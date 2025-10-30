The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Briefings

Good afternoon, everyone. In a short while, you will hear from Francisco Pichon, Resident Coordinator for Cuba and Gregoire Goodstein, Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim for Haiti. They will join us virtually to speak about the humanitarian impact of Hurricane Melissa.

Then, at 1 p.m., there will be a briefing here by the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan, following their presentation to the Third Committee this morning. And at 2 p.m., there will be a briefing by a Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua, following their presentation to the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) this morning.

Tomorrow, our guest will be Nicholas Koumjian, Head of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar. He will be here to brief on the situation in that country. Then, at 1 p.m. tomorrow, there will be a briefing here by the President of the Human Rights Council, Ambassador Jürg Lauber.

** Sudan

This morning, Martha Pobee, the Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, briefed Security Council members on Sudan. She said that the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, has invited both parties, the leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to separately enter into technical talks with the UN, focused on de-escalation and the protection of civilians. She added that both parties have shown encouraging signs of their willingness to engage. Ms. Pobee urged Member States with leverage over the parties to encourage them to take this critical step and called on the Security Council to use all tools available to demand peace in Sudan.

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, also briefed the Council, describing the horrific humanitarian situation in El Fasher. He said that the Sudan crisis is fundamentally a failure of protection and of our responsibility to uphold international law. The violence extends beyond Darfur, as well. Mr. Fletcher noted that, across Sudan, and despite the massive threats, cuts, and constraints to our work, the humanitarian community has reached 13.5 million people between January and August. The Security Council also issued a press statement expressing grave concern about the violence in and around El Fasher.

Staying in Sudan: A joint UN convoy from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) has reached the towns of Dilling and Kadugli in South Kordofan, delivering urgently needed food, health, and relief supplies to families cut off for months by siege and conflict. This marks the first major joint UN convoy to the area since the conflict began.

Despite the long and fraught journey, and the looting of some aid en route, the mission represents a vital breakthrough toward establishing sustained humanitarian access. We, once again, underscore the urgent need for safe passage, protection of aid workers, and continued cooperation to deliver life-saving assistance to all hard-to-reach areas in Sudan.

We and our partners are scaling up response efforts also in Tawila. Mobile health clinics there are providing urgent medical and nutrition services for people who have newly arrived there. The UN and our partners are also sustaining water, sanitation and hygiene operations across Tawila, Melit and surrounding areas, trucking safe water, installing latrines, distributing hygiene kits and conducting cholera prevention campaigns.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Later this afternoon, the Secretary-General will address the Conference in support of peace and prosperity in the Great Lakes region via pre-recorded video message. He will tell participants that this conference must be a turning point and will urge donors to support the Humanitarian Response Plan in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which remains underfunded. He will also call on parties to honour their commitments under the Washington Peace Agreement and Doha Declaration of Principles and to comply fully with Security Council resolution 2773 (2025). The Secretary-General will also reiterate our support for peace efforts, including through the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (MONUSCO) support for the implementation of a permanent ceasefire.

And in a statement, our colleagues at UNICEF also reminded participants of the conference that more than 12 million children across the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and Burundi depend on humanitarian aid simply to survive. The full statement is online.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says the scale-up of humanitarian operations continues under the ceasefire but remains constrained by ongoing restrictions and other impediments. Yesterday, the UN and our partners collected close to 240 pallets of tarps, winter clothes and hygiene kits from the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing, bringing them closer to people in need inside Gaza. They also picked up more than 170 pallets of menstrual hygiene kits. Other teams collected over 220,000 litres of diesel to power critical services. And we also had colleagues collecting food supplies.

But OCHA says that, for the third day in a row, these collections had to be limited because of the rerouting ordered by the Israeli authorities. You will recall that convoys are now forced to go through the Philadelphi corridor — along the border with Egypt — and then up the narrow Coastal Road. This road is narrow, damaged and heavily congested. Movement remained slower, even after the WFP repaired the road. Additional crossings and internal routes are needed to expand collections and response.

WFP says its distribution channels in Gaza are back up and running. Over half a million people have received food assistance through 43 general food distribution points. That’s a major increase — though it still covers only about 35 per cent of the monthly target of 1.6 million people. In a social media post, WFP said that family food boxes are a lifeline, and restoring access to essential food is essential.

Today, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said it reopened one of its medical points in Gaza City, which is providing essential care to families. In a social media post, the Agency said its health teams have now provided over 15 million consultations since October 2023 — helping keep care, hope and dignity within reach. And yesterday, the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) distributed nearly 210,000 litres of fuel across southern and northern Gaza — helping keep critical operations running in support of water, sanitation, health, food, rubble removal, essential telecommunications, education, protection and humanitarian logistics.

Turning to the West Bank, today, Ramiz Alakbarov, the Deputy Special Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, led a field visit to the Ramallah area, to highlight challenges faced during the ongoing olive harvest. Briefing diplomats from several Member States who joined him, he stressed the urgent need to ensure safe access to groves. This comes amid a spike in settler attacks and ongoing access restrictions that — combined — undermine people’s livelihoods, well-being and dignity, and pressure families to abandon farming and leave their communities.

So far this month, 126 settler attacks related to the olive harvest have caused casualties or damage across 70 villages. That’s according to OCHA’s records as of Monday. Farmers have been assaulted, crops and tools have been stolen, and over 4,000 trees have been vandalized. In total, 124 Palestinians have been injured.

** Lebanon/Israel

Turning to the situation across the Blue Line near the border between Israel and Lebanon, our peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon expressed deep concern over an Israeli armed incursion in Blida this morning. Such Israeli action north of the Blue Line represents a blatant violation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and Lebanon’s sovereignty. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reiterates its call to all parties to fully commit to the cessation of hostilities and notes that the extension of State authority through its institutions is at the very core of resolution 1701 (2006). The peacekeeping mission remains in communication with the Lebanese Armed Forces regarding the incident.

** Yemen

I want to flag the note we issued yesterday regarding our UN personnel arbitrarily detained by the Houthis in Sana’a. The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and Muin Shreim, the UN official appointed to lead on the issue of detentions, were in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Monday. They met with Omani officials and Ansar Allah representatives, as part of our ongoing efforts to secure the release of all UN personnel. As of today, at least 59 UN personnel are arbitrarily detained, some for several years. Mr. Grundberg also held discussions with senior Omani officials and the Ansar Allah negotiating team on ways to reach a negotiated political settlement to end the conflict in Yemen.

** Hurricane Melissa

From the Caribbean, OCHA reports that Hurricane Melissa has left a trail of devastation after crossing Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas, with severe effects also felt in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and parts of Central America. The hurricane caused widespread damage to homes, infrastructure and crops, with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) reporting that health facilities have been particularly affected. The UN and our partners — already mobilized before the storm’s impact — are delivering assistance and supporting damage assessments, coordination and logistics in close collaboration with national authorities.

⁠A three-person OCHA team is deploying to Jamaica today to reinforce the resident coordinator’s office and support national emergency operations. Additional specialist teams remain on standby should Governments request further support. In Jamaica, authorities report severe flooding, landslides and power outages. WFP has begun logistics operations to deliver relief supplies from the Caribbean Regional Logistics Hub in Barbados, including 2,000 emergency food kits for airlift and additional items arriving by sea. We and our partners are also providing support in logistics, health, sanitation, early recovery, and protection. And of course, we will hear from our guests shortly about the situations in Cuba and in Haiti.

** Viet Nam

Our colleagues in Viet Nam, led by Resident Coordinator Pauline Tamesis, are supporting national efforts to respond to one of the country’s most damaging typhoon seasons in decades. Between May and early October, 11 typhoons and tropical depressions, including Bualoi and Matmo, struck within days of each other, affecting over a million people across six provinces. Working closely with the Government and humanitarian partners, the UN helped establish Joint Assessment Teams that deployed to the hardest-hit areas. Their findings informed a Joint Response Plan, launched this week, and calling for nearly $50 million in targeted, multi-sector assistance for the most vulnerable people and affected communities.

** Clarification

I have a clarification to make. In the noon briefing on Friday, 24 October, responding to a question about allegations against UNRWA personnel by the Israeli authorities, I said that “there were a small number of staff members of UNRWA who were credibly linked to Hamas”.

This was incorrect. The outcome of the OIOS [Office of Internal Oversight Services] investigation into these allegations did not qualify them as credible. Instead, OIOS said that the evidence that it obtained — if authenticated and corroborated — might indicate that the staff members may have been involved. The Government of Israel, to date, has not provided additional elements to corroborate or authenticate the claims, although it has been asked to do so repeatedly. Furthermore, the International Court of Justice last week ruled that the State of Israel’s claim that UNRWA is infiltrated by Hamas was not substantiated, nor were allegations that UNRWA is not a neutral organisation.

** Financial Contribution

And last, we would like to say xiè xiè to the latest contributor who made a full payment to the Regular Budget. We thank our friends in Beijing for their full payment to the Regular Budget. China’s payment brings the number of fully paid-up Member States to 142. Do we have any questions before we go to our guest? Yes, Dezhi?

** Questions and Answers

Question : Yes. Speaking of the Chinese contribution, so we know that nowadays, UN is facing a financial, let’s say, liquidity crisis. How would that money help UN to navigate through the difficult times?

Deputy Spokesman : To be honest, any payments are helpful, but this is a very large payment of more than $685 million, so it’s well appreciated. And certainly, we thank the Government in Beijing. But of course, we also stress that all Governments need to pay their dues in full. You’ve seen the sort of financial pressures we’ve been under, and we do need full payments from all Member States. Benny?

Question : On that topic, does the Government closure of the United States affect any of the US payments? The US…

Deputy Spokesman : No, That’s not an issue for us. Obviously, what affects it is whether the US Government pays us. But, we continue…

Question : We can’t pay for food trucks in the US. Why do you think they would pay the UN?

Deputy Spokesman : Those are separate issues. And of course, I would like to point out that payment of dues is a treaty obligation, and all Member States need to do that.

Question : Even when the Government is closed, shut down?

Deputy Spokesman : That’s a domestic issue. It’s not… you know, different Governments have different pressures that they face, but dues payment is part of their obligation.

Question : When is the US Government…?

Deputy Spokesman : Benny, this is not a debate we’re having. You can talk to US officials about how the shutdown affects them.

Question : Wait, wait. When is it due? Just a question of fact. I mean, when does is it usually… When are the dues are normally paid? You know that.

Deputy Spokesman : What?

Question : When does it… when is it normally paid, at the end of the year?

Deputy Spokesman : It varies from time to time, but we do expect payments towards the end of the year. Yes, please?

Question : So, the leaders of China and the US met in South Korea yesterday. And given both countries have huge impact on global development, what is the Secretary-General’s view on the significance of this dialogue for international stability?

Deputy Spokesman : We appreciate dialogue among all nations. And certainly, nations who have as a critical relationship as the United States and [China], we very much welcome their efforts to dialogue. Linda and then Stefano.

Question : Thank you, Farhan. I was just wondering, perhaps I missed it, if were there any new developments regarding the release of any detainees in Yemen?

Deputy Spokesman : I just read out earlier a note that we shared with you yesterday about the efforts by Hans Grundberg and Muin Shreim, our two senior officials. But, right now, the number of those arbitrarily detained remains at 59. Stefano?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Well, you’ve noticed that the Security Council on Sudan just released a press statement. But, it’s a very… the press statement, we all know, is the lowest it could go. So, has the Secretary-General considered sending a formal letter to the Security Council, invoking the responsibility to protect, given the atrocity now unfolding in El Fasher? Well, I remember almost 500 people were just killed yesterday in a hospital. If not, why not?

Deputy Spokesman : At this stage, the Secretary-General has been very clear about how difficult the situation is. In addition to Martha Pobee and Tom Fletcher, the Security Council in its closed session today also heard from the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, and all three of them have a very clear message for them. And the Security Council is engaging, and we expect further engagement as we proceed.

Question : I’m sorry. I have to do a follow-up. One is a matter of responsibility to protect means there are really massacres going on while we’re speaking. Timing is very important. Now when it was the case that, I remember Secretary-General [António] Guterres was just in the office — he saved people, I think that he saved the lives of 800,000 in Myanmar because he sent a letter to the Security Council, while in Myanmar, they were slaughtering people. The Security Council, you know, came together right away, was ready to act with the resolution. And what happened is actually, all the killing, all of a sudden stopped. And they were able, these people, 800,000 people to get to the border with Bangladesh. So, asking again, why the Secretary-General is not sending a letter doing a strong statement to tell the Security Council that this is the moment to act?

Deputy Spokesman : The Security Council is already seized of the matter. Like I said, three senior UN officials spoke in very clear terms to the Security Council just within the past few hours. And so we are delivering a very strong message about the killings that are going on. You’ll have seen the statement the Secretary-General himself has issued about the situation in and around El Fasher. He’s considering his options. If further steps are needed, he will consider those at that point.

Question : So, is he satisfied with the press statement? That’s enough, the press statement of the Security Council?

Deputy Spokesman : What he wants is for the killings to stop. As I just told you at the start of this briefing, one of the things that Martha Pobee pointed out is that the parties have shown encouraging signs of their willingness to engage, and she urged Member States who have leverage over the parties to encourage them to take this critical step. And so, she’s pushing on different Member States and on the Security Council. Yes, please?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. On the latest details of the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, Israel says Hamas today has handed over two more captives, leaving 11 bodies still to be transferred. Hamas claims it needs Israeli approval to bring in heavy equipment to retrieve those bodies from areas impacted by bombardment, while Israel accuses Hamas of delaying the full release. Does the SG make anything of these conflicting claims, and does he believe either side is buying time? Thank you.

Deputy Spokesman : I think from the Secretary-General’s standpoint, he’s made it very clear that he wants the parties to do their utmost to live up to their commitments under the ceasefire agreement. We are not one of the parties who are mediating this agreement, and we leave it in the hands of the mediators to determine what follow-up steps they need to take. But, we are encouraging them to work as much as they can to find practical solutions to implement the ceasefire conditions fully. Dezhi?

Question : Yes. Right. So, yesterday, President [Donald J.] Trump posted something on social media, saying: “Because of other countries’ testing programmes, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis.” Does the Secretary-General have anything to say on this proliferation issue? Now it seems it’s getting more and more, how to say that… out of control?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, the Secretary-General has been saying for some time now that current nuclear risks are already alarmingly high, and all actions that could lead to miscalculation or escalation with catastrophic consequences must be avoided. We shouldn’t forget the disastrous legacy of over 2,000 nuclear weapons tests that have been carried out over the last 80 years — in other words, over the course of the entire lifespan of the United Nations itself. And so, from our standpoint, from the Secretary-General’s standpoint, nuclear testing can never be permitted under any circumstances. Yes. Linda?

Question : Farhan, I don’t know if you may know the answer to this, but can you clarify regarding the hostages? Islamic Jihad had hostages, I believe. Are they… when we talk about Hamas releasing all the hostages, those include them?

Deputy Spokesman : Yes, we want all hostages, including all the remains of deceased hostages, to be released by all parties.

Question : But, Islamic Jihad has released everyone they have, as far as we know?

Deputy Spokesman : I don’t have a numerical breakdown of which party holds which deceased body, but all of them need to give them up. Michelle Nichols. Michelle?

Question : Hi, Farhan. Sorry. I was having an issue. Just on China paying its dues, has it paid peacekeeping, as well?

Deputy Spokesman : I believe it’s paid a substantial chunk of peacekeeping dues, but what I was saying today in terms of today’s payment was that this is its full payment for Regular Budget dues.

Question : Okay. And then can I just trouble you to read your response again on the nuclear question, because there was an interruption in the middle of it, which makes it no good for telly? So, if you do it again, that’d be great. Thank you.