The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Guest

Today, I am joined by Denise Brown, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan. She is joining us exceptionally today from Tawila in North Darfur to brief you on the situation there. Denise, you have the floor and then we will take some questions.

** Lampedusa

Good afternoon, I’m almost early. Let me start off with a tragic reminder of an anniversary. Twelve years ago today, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa, 368 human beings lost their lives at sea while searching for of a better life.

At the time, UN agencies said that there was a widespread call for change and a commitment to ensure that such a tragedy would never happen again. Yet, today we continue to mourn lives lost at sea. Since that day, our colleagues at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) tell us that an average of 42 people have lost their lives every week along the central Mediterranean route, and we estimated that one in five of them are children.

With over 32,700 deaths since 2014, the Mediterranean has become a death trap for those seeking safety, a dramatic reminder of the risks faced by migrants and refugees. The UN Agencies stressed that it is important that international cooperation remains strong, that conflicts are addressed, and that safe and regular migration channels are strengthened to reduce dependence on dangerous sea journeys organized by traffickers.

** Senior Personnel Appointment — Children and Armed Conflict

A couple of senior personnel appointments to share with you. Today, the Secretary-General is appointing Vanessa Frazier of Malta as his Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict. She succeeds Virginia Gamba of Argentina, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedicated service and commitment to the United Nations. The Secretary-General also wishes to extend his appreciation to Najat Maalla M’jid, his Special Representative on Violence against Children, who is serving as his Acting Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict until Ms. Frazier assumes her post.

You, of course, all know Ms. Frazier, who recently served as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Malta to the UN from 2020 to 2025. She brings multilateral diplomatic expertise, crisis management skills, consensus building and dedication to child protection, with the ability to navigate complex global negotiations and broker agreements among diverse stakeholders, having played a pivotal role as Chair of the UN Security Council Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict. And I believe she is the first UN senior official ever to have been on an Olympic team. So, we congratulate her, and we welcome her.

** Senior Personnel Appointment — BINUH

Also today, the Secretary-General is appointing Nicole Flora Boni Kouassi of Côte d'Ivoire as his new Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, which you all know as BINUH. She will also be the Resident Coordinator in Haiti. Ms. Boni Kouassi will also serve as the Humanitarian Coordinator. She succeeds Ulrika Richardson of Sweden, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedicated service and steadfast commitment to the UN. Ms. Boni Kouassi brings over 22 years of UN experience to this position, with extensive experience in development, peace and security, and humanitarian work. She has been most recently the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Niger since 2022. We welcome her and congratulate her on this appointment.

** Gaza

Turning to Gaza, you will have seen that Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator, said today that we are ready and eager to act on the window of opportunity provided by the US initiative on Gaza. He said that we have some 170,000 metric tons of food, medicine, shelter and other desperately needed supplies poised to enter Gaza from across the region. For the humanitarian plan to succeed, Mr. Fletcher said that we need open crossings; we need safe movement for civilians and aid workers; unrestricted entry of goods; visas for staff; the space for humanitarians to operate; and the private sector to be revived. He called on the parties to agree to a ceasefire, to give us access, and just let us work.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Meanwhile, on the ground, our humanitarian colleagues warn that the situation in northern Gaza continues to rapidly deteriorate. Military operations and heavy strikes, hitting residential areas and buildings, are driving up the death toll and continue to wreak havoc on the area.

Aid workers continue to be among the civilians being killed. You may have seen that yesterday, one of our colleagues from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) was reportedly killed in a strike in Deir al-Balah. The strike also seriously injured four others while the team was waiting for a bus to go to a MSF hospital. This was the fourteenth staff from Médecins Sans Frontières to have been killed in Gaza since the start of this conflict on 7 October [2023]. OCHA warns that, since that date, at least 562 aid workers were killed, including some in the line of duty. That includes 376 UN staff members.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Civil Defence reported that an Israeli strike injured seven of its rescue and firefighting officers and killed one while they were evacuating casualties at a school sheltering displaced families in Az Zaytoun neighbourhood in Gaza City. Our partners report that hundreds of thousands of desperate civilians remain trapped in the north, as many have no means to relocate and are exhausted by continued displacement. Colleagues who visited Gaza City yesterday reported that many displaced families are now living in the parking lot of Al Shifa hospital, some for more than two weeks, without any means of support. Pregnant women and children are among the displaced sheltering in Al Shifa.

Hospital medics reported that most of their staff have either left for the South or are too terrified to keep coming to work amid the ongoing military activities. We continue to call for civilians, including aid and emergency responders, to always be protected and we recall that Israel as the occupying Power has the obligation to ensure civilians’ needs are met.

Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) led a mission to evacuate three critically ill newborn babies from Al-Helou Hospital in Gaza City to Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, so they could receive life-saving care that could no longer be provided at Al-Helou. This includes for one infant who is on critical oxygen therapy. A fourth baby, who had been scheduled for transfer, died this morning before the mission’s arrival. Al-Aqsa itself is overwhelmed and facing severe shortages of medical supplies, as more people flee south from the north. WHO recalls its call for the protection of healthcare and for unhindered access to aid across Gaza.

Our partners have reported that after more than nine months, the water from the Israeli Mekorot line is flowing again to Deir al-Balah, following successful repairs. The operation of this line marks a significant improvement for the communities in that area.

** UNIFIL

And up north, our colleagues at the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) tell us that, yesterday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) dropped grenades near peacekeepers who were working alongside Lebanese soldiers in an operation to provide security for civilian workers in Maroun ar-Ras. The workers were trying to clear the ruins of homes destroyed during the conflict. In the morning, peacekeepers at two different sites heard a grenade explode about 500 metres away from them. Moments later, one group saw a drone fly overhead and witnessed an explosion about 30 to 40 metres away. About 20 minutes after that, the second group saw another drone drop a grenade that exploded just 20 metres over their heads.

It goes without saying, but the IDF had been informed about our activities in advance. Our peacekeeping colleagues, obviously, immediately contacted the IDF and demanded that the firing stop. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the work was able, eventually, to continue. Attacks on peacekeepers, as we have always said, or interference with their mandated tasks shows disregard for the safety and security of UNIFIL peacekeepers and the Lebanese army and the stability they are trying to restore in south Lebanon. Such actions also constitute a serious violation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

** Colombia

Speaking of the Security Council, this morning, ambassadors heard a briefing from Miroslav Jenča, the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas and also serving as Special Representative-Designate for Colombia. He noted that consolidating peace in Colombia after decades of conflict is a complex work-in-progress.

Mr. Jenča pointed out that the coming national elections are increasing political tensions and polarization and current fiscal constraints impinge upon financing for peace, adding that recent tragic acts of violence and patterns of insecurity in certain regions are prompting urgent calls to enhance security. He stressed that every effort must be made to ensure that the country does not slip backward, but rather continues to move forward along a trajectory of expanding peace and security, and the Peace Agreement is central to the solution.

** Somalia

We often talk to you about the underfunded humanitarian operations and I can share with you the impact on such an operation, and this is in Somalia. The World Food Programme (WFP) warned today that millions in that country are at risk of worsening hunger and malnutrition as critical funding shortfalls have forced the agency to reduce the number of people it supports by over two thirds. In November, the World Food Programme will have to reduce the number of people who receive emergency food assistance to just 350,000, down from 1.1 million in August. This means that WFP will be supporting less than 1 in every 10 people who are in need of food assistance for survival.

The latest IPC [Integrated Food Security Phase Classification] report shows that 4.4 million people in Somalia are facing crisis level of food insecurity or worse. That includes nearly 1 million in emergency levels of hunger, a number that has increased by 50 per cent in just six months. WFP urgently requires $98 million to sustain a minimum of life-saving operations for 800,000 people through the lean season until March 2026. Without urgent additional funding, these reductions could deepen, just as humanitarian needs are actually growing.

** Food Price Index

Speaking of food, our colleagues at FAO today said the benchmark of world food commodity prices declined slightly in September. This was led by drops in the sugar and dairy price indices. The FAO Food Price Index averaged 128.8 points in September, versus a revised August level of 129.7 points. The September reading represents a 3.4 per cent increase from a year ago, however.

** World Space Week

Tomorrow, there is an international week that begins. International Space Week. It’s lift-off time. This year’s theme is “Living in Space”, and it explores humanity’s journey towards making space a habitat, emphasizing the innovative technologies, challenges and collaborative efforts that make this vision a reality.

** International Day

Sunday, think back about all these people that helped you get to where you are, because it is World Teachers Day, and the theme this year is recasting teaching as a collaborative profession. It highlights the transformative potential of collaboration for teachers, schools and education systems.

** Financial Contribution

Sticking with sport, the national football team of this country is known as Les Fauves, the Wild Beasts. The Central African Republic. Thank you to our friends in Tehran and Bangui for paying. We are now up to 138 fully paid up Member States.

Sticking with sport, the national football team of this country is known as Les Fauves, the Wild Beasts. The Central African Republic. Thank you to our friends in Tehran and Bangui for paying. We are now up to 138 fully paid up Member States. Amélie?

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thanks, Steph. About Haiti, sorry if the question was asked already, but after the vote in the Security Council on Tuesday, asking the SG to create the new UN support office, what is the process and the timeline for that? Thank you.

Spokesman : Well, I mean the timeline is in the resolution. The process, I can tell you is very much underway. I was just in a meeting with a large group of colleagues from the various departments trying to move the process forward in what is sort of a new and innovative way of doing things, and we're moving forward, wasting no time. Dezhi?

Question : Yesterday, President Trump set an ultimatum on the peace negotiation with Hamas. Has the Secretary-General ever engaged in this process or informed…?

Spokesman : The process of issuing ultimatums?

Correspondent : No. But communicating to facilitate the peace deal.

Spokesman : Look. I think that there are enough chefs in the mediation kitchen, so to speak, between the US, Qatar and Egypt. The Secretary-General has kept in touch with a number of the mediators. I mean, we know what we want, and I think Tom Fletcher said it. Just agree to the ceasefire and let us do our work.

Question : So, if the Secretary-General had a chance to talk to Hamas directly, he would advise them to accept this?

Spokesman : He has been for months, and months, and months, calling for a ceasefire.

Question : And then, in this 20-point deal, it didn't really clarify whether the IDF would stay in Gaza. What's the position of the UN on the after?

Spokesman : The position is that we need to get to a ceasefire, and we need to get humanitarian aid. We need to get the hostages out, and we need to allow Palestinians to start rebuilding their own future on their own land. Lenka, then Michelle.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Happy Friday. There are reports that the UN complex in Nairobi is growing and will be able to accommodate about 20 per cent more employees. Are there any updates on when the move of the UN Headquarters employees will start?

Spokesman : It is in fact growing. I mean last time I was there, there was construction. It's been expanding for some time. I think a number of agencies are already looking at moving. A lot of it will also depend on the budget and decisions by Member States.

Question : Were there any discussions on Washington, D.C., paying its fees this General Assembly? And are you hopeful to get it?

Spokesman : That is often a topic of discussion. Michelle?

Question : Thanks, Steph. The US has just said they've carried another strike against a vessel in international waters off Venezuela. Has there been any communication from Venezuela with the SG since that initial letter?

Spokesman : I have not. I saw press reports today that we would get some communication. I haven't seen anything as of yet. We're obviously concerned by the ongoing tensions and what we are seeing. And I think what is critical is to avoid any further escalation.

Question : And then just on Haiti, and apologies again if this has already been asked. But in terms of this UN office, can you explain for our readers, listeners, whatever, what is this UN office going to do?

Spokesman : For Michelle Nichols' vast readership?

Question : What exactly will this office do?

Spokesman : It will be there to support the Gang Suppression [Force] on a number of areas, including logistics, equipment, to help do whatever we can and whatever task we've been assigned by the Security Council to ensure the success of the Gang Suppression Force.

Question : Military equipment?

Spokesman : I think all of these things are being… I mean, all those things are outlined in the resolution. Again, we are hard at work to try to define, to see how we can, as quickly as possible, implement the resolution and put the office up. Alex?

Correspondent : Thanks, Steph. I have a follow-up on Dezhi's question, if you don't mind.

Spokesman : There were so many Dezhi questions. Which one?

Question : On the US ultimatum. So, have the United States notified you guys what will happen if Hamas doesn't accept the peace deal?

Spokesman : No, I mean we've seen the very clear, I would say public statements coming out, not only of Washington, but out of Israel, as well.

Question : Have they asked you for like redeployment or something like that?

Spokesman : No, not that I’m aware. Okay. Yes, sir.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Russia President [Vladimir V.] Putin said yesterday that if United States provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there might be a new level of escalation. So, does SG has any comments on that?

Spokesman : Not on this particular comment. I think, as you know, we want to see an end to the conflict in Ukraine in line with international law, in line with Ukraine's territorial integrity and its sovereignty and relevant UN resolutions. Gabriel Elizondo.

Question : Thank you, Steph. On Haiti, another follow-up. You said you just came out of meetings with various departments about this new and innovative way of doing things. Can you just give us foreshadow a little bit on what the main challenge or challenges are that the UN is trying to grapple with in some sort…?

Spokesman : It's Haiti. There are a lot of challenges.

Question : And specifically with the Gang Suppression Force, GSF, not to be confused. Can you change that acronym, by the way?

Spokesman : That's not ours.

Correspondent : I know.

Spokesman : Point taken, Gabriel. Mr. Klein?

Question : Yes. My question goes back to the 20-point Gaza Peace plan, and I need to pin you down a little bit because you focused on one element of it, crucial element, the ceasefire. But, I'd like to know whether the Secretary-General, number one, has reviewed the plan and is willing to publicly urge Hamas to accept it in light of reports that a majority of Palestinians in Gaza have urged or support the plan and are urging Hamas to accept it.

Spokesman : Look. Joe, we didn't have to wait for this plan or any other plan to urge all the parties involved in this conflict to find the political courage to accept a ceasefire, and we will continue to do so.

Correspondent : A ceasefire is one part of the plan. There's a whole interconnected, various elements…

Spokesman : It's a start. If, you know, all of the parties agree on this plan, this is a positive thing. Mr. Abdelhamid, I sense you have a question.

Correspondent : Yes. Thank you, Steph. Yesterday, Farhan was almost close to say that what Israel did in the high seas with the Sumud Flotilla was a violation of international law and international sea law also. Israel after that, directed all the ships to Ascalan, and they arrested most of these activists from 50 countries. All around the world, [there are now] demonstrations. Half a million just walked out in Italy in a strike. Demonstrations everywhere. But, we didn't hear from the UN Secretary-General something in support, in a statement, to support the peaceful expression of solidarity with Gaza and trying to break the siege, which has been going on for years in Gaza.

Spokesman : So what is the question, Abdelhamid? I'm sorry.

Question : Why there was no statement from the Secretary-General in support of these peaceful…?

Spokesman : I wish people would be listening to what we've been saying for quite some time. We have always supported peaceful movements to support the Palestinian people to end this conflict. People have a right to demonstrate. People wanted to advocate to see the end of this conflict, to help to see the humanitarian situation improve, to help see the hostages released to get us back to a two-state solution, and this will continue to be our position.

Question : Do you condemn the arrest of these activists? They are in jail now.

Spokesman : We understand that they will be repatriated back to their countries of origin. We are obviously concerned about the interception at sea of a number of these vessels and the detention of these activists who were raising the need for more humanitarian aid for the population of Gaza. As Farhan said yesterday very clearly, all actions of member states must be in accordance with applicable international law. All civilians must be respected and protected in accordance with applicable international law, and those detained must be treated in accordance with applicable obligations under international human rights law. Dezhi?

Question : No, it's not about escalators, so don't worry. Next Monday, the GA will discuss UN initiative streamline 2, the mandates. I have a technical question. So, the Secretary-General suggesting the future mandates are having, let's say, expiration date, sunset article. What about those existing mandates? How to finish them, if they don't have any, you know… a finished time?

Spokesman : That would be up for Member States to…

Question : So, they have to decide each one?

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, Member States giveth, Member States taketh away, when it comes to mandates.

Question : Each and every mandate?