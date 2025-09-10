The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Noon Briefing Guests

Alright, first of all I need, as always, to apologize to you, but I also want to apologize to our guests as they’ve been waiting, but they will get to you or you will get to them.

They are our colleagues from the World Food Programme (WFP), who will brief on the launch of WFP’s fourth edition of its flagship biennial report — The State of School Feeding Worldwide.

The report will be presented by Carmen Burbano, WFP’s Director of School Meals and Social Protection, and she will be joined by Professor Donald Bundy, co-editorial lead for the report. They will be joining you remotely from London and Copenhagen.

Tomorrow I will have a guest, and that will be Assistant Secretary-General Sanda Ojiambo of UN Global Compact. She will be here, in person, to brief in advance of the flagship event of the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI), which is taking place on Sunday and Monday 21-22 September at the Marriot Marquis in Times Square. This year’s Unstoppable Africa event will feature half a dozen Heads of State, CEOs, investors, creative stars of sports and screen and will be opened by the Secretary-General and the Chairperson of the African Union.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza: Our colleagues in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that the Israeli military reportedly hit more buildings in Gaza City today. Families gathered in the open after being warned that one of those buildings would be hit. While the Israeli military had instructed them to move south to Khan Younis, OCHA says many of them were unsure where to go next.

Since yesterday, the entire city has been under a blanket displacement order. Issuing displacement orders does not absolve parties to a conflict of their responsibilities to protect civilians in the conduct of their hostilities.

Today and yesterday, our colleagues tracking the movement of people in Gaza recorded more than 10,000 displacements from northern to southern areas, mostly in the direction of Khan Younis. People are using any means possible to move.

As some families flee, many others are unable to do so because of health and safety concerns or high cost of transportation, as we’ve been telling you.

Today, several primary healthcare centres and outpatient therapeutic feeding programmes in Gaza City had to suspend services amid ongoing strikes. And our colleagues at the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) tell that some 55,000 women are having to navigate pregnancy and childbirth amid obviously perilous and traumatic conditions. Midwives are continuing to provide care, often under fire and with only the light of a mobile phone.

We reiterate once again that under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be protected and should never be a target. Civilian sites must also never be used to shield military operations.

I also want to flag that our humanitarian country team in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which brings together not only UN agencies but also more than 200 NGOs (non-governmental organizations), today issued a statement that said that we are witnessing a dangerous escalation in Gaza City, where Israeli forces have stepped up their operations and ordered everyone to move south.

The team says that nearly 1 million people are now left with no safe or viable options — neither the north nor the south offers safety.

Leaving northern Gaza means paying prohibitive costs for transport and safe passage, navigating roads that are barely passable, finding a place to sleep either in the open air or in overcrowded displacement sites, and continued the basic struggle to find food, to find water, medical care, and shelter.

The humanitarian country team adds that amid ongoing Israeli impediments, the current levels of humanitarian support are wholly insufficient.

Humanitarian access must be expanded and sustained to include direct routes to both the north and the south of the Gaza Strip.

** Ukraine

Turning to the situation in Eastern Europe, I can tell you that the Secretary-General is following with great concern the reports that Russian military drones entered Poland overnight, in violation of Poland’s airspace, resulting in damage to residential areas in Poland.

The incident, which reportedly took place during another large-scale Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine, again underlines the regional impact and real risk of expansion of this devastating conflict. There is an urgent need for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire and for a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace in Ukraine — one that fully upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, its independence and its territorial integrity, in line with the Charter of the United Nations, international law and relevant UN resolutions.

** Haiti

Turning to Haiti: Our Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, is wrapping up his visit to the country, and today he is in Port-au-Prince and stressed that the country needs urgent support amid immense suffering.

Before his departure today, he visited a centre that provides support for women and girls who are survivors of gender-based violence. At the Kay Fanm (Women’s House) support centre, he met women who survived brutal sexual attacks and lost their families and homes in the violence. The organization, which is supported by the UN Population Fund, is providing essential medical services and psychosocial support. And I think recently we told you of the horrific level of gender-based atrocities going on in Haiti.

Yesterday, he visited the Hôpital Universitaire La Paix, the only public hospital in Port-au-Prince able to handle complex cases that remains open and accessible to people in need.

The facility has been forced to reduce its services, including maternal care.

At a displacement site in the capital where many have sought safety from rising insecurity, Mr. Fletcher listened to people whose lives have been destroyed by brutal violence. Living conditions are extremely difficult, with many families displaced multiple times in search of safety.

The Under-Secretary-General stressed that people there want healthcare, they want clean water, they want education for their children, and they just want a chance to rebuild their lives. The world must do better for them, Mr. Fletcher said.

He also visited a youth centre, where he met young people once trapped by violence who are learning new skills.

While there, he also met with many Government officials, including the Prime Minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, and Laurent Saint-Cyr, the President of the Transitional Presidential Council. He also met humanitarian partners and members of the diplomatic community.

** Afghanistan

Amidst Afghanistan’s struggle to recover from the earthquake, I want to flag another struggle. Our colleagues at the World Food Programme warn that the country is facing a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis in 2025. WFP pointed out that this year has seen the highest spike in acute malnutrition ever recorded, with more than 4.7 million women and children in need of urgent treatment.

The World Food Programme notes that surging malnutrition is due to drastic cuts in food and nutrition assistance by aid agencies. WFP adds that multiple earthquakes in eastern Afghanistan have added to yet another layer of hardship to families already struggling to survive.

On the ground, WFP has been reaching families in the hardest-hit areas in Kunar province with fortified biscuits and other food items.

They have also set up storage tents to support the broader humanitarian response.

But the World Food Programme notes that it has been forced to reduce assistance to a fraction of those in need across Afghanistan. According to WFP, the country has more than 9 million people, or one in every four facing acute food insecurity in the country. But with current resources, the agency can only reach less than 1 million people per month, which does not even cover all those in emergency levels of hunger.

WFP urgently requires $568 million to deliver life-saving food assistance in order to get to Afghanistan’s most vulnerable people to help them survive the harsh winter and sustain other critical support programmes over the next six months.

** Sudan

Turning to a number of humanitarian situations in Africa, starting with Sudan: Our humanitarian colleagues warn that from January until this month, a whole nine months, no aid convoys have been able to reach the besieged city of El Fasher in North Darfur.

The fighting, meanwhile, is intensifying, and our concerns are increasingly over the protection of civilians in the regions of Darfur and Kordofan.

Our colleagues report that yesterday, artillery fire reportedly struck multiple locations in El Fasher. A day earlier, drone and artillery strikes on the famine-stricken Abu Shouk displacement camp on the outskirts of El Fasher and surrounding neighbourhoods reportedly caused civilian casualties.

On Sunday, drone strikes in the town of Kuma, which is about 70 kilometres to the east of El Fasher, damaged civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the greater Khartoum area was also impacted by drone strikes which hit several key civilian sites, including an electricity station, leading to a major power outage in the capital Khartoum. The aerial assault shattered the relative calm that has prevailed there in recent months, demonstrating some of the risks that the civilians returning to the area in large numbers face.

These incidents also raise serious concerns about the growing use of drone warfare near populated areas — something that we are seeing in many parts of the world.

Humanitarian access continues to be severely constrained in the country. Heavy rains have rendered key roads between South and East Darfur states impassable, further cutting off access to West Kordofan. In Khartoum, the response to a cholera outbreak and increasing returns of displaced people remain hampered by complex approval procedures and unforeseen costs.

Volunteers with mutual aid groups are also facing increasing risks, including arbitrary arrest and abuse. Last month, incidents of violence against volunteer aid workers were reported in Khartoum, East Darfur and North Darfur states. These attacks on aid workers, as well as bureaucratic barriers, continue to pose severe obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those who badly need it.

We call, once again, for the immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians, unimpeded humanitarian access and increased international funding to sustain life-saving operations across Sudan.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs are sounding the alarm over a recent surge in violence impacting civilians in the eastern part of the country.

At least 89 civilians were killed in attacks by armed groups on the evening of 8 September in the territories of Beni and Lubero territories in North Kivu province. Local authorities report that a dozen people remain missing.

According to our partners, at least 140 civilians have been killed in a series of attacks against civilians since mid-August across several villages in Beni and Lubero.

Our humanitarian partners on the ground report that these attacks indiscriminately target women, children and vulnerable communities, forcing people to flee and leaving entire villages and fields abandoned.

Since the second half of 2024, attacks have claimed the lives of over 2,000 civilians across Beni and Lubero territories; that’s what our partners on the ground are telling OCHA.

Bruno Lemarquis, our Humanitarian Coordinator in the DRC, is currently visiting Beni. Yesterday, he met with provincial authorities to discuss the urgent need to enhance the protection of civilians and to review the current state of the humanitarian response.

As violence continues to surge in North Kivu, Mr. Lemarquis warned that funding cuts are having a devastating impact on our humanitarian response.

The $2.5 billion Humanitarian Response Plan is currently 15 per cent funded, with only $377 million in our bank.

** Burkina Faso and Nigeria

In West Africa, in Burkina Faso, following heavy rains in the country, there our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs have released $1 million to minimize the impact of expected floods.

The resources come from the Regional Humanitarian Fund for West and Central Africa, managed by OCHA, and will help two of our local NGO partners provide critical food, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene assistance to 35,000 people in the regions ahead of the forecasted floods.

This marks the first time that funds have been released from one of OCHA’s regional funds as part of anticipatory action efforts — which reflects close monitoring and cooperation between ourselves and our partners in Burkina Faso.

And in Nigeria, Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator, has allocated $5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), also to try to get ahead of severe floods forecast in that country. The CERF funding is part of a collective initiative and complements a $2 million allocation from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund. Partners supported by the two funds will focus on providing food, cash and shelter support for some 350,000 people in the north-eastern state part of the country.

** Nepal

We issued a statement on Nepal yesterday, saying that the Secretary-General was deeply saddened by the loss of life and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, urging a thorough investigation into these events.

The Secretary-General urges restraint to avoid a further escalation of violence and calls on the authorities to comply with international human rights law. He underscores that protests must take place in a peaceful manner, respecting life and property. He calls for dialogue towards forging a constructive path forward. But we do note that today, the situation seems to be calmer.

** Health

Two more notes, including a quiz.

I want to flag a new report from UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) today, which raises concerning issues regarding the health of children. The report shows that 1 in 10 children worldwide are living with obesity today.

The prevalence of underweight children aged 5-19 has declined since 2000, from nearly 13 per cent to 9.2 per cent, while obesity rates have increased from 3 per cent to 9.4 per cent in that same time period.

The report blames the ultra-processed and fast foods that are shaping unhealthy food environments.

It gets worse. In ten years from now, the global economic impact due to interventions to tackle the obesity-related health issues is expected to surpass $4 trillion every single year.

Recommendations in the report include transforming food environments and improving financial access to nutritious diets.

** Financial Contribution

One Member State paid today. Ready?

Over 88 per cent of this country is a rainforest, capturing more carbon than the entire country emits. [Response from the crowd] No.

I will give one more hint: Its dense rainforests and low human population density create ideal conditions for the western lowland gorilla, a critically endangered species.

Gabon. We thank you to our friends in Libreville, and we thank David [Hunter] for a good quiz.

Edie?

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Steph. A couple of follow-ups. Has the Secretary-General spoken with the President of Poland or the Emir of Qatar? And does he plan to meet with the Prime Minister of Qatar when he's coming here tomorrow.

Spokesman : Yeah. I have no doubt a meeting will be scheduled. I have no doubt they'll see each other. Phone calls are being lined up, and I'll brief you on those once they happen.

Question : And on Poland?

Spokesman : Nothing to report at this point on Poland. Michelle?

Question : Thank you, Steph. On WFP, there's a report that there might be some discontent with Cindy McCain and the job that she's doing. Has anyone from the US Government asked the Secretary-General to replace her? Does the Secretary-General have any plans? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : No. I'm not aware of any contact with US Government on that line. I can tell you that the Secretary-General is very grateful for Cindy McCain's work as head of WFP, and he's very proud of the work that she's been doing. Sinan and Abdelhamid.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I'm not sure if you received this question before, but I can still ask, I guess. The US has granted Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa an entry visa to visit country for the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) 80, and I wonder if Secretary-General has any comment on that.

Spokesman : No. No particular comment, except to say that I think anyone who has business to do in front of the UN should be granted a visa. So we note that his visa was granted.

Question : Just a quick follow-up. We know still he and his group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, still is on the terrorist list and they will represent their country at UNGA. Isn't that, like, something a little bit interesting?

Spokesman : What is interesting and not interesting, I leave to you and your colleagues. Abdelhamid?

Question : Israel dropped nine bombs in the capital city of Sana'a, targeting a medical health facility, killing nine people, I think. Are you aware of that and if you have anything to say?

Spokesman : Yes. I mean, I can tell you that we note with grave concern the continued Israeli airstrikes that took place today, as well as the Houthi attacks that had been targeting Israel. And one of the attacks, the Israeli airstrikes today came very close to a UN facility, which obviously is of concern to us. What we want to see is a cessation of all military activities between Israel and the Houthis and of the avoidance by all to do anything that would escalate tensions in an area where tensions are already pretty highly escalated by any measure. International law must be respected. International humanitarian law, as applicable, must all be respected by parties. And, again, I mean, I think since you raised the issue of Yemen, it's always good for us to remind you and the authorities in Yemen that we demand the immediate and unconditional release of all our colleagues who are detained and continue to be detained, as well as staff from national and international NGOs, civil society, and diplomatic missions. These arbitrary detentions must end.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Okay.

Question : There's a question related to US, because it concerns everyone. [Mike] Huckabee, the US Ambassador in Israel, said we will not interfere if Israel annexed the West Bank. And in a related issue, the Trump Administration is threatening Brazil that they could use economic and military power if they put [Jair] Bolsonaro on trial and not let him go. So any comment on these developments?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, on the issue of the potential annexation of the West Bank, I think the Secretary-General and the whole brochette of UN senior officials have been very clear in calling out the devastating impact it would have, not only on Palestinian civilians, but also on the prospect of a two-State solution. We trust that the judicial system in Brazil will run its course. Yes, sir?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Has the Secretary-General seen a letter sent from Sudan to the Security Council, alleging involvement of the United Arab Emirates in that country's conflict and the use of mercenaries? And does he have any response?

Spokesman : Yeah. My understanding is that the letter was received and being circulated, as requested by the Security Council. I think on the situation in Sudan, we've repeatedly called for all of Sudan's neighbours and countries further afield to work positively to help the Sudanese people achieve peace and not work in the other direction.

Question : Could you share the letter with us, please?

Spokesman : It'll be a public document. Dezhi?

Question : First, a quick follow-up on Edie's question. Has Secretary-General ever contacted any high-ranking officials in the region in Middle East after the strike in Doha?

Spokesman : As I said, phone calls are being lined up.

Question : Like, who? Can we know?

Spokesman : As soon as I can share those things with you, I will.

Question : Okay. Another thing is, we know that the Security Council meeting has been postponed to tomorrow. Who will be the briefer from the Secretariat?

Spokesman : Assistant Secretary-General [Khaled] Khiari will brief on behalf [of the Secretariat]. At least that's what's scheduled for now. Yes, sir. And then we'll go to Alex. Hold on, Abdelhamid; we’re still on round one. Then we’ll go to a second round.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. I have a question on the UN 80 initiative. Is it going to be debated during the high-level week?

Spokesman : I mean, the Secretary-General will be presenting proposals to the Member States.

Question : And the follow-up, if I may, does he have an expectation with regard to these discussions that will take place?

Spokesman : We hope that Member States fully support his proposals. Alex?

Question : Thanks, Steph. I'm wondering if you have any comments on the agreement between IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) and Iran.

Spokesman : Interesting that you ask. I do have a comment.

Question : Why is it interesting?

Spokesman : No. It's good that you asked. No. I didn't mean interesting; you're right. I'm not for me to judge what's interesting or not interesting. No. I was just saying… No, sorry. We welcome the agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the IAEA on the “practical modalities to resume inspections in Iran” as a positive step forward resuming full cooperation, as required by Iran's comprehensive safeguard agreement, and we look forward to the agreement's swift implementation. And I think it's important to highlight the importance of Iran's full cooperation with the IAEA as essential in achieving a long-term framework that can ensure Iran's nuclear programme remains exclusively peaceful. Thank you. Okay, Abdelhamid. And then we have to go to our guests, who have been more than patient.

Question : Yeah. Follow-up from my question yesterday. You said there was no confirmed information about attacking the Gaza Sumud flotilla. Now it's a second strike, and the fire is showing everywhere that the flotilla was attacked. Do you have any?