The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** UN General Debate — Speakers

Good afternoon. Tomorrow is the start of the General Assembly.

Just to give you a little update on numbers, because I know you like them. We expect about 193 delegations in total with approximately 89 Heads of State, 5 Vice-Presidents, one Crown Prince, 43 Heads of Government.

And we have a more detailed breakdown, if you are interested.

Also we have about 1,642 bilateral meetings that have been scheduled in the lobby of the General Assembly building, where the temporary meeting booths are. So we are glad to see Member States will use this time for meetings and speaking to people they may not generally speak to.

** UN General Assembly

Tomorrow at the opening of the eightieth session of the high-level session of the General Assembly, the Secretary-General will address world leaders.

His speech will be a stark wake-up call to the world, framed around the need to make clear decisions in this decisive time.

It will be an appeal for renewal and the urgency of action and moral leadership. He will call out the impunity and the lawlessness that threatens the world’s order.

His speech will be framed around a fundamental question that he will pose to world leaders: What kind of world do we want to choose to build together?

The Secretary-General will speak of the unique challenges facing our world — and the organization itself and point out that we have our work cut out for us … as our ability to carry out that work is being cut from us.

He will lay out five critical choices facing humanity: peace, dignity, climate justice, technology in the service of humanity, and a stronger UN.

He will also remind world leaders that it is not enough to know what the right choice is, we must have the courage to act.

He will also recall his own experience growing up in the dictatorship of Portugal and underscore the importance of never giving up.

We will share the Secretary-General’s remarks under embargo later today.

I also want to remind you that, because of the many competing events and papers and reports you will have to file, we will not be briefing Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, unless there is some major breaking news, in addition to all the breaking news we have to deal with. And we will be back in this room on Friday.

** Secretary-General on UN at 80

This morning, in the General Assembly Hall, our Secretary-General delivered remarks marking the eightieth Anniversary of the United Nations.

Eight decades ago, he said, this organization was established to become the place where all nations, whether large or small, could come together to solve problems that no country can solve alone.

And yet, he added, at this moment, the principles of this same organization are under assault as never before.

The Secretary-General listed a number of challenges facing the world today. To address these challenges, we must not only defend the UN, he said, but we must also strengthen it. Those remarks were shared with you.

** Two-State Solution

This afternoon, the Secretary-General will speak at the conference on a two-State solution co-sponsored by France and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He is expected to say that the situation on the ground is intolerable, and it is deteriorating by the hour.

He will also welcome the measures many Member States are taking to galvanize support for the two-State solution — including pledges to recognize the State of Palestine.

The Secretary-General is to emphasize that we must recommit ourselves to the two-State solution before it is too late — a solution in which two independent, democratic, viable and contiguous and sovereign States are mutually recognized and fully integrated in the international community.

And he will stress that statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward, and denying statehood would be a gift to extremists everywhere.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation on the ground in Gaza, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that, as Israeli military operations continued across the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Civil Defense said that over the last ten days, it carried out more than 50 rescue or recovery missions.

Health services are also under severe strain, as we have been telling you. Today, the Ministry of Health in Gaza called on people to donate blood amid severe shortages in hospitals.

Once again, we have to reiterate that civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be protected and should never be a target. Civilian sites must also never be used to shield military operations.

OCHA tells us that hostilities have disrupted nutrition services in Gaza governorate, where famine was confirmed over a month ago. Partners working in nutrition report that almost half of the treatment centres are reportedly closed. This hampers efforts to detect new cases and maintain treatment for hundreds of children.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health said that 162 people — including 32 children — have died from starvation and malnutrition since famine was confirmed.

Meanwhile, the growing number of people moving to the south is putting mounting pressure on already strained services available in Khan Younis and Deir al Balah, where conditions are dire, as we have been telling you.

Our partners say that people are squeezed in tents along the beach, crammed in school shelters, or sleeping in the open on the rubble of destroyed buildings and houses.

Although aid organizations are overstretched, we continue to serve those in need, as much as possible.

Today, 7 out of 12 humanitarian missions coordinated with Israeli authorities were facilitated. While our teams managed to collect health supplies from Kerem Shalom, two missions to retrieve food cargo were denied.

Meanwhile, our partners at four monitoring points tell us that desperate families are leaving Gaza City, with many moving towards Khan Younis and Deir al Balah in the south, where there is very little space to accommodate new arrivals and displacement sites, as I have said, are already extremely overcrowded. Those who remain in the north, they need humanitarian support.

** Thirtieth Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women

As you can imagine, the Secretary-General delivered a number of remarks today.

Also this morning, he spoke at the high-level meeting to mark the thirtieth anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.

He said that thirty years ago, the world came together to affirm that the rights of women and girls are not separate, secondary, or negotiable, and that they are human rights.

The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action is the most ambitious global political commitment on women’s rights ever achieved.

But progress has been slow and it has been uneven. Mr. [António] Guterres added that hard-won gains are now under attack and a wave of misogyny is rolling across the world.

Let us be clear, he said, equal rights and opportunities are not partisan issues. They are global imperatives — and the foundation of peace, prosperity and progress.

In every region, in every country, in every community, women and girls are fighting for their rights.

The United Nations stands with them. All leaders should do the same, he added. His full remarks were shared with you.

** Sustainable Development Goals

A preview for this afternoon, he will also deliver remarks at the SDG Moment Event. He is expected to stress that it’s time to intensify our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and that we must regroup, we must recommit, and we must refocus, emphasizing that we need keep the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals.

And this morning, our colleague Melissa Fleming, the head of the Department for Global Communications, opened the SDG Media Zone on the Visitors Plaza. You should drop by, if you haven’t already done so.

In a welcoming message, the Secretary-General also underscored that the space will be a platform for ideas, a catalyst for action, and a launchpad for hope.

And I would encourage you to drop by; they have some absolutely great programming.

** International Humanitarian Law

And a few minutes ago, we issued a message from the Secretary-General in support of the global initiative to galvanize political commitment to international humanitarian law on the eve of the high-level week.

In his message, he said that around the world, international humanitarian law is being trampled — and civilians are paying the price.

All parties to conflicts must live up to their obligations and respect these life-saving rules.

It is the urgent call of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law.

** Security Council

Also this morning, as you know, the Security Council held a meeting on threats to international peace and security. Briefing members was our friend Miroslav Jenča, the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs. He said in his remarks that on 19 September, according to Estonian reports, three Russian MIG-31 fighters entered up to 10 kilometres inside Estonia’s airspace for about 12 minutes, in violation, obviously, of Estonian airspace. Mr. Jenča noted that this latest development follows reported violations by Russian drones in both Polish and Romanian airspace.

Mr. Jenča stressed that violations of sovereign countries’ airspace are unacceptable, and again, urge all concerned to act responsibly, to use all available channels and to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions and prevent further risks to regional security.

His remarks were shared with you.

** Ukraine

Meanwhile on the ground, in Ukraine, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that hostilities over the weekend and early this morning killed and injured several civilians across the country, including health workers and emergency responders. This is what local authorities are telling us. Strikes hit two major cities, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, as well as front-line communities and areas further from the front line. They damaged homes, schools and other civilian facilities. Civilian casualties were also reported in Chernihiv, Donetsk, Kherson and several other regions.

Following these attacks, aid organizations mobilized to support first responders and municipal services. Emergency teams were dispatched to where they were needed.

We, along with our humanitarian partners, also continue to deliver aid through convoys to front-line areas. On 19 September, an inter-agency convoy reached the Bilozerska community in the Donetsk, one of the hardest-hit areas following the recent escalation in hostilities. The convoy delivered medical supplies, solar lamps and other essential items.

** Central African Republic

A couple of Africa-related notes. In the Central African Republic, we issued over the weekend a statement about the tragic incident in that country that happened on 16 September and that we had mentioned to you last week. The Secretary-General said he is deeply saddened by the death of four UN peacekeepers from the Republic of Congo, serving in our Peacekeeping Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). Two others were injured when their armoured personnel carrier fell into the Ombella-M’poko river while driving from Bangui to Bambari, and this was a routine resupply convoy. Another peacekeeper remains missing, sadly, as of today.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers, as well as to the Government and people of the Republic of Congo and wishes a speedy recovery to our injured colleagues.

** Sudan

In Sudan, our humanitarian colleagues are warning of a sharp decline in the humanitarian situation in El Fasher, which, as you know, is the besieged capital of North Darfur, where deadly attacks and fresh displacement are compounding the suffering of civilians.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that about 7,500 human beings fled Abu Shouk displacement camp and parts of El Fasher town in just a few days; that’s between 17 and 19 September. All of this is being done while there is a heightened sense and reality of insecurity.

And you will have seen that, over the weekend, the Secretary-General expressed his grave alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in El Fasher, warning of growing risks to civilians trapped in the area. Also, Tom Fletcher, our Humanitarian Chief, warned that El Fasher is on the brink, with civilians besieged and living in famine conditions.

This comes after Friday’s devastating attack on a mosque, which was reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces, in which over 70 people were killed. UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) said at least 11 of the fatalities were children. That is according to initial reports.

This violence continues to have a devastating impact on humanitarian response efforts. A local aid organization reported to us that they have been forced to suspend operations in the El Fasher area last week due to the security situation, which is unravelling. The organization had been providing health, water and hygiene support for several thousand people, despite the tightening siege.

On top of that, seasonal flooding throughout the country is increasing humanitarian needs. And across the Darfur region, cholera continues to spread.

The outbreak in South Darfur State is expanding, with over 5,200 suspected cases and more than 250 deaths reported since May.

Yesterday, we and our partners launched a large-scale cholera vaccination campaign across Darfur, aiming to reach about 1.9 million people. The first phase is underway in three localities of South Darfur, with plans to expand to East and North Darfur states, including Tawila, which is hosting a lot of the people who have fled El Fasher.

With Heads of State gathering in New York, the Secretary-General calls once again for a concerted international action in support of the people of Sudan. Mr. [Ramtane] Lamamra, his Personal Envoy, stands ready to support genuine efforts to end the conflict and establish an inclusive political process for the people of Sudan.

** South Sudan

Moving south to South Sudan, where the political situation and humanitarian are tense. We have seen reports that the First Vice President, Riek Machar, and other individuals today appeared at a Special Court hearing, in Juba. Our peacekeeping Mission there (UNMISS) tells us that it is following the proceedings, reminding us that the judicial process must adhere to international standards of fairness and transparency, with full respect for the rule of law and for human rights.

On the ground, the Mission reports fresh clashes between the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces and alleged White Army elements in Nasir County, which is in Upper Nile State. These clashes have reportedly resulted in casualties and injuries. The Mission is verifying the information and reiterates the call of all peace partners for an immediate cessation of hostilities and strict adherence to the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

** Haiti

And lastly, closer to these shores but also a pretty dramatic situation, and that is in Haiti, where the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tells us that violence by armed groups continues to fuel displacements.

According to IOM (International Organization for Migration), armed attacks in the commune of Verrettes, in the Artibonite department, have forced more than 3,000 people to flee their homes since 15 September. Most of those displaced have sought shelter with host families.

The area already experienced similar attacks and displacements two months ago.

Meanwhile, on 18 September, in the north-west, armed groups attacked the commune of Bassin Bleu, setting fire to the police station and the only hospital in the area. According to authorities, a teacher was also killed in the attack.

With no access to basic services and under direct threat, about 2,000 people had to flee their homes.

These latest incidents highlight the continued spread of violence across different parts of the country, severely impacting lives and property and further weakening access to essential services such as health and education.

OCHA, working closely with our humanitarian partners, continues to monitor the situation and coordinate the response to ensure that assistance reaches those most in need, despite the very challenging conditions for our colleagues there.

** Central African Republic

And staying in the Central African Republic, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that armed clashes near the border with Sudan have caused civilian casualties and displacement.

According to local sources, civilians were killed and homes burned in attacks between Friday and yesterday, in the villages of Bouba and Dangoré in the Vakaga prefecture. As of today, hundreds of people, mostly women, children and elderly, have sought protection around a UN peacekeeping base in the village of Am-Dafok.

OCHA says that the situation remains volatile, with people urgently needing shelter, protection, clean water and medical assistance.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Mr. Klein?

Question : Yes. Yeah. Excuse me. You mentioned in your remarks regarding the Secretary-General’s address on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the two-State solution that Palestine has the right, not a privilege, to have its own State. But would he also believe that with that right comes responsibilities and would he favour certain preconditions, such as release of all the hostages, Hamas laying down all of its weapons, and a unified Government as preconditions to recognition as an independent State?

Spokesman : I was going to say let’s take it from the beginning, but I forgot the beginning of your question. But… yeah.

Question : I’m trying to remember myself. But the premise of the question is you had said, I guess, paraphrasing the Secretary-General, that Palestine that the statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a privilege. And what I asked before laying down preconditions is whether that also should mean that there’s a responsibility that goes with it.

Spokesman : First of all, every Member State of this organization has rights and has responsibilities. And the responsibilities of every Member State of this organization is enshrined in the Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the body of internationally agreed to international law. Since the beginning of this phase of the conflict, the Secretary-General has been very clear in the need for Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups to release all their hostages unconditionally. He wants to see an end to this conflict. He wants to see more humanitarian aid. He wants to see the Israeli hostages released, and he wants to get us back on a track to a two-State solution. Peoples have a right to self-determination. And also for many years, the Secretary-General and others have been calling for a unified Palestinian government and for Member States to support a unified Palestinian government.

Question : Question, though, is whether the release of the hostages, Hamas laying down its arms, and a unified Government should be preconditions for recognition of Palestine as a State. Otherwise, it appears to be rather symbolic and nothing else.

Spokesman : I mean, people are saying it’s a gift to… we’ve seen comments of people saying it’s a gift to Hamas. From what I know of the Hamas charter, Hamas is not calling for a two-State solution. So it is, for the Secretary-General, two States, living side by side in peace and security, is a necessity for the peaceful future of the region. Dezhi and [inaudible].

Question : Yeah. Just also on Palestine, we know that yesterday, four countries recognized State of Palestine, which made the number of the countries to more than 150. But Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu said this is, just like you said, the reward to terrorism. But what is more important is he said that in the West Bank, there will be no State of Palestine. If this is the reaction to the recognition, do you worry this will actually deteriorate the situation in the West Bank?

Spokesman : I think we have to be determined in achieving the goal that we want to achieve, and we cannot let ourselves be distracted by threats and intimidation.

Question : And sorry. Two more questions. One question related to this. It seems to me Israeli Government, they were implementing policies that’s, that, that is weakening the PA (Palestinian Authority), while on the other hand, they say PA is too weak to have a State. So what is the reaction of the Secretary-General?

Spokesman : Dezhi, we’ve gone through this before. You’re asking questions that should be asked of an analyst. I’m not going to analyse and give you colour commentary. The Secretary-General’s position is clear. He supports the Palestinian Authority. The Palestinian Authority is recognized here as a permanent observer, and we are looking and working for two-State solution — those two States being Israel and Palestine.

Correspondent : Okay. One last question. This one is difficult.

Spokesman : Thanks for the heads up.

Question : Today, we have several statements from this SG, talking about the women’s rights, talking about the establishment of this very organization for eight decades, talking about the two-State solution, and SDGs, as well. So which does the Secretary-General consider the most important item?

Spokesman : Look. We make the statements. We leave it up to you to rank them. Yes, ma’am? If you can introduce yourself. Thank you.

Question : Hi. My name is Naomi Lim, and I’m with the Washington Examiner. So tomorrow marks President [Donald] Trump’s return to the UN after many years, you know, not being here. I’m just wondering what the Secretary-General thinks at this moment, particularly when the US is threatening to withdraw, you know, not only political support from the UN, but also financial support, as well?

Spokesman : I mean, I can tell you the Secretary-General very much looks forward to his meeting with President Trump. Yesterday, he received the credentials of Mike Waltz, the new Permanent Representative. They had a very good discussion, a very solid and deep discussion on the UN, US-UN relations, and we look forward to having President Trump, to hosting him and to welcome him back to the United Nations.

Question : Is there no concerns about what it means for the future of the Organization?

Spokesman : I think that frankly, they would be more concerned if he wasn’t here. Farnoosh?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Can you give us a status now that we are in officially UNGA week? What is the status of, you know, Brazil’s President’s visas? Are there any restrictions that you guys have been made aware of? Are there anyone that you expected to be here that may not, that you’ve been told could not come?

Spokesman : My understanding, there are a number of delegations that have some issues with visas for their delegations, with members of their delegation. The only head of delegation that I know of that is not getting a visa is President [Mahmoud] Abbas. Abdelhamid, and then we’ll go to and then… yes. Go ahead.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Don’t you see that this two-State fanfare and recognition of Palestine is distracting attention from the genocidal war in Gaza; 37 Palestinians were murdered from the morning until now, and no one talked about it?

Spokesman : Abdelhamid, I think we all need to be able to do two things at once. We need to deal with the reality of what is going on the ground, and I think I gave, like I do every day, a pretty grim picture of that reality. But that cannot distract us from the goal of peace and stability, that we want for Israelis and that we want for Palestinians. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.

Question : My second question, I don’t know if the SG aware of some steps Israel taking in the West Bank, including constructing gates at every single village all around the West Bank. Like, Ramallah has about 150 gates around it, and every village has a gate; this is recent. So it’s preparing for something coming. Are you aware of this developments?

Spokesman : I haven’t seen those particular reports, but I think we’ve been reporting regularly on the deteriorating situation in the West Bank. If you can share your microphone with your neighbour.

Question : My name is Paula Dupras-Dovias. I’m with Geneva Solutions, coming from Geneva. I wanted to ask a little bit about the UN80 initiative, and the workstream three report just dropped, just a few days after workstream two. I’m just wondering, I mean, in this latest report, we have rather complex sort of long-term proposals that would need quite some time to be implemented. I’m just wondering, you know, how long this will take. There’s going to be, in the workstream report, it’s said that the Secretary-General will be announcing actions to be taken. I wanted to know when that would happen. And, also, I’d like to know whether the UN still expects the US to be contributing soon.

Spokesman : Well, we expect every Member State to pay their dues. On your first question, the Secretary-General will present the report in person to the General Assembly after to the membership, right after the high-level week. He wanted to share the report with them in writing before it will… obviously, on things that he can do, he will move as quickly as possible. But as you well know, a lot of this is in the hands of Member States, including of shifting posts, shifting structures. So that will take some time, but the Secretary-General is determined to move on this as quickly as possible. David, Ahmed, then Denis.

Question : Thanks, Steph. On the two-State solution, there are now 150-some-odd countries. And I’ve asked this question before, but I would love to hear simple terms. What does it actually mean, moving forward? Having a recognized Palestinian State, we all know that it is not a State by definition of what the UN is in terms of borders, in terms of a Government. So what does it mean?

Spokesman : Well, you know, good luck trying to get a simple answer of any question asked in this Organization. The recognition is a bilateral issue, right? So Member States recognize each other on a bilateral basis. The issue of membership in this Organization and the requirements for membership is a separate issue. I think what it all means, I mean, in a way, it’s a powerful symbol of our determination of the majority of Member States of where they would like the situation to go. But it obviously has a legal impact on the bilateral relations between two States. Thank you.

Question : Okay, Steph. On the same point on the two-State solution, the recognition of the State of Palestine. So if 150 countries which they represent 77.7 per cent of the Member States, decide that this is, we recognize this entity as a State, I’m assuming there’s going to happen a triggering for a process at the Security Council, which is going to be vetoed, and then it will go to the GA like we had with the status of an observer State. What would be situation that there is 150 nations vote to change the status of Palestine into a full Member from an observer member, since already on bilateral level…

Spokesman : You know how much I love to walk down the hypothetical path with you. I can tell you that the Charter is clear on the path to membership. It is in the hands of the Member States. Any other change in status or any other solutions that may be found is up to Member States, but I’m not going to go there. Denis?

Question : When does UNSG plan to meet Mr. [Sergey] Lavrov? And what topics does he want to touch upon?

Spokesman : It will be Thursday afternoon, if I’m not mistaken. What days is the foreign minister speaking?

Question : [inaudible]

Spokesman : Okay. I think it will be Thursday after late afternoon, he is speaking, and it will not surprise you if I tell you that they will speak on issues of mutual concern. And I’m sure the list is long. Yes, sir?

Question : Does the secretary… sorry. This is, I’m John Haltiwanger from Foreign Policy Magazine. Does the Secretary-General have concerns of democratic backsliding in the United States under the Trump administration? This General Assembly is occurring under the backdrop of political violence, concerns about censorship and the free press in the United States. These are values that the UN promotes and pushes for countries to uphold. The US is the host nation of UNGA, of the UN Headquarters. Is this a concern for the Secretary-General?

Spokesman : I think the Secretary-General has been vocal in expressing his concern at the wrong direction in which, globally, issues having to do with human rights, freedom of the press have been going. And I think that’s one he spoke about on the anniversary of the Charter a few weeks ago, saying that the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights are not an a la carte menu, and they need to be taken as a whole by every Member State who is signed on to them. Go. And then welcome back.

Question : Thank you. So the fact that, the Palestinian delegation couldn’t get a visa, is this something acceptable for you? Or do…?

Spokesman : That is what?

Question : Is it something acceptable for you?

Spokesman : No. I mean, we’ve expressed our deep concern about the decision. I think we said it is deeply regrettable. And moreover, we’ve taken it up directly with the host country, but the situation is what it is.

Question : So you consider this as a serious breach?

Spokesman : Yes, it is. It goes against the Headquarters Agreement which I think is article 11 of the Headquarters Agreement, which says in layman’s term that the US has a duty to facilitate the travel to the United States of people who have business in front of the United Nations.

Correspondent : This, you will complain about that, too.

Spokesman : Oh, we have. Our… our legal counsel and others have been in touch directly with the US Government, and it is something that has been taken up by the Committee on Host Country Relations. Please. Go ahead. Sorry. Yes. Go ahead.

Question : Yes. I wanted to ask. So, if you’re a Palestinian and you’re right now living in a Palestinian recognized State, what does that mean as far as being a Palestinian refugee, and what does that mean as far as UNRWA’s (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) work in the region?

Spokesman : Well, UNRWA’s mandate is given to it by the General Assembly. And I think UNRWA is a band-aid, and they’ve said so themselves, to be until there’s been a settlement on this issue for good. Yes. Please, go ahead.

Question : Is the General Assembly going to adopt another resolution this afternoon on the, on Palestine?

Spokesman : I think they’ve already adopted the New York Declaration but, you know, Member States will do what Member States do. So we’ll see. On that note, enjoy the week. Sorry, Evelyn. Did you have a question?

Question : I wanted to ask about the Central African Republic. Is Wagner Group still active there, or does it have a Russian successor?