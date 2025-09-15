The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

All right, good afternoon. Yeah, I know you are all here to see our friend Tom Fletcher, who will be joining us as our guest in a few minutes, who is, as you well know, our Emergency Relief Coordinator and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs.

At 3 p.m., our friends from UN-Women and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) will be here to launch the Gender Snapshot 2025 report.

We may have a background briefing later this afternoon, as I told you over the weekend, but details are still worked out. So I ask for your patience, but we let you know as soon as I know.

Tomorrow, our guest briefer will be the Secretary-General of the United Nations himself; as mentioned, he will be here at noon and on time. The press conference will be broadcast on UN Web TV and YouTube and everywhere else, but we will not have a zoom link. So, if you want to ask questions, please try to be here in person.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Starting with the situation in Gaza, and I can tell you that we condemn the deadly escalation of the Israeli military offensive which we saw over the weekend across Gaza City, with scores of people reportedly killed or injured. As you can imagine, this is having an appalling impact on civilians enduring suffering and starvation.

We reiterate our call for the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel and full respect for international law.

Yesterday, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency), Philippe Lazzarini, said that in the previous four days alone, 10 of the agency’s buildings have been hit in Gaza City. This includes seven schools and two clinics used as shelters for thousands of displaced people. Consequently, Mr. Lazzarini warned that exhausted and terrified civilians are again being forced to leave northern Gaza.

People are fleeing using the Al Rashid Road, which is the only route available for movement to the south and is extremely congested, to say the least.

Over the past few days, colleagues monitoring the movement of people in Gaza counted almost 70,000 displacements heading south, primarily to Deir al Balah and Khan Younis. In the past month, partners observed about 150,000 movements from north to south.

Yesterday, our colleagues at the World Food Programme (WFP) said that forced displacement from Gaza City exhausts families’ resources and disrupts their last lifelines. Without safe, sustained access, the risk of worsening hunger grows, especially for children.

Our partners report that one third of malnutrition treatment facilities in Gaza City have already shut down due to forced displacement orders. Today, the Ministry of Health said that three more people died due to malnutrition and starvation over a span of 24 hours. Overall, the Ministry reports that 425 people across Gaza have died due to malnutrition and starvation, about a third of that number refers to children.

Our partners working in water, sanitation and hygiene have scaled up water production and are distributing water at reception points. They have been able to increase the number of meals being provided in the past few days, distributing about 40,000 additional meals daily. Throughout Gaza and as of Saturday, 558,000 daily meals were prepared and delivered by 20 partners through 116 kitchens.

However, health services continue to be heavily constrained, since clinics have suspended their services due to insecurity and displacement orders. In Deir al Balah, more than half of the ambulances are now out of service, with a very limited number of ambulances to serve thousands of people.

OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) also reports that humanitarian movements inside Gaza continue to face impediments. Yesterday, out of 17 missions that our teams coordinated with the Israeli authorities, only four were facilitated. Seven missions were denied, including the delivery of water tanks to the north. Another four missions were impeded on the ground but three of them were nevertheless accomplished, and these included the collection of fuel and food cargo from Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem. Two other missions had to be cancelled by the organizers.

Our humanitarian colleagues continue to call for unimpeded humanitarian access. Aid should flow at scale through multiple crossings into and within Gaza, including the north.

Additionally, our partners estimate that about 77 per cent of the road networks in Gaza have been damaged, with Gaza and Khan Younis governorates worst affected.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, first on the political front: The Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, is currently in Port Sudan after concluding consultations in Nairobi. He has had very constructive engagements with Sudanese stakeholders across the spectrum, as well key interlocutors from the international community.

This will help lay the groundwork necessary to support an inclusive process that can deliver a sustainable solution that preserves Sudan’s sovereignty, its unity, and its territorial integrity.

We look forward to working closely with the UN’s regional partners, including the African Union, IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) and the League of Arab States, on the recommencement of efforts towards an intra-Sudanese dialogue.

Meanwhile on the ground, the humanitarian situation continues to rapidly deteriorate in different parts of the country.

Our colleagues tell us that in El Fasher local sources report that heavy shelling and assaults late last week left at least six civilians dead and scores injured. The attacks also triggered further displacement.

Essential services in the city are collapsing amid ongoing hostilities and lack of funding. Over the weekend, water trucking to the only functional hospital was suspended, while community kitchens have shut down due to depleted food supplies. Without urgent support, the most vulnerable people face severe hunger and even more difficult conditions than those they are currently experiencing.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and flash floods continue to displace people, damage homes and disrupt lives. Last Friday alone, over 4,000 people were displaced and 550 houses destroyed in Al-Jazirah State. Many families still urgently need shelter and other basic assistance.

In the capital, Khartoum, OCHA last week saw how local authorities have made progress in restoring basic services and improving security. However, more than 800,000 people who have returned to the city in recent months still need urgent support to rebuild their lives. We again call for the immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians, the safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, and increased international support to sustain life-saving operations across the country.

** Yemen

This morning, members of the Security Council were briefed on the situation in Yemen. First by Hans Grundberg, our Special Envoy for the country, who said that in recent weeks, he held discussions with Yemeni interlocutors, including from the Government of Yemen and Ansar Allah. He also met with representatives of regional countries, as well as representatives of the broader international community. He emphasized in all his meetings the need for a nationwide ceasefire and an inclusive political process.

For his part, Tom Fletcher, our Humanitarian Chief, who you will hear from briefly, warned that before February next year, 1 million more people in Yemen are expected to be forced into extreme hunger, joining the 17 million Yemenis who have too little to eat, which is almost half the population in the country.

Both officials stressed that the arbitrary detention by the Houthis of now 44 UN national staff, the forcible entry of our offices, and the seizure of equipment endanger the very ability to advance peace efforts and deliver humanitarian support for those who need it. Those comments were shared with you.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) are telling us that we and our partners are supporting the Government-led response to the Ebola outbreak in the Kasai province.

Data indicates there has been a sustained increase in suspected cases. As of yesterday, the province has reported a total of 43 suspected cases and 35 confirmed cases, which includes 27 deaths. Among the fatalities, 16 have been confirmed as Ebola Virus Disease.

National health authorities are leading the response. Our partners working in health have facilitated the delivery of over 350 doses of the Ebola vaccine to the Bulape Health Zone, which remains the epicentre of the outbreak.

We have also mobilized rapid response teams focusing on case detection and surveillance, clinical case management, infection and prevention control, and risk communication and community engagement.

Our health partners are mobilizing to contain the outbreak, but gaps in medical supplies and logistical capacity are hindering the response.

Urgent funding for the Ebola response is needed.

** Haiti

You will have seen that over the weekend, we issued a statement on Haiti, in which the Secretary-General strongly condemned the reported killing of at least 40 people, including women and children and the elderly, during a brutal attack by armed gangs in the Cabaret commune of Haiti’s West Department. This happened during the night of 11 September. The Secretary-General expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people and the Government of Haiti.

He is also alarmed by the levels of violence rocking Haiti and urges the Haitian authorities to ensure that perpetrators of these, and all other human rights violations and abuses, are brought to justice.

He also calls on Member States to expedite efforts towards strengthening the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission with required logistics, personnel and obviously cash to effectively assist the Haitian National Police in addressing gang violence in Haiti in full respect of international human rights law.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, our colleagues in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that hostilities continued over the weekend there.

Several civilians were killed and 40 injured in Donetsk between 12 September and today. Local authorities also documented damage to nearly 190 civilian facilities in the region, including homes, schools and a hospital. Hostilities have also continued in other parts of Ukraine, damaging homes, farmland and other civilian infrastructure. Nearly 5,000 people remain without electricity in the Zaporizhzhia region. Our humanitarian colleagues note that the continuing violence has forced more than 2,700 people to flee their homes between 12 and 14 September.

Humanitarian organizations are assisting evacuees at transit sites providing hot meals, psychosocial support and other emergency assistance.

** Peacekeeping

Some travel to announce by our friend Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the head of our Peace Operations Department. He is currently in the Republic of Korea for today and tomorrow. He will also travel to China from 16 to 19 September.

While in Seoul, Mr. Lacroix will meet with senior officials, including Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and other representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defence. Discussions will focus on Korea’s important contributions to United Nations peacekeeping, as well as opportunities for future collaboration on peace and security, including in peacekeeping.

And in Beijing, he will participate in the twelfth Beijing Xiangshan Forum and he will also attend the 2025 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, which is taking place in Lianyungang, highlighting China’s ongoing contributions to UN policing and the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing public security challenges.

** Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies

Today, in Geneva, our friend Rebecca Grynspan, who as you know is the Head of UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development), delivered a message on behalf of the Secretary-General at a special General Council meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO). In the message, the Secretary-General welcomed today’s entry into force of the landmark WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies.

Mr. [António] Guterres said that the Agreement is a vital step in protecting our oceans and advancing sustainable development and called on all to keep working to turn the tide, towards healthy oceans, resilient communities and a sustainable future for all.

** International Day of Democracy

Today is the international day of… what, Edie? The International Day of Democracy. In his message, the Secretary-General says democracy is powered by the will of the people, their voices and their choices.

And just to flag that our friends at the UN Democracy Fund will host an event today at 3 p.m. in the [Sustainable Development] Goals Lounge, which is by the neck area where the Express Bar used to be, to highlight how democratic participation can be transformed “From Voice to Action”. It will also be streamed on UN Web TV.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edie, yes. […]

Question : So sorry. Steph, is there any estimate of how many people in Gaza are actually unable to leave because of either age or disabilities?

Spokesman : I don’t have any hard numbers. Our next guest may. But I can tell you is that the majority of people are unable to leave or choose not to leave, as they’ve been displaced over and over and over again. To seek safety in Gaza is impossible. And we’ve also highlighted the very high cost of transportation for families. Amelie?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Brazilian officials have complained today that their delegation to high-level next week have not received the visa from the US yet. I was wondering if you heard anything about that, and if you have any comment if the US are imposing visa restrictions as well to other countries.

Spokesman : I mean, I’ve seen the press reports. Obviously, it’s concerning. We hope that the visas will be delivered. As we’ve stressed here in the case of another delegation, the Palestinian delegation, the Headquarters Agreement between the US and the [UN] calls for the US, our host Government, to facilitate the travel to the United States of people having business in front of this organization. Benno, and then Michelle.

Question : Thank you, Steph. German daily Der Spiegel and the British Guardian and others published last week comprehensive research about snipers of the Israeli army. This research lays out that these snipers allegedly killed unarmed Palestinians in Gaza and some Palestinians who wanted to help others who were shot already. Did you see these articles? Do you have a response? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : Yeah. I read the article. I saw the pictures, the X-ray pictures that were posted, which makes for harrowing reading. I think this is just another reason why there will need to be accountability, and there needs to be accountability for all the violations that we’ve seen in Gaza.

Question : If it proves to be true that Israeli snipers killed unarmed civilians, would that amount to a war crime?

Spokesman : Look. What I can tell you is that the killing of civilians and the targeting of civilians, including children, is obviously against international humanitarian law.

Question : You called for accountability. Does that mean you call for an investigation in this matter?

Spokesman : Yes. And I mean, as we said here repeatedly, Benno, there are various mechanisms through which accountability can be had. [cross-talk] Please. Thank you. Can be had. What is important is that the Israeli authorities cooperate with those mechanisms, which has yet to be the case.

Question : Last one on this. One of the snipers is a German citizen. Do you also call on the German authorities to conduct accountability or to investigate?

Spokesman : Everyone who is involved in what has happened in Gaza will need to look at their conduct. Abdelhamid. Oh, Michelle, so I’m sorry. She’s such a wallflower. [laughter]

Question : Thanks.

Spokesman : Yeah. That was a compliment.

Question : Just to follow-up on Amelie’s question, have any other countries told the UN they’re having issues with visas?

Spokesman : I haven’t gotten an update from our legal office this morning. I will check if they have formally complained to us. But as I said, we’ve seen the press reports. There’s still time between now and the general debate, so we do hope the visas will come through.

Question : But also, other countries…?

Spokesman : Yeah. I will check.

Question : Okay, cool. And then has a meeting been locked in between the Secretary-General and President [Donald] Trump for next week?

Spokesman : Yeah, we expect to have a bilateral on the first day, as the Secretary-General and the US President traditionally have. Abdelhamid.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have couple of questions. First, today is the 710th day after the massacre started in Gaza. So, again, I will keep reminding you that the number of days should be mentioned in your briefing. So there’s 425 died of famine, including 145 children. And I don’t see, also, you don’t shed light on people who died out of hunger.

Spokesman : Abdelhamid, I just… With all due respect this is what I read out to all of you. I read out the number of people who had died of hunger, and I specifically cited number of children who had died of hunger. So what is your question?

Question : My question is when you mentioned that the UNRWA Building had been attacked, 10 of them, seven schools and two clinics, does that make a war a crime? Clearly, and not like what Ms. [Annalena] Baerbock said.

Spokesman : Look. [cross-talk] Hitting UN premises are well known to everyone — which are being used as shelters — goes against international humanitarian law.

Question : But you can’t classify it as a war crime?

Spokesman : Judicial authorities will have to make that determination. Yes, sir?

Question : On a less serious matter…

Spokesman : Your microphone, please, because your microphone is a serious matter.

Question : Yes. Yes. Thank you, Stéphane. On a less serious matter, you’ve probably seen the reports about the postcard that was delivered 72 years later from here, from the United Nations. What does that say to you? It took 72 years for a letter to be delivered.

Spokesman : Well, I’m probably still waiting for some mail, but I honestly I had not seen that story, so I’m happy to look into it. Yes, sir?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Chinese officials said China and United States have concluded… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : One second. Please. Go ahead. [inaudible] Look. I’m not going to have a comment on the substance of the talks, but I can tell you we welcome and we encourage high-level dialogue between the world’s two biggest economies, because their economic relationship has an impact on the global economy. Okay. Dezhi?

Question : Yeah. First, a clarification. When you mentioned about the visa issues, has the Palestinian delegation complained or not to the UN?

Spokesman : We’ve been in touch with them. Yes.

Question : I mean, they have already…?

Spokesman : Well, we’ve been in touch with them, and we’ve raised their issue directly on the policy issue in a number of meetings with the US Government.

Question : What reaction, I mean, what response did you guys get?

Spokesman : You would have to speak to the US.

Question : Okay.

Spokesman : Okay. Alex and then Colum.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Just a quick follow-up on Michelle’s question. So you’re expecting that the Secretary-General will meet President Trump during the high-level week, right?

Spokesman : That is correct.

Question : All right. Thank you.

Spokesman : Colum. And then… It’s been so long, Colum.

Question : I know. I know.

Spokesman : No worries.

Question : Hi. So you mentioned the question about the Palestinian delegation. Are there other delegations that you have raised concerns?

Spokesman : No. As I said, I’m not aware of any other delegations that have raised concerns directly to us. I will check after this briefing. What my answer to Amelie was I’d seen the press reports on that. Okay. Yes, sir? One second.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Just, I want to come back to the meeting between the Secretary-General and President Trump. Do you have, can you share with us what are the topics that will be raised during this meeting?

Spokesman : Issues of mutual concern. Sinan?

Question : Other than that?

Spokesman : That covers quite a bit. Trust me. Sinan?

Question : Thank you, Steph. As you know, the Syrian President, interim president, is coming to UN next week, I think during the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly). So I wonder if he’s going to meet with Secretary-General, like, one to one.

Spokesman : I have no doubt that… I mean, I don’t have a confirmation because we don’t have all the bilaterals yet, but, I’m sure if one is requested, one will be granted. Pam?

Question : Sorry. Any sense, ballpark figure of how many Heads of State and Government the SG will meet with on a bilateral basis?

Spokesman : No. But we should have that before the week is over. Michelle, Benno, and Abdelhamid, then we’ll go to our guest.

Question : Just a question on security for the GA next week. Obviously, we know it’s very, very tight anyway, but just in the wake of recent events in the United States, are there any plans to tighten security in any way?

Spokesman : I mean, the security within the UN Complex during the GA is as tight as it can be. We are obviously in close contact with the host country authorities, Secret Service, State Department, and, of course, the NYPD (New York Police Department). They will take the measures they need to take outside. I do expect a press briefing, I think, Thursday morning outside the gates. That’ll include UN security, Secret Service, NYPD, State Department, and others. We’ll confirm that. What?

Question A briefing?

Spokesman : A press briefing. So if you consider yourself part of the press, you would be welcome. I know. Benno.

Question : The bilateral between Mr. Guterres and Mr. Trump, would it be the first time they speak to each other since Trump was sworn in?

Spokesman : It would be the first official bilateral. Yeah. [cross-talk] I mean, the first… no, there was there was no phone call, as you know. I think they’ve exchanged words in different settings at summits. I mean, exchanged words in the most diplomatic and polite way.

Question : Like, you mean. They’ve greeted each other…?

Spokesman : They have greeted each other, I’m saying.

Question : Were they texting? [laughter]

Spokesman : Abdelhamid.

Question : Thank you, Steph, again. If Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu comes to the UN Headquarters and wanted to meet with the Secretary-General, would the Secretary meet with a war criminal?

Spokesman : As you know, there is a standard operating policy in the agreement between the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations Secretariat that allows senior UN officials to meet with people who may be indicted if it is in the furtherance of operational needs. If such a bilateral is scheduled, I will let you know. Kris?

Question : Just on the visa issues, are you having to discuss any contingency plans, should more countries be denied their visas to attend?

Spokesman : I think that that’s a… those are discussions…. I mean, in terms of… Let me be clear. There is no discussion that I’ve heard or seen about moving, right? We had this issue of misinformation last week. In terms of contingency plans of people speaking via video, those are decisions that have to be made by the General Assembly membership.

Question : Okay.

Spokesman : Yes, please.

Question : Nepal has a new Prime Minister, as you may be aware now. Has the Secretary-General been in touch with her, or will she be expecting…?

Spokesman : Not yet, but we obviously welcome her appointment, and the UN stands ready to assist Nepal in this transitional and challenging moment. Pam?

Question : Just a follow-up on security. Do you expect that diplomats will have to go through metal detectors this year within the building?

Spokesman : I don’t know. Last question in the back, please.

Question : Does the SG have any comments on the adoption of the report on GA’s revitalization work? It was adopted 5 September. Any comment on it? There’s been… Experts have said it’s low on transparency and inclusion. Does the SG have any comment?

Spokesman : Look, far be it from the Secretary-General to opine on a General Assembly resolution. I mean, the work of the revitalization is important. I think that resolution, just more on a personal note, I think it carries a lot of interesting information about the selection of the next Secretary-General. Mr. Fletcher is happy to wait another half hour.

Question : Yeah. Thank you, Steph. Real quick. Will the SG meet with Mr. Trump before the opening of the general debate? Will that bilateral…