The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Guest

All right. Good afternoon, everyone.

In a short while, I will be joined by my guest, Kishan Khoday, who is the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) Resident Representative for the Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Turks & Caicos Islands.

He will join us from Kingston to brief on the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

** Secretary-General/Belém Climate Summit

This morning, in Brazil, the Secretary-General spoke at the Plenary of Leaders of the Belém Climate Summit. He noted that the hard truth is that we have failed to ensure that we remain below 1.5°C.

The Secretary-General pointed out that after decades of denial and delay, science now tells us that a temporary overshoot beyond the 1.5-degree limit is inevitable — starting at the latest in the early 2030s. He stressed that we need a fundamental paradigm shift to limit this overshoot’s magnitude and duration and quickly drive it down.

The Secretary-General warned that even a temporary overshoot will unleash far greater destruction and costs for every nation. Every fraction of a degree means more hunger, displacement, and loss — especially for those least responsible.

This morning, the Secretary-General held bilateral meetings with the President of the EU Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa. He also met the First-ranked Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Ding Xuexiang.

Also today, the Secretary-General is to address the launch of the Tropical Forest Forever Facility. He will say that tropical forests breathe life into our planet. Yet, he will add, they remain under relentless assault — treated as short-term profit, not long-term value.

And this afternoon, the Secretary-General will deliver remarks at a session on Climate and Nature: Forests and Ocean. He will also meet with other leaders attending the conference.

** Security Council

This morning, here in New York, the head of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), Inger Andersen, addressed a session of the Security Council dedicated to the environmental impact of armed conflict.

She told Council members that environmental damage caused by conflicts continues to push people into hunger, disease and displacement — increasing insecurity.

She added that climate change exacerbates tensions, and — under some conditions — contributes to conflicts and that conflict-affected countries and communities must be supported with tools to protect natural resources and the environment.

In her remarks, Ms. Andersen highlighted three priorities that would enhance environmental support to conflict-affected countries.

She told Council members that the first priority should be to rebuild national capacity for environmental management, supported by science-based assessments and tools.

Member States should also increase investments in climate adaptation in conflict-affected countries.

And as we head to COP30 [thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change] in Belem, Ms. Andersen said, high ambition is needed both on adaptation and on mitigation. Every fraction of a degree avoided means lower losses for people and ecosystems — and greater opportunities for peace and prosperity.

** International Day

And as you probably know, today is the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. It’s a reminder that protecting ecosystems is vital for lasting peace.

** State of the Climate

Today, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) published its State of the Climate Update for COP30. The report, released in Belém, says that the alarming streak of exceptional temperatures continued this year, and 2025 is set to be either the second or third warmest year on record.

The report also reveals that the past 11 years (2015-2025) are set to be the warmest on record, with each year surpassing previous temperature highs.

Concentrations of heat-trapping greenhouse gases and ocean heat content, which both reached record levels last year, continued to rise in 2025.

Arctic sea ice extent after the winter freeze was the lowest on record, and Antarctic sea ice extent tracked well below average throughout the year. The long-term sea level rise trend continued despite a small and temporary blip due to naturally occurring factors.

You can find the full report online.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the Gaza Strip, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that continued detonations of residential buildings have been reported daily in multiple areas where the Israeli military remains deployed, especially in eastern Khan Younis, eastern GazaCity and Rafah. Israeli military strikes near or east of the so-called “Yellow Line” also continue to be reported, resulting in casualties, especially in Gaza City, and Deir al Balah and Khan Younis governorates.

OCHA stresses that these military activities put civilians, including aid workers, at risk, and reminds the Israeli military of its obligation to take constant care to spare them throughout its operations.

Meanwhile, our partners monitoring population movements report that families continue to move across the Strip. More than 680,000 movements from southern to northern Gaza have been observedsince the onset of the ceasefire, while nearly 113,000movements from western to eastern Khan Younis have also been reported.

However, our partners say that many displaced people have reported a desire to remain in their current locations, due to widespread destruction, lack of alternatives, and continued uncertainty about safety and services in their areas of origin.

Against this backdrop, the UN and our humanitarian partners continue to reach people in need where access allows and provide life-saving assistance, including food, health, water and sanitation services,shelter and other essential items, in line with the 60-day plan.

Our partners report that since the ceasefire and as of Monday, they havedistributed multi-purpose cash assistanceto over 55,000 households, compared with 40,000 in September. Each household receivedthe equivalent of about $378 in digital payments.

Our partners note that households are mainlyspending cash assistance on food such as grains, vegetables and pulses,while also using funds to repaydebts and purchase hygiene items and medicines.

OCHA says that the impact of the humanitarian scale-up in Gaza — which we have been reporting on for almost amonth now — is alreadyclear. Yet as we have been saying, the UN and our partners can do more when other impediments are lifted. For instance, some relief items rejected forentry into Gaza are ones whichIsraeli authorities deem to fall outside the scope of humanitarian aid; otheritems are classified as “dual-use” — ranging from vehicles and their spare parts to solar panels, some types of mobile latrines, X-ray machines, and generators.

Our partners report that since the ceasefire, the Israeli authorities have rejected 107 requests for the entry of relief materials, including blankets, winter clothes, and tools and material to maintain and operate water, sanitation and hygiene services. Almost 90 per cent of these rejected requests were from over 30 local and international NGOs (non-governmental organizations), of which more than half of the requests were denied on the grounds that the organizations were not authorized to bring relief items into Gaza.

Another impedimentthat we are facing is the lack of sufficient warehouse capacity inside the Strip, which is vital to sustain the 60-day response plan and maintain supply chains.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warns of a dire humanitarian situation for thousands of families displaced from El Fasher, in North Darfur State, following recent violence.

Across the locality of Tawila and surrounding areas, displaced people are living in extremely harsh conditions — without adequate food, clean water, shelter or medical care.

Humanitarian organizations are working with local partners to support the establishment of new camps to accommodate recent arrivals from El Fasher, adding to the more than 650,000 displaced people who had already sought refuge in Tawila.

In the Tawila Al Omda displacement camp alone, more than 3,000 recent arrivals are in urgent need of basic items and shelter assistance — including plastic sheeting, mats and blankets as temperatures drop. Many — including the injured, people with disabilities and unaccompanied children — are sleeping in the open without protection or sanitation facilities.

Similar conditions prevail in the camps of Daba Al Naira and Um Jangour, where over 6,500 people who recently escaped attacks in El Fasher lack shelter and essential supplies.

On Tuesday, an inter-agency mission led by the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Antoine Gérard, arrived in Tawila to engage with affected people and local communities, assess needs, and strengthen the ongoing response.

Meanwhile, our partners report that hundreds of displaced families who fled El Fasher on foot have reached Al Dabba locality in Northern State, after days of walking through harsh conditions. Some 2,800 people are now sheltering in overcrowded sites with little access to food, water or medical assistance, and many lost family members during the journey.

With more families expected to arrive in the coming days, urgent assistance is needed — including food, medical care, psychosocial support, shelter and warm clothing — especially as temperatures drop. The UN and partners are mobilizing additional emergency supplies for the area, but available stocks are limited.

Meanwhile, fighting continues in West Kordofan State, with civilian casualties reported in recent clashes. Dozens of families displaced from Al-Udayyah locality have reached El Obeid in neighbouring North Kordofan after fleeing attacks near Nahud over the past two weeks. The situation in the area remains highly volatile and dynamic, with displacement out of El Obeid also having been reported in recent days by our colleagues from the International Organization for Migration.

Many arrived exhausted and hungry after several days on foot. Some 250 displaced people are currently staying in four temporary shelters with minimal access to basic services. Local authorities and organizations have established communal kitchens, but food stocks are running low.

With the onset of colder weather, displaced families urgently need blankets, mosquito nets, warm clothing and medical assistance for children, older people and those suffering from chronic illness.

OCHA stresses that urgent additional support is needed to meet rising humanitarian needs in the Darfur and Kordofan regions. This year’s humanitarian response plan for Sudan is only 28 per cent funded — with $1.17 billion received to date of the $4.16 billion required.

** Afghanistan

Turning to Afghanistan, the Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs tells us that the UN and our partners are scaling up their response following the earthquake that struck the north of the country on Monday.

According to authorities, 25 people have been killed and nearly 1,000 have been injured. Assessments by the UN found that around 800 houses were damaged, although the number could rise further as further evaluations take place.

An aerial survey conducted just after the earthquake found no major structural damage: roads remain passable, water continues to flow through irrigation channels, and key community infrastructure appears largely intact.

Immediate priorities include emergency shelter — such as winterized tents, blankets and tarps — as well as warm clothing, cash for heating and repair kits for damaged homes.

There’s also an urgent need for additional health support, particularly mobile clinics, trauma care for remote areas and ambulance and referral capacity.

We and our partners are on the ground delivering aid. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is providing tents, emergency shelter kits and blankets. United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and its partners are also distributing clothes and hygiene kits, while the World Food Programme (WFP) is delivering food packages, including high-energy biscuits.

On the health front, the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners delivered emergency medical supplies and are assisting local authorities with coordination and service delivery.

The UN continues to call on Member States to support the people of Afghanistan to meet their humanitarian needs. The $2.4 billion Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan is just 35 per cent funded with $857 million received so far.

** Hurricane Melissa

And turning to the Caribbean, we have an update on the humanitarian response to Hurricane Melissa from our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

In Jamaica, some 1.5 million people have been affected, having lost homes, water, electricity and livelihoods.

Authorities have so far confirmed 32 deaths, with nearly 36,000 people in need of food assistance. More than 100,000 housing structures have been damaged.

At least 30 communities are still cut off, and electricity, telecommunications and radio signals remain severely disrupted in some parishes.

The UN, supported by an OCHA-led 16 member UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination team, is coordinating relief efforts with the Government and partners.

More than 60 organizations — including authorities, donors, NGOs, UN agencies and the private sector — have signed on to the OCHA-led system to register assistance, offers and deliveries.

WFP is airlifting more food from Barbados, enough for 6,000 households for up to a week.

And in Cuba, where the UN launched the Plan of Action yesterday to help one million of the hardest hit people in support of authorities’ efforts, OCHA warns the humanitarian situation is dire.

Some 120,000 people remain in shelters due to continued flooding, overflowing rivers and landslides, and 29 communities remain isolated.

More than 45,0000 housing structures, nearly 500 health facilities and over 1,500 educational centres have sustained damage.

And we will hear more about Hurricane Melissa’s aftermath from our guest. But before we turn to him, are there any questions for me? Yes, please.

** Questions and Answers

Question : This is Tao Xu with the China Central Television. I have a question about the climate change. So when we talk about the global climate change action, China often played a key role. So, what’s your view on the China’s role and efforts in fighting climate change?

Deputy Spokesman : Clearly, the Secretary-General believes that all countries need to do more to deal with the consequences of climate change. Having said that, he has been very pleased by the progress that China has been making, both in terms of reducing its own greenhouse gas emissions, but also in terms of advancing clean technology, so that other countries can also benefit, and turn to a more economically and environmentally sustainable practice. Yes, Namo?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. One question on Türkiye. The European Court of Human Rights has called for the release of Selahattin Demirtaş, like, a prominent Kurdish lawmaker. Does the United Nations or Secretary-General make a similar call?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, we will leave the matter in the hands of the European Court of [Human Rights]. From our standpoint, we believe that all political detainees should have the right to be released. Yes. Naureen?

Question : Thanks, Farhan. I want to follow-up on something you mentioned about the impediments you’re facing in Gaza due to insufficient warehouses. I just… could you clarify on what that means, exactly, whether it’s like a lack of space or if it’s like a lack of… or if, like, there are fewer warehouses that can actually hold enough aid?

Deputy Spokesman : What we want is for there to be enough warehouse capacity that aid can be stored in Gaza. But that’s simply… that’s only one of the problems. You know, one of the larger problems has simply been that a lot of NGOs have not been able to bring aid in, either, because it was regarded as dual-use, it was regarded by the Israeli authorities as falling outside of the scope of humanitarian aid, or alternately, they had deemed that those organizations were not authorized to bring relief items into Gaza. What we want is to make sure that all groups, all of the humanitarian NGOs, have the capacity to bring in aid. It’s very crucial that everyone’s involved in the effort, and they have the visas and the clearances that they need. Yes. Gabriel?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Does the SG have any comment about Israel resuming air strikes on Southern Lebanon, that early reports are at least one has been killed and nine wounded?

Deputy Spokesman : Yeah. We’ve seen reports of Israeli airstrikes in Southern Lebanon, including in UNIFIL’s (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) area of operations. We once again urge the parties to uphold the cessation of hostilities and refrain from any act activities that may endanger civilians. Yes. Abdelhamid?

Question : Thank you. An old woman called Haniya Hanoun died while the Israeli is storming the house, trying to arrest her son in the village called Al-Mazra’a Al-Gharbiyah. Any comment on that?

Deputy Spokesman : Again, as you weren’t here when I read out, what I said about continuing attacks in which civilians have died, one of the things I said at the time is that these military activities put civilians at risk, and we remind the Israeli military of its obligation to take constant care to spare them through throughout its operations.

Question : Okay. Also, there is a confiscation of land in Northern Jordan Valley this morning, as well. Are you aware of that?