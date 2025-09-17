The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Guest

Good afternoon to all of you. Tomorrow, my guest will be our friend David Nanopoulos, who as you know is the head of the Treaty Section in the department of Legal Affairs.

He will brief you ahead on the annual Treaty Event. This year’s theme is Eighty Years of Multilateral Treaty Making at the United Nations. The event will be held from 23 to 26 September here at Headquarters.

Also, I want to flag to you an external briefing tomorrow at 10 a.m.; there will be a briefing on the press island on the security issues related to the GA. It’s a briefing you get almost every year. You can expect the head of the NYPD (New York Police Department), the head of the Secret Service in New York, as well as the Department of Staff Security and our own head of UN Security and maybe other officials from the City of New York. And that will be on the press island.

** Colombia

This morning, we issued a statement on Colombia, in which the Secretary-General welcomed the issuance by Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace of its first restorative sentences, which is a historic milestone in the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement of 2016. The Secretary-General took note of the court’s announcement that these sentences, for former commanders of the FARC-EP, will be followed later this week by the first sentences for former members of the public security forces.

The Secretary-General noted that this is the first sentences of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, and it marks a key step forward for the innovative mechanisms of transitional justice in the Agreement, which seek to foster truth, ensure accountability for the most serious crimes committed during Colombia’s armed conflict, as well as to provide redress to the victims.

The Secretary-General stresses that these decisions should be implemented in full and translate into actions of reparation on behalf of the victims. He called on all sentenced individuals to maintain their commitment to peace by fully complying with their sentences, and for the Colombian governmental and state authorities to ensure that all conditions are in place for the sentences to be carried out.

The United Nations, including through our Verification Mission on the ground, is mandated to verify compliance with and implementation of the sentences, remains firmly committed to supporting Colombia in its pursuit of lasting peace, justice and reconciliation.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, which as you all know is worsening by the hour, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) continue to call for the immediate protection of civilians. Issuing displacement orders does not absolve the parties to a conflict from their responsibilities to protect civilians in the conduct of hostilities.

Today, the Israeli army once again ordered people to leave Gaza City within the next 48 hours and move south along a temporary passageway on the Salah ad Din road, which is the one that runs through the centre of the Gaza strip.

Thousands of people continue to flee, amid active hostilities. Roads, as you can well imagine and as you have seen, are congested, people are hungry, and children are traumatized.

Between Monday and yesterday, our partners monitoring the movement of people in Gaza recorded nearly 40,000 displacements to the south.

Since mid-August — and as of yesterday — some 200,000 movements have been recorded, with many women, children and older people walking for hours.

OCHA was informed by the Ministry of Health in Gaza that the Rantissi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City was damaged after being struck multiple times overnight. There were 80 patients at the facility, including 12 children and babies in intensive care. Half of the patients and their caregivers were forced to flee, under fire, in search of elusive safety.

Meanwhile, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) warns that Israel’s offensive in Gaza is forcing women to give birth in the streets, without hospitals, without doctors or clean water. UNFPA says that 23,000 women are going without care, and about 15 babies are born each week without any medical help.

Our humanitarian partners tell us that since the collapse of the ceasefire in March, 80 medical points and primary healthcare centres providing sexual and reproductive health outpatient services have been affected, with 65 of those out of service.

Today, the Palestine Telecommunications Company reported a complete internet outage across Gaza City and the north. This is preventing people and humanitarians from receiving critical information.

Our partners have set up three support points in areas receiving displaced people in southern Gaza to assist separated, orphaned and injured children.

They report that heavy bombardment in Gaza City is further fuelling people’s distress, especially among children.

Yesterday, two humanitarian movements to collect food cargo from the crossings into Gaza were either cancelled or denied. Other missions were facilitated but faced impediments on the ground. The Zikim crossing remains closed for a fifth consecutive day.

** United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon

A quick update from our southern Lebanon, where our peacekeeping colleagues tell us that since the cessation of hostilities, thousands of violations of Security Council resolution 1701 have continued.

Every day, the peacekeepers patrol the Blue Line, monitor and report all violations impartially and support the Lebanese Armed Forces in their full deployment.

Yesterday, our blue helmets found rocket launchers in Dayr Amis in Sector West as they continue to discover unauthorized weapons and ammunitions caches, as well as unexploded ordnance in the mission’s area of operation. The caches are all given over to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The peacekeepers are also continuing to observe Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military activities in the area of operations, including yesterday, direct fire from an Israeli position south of the Blue Line impacting an area near Markaba in Sector East.

Yesterday, IDF troops pointed green lasers at peacekeepers inside a UNIFIL position in Sector West. Separately, local individuals in Sector East pelted stones at a UNIFIL patrol. We reiterate that any intimidation and interference from any quarters of UNIFIL’s work must stop.

And just to illustrate our ongoing support to the Lebanese Armed Forces, the UN peacekeeping mission handed over more than 100 vehicles yesterday and other pieces of equipment. The Head of Mission [and Force Commander], Major General Diodato Abagnara, said the donation will “significantly enhance the Lebanese Armed Forces’ mobility, security, and operational response” and will reinforce State authority in the UNIFIL area of operation.

This week off the coast of Beirut, the Maritime Task Force of UNIFIL conducted training exercises with the Lebanese Navy and Air Force, to enhance the Lebanese Army capabilities to conduct maritime operations independently. UNIFIL peacekeepers also conducted a training with Lebanese Army personnel, focusing on operations leadership and coordination.

** Sudan

Moving to Sudan, a quick update on the activities of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra. He has concluded his visit to Port Sudan, which followed consultations in Nairobi with Kenyan and Sudanese contacts.

In both Sudan and Nairobi, Mr. Lamamra held very constructive engagements with Sudanese stakeholders across the spectrum.

In Port Sudan, the Personal Envoy held talks with Prime Minister Kamil Idris and members of his Cabinet. He also met with civilian political actors, civil society representatives of women’s groups, and members of the diplomatic corps in Port Sudan.

This visit forms part of efforts to lay the complex groundwork necessary to support an inclusive peace process that can deliver a sustainable solution that preserves Sudan’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

During all his meetings, he said he strongly encouraged all the interlocutors to engage in an inclusive and comprehensive dialogue aimed at advancing concrete steps towards a peaceful and united Sudan.

** Central African Republic

A quick but sad update from our peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Yesterday morning, an armoured personnel carrier overturned into the Ombella-Mpoko River just before crossing a bridge near Damara, north-west of Bangui. The vehicle was part of a five-car convoy.

Today, the body of a member of the Formed Police Unit from the Republic of Congo was retrieved from the sunken vehicle. Four other personnel remain missing. Two others were injured and evacuated to Bangui, where they are in stable condition.

Rescue teams were immediately deployed and are continuing the operations as we speak.

We, of course, are working to determine the circumstances of this accident.

** Afghanistan

Turning to Afghanistan, from the humanitarian front, regarding the ongoing rescue efforts following the earthquakes: Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that some 103,000 people have been reached with food aid, with more vulnerable groups receiving specialized nutrition support. More than 27,000 people have been provided with drinking water, and 3,400 families have gotten emergency shelter materials. Aid workers have carried out joint humanitarian assessments in nearly a third of the more than 400 villages impacted by the earthquakes. They report that in the areas they have reached so far, more than 6,300 homes have been destroyed, with nearly 2,200 other damaged.

Thousands of families in these villages are sheltering out in the open, exposed to the elements, with most having lost their household belongings, including blankets and clothes. OCHA points out that the earthquakes have taken a heavy toll on water and sanitation infrastructure, with more than 130 water sources reportedly damaged or destroyed in the areas where humanitarians have carried out assessments. Given severe shortages of essential hygiene and sanitation items, our humanitarian partners are deeply concerned about the risk of waterborne disease outbreaks, including cholera, which is already endemic in the region.

Our humanitarian colleagues stress that additional support for response efforts is urgently needed, as outlined in the humanitarian appeal launched last week.

And as the Secretary-General emphasized very clearly yesterday, and as Tom Fletcher [the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs] did the day before, female humanitarian workers are absolutely indispensable to our response — and it is intolerable that they are coming under pressure and facing further challenges as they try to carry out their critical work.

** Security Council

And also on Afghanistan this morning, the Security Council heard from Roza Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the UN and head of the mission in Kabul [UNAMA]. She told Security Council members via video teleconference that this was her last briefing to the Council as she will be leaving.

She said that she has spent the past three years advocating for engagement with the de facto authorities based on the mandate given to us by the Security Council, stressing that the development of Afghanistan’s full potential is required for the country to address the multiple and simultaneous crises that it is facing. Her remarks were shared with you.

** Ukraine

Quick update on Ukraine, where our humanitarian colleagues tell us that two humanitarian workers were injured, and a humanitarian vehicle damaged in a drone strike in the Kherson region. Our humanitarian colleagues note that this latest attack, which happened earlier this week, underscores a worrying trend. Between January and August, at least seven aid workers were killed and 44 injured across Ukraine, with Kherson [region] having seen the highest toll.

The Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, condemned the attack, stressing that aid workers must never be a target and must be able to carry out their missions safely.

Also, earlier this week, our partners reached [Novovorontsovska], a rural settlement in the Kherson region with an inter-agency convoy. The community, heavily impacted by hostilities and the Kakhovka Dam destruction in 2023, received water, medical items, hygiene items and other essential relief items for about 4,000 residents who remain behind. The operation was part of ongoing efforts to ensure civilians in hard-hit areas continue to receive the assistance they urgently need. From January to August, our partners assisted nearly 180,000 people in the Kherson region, including with food, water and healthcare support. Over that period, 23 convoys provided critical aid to 22,000 residents who are remaining despite continuing insecurity. Humanitarian needs remain pressing as hostilities continue. Between yesterday and today, authorities in Ukraine report several civilian casualties across the country. Homes, schools, health facilities and energy infrastructure were damaged, leaving thousands without electricity and disrupting railway traffic in central Ukraine.

** World Patient Safety Day

Today is World Patient Safety Day. This year’s theme, “Patient safety from the start!”, emphasizes the urgent need to act early and consistently to prevent harm throughout childhood.

Parents, caregivers, health practitioners, leaders and communities all have a responsibility to prevent avoidable harm and to build a healthier future for every child.

** Financial Contribution

We got money today and I have a little quiz for you. Ready?

This country does not have a coastline, it is landlocked, but it has the largest navy of any landlocked country. [response from the crowd]

We thank our friends in Paraguay, in Asunción, for their full payment to the Regular Budget.

Paraguay’s payment brings the number of fully paid-up Member States to 129.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Okay. All right. Yes, David. Quick question. Your microphone, please. Sorry.

Question : Hey, Steph. Thanks. Quick question. Is there any update on the visa situation with the PA mission? And a Brazilian reporter yesterday asked regarding the Brazilian delegation, whether there was an issue there. Can you just update on that? [cross talk]

Spokesman : Yeah, so there’s no progress that I’m aware of on the Palestinian delegation visa issues. As we’ve said, this was raised a number of times with our counterparts in the US Government. There was also a meeting of the Host Country Committee, I think last week, where a number of Member States also raised issues, and I think a summary of that meeting should be publicly available soon if it’s not already. Benno?

Question : Follow-up to this. Can you give us an overview how many delegations are affected by visa issues?

Spokesman : I can’t, because it’s not as if every delegation informs us. Right? So, when we were, the Palestinian issue is one we’re dealing with very publicly. There are others as I’ve seen in the press, and I would encourage you to talk to them. Dezhi, and then we’ll go here.

Question : First, just an idea. Maybe next time we could, we could host the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly), like, Olympics, like, every year with different cities. Maybe, that’s not my question. My question here, I’m sorry. On the ground operation in Gaza City, I just want to know, is there still any UN operation or people in Gaza City?

Spokesman : Yeah, there’s UN staff. Challenging would be the understatement… [cross talk]

Question : How’s the status of them? Do they have plan to leave?

Spokesman : We are doing our best to keep staff in Gaza City. Obviously, the national staff are there. They’re also having to worry about their own families. They’re having to worry about feeding their families, about feeding themselves. And we also have some international staff who remain there.

Question : Also including international staff?

Spokesman : Yes, sir.

Question : All right. Just now you mentioned that, if I remember correctly, 40,000 people has been displaced from Gaza City. Is that voluntary movement, or do you consider that a forced movement? Or they don’t have a choice?

Spokesman : I don’t know how you can call when you’re being given horrific choices, how you can call that voluntary.

Question : So, it’s a war crime?

Spokesman : I will let others decide what war crimes are, but it is hard to imagine that any of these movements are voluntary in the most basic definition of the world… the word “voluntary”. Yes, sir?

Question : Hi. My name is Asim. I’m a Dag Fellow and journalist from Pakistan. My question is about the Afghan refugees. Despite the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Pakistan has continued to deport the Afghan refugees. Will the SG take up the issue with Pakistani delegation in the coming days?

Spokesman : So, this is an issue that we have taken up with the Pakistani authorities and the Iranian authorities. Those efforts are being led by our High Commissioner for Refugees. I think in the state that Afghanistan currently is, we call on those countries that have been generously hosting large numbers of Afghans to continue with that generosity and not force anyone to return home to a country which is in deep, deep crisis, not to mention following the earthquake. Yep. Yes, sir? Your microphone and your name, please, if you don’t mind.

Question : It’s Boris from Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Spokesman : Oh, Boris. Sorry. I didn’t recognize you.

Question : I just wanted to repeat the Brazilian part of the visa issue. Maybe I overheard it. What’s the current situation with the Brazilian visas?

Spokesman : As I said, you need to… you should speak to the Brazilian Mission. We understand from reports that also the Brazilians have had challenges getting their visas. The obligations under the Headquarters Agreement go across the board, right? They are valid for permanent missions. They’re valid for permanent observer missions. They’re valid with NGOs that are accredited and recognized by the United Nations, and they’re valid for journalists who are accredited to these United Nations. Stefano, then Abdelhamid, then… [cross talk]

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Yesterday, was asked to the Secretary-General about his future meeting with [United States] President [Donald] Trump here at the UN. He answered, saying that he explained… that he’s thinking to talk to him about peace mission where because he doesn’t have the, if he doesn’t have the sticks, the carrots, he said United States has the sticks, especially the sticks and the carrots, then he thinks they can talk to him about that. Can you explain us a little bit better what he intended, what he wants to be working with Trump. The Secretary-General, though he has only a few months left, but like, he will be sent to mission where he has the backup of President Trump and say, you know, if you… [cross talk]

Spokesman : First of all, he has more than a few months left. You know, the UN peacekeeping missions, UN political missions work when the countries in the Security Council are united, right? Especially the five veto-holding permanent members. You could see, looking back in history, the situation in the ′90s and then in the 2000s, and now twenty-first century. I don’t want to get ahead of myself. And how the dynamic in the Security Council directly impacts the UN’s ability, in peacemaking. And I think that’s where the Secretary-General is heading that we… American involvement and participation in multilateral organization, especially this one, is important. Abdelhamid?

Question : Thank you, Steph. As always, I ask about few things that I expected to show in your briefing. Seventy-five Palestinians were killed since the morning. And second, there was a family of 14 was moving from Gaza to the South. They were gunned down, all of them, 14 children, women and elderly. And another journalist, Muhammad Ali Sawal, he was also gunned down in Gaza. All these heinous crime, do not come to… [cross talk]

Spokesman : Okay, I think I share as much information as I have. There are a lot of things that are going on that we may not have direct information about. It doesn’t change our position. It doesn’t change the tone and, I think, directness in which the Secretary-General answered the questions on Gaza yesterday.

Question : Another thing, the Palestinian authorities asking UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) to help him in preserving the second most important holy place for Muslim in Palestine, which is the Al Ibrahimi mosque in Hebron. I mean, the settlers are almost…

Spokesman : In your microphone, please. Yeah.

Question : The Ibrahimi mosque in Hebron, it is being now attacked by settlers taking over. They do their weddings inside that mosque. So Palestinian authorities calling on UNESCO to help. Is the SG aware of this?

Spokesman : I don’t know if he’s aware, but I’m sure UNESCO is. Yvonne, Islam and then Ibtisam.

Question : All right. Thanks, Steph. So, my question is again about the visas, just tapping into your institutional knowledge. To what the extent of the visa denials or threats of denials this year, how does it compare to previous years? Is it to a much greater extent, or have you seen this all before?

Spokesman : I’ve seen a lot of things before.

Correspondent : I know.

Spokesman : I mean, I think an analysis of publicly available information would show you that this is probably a greater volume than we’ve seen in the past.

Question : And does that, therefore, create a lot more concern inside the back offices here than it has done in the past?

Spokesman : I think we’re obviously concerned. I mean, you know, the UN Headquarters is an integral part of the City of New York. It’s an integral part of the ecosystem of the City of New York. But for it to work, we need to have the Headquarters Agreement fully implemented.

Correspondent : Okay. I just have another couple of quick questions.

Spokesman : Yes, ma’am.

Question : Press island is 45th Street entrance, right?

Spokesman : Yeah. It’ll be where that NYPD truck has been parked all year.

Question : Okay. And then, on a completely separate issue, the Secretary-General has always prioritized gender parity. To what extent is he working at this stage to ensure that his successor is a woman, and how is he doing that?

Spokesman : The Secretary-General, I think, has often expressed the hope that he would be succeeded by a woman, but the choice of his successor is firmly in the hands of the Member States, and it is their process. But we do hope that we see it… I’ll leave it at that.

Question : So, he’s not working?

Spokesman : I mean, I think the involvement of a sitting Secretary-General in the choice of his successor would not always ensure the outcome that the sitting Secretary-General would like to see. How about that? Islam.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have a question on Gaza, a little bit general. As UN is preparing next week high-level meetings for a two-state solution, Israel forces, or I should said, occupational forces has intensified their operations on air and land. How does Secretary-General or how is he worry that Israel actions defies the around 150 UN members with these actions? How this Israel’s actions may affect next week meetings? And, also, does Secretary-General hope any worthy of note conclusion at the end of the week regarding two-state solution?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I think we’ve already seen the New York Declaration, right? The facts on the ground are the facts on the ground, right? And a Secretary-General is well aware of them. He’s well aware that the continuing fighting that we’re seeing in Gaza, continuing situation in the occupied West Bank are moving us away from the direction of a two-State solution. But we’re not going to let the facts on the ground derail our efforts and our hopes to see what we want to see at some point in the future.

Question : If I may ask different question, European Commission today has presented proposal, sort of suspending some certain extent of trade with Israel, also sanctioning some extremists in court, ministers and also some violent settlers. Would you have any comment on that?

Spokesman : On the EU decisions?

Question : Yes. Proposal.

Spokesman : No. We were not going to insert ourselves in the deliberations of the European Union. Ibtisam, then Michelle, then Sinan.

Question : Thank you, Steph. On Gaza, when you were talking today, you talked about evacuation orders. But actually, in the past, you did use the term forced displacement. I’m wondering, is there a reason why you’re not using that anymore?

Spokesman : No. I wouldn’t read too much into… let me put this. I don’t want to tell you don’t pay attention to what I say. But I wouldn’t read too much into that change of language. I mean, the situation is what it is. We’re using different words to describe it, but it is clear that, as I told when he asked the question about “voluntary”, Dezhi, one cannot use the term “voluntary” when people are given bleak choices.

Question : And I have another two questions. The one also about Gaza. There are reports from the humanitarian organizations and people in Gaza are reporting that they have, if they have money at all, that they have to pay $700 or $1,000 for a tent. If, and the question is why actually…

Spokesman : Who do they have to pay?

Correspondent : In the market. Like…

Spokesman : Like, in the public? On the open market.

Question : Yes. In open market. And the question is actually why there are, if you could, I know that the UN was trying to get enough tents. And I’m not saying that these are UN tents. I don’t know that.

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : But that there is such a possibility. And so why there is not enough tents in Gaza for people to…?

Spokesman : Well, because not enough tents are being allowed in. I mean, the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) was able to get tents in. I think we were able to get some shelter in, but very, very little. And, obviously, if the prices are as they are, as you report them, it’s also due to the fact that the commercial sector is almost dried out.

Question : And the last question is regarding medical evacuation, but also humanitarian evacuation from Gaza. There is thousands and thousands of people who need medical evacuation because they cannot get treatment in Gaza. And we know that Israel is the party that allows this, but there are complaints that some States are not giving visas, are not helping. What is your message to them?

Spokesman : Our message is help, right? And allow those who need life-saving critical aid, who have been assisting, allow them to leave and give them visas and medical help wherever they need to be. Michelle then Sinan.

Question : Stéphane, on Zikim Crossing in Gaza in the north, which has been closed now for five days, did Israel give the UN any kind of reason?

Spokesman : Not that I’m aware. I mean, the closings and openings of crossings has sometimes left us without answers.

Question : So, why does the UN think it’s been closed?

Spokesman : I mean, you have to ask those who hold the key. Sinan?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I also have a question on visa issue, if you don’t mind. As you said, there’s some problems with some missions with diplomats. They can have a visa, but on the other hand, Syrian President, which is listed by UN as a terrorist, is coming to the UN. So that raise a question, who makes decision, who can participate in UNGA, who cannot? I mean, doesn’t Secretary-General think that’s double standard?

Spokesman : Look. Anyone who is any Head of State or delegation, right, whose credentials are not questioned, and I don’t think their credentials are questioned, should be given a visa to participate in the UN meetings, regardless of where these people are from. But, just like I told Michelle, we’re not the ones with the keys to the crossing, and we’re not the ones with the stamp that gets put in a visa in a passport so people can enter the US to come join the UN. Benno, and then, if there are any questions online, but I have to run. Go ahead.

Question : Let me just follow-up on this visa issue. I mean, like, what’s your strategy to convince the host country to honour the Headquarters Agreement? I mean, like, do you have any stick in this… [cross talk]

Spokesman : I think you know that answer, that we don’t. I mean, I think whether it’s the Host Country Agreement or any other treaty that Member States sign on to, we expect them to honour their legal obligations.

Question : But, like, how big of a problem is it for the world organization when you have problems hosting a summit because the host country is restricting access?

Spokesman : It’s not a good thing. Yes, Stefano?

Question : Very fast. It’s a follow-up. But if Brazil will not be able to send the delegation because usually on the first day, it’s Brazil that speaks first, so what will happen?