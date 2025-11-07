The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General/Belém Climate Summit

Good afternoon, and happy Friday, everyone.

As you know, the Secretary-General is in Brazil, where he is participating at the Belém Climate Summit. Today, he spoke at a thematic session on Energy Transition.

The Secretary-General noted that the global energy landscape is changing at lightning speed. Last year, he pointed out, 90 per cent of new power capacity came from renewables and global investment in clean energy reached $2 trillion US dollars — $800 billion more than fossil fuels.

The Secretary-General highlighted that the renewables revolution is here, but we must go much faster — and ensure all nations share the benefits.

Also today, the Secretary-General held a bilateral meeting with the Vice-President of Türkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz. He also met Denis Sassou N’Guesso, President of the Republic of Congo.

Yesterday afternoon, the Secretary-General spoke at a thematic session on “Climate and Nature: Forests and Oceans”, where he stressed that protecting forests and oceans is not charity, it is a legal and moral responsibility — and smart economics. He called on all to honour that duty, by safeguarding these foundations of life, investing in nature’s recovery, and ensuring that people and planet thrive together — now and for generations to come.

Yesterday, the Secretary-General also held a bilateral meeting with Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados.

This afternoon, the Secretary-General is expected to speak at a session on 10 years of the Paris Agreement: NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) and Financing. He will depart Belém tomorrow and will be back here in New York on Sunday.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that despite significant progress on the humanitarian scale-up, people’s urgent needs are still immense, with impediments not being lifted quickly enough.

Since the ceasefire and as of this Monday, the UN and our partners have collected from Gaza’s crossings more than 37,000 metric tons of aid — mostly food. That’s according to the UN 2720 Mechanism, which does not include bilateral donations and the commercial sector.

Entry continues to be limited to only two crossings, with no direct access from Israel to northern Gaza or from Egypt to southern Gaza. This is on top of certain items and NGO (non-governmental organization) staff not being let in.

Our colleagues leading on the shelter response say that most displaced people remain in overcrowded makeshift sites — many of which were established spontaneously in open or unsafe areas. Hundreds of thousands of families face the onset of the rainy season without desperately needed protection from the elements.

Our partners working on shelter support say that once impediments are lifted, they have enough materials in the pipeline to meet most of the needs of nearly 1.5 million Palestinians requiring such assistance.

On the food front, there has been clear progress. Since the ceasefire, the World Food Programme (WFP) has reached over 1 million people with food distributions, hot meals, bakery support, fortified snacks for children, expanded nutrition services, and digital cash assistance.

WFP expanded storage capacity to three warehouses, reopened key roads, and reinforced retail networks to sustain food assistance. The agency says that food has been delivered in all parts of Gaza.

However, local food production remains challenging, given widespread damage to farmland and soil being contaminated with remnants of war. Only 13 per cent of cropland in the Gaza Strip has not been damaged, and most of it remains inaccessible because it is located in areas where the Israeli military remains deployed. That figure is from a recent geospatial analysis by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the UN Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Between 79 to 89 per cent of greenhouse areas, agricultural wells and farming infrastructure have been damaged. Nearly 89 per cent of orchard trees, especially olive trees, have been damaged or — in most cases — destroyed.

Turning to the West Bank, OCHA warns of a sharp rise in settler violence against Palestinians, both in frequency and severity.

Last month, OCHA recorded 264 settler attacks that caused casualties, property damage or both. That’s the highest monthly toll in nearly two decades of record-keeping — averaging more than eight incidents every single day.

Since 2006, OCHA has documented over 9,600 such attacks. About 1,500 of them took place just this year, roughly 15 per cent of the total.

The humanitarian impact has been severe. Since October 2023, more than 3,200 Palestinians have been displaced due to settler violence and related access restrictions. Entire herding communities have been completely depopulated. People have been killed, hundreds injured — including with live fire — and many more have lost access to their livelihoods.

The attacks often involve vandalizing trees, cars, homes and infrastructure. OCHA says it also receives daily reports of other settler actions — involving intimidation, trespassing, threats and harassment — that are not reflected in the published figures but nevertheless fuels the coercive environment that pushes Palestinians off their farmland and out of their homes and communities.

According to OCHA-confirmed data, as of Wednesday, the number of Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank so far this year has reached 42. That means one in every five Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank in 2025 has been a child.

** Lebanon

You will have seen the statement issued on Thursday by the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon in reaction to the latest Israeli airstrikes within UNIFIL’s area of operations in the southern parts of the country.

UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) says that these airstrikes constitute clear violations of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). They come as the Lebanese Armed Forces are undertaking operations to control unauthorized weapons and infrastructure in the south Litani area.

As you will recall, the cessation of hostilities agreement between Israel and Lebanon was reached a year ago. We continue to urge the parties to adhere to their obligations under resolution 1701 (2006) to avoid putting the current hard-won progress at risk.

** Philippines

Turning to the Philippines, the UN has fast-tracked funding to support more than 400,000 people at high risk of being severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Fung-Wong, which is expected to strengthen into a super typhoon as it approaches the country.

The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocated nearly $6 million for those relief efforts in record time — just two minutes after agreed triggers were met yesterday. These funds were released as part of anticipatory action efforts, which allow the humanitarian community to get ahead of the worst impacts of tropical cyclones in the Philippines.

The CERF allocation will enable five UN agencies and their partners to deliver life-saving assistance — with a focus on food, health, shelter, protection, cash assistance, and water, sanitation and hygiene — in support of Government-led efforts.

The World Food Programme’s preliminary assessments in Cebu Province show that tens of thousands of people — especially families forced to seek refuge from the storm — urgently need food, water and shelter.

WFP, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, delivered cash assistance to more than 157,000 people (31,000 households) in the provinces of Aurora, Cagayan, and Isabela. The vital assistance before the storm helps families protect their lives and livelihoods and to recover faster after the storm passes.

Additionally, and at the request of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, WFP has mobilized 60 trucks to transport over 265,000 Family Food Packs (FFPs), enough to support 1.3 million people across Caraga, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

WFP has also deployed generators and warehouse equipment to support the Government’s response efforts.

Tropical Cyclone Fung-Wong is expected to bring devastating winds, heavy rainfall and storm surges to the Philippines, posing severe risks to communities across the country — which has already seen an intense typhoon season this year, with some 20 tropical cyclones so far.

Just this week, Tropical Cyclone Kalmaegi brought heavy rains and flash floods, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency. More than 150 deaths were reported, with dozens of people still missing, according to authorities in the Philippines.

** Hurricane Melissa

Turning to the Caribbean, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that one week after Hurricane Melissa made landfall in the Caribbean, nearly 5 million people in Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica have been affected.

According to authorities in all three countries, the hurricane claimed at least 75 lives, displaced more than 770,000 people, and damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of homes, schools and healthcare facilities.

We and our partners continue to support authorities across all three countries. OCHA has deployed additional staff to Jamaica to help the Government with humanitarian issues and strengthen operations, ensuring consistent information across agencies.

In Cuba, FAO has delivered agricultural tools, livestock feed and fishing supplies to help restore livelihoods.

WFP has deployed mobile warehouses, lighting towers and tents to the eastern provinces.

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) is distributing reproductive health kits and working with partners to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, while the UN Development Programme (UNDP) is providing roofing materials, toolkits and generators to aid the early recovery process.

UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) is delivering water storage and treatment supplies that will benefit up to 16,000 people daily. Additionally, UNICEF is mobilizing new funds to acquire school supplies and waterproof blankets, which could help more than 30,000 children in the worst-affected municipalities.

** West and Central Africa

Our colleagues from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) are telling us that this year, more than 42,000 refugees have been able to return home voluntarily in the West and Central Africa region.

This brings the total to more than 272,000 since 2021 and offers renewed hope for communities recovering from years of displacement.

The majority of them have returned to Nigeria and the Central African Republic. Approximately 10,000 more Central African refugees are expected to return from neighbouring countries before the end of this year.

UNHCR stresses that continued progress is tied closely to securing additional funding to ensure that returns remain voluntary, safe and sustainable. UNHCR appeals for urgent, flexible and multi-year funding to sustain voluntary returns and reintegration, enabling thousands more families to return home in dignity, reintegrate sustainably and contribute to the recovery and stability of their communities.

** Food Prices

Global food commodity prices declined in October, driven largely by ample supplies, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the prices of internationally traded food commodities, averaged 126.4 points in October, down 1.6 per cent from September. Overall, the Index was slightly below its October 2024 level and 21.1 per cent lower than its peak in March 2022.

** International Week

And last, the International Week of Science and Peace begins on Sunday. This week aims to promote global cooperation and awareness of links between science, technology, and peace. And that is it for me. Are there any questions from you? Yes, Namo.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Yesterday, the Security Council voted to remove sanctions on Syrian leadership, including President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab, who were previously designated as members of Al‑Qaida terrorist group. What does Secretary-General have to say on this?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, on that, these are, of course, decisions that we leave in the hands of the Security Council. And we certainly are aware that the Council members take this measure following the recent changes that have taken place in Syria.

Question : But doesn’t that send a message to other terrorist organizations that they can keep doing whatever they are doing — as long as they become forces to be reckoned with, they will be forgiven, and nothing will happen to them?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, you’re certainly entitled to your analysis. But, from our standpoint, the Security Council is the arbiter of these sanctions regimes. So it’s ultimately up to the members of the Council to decide who does and does not belong on those sanctions lists. Yes. Islam first, and then you can go.

Question : Thank you, Farhan. You mentioned again that there’s only two crossings open to Gaza. There’s like almost eight crossings. And the other day, Secretary-General has also said that in his interview, eight entrances is not enough. So, do you still talk with Israeli authorities? And why do they only keep two crossings? Do they give you any reason to keep only two, but not to open others?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, they’ve cited security considerations. But at this stage, our point is that now that the ceasefire has taken hold, we need to be able to use all of the crossing points, including, as I just said earlier, the ones coming in from the Egyptian side and the ones to the north. At this stage, it’s the Kerem Abu Salem and Kissufim crossings that are open, but we want all the others to be opened up as soon as possible. Yes, please?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. US Secretary of Defence said yesterday that the US Military carried out another missile strike in the Caribbean, killing three people. And since September, the United States has killed maybe nearly 70 people in the Caribbean and the East Pacific Ocean. I know that the human rights chief last week issued a statement, saying that these attacks may violate international human rights law. So I wonder if the SG will issue a statement to express his position on these strikes?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, on this Secretary-General supports the views of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, who has made it clear that the air strikes are in violation of international human rights law. According to the High Commissioner for Human Rights, based on the information that’s been available so far, none of the individuals on the targeted boats appear to pose an imminent threat to the lives of others or otherwise justify the use of lethal armed force against them under international law. And, of course, we want to make sure that established law enforcement methods are used to deal with questions of illegal trafficking on the high seas. Stefano?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. The UN Special Advisor on Genocide Prevention has warned that Sudan is nearing the threshold of atrocity crimes. In light of this, will the Secretary-General send a formal letter to the Security Council invoking the responsibility to protect civilians?

Deputy Spokesman : As we’ve said a few times this week, if he feels the need to do that, he will do so. At this stage, the Security Council members are seized of the matter, and we are pressing on them to act — and act with urgency — regarding the situation in Sudan.

Question : Just a follow-up. Yesterday — I believe it was yesterday — online, there was a brief by the Norwegian Refugee Council with people in Darfur. And we heard things that I don’t want to even repeat here, how horrible they are. And now there is the special adviser on genocide prevention saying to the Secretary-General that we are basically in a situation that can only get worse. I don’t know what it can be worse than what we already heard. So, what the Secretary-General is still waiting for? As I said before, when some situation similar to this in Myanmar happened, this were the beginning of his mandate as a Secretary-General, he basically saved 800,000 people with the letter; it is recognized by anybody that the letter was crucial to make. So, why is he still waiting?

Deputy Spokesman : We’ve discussed this several times this week. The point is the difference is between a case on which the Security Council had not previously been seized and a case like this, in which the Security Council is already looking into the matter. What more the Council can do is up to the members of the Council, but they certainly do not lack information from us, including from the special adviser on the prevention of genocide, and we’ll continue to raise the alarm. And then it’s up to the members of the Council to act. All right. Have a good afternoon, everyone. Oh, Alex, one more.

Question : Thanks, Farhan, and happy Friday. Firstly, quick follow-up on Syria. I guess Syrian leader will be in the United States on Monday. Any meetings to announce?

Deputy Spokesman : No, we don’t have any meetings to announce here.

Question : On completely different topic, if I may. The European Union has said that it would deny multiple entry visas for Russian nationals. Have you seen these reports? Do have any comments on that?

Deputy Spokesman : No. I wouldn’t have any comment on this. That would be an issue for the European Union and its officials to deal with.

Correspondent : Sure. Thank you.

Deputy Spokesman : Islam, did you have one more?

Question : Yes. I have a follow-up on West Bank. You said that last month, 264 settler attacks is the highest in past two decades. My question is, I understand OCHA keeps record and following. But from the UN point, is there any practical step to solve this problem over there? What would you say on that?