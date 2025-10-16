The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Deputy Secretary-General

Good afternoon. Welcome aboard. Our Deputy Secretary-General is in Washington, D.C., today, where she is attending the Fall Meetings of the World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF). She is doing that on behalf of the Secretary-General. While there, she will engage in discussions with Finance Ministers, leaders of international financial institutions and multilateral development banks to advance the commitments from the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.

Earlier this morning, she spoke at the fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, where she welcomed the G20 Africa Engagement Framework proposed by South Africa’s Presidency. She also spoke alongside Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados at an event on international cooperation to deliver on reform of the international financial architecture.

This afternoon, we expect Ms. [Amina] Mohammed to speak at the 112th meeting of the World Bank/IMF Development Committee Ministerial Meeting, where she will highlight the United Nations’ strong partnership with the Bank and the International Monetary Fund. She will also reiterate our call on accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) over the remaining five years. She will be back in New York tomorrow morning.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, our Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, while traveling from Cairo to Rafah, spoke of how vital that route is as a lifeline for life-saving aid going into Gaza. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) notes that supplies from Egypt still need to take a long detour and be inspected on the Israeli side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, pending the opening of the Rafah crossing for more direct access. Mr. Fletcher stressed the need for all the crossings to open to allow for a massive scale-up and start turning the situation on the ground around.

Speaking from Cairo yesterday, he underscored that humanitarian teams have been preparing for this moment and now need sufficient access to deliver the large amounts of assistance that are needed. The humanitarian community cannot deliver at the scale necessary without international non-governmental organization (NGO) presence and engagement. Currently, the Israeli authorities do not issue visas for a number of international NGOs and do not authorize many of them to send supplies into Gaza. That being said, humanitarian teams inside Gaza continue to make the most out of the opportunities afforded to them by the ceasefire.

To give you some examples, on Tuesday alone, 21 of our partners distributed nearly 960,000 meals through 175 kitchens. Bakeries that we support produced over 100,000 two-kilogramme bread bundles. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) distributed more than 1 million baby diapers. And the World Health Organization (WHO) delivered three truckloads of surgical and other essential medical supplies from their warehouse in Deir al Balah to the central pharmacy in Gaza City.

The WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus] said those medical supplies will be transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital and will meet the needs of about 10,000 people. WHO also deployed an international emergency medical team to boost orthopaedic surgery and trauma care in Gaza. And their teams set up two new operating theatres, and they are planning to add 120 more inpatient beds to Al-Shifa to expand the hospital’s capacity.

OCHA tells us that teams from across the UN system have now finished clearing the main roads leading to the Erez and Zikim crossings in the north in anticipation of their potential re-opening, which would allow, of course, aid to be brought in directly into northern Gaza where it is desperately needed. Today, we have teams checking the Salah Ad Din road, which has not been used for months.

Also on Tuesday, we had colleagues from multiple UN agencies visit the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City, which was severely impacted by the recent military operation. Our teams also met there with returnees and with those who have remained all along and heard from them how determined they are to rebuild their lives. Their main humanitarian priority was access to water, alongside food, shelter and the removal of debris. Those who have lost their homes were staying in tents, while those who returned to homes that were still inhabitable have begun clearing rubble and cleaning up.

Meanwhile, over the past week, our colleagues from the UN 2720 Mechanism have secured Israeli clearance for additional supplies, raising our cleared pipeline to nearly 200,000 metric tons. The items are currently in Jordan, Cyprus, Israel and the West Bank, or on their way to Gaza.

We also will keep sending even more supplies to the Kissufim and Kerem Shalom crossings, offloading them there, and collecting them from inside Gaza. Yesterday, through the UN 2720 mechanism, our teams and partners sent wheat flour, food parcels, nutrition supplements, date bars, food supplies for kitchens, hygiene kits, sanitary pads, diapers, various medical equipment, tents and animal fodder. Between Friday and Tuesday, our teams have been able to collect nearly 3,500 metric tons of essential supplies from those crossings. This is based on the [UN 2720] Mechanism’s tracking, and those efforts continue as we speak.

** Afghanistan/Pakistan

Turning to Afghanistan and Pakistan: As we have been asked a number of questions, I can tell you that the Secretary-General has been following with concern the reports of armed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which have killed or injured many civilians, and he of course welcomes the announcement of a temporary ceasefire. The Secretary-General calls on the parties to agree to a durable end to the fighting and to engage in dialogue so that civilians can be protected and to prevent further loss of life. Our colleagues at the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) continue to monitor the situation.

The UN Mission is still assessing the exact number of killed and injured. Current information, however, indicates that at least 17 civilians were killed and 346 injured in Spin Boldak on the Afghanistan side of the border. The UN Mission also documented at least 16 civilian casualties as a result of earlier cross-border clashes in Paktika, Patkya, Kunar and Helmand Provinces. The UN Mission reminds all parties of their obligations under international law to comply with the key principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution to prevent harm to civilians.

** Cameroon

Turning to Cameroon. I can tell you that the Secretary-General has been following the 12 October presidential election and subsequent developments in Cameroon. He calls on all stakeholders to help maintain a peaceful environment and encourages all actors to address any electoral disputes through the established legal mechanisms.

** Madagascar

Turning to Madagascar and I have a statement to share with you: The Secretary-General condemns the unconstitutional change of government in Madagascar and calls for the return to constitutional order and the rule of law. He takes note of the decision taken by the Peace and Security Council of the African Union to immediately suspend the country from participation in all activities of the African Union, its Organs and Institutions, until constitutional order is restored in the country.

The Secretary-General encourages all the Malagasy stakeholders, including the youth, to work together to address the underlying causes of instability in Madagascar. He reiterates the availability of the United Nations to support national efforts towards the attainment of that goal, in collaboration with the African Union, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and other international partners.

** Madagascar/Humanitarian

Just on the humanitarian front, and to remind you that in recent years, Madagascar has faced an El Niño-induced drought, multiple cyclones, and locust infestations that have devastated crops. A malaria outbreak earlier this year has further strained an already fragile health system. According to our colleagues and partners on the ground, nearly 29,000 people are experiencing emergency levels of hunger — that is IPC [Integrated Phase Classification] Phase 4 and those people are in the Grand Sud region of Madagascar. This figure is projected to soar to 110,000 by early 2026, with malnutrition and disease outbreaks continuing to escalate. Funding cuts have further constrained the UN’s ability to respond.

** World Food Day

Two days we celebrate today: World Food Day. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) today marked the occasion, at its eightieth anniversary, with a landmark event in Rome, hosted by FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu, and attended by global figures, including His Holiness Pope Leo XIV and the President of the Italian Republic. This year’s theme “Hand in hand for Better Food and a Better Future” calls for global solidarity.

In a video message to the event, the Secretary-General warned that, 80 years after nations united to defeat hunger, progress is stalling. Today, 673 million people still go to bed hungry, and hunger is even being weaponized in conflicts. He called for unity and solidarity to build food systems that nourish all people and protect the planet.

What is the other day we are celebrate today? It’s not an international day, it’s a national day. It’s national boss day, and my office was very nice to mark the day and I honour my boss, the Secretary-General. And you should all honour your bosses.

** Follow-up to Question

I don’t know if Abdelhamid is online, but I have a response to what he raised yesterday, and that is that the two Moroccan citizens who had been on board the flotilla to Gaza. In fact, according to the information that we have, they were returned back to Casablanca on Sunday, so they are home.

** Financial Contribution

I have a quiz for you today. What is the second world’s largest producer of frankincense? Oman. Frankincense, which is a fragrant tree resin known for its use in incense and traditional medicine. In fact, Oman hosts The Land of Frankincense, a UNESCO [United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization] World Heritage Site. We say thank you to our friends in Muscat for having paid their dues in full; 141 [fully paid-up] Member States. Chris, I don’t think you have a question, but if you do… no? We will go to Edie then.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Steph. Going back to Gaza, you’ve talked about 975,000 meals being distributed, over 1 million diapers and 3,500 metric tons. But, can you give us the figures of how many trucks have gotten into Gaza Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday?

Spokesman : Yes and no. We are still… I think we still don’t have the system in place for various reasons that will give us our own numbers on trucks. I can tell you that COGAT presented to the mediators yesterday that 716 trucks had crossed through Israeli controlled crossings. That was yesterday. Those numbers reflect trucks sent through commercial sector, bilateral donations and the UN system combined. Our estimate is about one third of that 716 were UN-coordinated trucks, so that would be about 230 or so. But, those are figures given to us by the Israeli COGAT. As I said, I hope in the coming days, we’ll have a system in place where I think we can get our own numbers.

Question : And do you have any information on whether trucks are still being looted as they go to the warehouses?

Spokesman : So, the information that we received today in our update is that WFP [World Food Programmme] managed to get a full convoy of trucks to a warehouse without any incidents. We have seen the incidents of looting drop dramatically. And I think today and yesterday was a vast improvement in our ability to bring aid in safely from the crossings to the warehouses. Dezhi, and then we’ll continue.

Question : Yes. On the situation between US and Venezuela, there’s another escalation. Yesterday, President [of the United States Donald J.] Trump said he has approved CIA [United States Central Intelligence Agency] covert operation in Venezuela, and there might be also an attack on land. We all know what it means when we talk about CIA covert operation in Latin America. What is the response from the Secretary-General on the latest escalation?

Spokesman : Look, we’ve obviously… we’ve seen the press reports, the article in The New York Times. We’ve seen some of the comments that are made. I think it’s important that Member States fostered constructive engagement to deal with bilateral issues. It is also imperative that Member States ensure that their actions are carried out in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter.

Question : Has the Secretary-General received any letters or complaint from the Venezuelan mission?

Spokesman : Not as of this morning that I know of, but something may pop up, and I will let you know. [He later said: We understand that Venezuela yesterday sent a letter to the Secretary-General and the Presidency of the Security Council, bringing this issue to their attention.] Okay. Yes, ma’am, and I’ll go to you.

Question : Hi, Steph, Marina Usher with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Just wondering if you can go back to Mr. Fletcher’s movements. I know he’s on his way to the Rafah Crossing. Curious about if you know how long Mr. Fletcher will be in Rafah and what his plans are about going into Gaza?

Spokesman : He is currently in Rafah. I think he’ll stay in the region for a few more days. If there’s any news about him going into Gaza, we will share that with you. Evelyn? Your microphone, please.

Question : Hello, Steph. Thank you. What was the problem with Israel’s rejecting NGOs? Which NGOs is that and why?

Spokesman : I think you need to ask them, but there were a number of international NGOs who were no longer certified to work in Gaza.

Question : We don’t know which one…?

Spokesman : You would have… no, you’d have to ask the Israelis. Yes, sir. And then we’ll…

Question : Thank you, Steph. US President Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President [Voldymyr Zelenskyy] tomorrow. And they will possibly discuss United States providing Tomahawk visas to Ukraine. And the agreement spokesperson, [inaudible] today that if the United States provide Tomahawk to Ukraine, there might be an escalation of situation in Ukraine. So, is the United [Nations] concerned about the possible escalation? And does the SG has any plan to talk to [Vladimir V.] Putin and Trump about this issue?

Spokesman : I will keep you abreast of any phone calls, but I can tell… I’m not going to predict what will be said or done following the meeting. We will stick to our position, which is working for and wanting to see an end to the conflict, leading to a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace, in line with the Charter of the United Nations, relevant international law, relevant UN resolutions and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Question : And I have another question part of World Food Day. Yesterday, the World Food Programme said 319 million people face acute food insecurity. And today, you said that SG said 673 million people go to bed hungry every day. The figures are a bit confusing. Can you clarify that?

Spokesman : Yes. I think WFP was talking from a much more technical standpoint of food insecurity. Going to bed hungry is just a fact that people may not have access to food that day, may not have food for two days. But, I think it there… one is a much broader figure, and one is a much more technical figure. Yes, sir?

Question : Does the SG have any comments on reports that the Houthis in Yemen announced today their military chief was killed, with Israel claiming responsibilities for the strike?

Spokesman : No. But we did see… I mean, I think we spoke about those strikes when they happened, but we also did see the very public accusations by the Houthi leadership against our UN staff. And I can tell you that we categorically reject any and all accusations that UN personnel or UN operations in Yemen were involved in any form of espionage or in any activities that were not consistent with our humanitarian mandate. The accusations are extremely disturbing. They’re extremely worrying, coming from the leadership. And accusations, calling UN staff spies or we’ve seen, in other contexts, calling them terrorists, all that does is it puts the lives of UN staff everywhere at risk, and it’s unacceptable. We have been calling and we will continue to call for the end to the arbitrary detention of 53 of our colleagues. Some have been held without contact for many years. They need to be released, alongside the NGO workers and those from diplomatic missions. And I can tell you that the work that we do in Yemen and we do everywhere where we do humanitarian work is guided by our basic principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence. And in Yemen, the reason we’re in Yemen, the reason our humanitarian colleagues are in Yemen is to help the Yemeni people. Yes, Gabriel?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Reports out of Gaza indicate that numerous of the remains of Palestinians that have been turned over to Gaza from Israel, show clear signs of torture, blindfold, hands tied, even some cases of being run over by vehicles. Is the UN planning any sort of investigation to document any of these?

Spokesman : Look, all these reports are extremely concerning. And as we’ve said many times, there will need to be accountability for all the violations of international law we’ve seen during this conflict.

Question : And Israel has extended the detention of the former director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Husam Abu Safiyyah. They’ve extended his detention at least for another six months under a so-called unlawful combatants law. Does the UN continue to call for his release?

Spokesman : Indeed, we do. Okay. We’ll go online, Iftikhar?

Question : Thank you, Steph. In addition to his statement on clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, has the Secretary-General dealt with the leaders of the two countries?

Spokesman : He has not, but obviously, our mission on the ground is in touch.

Correspondent : I hope you are posting this statement online.

Spokesman : Yes, sir, we will. Abdelhamid?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Gabriel asked one of my questions. My second question is about three Palestinians were killed also today in Gaza. Yesterday, there were three, and the other day there were five. So, Israel, in fact, is not abiding by the ceasefire. Do you have anything to say about that?