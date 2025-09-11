The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

Good afternoon. In a short while we will be joined by our guest, Sanda Ojiambo, the Head of the UN Global Compact.

She will be here to share with you, in person, an outline of what to expect at the flagship event of the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI), which will take place during High-Level Week. You will hear more about that from her.

** Secretary-General/Peace Bell

Tomorrow morning, at approximately 8:55 a.m., the Secretary-General will participate in the annual ringing of the Peace Bell in the Japanese Garden, and that is on the occasion of the forty-fourth anniversary of the International Day of Peace. This, of course, he and his predecessors have done every year, and he will pray for world peace.

This will take place in the presence of Representatives of Permanent Missions and officials of the Secretariat and others.

** 11 September

Today is of course, 11 September, and as we mark 24 years since the horrific September 11 terror attacks on this city, the Secretary-General’s thoughts are with everyone who lost their lives on 9/11, and with all the people of our shared city.

New York has hosted the United Nations for 80 years and has been the home to many of our colleagues, as well as to diplomats, staff and of course all of the Secretaries-General. We continue to stand in solidarity with the people of New York, as we did 24 years ago.

The United Nations once more underscores its commitment to never forget the nearly 3,000 people from over 90 different countries whose lives were taken on that day, and the thousands more who were injured or sickened.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) say that nearly 1 million people estimated to be in Gaza City are facing daily bombardment and struggling to access the means for survival after the Israeli military placed the entire city under displacement orders.

As the Israeli offensive on famine-stricken Gaza City intensifies, people are once again being displaced, with no safe place to turn. Our partners monitoring the movement of people in Gaza say that between Sunday and yesterday, more than 25,000 displacements were recorded.

Some critical services have already been suspended in Gaza City, as aid workers struggle to save lives. Severe damage has also been inflicted on some humanitarian facilities, disrupting operations and the delivery of essential services.

Our partners working on health report that some of them have had to suspend activities at primary healthcare centres, while partners working on nutrition say that 12 out of 49 outpatient therapeutic sites have halted services amid the ongoing airstrikes in Gaza City. At least two community kitchens have also suspended operations, and three others have had to relocate within the city.

Our partners working on education have expressed concerns that 95 temporary learning sites in northern Gaza serving about 25,000 children may be at imminent risk of closure, due to displacement orders and ongoing insecurity.

UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) warned that today, child malnutrition continues to worsen at an alarming rate, with the latest evidence showing a record proportion of children screened were identified as acutely malnourished in August. That’s 13.5 per cent of those screened, up from 8.3 per cent in July.

In raw numbers, 12,800 children were identified as acutely malnourished in August. That’s what the latest figures are from our nutrition partners.

UNICEF has been working to scale up the entry of essential nutrition supplies and distribute them, alongside nutrition partners, at about 140 sites across the Gaza Strip. While stocks of ready-to-use therapeutic food have recently increased, the current quantities of other critical nutrition supplies for infants and pregnant and breastfeeding women are wholly insufficient.

The World Health Organization (WHO) tells us that almost half of all functioning hospitals are located in Gaza City, including half of all ICU (intensive care unit) beds for the Gaza Strip. With the Israeli offensive already under way in that area, WHO said the Gaza Strip cannot afford to lose any of these remaining facilities.

Meanwhile, delays and impediments to humanitarian movements inside Gaza continue.

OCHA tells us that missions still take long hours to complete, even when they are approved in advance by the Israeli authorities, and teams have no choice but to wait on roads that are often dangerous or congested. Recently, OCHA also observed an increase in denials of the participation of Palestinian staff in missions. This includes both drivers and programme personnel. These denials are often communicated at the last minute, resulting in operational delays, as teams need to quickly identify other alternatives.

What we need is full facilitation of the work and movement of humanitarian actors into and throughout the Gaza Strip. This must include unimpeded access to the north and to the south alike. Every delay can cost lives.

** Secretary-General’s Phone Calls

Just to update you on a number of phone calls the Secretary-General has been making, he spoke a short while ago with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, and they discussed the nuclear issue and also the situation in Yemen, including the ongoing detention of UN personnel and others in that country.

The Secretary-General also spoke with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and expressed his solidarity following the attack by Israel in Doha.

** Security Council

Speaking of the Middle East, the Security Council will convene at 3 p.m. this afternoon for an emergency briefing on the situation in the Middle East. The Prime Minister of Qatar is scheduled to attend.

Contrary to what I told you yesterday, though — when I told you yesterday, it was true. Now the briefer will be the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, and not our friend Khaled Khiari.

Her statement will be shared with you in advance, as we usually do.

** Afghanistan

A number of grim updates from Afghanistan: We, along with our partners, are continuing to scale up our response to the devastating earthquakes that have struck the east of the country in the past two weeks. Our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that so far, humanitarians have carried out joint assessments in over 80 of the more than 400 villages that were the hardest hit. In these areas alone, more than 6,000 homes were destroyed and over 1,300 others damaged.

We, along and our partners, have reached at least 60,000 people with food assistance. Malnourished children and pregnant and breastfeeding women have also received specialized nutrition support, and nearly 30,000 people have been provided safe drinking water. Humanitarians are also delivering emergency shelter materials, repair kits, hygiene assistance, psychosocial support and referral for gender-based violence.

More than two dozen mobile health teams have been deployed, along with medicines, equipment, supplies and ambulances.

But our humanitarian colleagues warn that far more resources are needed to sustain the response. As you know, earlier this week, we launched an emergency response plan for nearly $140 million so that aid organizations can help some 457,000 people impacted by the earthquakes over the next four months. We call on the international community to step up efforts for the Afghan people at this critical time, and with winter fast approaching.

Also on Afghanistan and giving you an update on the ongoing restrictions regarding our national female staff, those restrictions are putting at serious risk the essential humanitarian assistance currently being delivered by the UN in earthquake-affected areas of Afghanistan. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that it is engaging with the de facto authorities and calling for the immediate lifting of the restrictions to continue critical support to the Afghan people. The Mission notes that on 7 September, the de facto Afghan security forces prevented our national female staff and contractors from entering our own compound in Kabul.

This restriction was extended to UN field offices across the country, following written or verbal notifications from the de facto authorities.

The UN Mission in Kabul said that security forces are visibly present at the entrances of our premises in Kabul, in Herat, and in Mazar-i-Sharif, all to enforce the restriction. This is particularly concerning in view of continuing restrictions on the rights of all Afghan women and girls. The United Nations has also received reports of de facto security forces attempting to bar national female staff from travelling to field locations, including to support women and girls as part of our urgent earthquake response, which we have been telling you about. They are also blocking them from accessing operational sites for Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan.

The UN Mission said that the current actions disregard previously communicated arrangements between the de facto authorities and the United Nations in Afghanistan.

In response to this serious disruption, the UN Mission and UN agencies, funds, and programmes in Afghanistan have implemented interim operational adjustments to protect staff and assess viable options for continuing their principled and essential work.

** Sudan

A quick update from Ramtane Lamamra, who, as you know, is the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan, as he intensifies his good offices efforts to support the de-escalation of the conflict and advance a political solution there.

I can tell you that the Personal Envoy is currently in East Africa, where he is starting with Nairobi, where he will discuss peace efforts with Sudanese actors there, including key political stakeholders from across the board. He will then head to Port Sudan to meet with authorities and a cross section of additional Sudanese stakeholders.

During his visit, the Personal Envoy will reiterate his calls on all relevant actors to engage in constructive dialogue leading to a sustainable peace. He will seek further progress with all the parties on issues related to protection of civilians.

In addition, he continues his efforts to unify and strengthen multilateral mediation on Sudan. In this regard, he is working with the African Union to jointly convene a Ministerial-level Consultative Group meeting in Addis Ababa.

And on the ground, we continue to reiterate our calls for an end to this conflict that has left 25 million people acutely hungry — that’s nearly half the population of Sudan.

And now, for the first time, funding shortfalls are forcing the World Food Programme (WFP) to pull back support in areas where we do have access.

As you know, there are many areas where we do not have access.

Currently, WFP only has the resources to support 4 million people a month. That’s one in six of the people in need (4 million out of 25 million) and half of what they had planned.

Millions of people are being cut off from life-saving aid as WFP is forced to prioritize people facing the most extreme levels of hunger. Many displaced people or overstretched host communities are no longer receiving assistance, while for others, ration sizes have been reduced and key food items are removed from distributions.

In some areas, like Kassala in eastern Sudan, where assistance for internally displaced people has been cut, our teams on the ground are already seeing a rise in malnutrition, not surprisingly.

On top of that, access challenges and administrative impediments continue to hinder WFP’s ability to deliver regular support to other areas, particularly in Kordofan and Darfur. And as well know, famine was first confirmed more than a year ago in Zamzam IDP (internally displaced persons) Camp in North Darfur.

WFP is warning that the crisis in Sudan is heading for another catastrophic peak, as the lean season is under way and hunger will worsen through September, pushing millions of people even deeper into extreme hunger.

We urge the international community to step up and fund our operations.

** Central African Republic

Our peacekeeping colleagues from the Central African Republic report that in N’délé, in the north-east of the country, they have handed over to the national authorities a newly constructed court building.

This marks a first for the town of N’délé, which until now had no judicial infrastructure meeting minimum standards. The local community will now have access to justice, while magistrates will be able to work in decent conditions.

Since 2014, more than 11 years ago, the UN peacekeeping mission, which supports national police, justice and corrections institutions, has built or rehabilitated 16 court buildings across the Central African Republic. These initiatives support the fight against impunity and enhance access to justice for all Central Africans, wherever they may live.

** Myanmar

Turning to Myanmar, the High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, completed a three-day visit to Myanmar, where violence and conflict continue to leave millions of people displaced and without homes.

Mr. Grandi visited communities impacted by the March earthquake, calling for wider humanitarian access and solutions for the displaced.

As part of the broader humanitarian response, UNHCR (United Nations refugee agency) works with its partners and communities in Myanmar to provide assistance to meet basic needs and ensure the safety and well-being of people on the ground and to promote peaceful coexistence with host communities.

But he warned that access remains constrained in many areas, cutting communities off from humanitarian aid.

UNHCR urgently needs $88.3 million to fund its response in Myanmar this year to deliver support for Myanmar’s most vulnerable people.

And, as you may have seen, later this month, on 30 September, Mr. Grandi will join the high-level conference in New York, on the situation of Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar, urging stronger regional and international action to enable safe and sustainable returns.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edie?

Question : Thank you, Steph. It’s been announced that the Deputy Head of UNICEF, who was taken by the Houthis… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : Oh, in Yemen. Yes.

Question : Yeah.

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : …Was released and is back in Jordan. Was anybody else released, and when did this release happen, and are negotiations on the others still taking place?

Spokesman : I can confirm that our colleague safely landed back in Jordan, and we’re very happy that she has been released and was able to return home. Unfortunately, all of our national colleagues, including colleagues from NGOs, civil society, and diplomatic missions remain detained arbitrarily. We continue to push through various channels to move for their release. And this is an issue, as I mentioned, that the Secretary-General raised with the Foreign Minister of Iran, and he will continue to make phone calls, and others will continue, as well.

Question : And was she released today or yesterday?

Spokesman : It was today. Earlier this morning.

Question : Okay. And a follow-up on Afghanistan and this new crackdown on women. Is Roza Otunbayeva still in Kabul?

Spokesman : I believe she is in Kabul. I have to double check, but I believe she’s in Kabul. So this is only impacting our national female staff. Our UN international staff, regardless of gender, are able to work.

Amelie and then Dezhi.

Question : Just a couple of questions. First, do you have any update on the humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza?

Spokesman : Oh, I mean, yes. Some aid continues to come in. Yep. [cross-talk]

Question : I mean, you didn’t really mention that. You talk about the situation in Gaza City. I mean, the situation has been enhanced, a little bit? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : Yeah. No. I mean, some aid is continuing to come in. There’s been an uptick in what has come in, but it remains woefully under the level that we need.

Question : Okay. Two other things. Does the Secretary-General have anything to say on the death of Charlie Kirk, the US political activist?

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, we of course we saw it and I can tell you that we condemn this act of political violence, as we condemn and stand against all acts of political violence which undermines democracy. And we, of course, extend our condolences to Mr. Kirk’s family and loved ones.

Question : And one last thing. Yesterday was World Suicide Prevention Day, and we know that nowadays suicide has already become one of the major causes for death. What message does the Secretary-General have for Member States and for public to prevent suicide?

Spokesman : I think more resources need to be given to mental health networks, to mental health resources to help fight the scourge of suicide that we see across the world. Yes, sir?

Question : Name of Abdulla with Rudaw. Syrian Democratic Forces published a statement earlier today, saying that they have come under attack from the forces affiliated with Damascus. Have you seen that statement, and does the Secretary-General have a statement on that?

Spokesman : I think we are, of course, concerned anytime there continues to be internal clashes in Syria. It is incumbent on the Government to ensure that all Syrians are represented and feel safe. And we’d encourage the Syrian Government to continue to engage in discussions with other political forces in Syria to bring the country together. Yes, sir? And then Alex and then Pam.

Question : Thank you, Steph. With the Qatari Prime Minister calling yesterday for a, quote, regional response from the Gulf States, and of course, he’s set to attend today’s Security Council meeting. Just curious, does the Secretary-General have any expectation for how the meeting will unfold?

Spokesman : Listen. Far be it from us to predict what will be in a Security Council meeting but, obviously, this is a meeting called following a very serious breach of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a Member State. I think the Secretary-General condemned the attack very clearly and condemned the violation of Qatar’s territorial integrity. And let’s see what the Member States have to say. Alex.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Firstly, quick follow-up on Qatari Prime Minister. So will they meet in person?

Spokesman : We’re still trying to… I mean, I think, the Qatari Prime Minister’s schedule is still being worked out. If something happens, we’ll let you know, but scheduling is always a challenge.

Question : On completely different topic, on tomorrow’s meeting on Poland, do we know who will brief the Council?

Question : And lastly, on Belarus. So today, Belarus has released 52 prisoners. Are you aware of that?

Spokesman : Yes. I've seen the report. I think we very much welcome this release.

Question : And lastly, on Belarus. So today, Belarus has released 52 prisoners. Are you aware of that?

Spokesman : Yes. I’ve seen the report. I think we very much welcome this release. Pam, then Stefano.

Question : Thanks, Steph. And forgive me if I missed it, but have you made a statement about the Polish drone?

Spokesman : Yes. Yesterday.

Question : Incursions? Okay. And any update on that?

Spokesman : No. Stefano?

Question : Well, it’s a kind of follow-up. The Polish Premier, [Donald] Tusk, he just said that, at the moment, the risk of a war is the highest since the Second World War. Do you agree with that?

Spokesman : We’ve seen those comments. I mean, it is clear to all that there are heightened tensions, not only in Eastern Europe, but in the Middle East, in the Gulf Region. And that is one of the reasons the Secretary-General’s message, both publicly and privately, is to avoid any further escalation, any further destabilization of the situations.

Question : Just a quick follow-up. If the Secretary-General believes that actually the risk is one of the highest since the Second World War, what is he practically doing, practical? Is he doing something in particular? Because, for example, we know that Poland, they just moved 40,000 soldiers on the border between Belarus and…

Spokesman : He continues to engage world leaders, which he’ll obviously do much more actively in the coming 10 days. He spoke, I think, a day and a half ago, two days ago with the President of Finland, notably to discuss the situation in Eastern Europe. Edie?

Question : Steph, the Israeli military took a group of Western journalists to the Rafah area today to show them two new aid distribution sites. Does the Secretary-General have any comment on this trip?

Spokesman : Listen. Glad some journalists were able to go in. I think it’s important that journalists be able to go into Gaza not under the escort of the warring parties and be able to do their work and see what they want to see and see what they need to see and report back. I think the lack of international journalistic presence in Gaza is glaring and has had an impact. In terms of these humanitarian sites, these are not sites that we were shown. I’m not aware that we are working with them. As we’ve said repeatedly and repeatedly, we have a system that works with hundreds of distribution points. It’s worked in the past. We continue to make it work on threadbare resources. We’ve always said we are willing to work with any partner and said there’s enough work for everybody, but we will work with humanitarians who work themselves based on globally-endorsed humanitarian principles that ensure that people are safe as they reach, as they get aid. Okay. Oh, yes. Sorry. Go ahead.

Question : Sorry, Steph. Just one more question. You said that the Secretary-General shared some words with the Iranian Foreign Minister on the nuclear situation over there. Would you be able to share any specifics? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I think, I don’t have any more, but as I said, to you, we welcome the agreement that was reached between the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) and Iran and his calls for continued active diplomacy.

Question : Sorry, Steph. Just one more question. You said that the Secretary-General shared some words with the Iranian Foreign Minister on the nuclear situation over there. Would you be able to share any specifics?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I think, I don't have any more, but as I said, to you, we welcome the agreement that was reached between the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) and Iran and his calls for continued active diplomacy.