28 health sites have been affected by armed attacks, and more than half of those facilities remain non-functional today, depriving over 150,000 people of access to essential care. Humanitarian access is increasingly constrained due to insecurity and to the presence of explosive remnants of war. Attacks by armed groups are also disrupting agriculture and reducing trade flows, further destabilizing local markets.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo remains one of the countries most affected by food insecurity, with the situation particularly severe in the east. Nearly 25 million people — that is more than 20 per cent of the population — are currently facing high levels of acute food insecurity. That is what the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis tells us.

This number is projected to rise to nearly 27 million human beings in the first half of next year, with the situation in several territories in North Kivu, including Lubero, expected to deteriorate to emergency levels of food security. That will be IPC Phase 4. OCHA reiterates its call on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. Eleven months into the year, the $2.5 billion 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan for the Democratic Republic of the Congo is only 17 per cent funded, with only $435 million in the bank.

** Hunger

Speaking of hunger, a new report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) warns that acute food insecurity is deepening in 16 hunger hotspots, which threatens to drive millions more into famine or risk of famine. The latest Hunger Hotspots report cites six countries and territories of highest concern. That will be Haiti, Mali, Palestine, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen, where populations face an imminent risk of catastrophic hunger, which is IPC Phase 5.

Six more countries — Afghanistan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria and, as you just heard, the Democratic Republic of the Congo — are classified as “very high concern”. The other four hotspots are Burkina Faso, Chad, Kenya and the situation regarding the Rohingya which are being hosted in Bangladesh.

As these hunger hotspots edge closer to catastrophic conditions, or even famine, humanitarian funding is falling dangerously short. By the end of October this year, only $10.5 billion out of the $29 billion required to assist people most at risk had been received. There’s more information in the report.

** Briefing tomorrow

Tomorrow, at 1:30 p.m., Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), will be here in this very room to brief you. If you would like to be here, you will be most welcome. In the meantime, I’m happy to entertain queries questions that is… yes, sir?

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Farhan [sic]. United States deployed…

Spokesman : We get confused, Farhan… that's because I showed up at noon. That's why that's okay, if I show up between noon and 12:05, you can call me Farhan…

Question : The US deployed its military aircraft carrier to the Caribbean yesterday and in response, Venezuela announced its deployment to 200,000 soldiers. So, is SG concerned about this situation in the Caribbean and what is his message for the leaders of the two countries?

Spokesman : Yes, we continue to be very much concerned and increasingly concerned by the tensions in the regions between the US and Venezuela. And we would urge that this situation be de-escalated through increased diplomatic dialogue. Yes, Namo?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Two questions, one on Sudan: Türkiye and Egypt have reportedly increased their military support for the Sudanese Army after the fall of El Fasher to the rebels; and then the second question on Iraq. While your statement was generally positive about the way elections were conducted, but you didn't note the fact that two opposition leaders in Kurdistan were in jail during these elections, and how fair and free are elections when opposition leaders are in jail? Thank you.

Spokesman : Yeah, I had not… I'm not aware of that, of the report you mentioned. Obviously, it is important that all those who want to participate in standing for office be free to do so. On your first question, I mean that's not… you know there are news reports to that effect. I think I would refer you to what the Secretary-General said, I think in his press conference in Malaysia if I'm not mistaken, about the need for countries in the region and beyond to stop fuelling the conflict. What we need is humanitarian fuel, right, we need humanitarian aid, we need more cash and we need to access to all the areas where people need help, and I think you heard a very vivid description from Amy Pope. I have no doubt that Mr. Fletcher's own description of what he has seen in Darfur will be extremely moving. We need civilians to be protected, and we need peace. Sudan doesn't need more weapons. Gaby?

Question : Thank you, Steph, regarding the Zikim crossing, did Israel give you a date on when it'll reopen? Or are they waiting for you to clear the…?

Spokesman : No, I mean, I think they… from their end, my understanding is that it'd be reopened as quickly as possible. There's a number of logistical issues that need to be worked out. From our end, we don't want to delay the process in any way, shape or form.

Question : And a follow-up to that: I mean you said that Israel is saying that the cargo needs to be offloaded at a separate site in Israel and then on a separate day taken into Gaza and reloaded onto trucks in Gaza. That seems awfully complicated. And Point Eight of the Trump ceasefire deal that Israel agreed to says entry and distribution of aid in the Gaza Strip will proceed without interference. Is this interference, what Israel is proposing here?

Spokesman : I think your description of the process as complicated is an understatement. We continue our discussions with our Israeli counterparts. We want to find a way, we keep pushing for ways to simplify this. We hope that cargo will be able to be screened at the crossing itself as soon as possible. Prosper, then Evelyn.

Question : Thank you so much. While her term was due to end in February 2026, Bintou Keita, the UN representative to the [Democratic Republic of the Congo] and head of MONUSCO [United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo], will be leaving her post this November. Questions are being raised over her early departure. Is there any problem with her, and what is the UN official reason behind her anticipated departure from the Democratic Republic of Congo? And of course…

Spokesman : I don't have any information on any anticipated departure. I can tell you that the Secretary-General is extremely grateful for the work that Ms. Keita has been doing in the Congo. It has been an extremely challenging period for the Congolese people, for the country and for the mission. Evelyn?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. You said Tom fletcher was going to Darfur. Would he be the first to ever get in there, because I thought there was no access?

Spokesman : Oh, he will be, I think, the first senior UN official to get into Darfur in quite some time. Your microphone, please.

Question : Sorry. Is Sudan the worst of the worst, or doesn't the Secretary-General think that way?

Spokesman : I think you know we're often asked to say what the worst situation is; there are different ways of ranking it, whether it's in numbers of people or the IPC Phase 5, but I think we have to try to think about the people who are actually suffering in all these places. Everybody needs help. We shouldn't rank suffering. People in Sudan need help, people in Gaza need help, people in Myanmar need help, people in Mali need help, and we need our donors to fund all of these humanitarian crises. Maryam?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Regarding Afghanistan, did you get any reports about Taliban in Herat have prevented women from entering the hospitals without wearing burqas? That means women need to wear what the Taliban wants in order to get…?

Spokesman : I have not heard that specific issue, but we can check if you'd like.

Question : Also, Rosa Otunbayeva’s replacement, anything on that? Does the Secretary-General know who's going to replace her and when?

Spokesman : No, as soon as we have an announcement to share, we will. Yes, ma'am?

Question : I wanted to ask what's the Secretary-General comment on the prosecution of Christians in Nigeria and his reaction to President [Donald J.] Trump calling for the Government to act or face consequences?

Spokesman : Look, we believe that the Nigerian Government has been struggling with an insurgency that has been killing people, right, whether Muslims, Christians or others. And I think whatever assistance is needed should be done with the cooperation of the Nigerian authorities. Dulcie, then Yvonne and I’ll come back.

Question : Some Yemeni media are reporting that some Houthi-controlled special criminal court is prosecuting the 21 UN employees, and it is threatening to use the death penalty if found guilty.

Spokesman : We've seen those reports, which are extremely concerning, to say the very least. We continue to engage with the Houthis to secure the release of our colleagues, as well as those members of NGOs [non-governmental organizations] and diplomatic missions and civil society who are also arbitrarily detained.

Question : But, by your reckoning, this is actually happening? Is this a true…?

Spokesman : I don't have any specific information on that, but we've heard those reports about the death penalty. Yvonne Murray, RTE.

Question : Thank you, Steph, is the Secretary-General's understanding that the [United Arab Emirates] is supplying weapons to the RSF, currently committing atrocities in Darfur?

Spokesman : There have been reports of the sanctions committee experts’ reports on the flow of weapons into Sudan. What is clear is that a number of countries and other entities are most likely fuelling this conflict by increasing the weapons flow, when — as I think I answered to one of your colleagues — what we need is more humanitarian aid.

Question : Okay, but is the Secretary-General making representations to country representatives from UAE of this particular…?

Spokesman : We are fully aware of what's in the report and these are issues that come up in discussions. Abdelhamid, then Dezhi, and then Farnoush.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. All reports coming from Gaza indicate there is a de facto division of Gaza, probably something like permanent. What can you tell us from the UN perspective on these?

Spokesman : I mean, I can tell you what the facts are on the ground, which is the same ones; as you know that there is an Israeli position that has been lined up. We've seen reports of the kind of the fortification of that position. Our call, and I think the call for the international community, is for Palestinians to be able to be go freely in the whole of the Gaza Strip, without fear or without any interference.

Question : And Tony Blair, I think yesterday he met with somebody called Abu Shabab, and he's known for Palestinians that he's an Israeli puppet and he's… they’re arming him and creating a militia. Would that make things difficult for Palestinian to deal with?

Spokesman : I don't speak for Tony Blair. I can tell you that, whether in areas anywhere around the world, it is important that there's unified command for security and police forces, whether it's under the Palestinian Authority or in any other country. Dezhi?

Question : COP30 is still…?

Spokesman : COP? Sorry, I thought you're talking about Coke; sorry. New Coke.

Question : COP30 is still being held in Brazil. Today, IEA [International Energy Agency] released their World Energy Outlook 2025 report, which suggested that the fossil fuel needs are still increasing, not until 2050; that means we might well miss the target of the net-zero goal in 2050. What is the reaction…?

Spokesman : From the Secretary-General’s message, I think I’d refer you to what he said at the at the leaders’ summit. I mean, he was very clear about the fact that our future lies in renewable energy and not releasing more carbon from the ground. Farnoush?

Question : Thanks, Steph. I was wondering if you can give… I know the situation in Yemen with UN staff is sensitive, but is there any more clarity you can give on the status of those negotiations, trying to get staff out? And is the 59 the same number of people? Because I know in the past few weeks, they've increased and decreased, depending on who the Houthis have released, and will, you know, the UN brief reporters?

Spokesman : Yeah, I mean, that's the number we have today. I can tell you that discussions are ongoing. I think for reasons that would be obvious, I’m not going to give you a play-by-play of where we are on the discussions, but they’re going, and when colleagues are released, we will share that information with you. We always hope that it is sooner rather than later. Some have been in there for a number of years; some, their families have not been able to see them. It is unacceptable that colleagues whose only task is to deliver humanitarian assistance are being arbitrarily detained and accused of espionage.

Question : And you know, obviously, I know the focus right now is getting these colleagues out and making sure they're safe, but is the UN having a more holistic view of changing operations in Yemen?

Spokesman : We're looking at different ways to kind of reorganize, I should say, our humanitarian operations — I mean, whether it's in Yemen or anywhere else. And I think you've seen it almost day by day in Gaza during the conflict, there's that equilibrium we have to find between the safety of our colleagues, safety of humanitarian workers, the safety of those people we're trying to help and how we meet the needs of those people we're trying to help. Olivia, I think you have a question online, Reuters.

Question : Thank you very much. It's just in relation to the OCHA statement regarding Zikim. Are you able just to explain in simple terms what impact the arrangement has on the flow of aid? I mean, if there is this arrangement for alternating days for the aid to be crossing and then collected, does that essentially kind of halve the amount of aid that you'd be seeking to get in? Thank you.

Spokesman : I mean, it's always challenging for anybody who speaks for the UN to do anything in simple terms but let me give it a try. The good news is that we have a crossing in the north that is open. It helps us meet the needs of people in the north in a way that is more efficient and quicker than going through the south. The bad or challenging news is that the way the procedure is ongoing now is that it will delay the aid that can get through. It'll just add more, it's adding more hurdles. We are working with our Israeli counterparts to try to remove those hurdles, so it's not a matter of… like, it’s not decreasing so much the flow of aid as slowing down the flow of aid. It's sort of like it’s creating a funnel where things just take longer to get through the funnel. Does that work? Okay. Yes, please?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. A follow-up to this question, COP30. No negotiations are underway in Belem, Brazil to curb global emissions and the International Energy Agency's report says 730 million people are still living without electricity. So, what can the United Nations do to help these people get access to electricity while reduce global emissions?