** Briefings

As you know, in about 45 minutes, and I am sure they will be on time, the President of the Security Council for the month of September, Mr. Sangjin Kim, who is the Chargé d'affaires of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea, will be here to brief you on the programme of work.

Sharon Birch, Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly (PGA), will be here to brief you tomorrow, which we expect sadly to be her last briefing as the representative of the PGA.

** China

Over the long weekend, you will have seen that the Secretary-General was in Tianjin, in China, where he was invited to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation [Organization] leaders’ summit.

Speaking during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus session yesterday, the Secretary-General said that as we are moving towards a multipolar world, we need principled leadership to strengthen multilateralism, uphold the rule of law, and deliver for people — as reflected in the Pact for the Future. He added that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is uniquely positioned to help shape a more peaceful, inclusive and sustainable future.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, the Secretary-General told the leaders of the Summit it is past time for a ceasefire leading to a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace — in line with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions.

The Secretary-General also reiterated his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza; an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages; and unimpeded, safe and sustained humanitarian access.

We shared those remarks with you.

While there, he had several bilateral meetings, including with the President of China, the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation [Organization], the Prime Minister of Cambodia and the President of Iran.

You will have seen all those readouts that we shared with you during the weekend.

** Papua New Guinea

He now arrived in Papua New Guinea. Earlier today, he met the country’s Governor General, Bob Bofeng Dadae, as well as the Prime Minister, James Marape.

Later in the day, during a press conference with the Prime Minister, the Secretary-General said he was honoured to be the first UN Secretary-General to visit Papua New Guinea and to join in celebrating 50 years of the country’s independence.

For the past five decades, he said, Papua New Guineans have taken on a profound task: to weave their breathtaking diversity into one people and one country that leaves no one behind.

Papua New Guinea has long led the charge for climate justice, he said.

And as we approach the UN Climate Conference in Brazil later this fall, he added, the world must move faster to keep the 1.5 degrees limit alive and also to produce a credible path to achieve the $1.3 trillion objective decided in Baku during the last Climate Conference.

Tomorrow, the Secretary-General will address a special session of the Parliament to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the country’s independence. We have shared those remarks with you under embargo, and you should be able to follow those on the UN Web TV, if you are up in the middle of the night.

** Yemen

You will have seen that over the weekend we issued a statement on Yemen in which the Secretary-General strongly condemned the arbitrary detentions of UN personnel by the Houthi de facto authorities in Yemen.

He further condemned the forced entry into the premises of the World Food Programme (WFP), the seizure of UN property, and attempts to enter other UN premises in Sana’a.

The total number of UN detained staff in this moment, after this latest action now stands at least at 18. This is in addition to the 23 colleagues already arbitrarily detained, some since 2021. You will recall that one of our colleagues died while being held by the Houthis, and that took place in February of this year.

The Secretary-General strongly reiterates his demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all those who have been detained, including all other personnel from the UN, international organizations, NGOs (non-governmental organizations), civil society and diplomatic missions.

Our personnel and that from our partners must never be targeted, they must never be arrested, and they must never be detained while carrying out their duties on behalf of the United Nations.

Meanwhile, our Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, just concluded a visit to Muscat, in Oman, where he met with senior Omani officials, as well as Ansar Allah chief negotiator Mohammed Abdelsalam, and representatives of the diplomatic community.

In these meetings, Mr. Grundberg reiterated his strong condemnation of these detentions, stressing that these detentions, as well as the forced entry into our premises and taking of UN property by Ansar Allah, seriously endangers our ability to operate in Yemen and deliver much-needed assistance to the people of Yemen.

He also emphasized that these actions put all UN staff and operations at risk and underscored the fundamental obligation to respect and protect the safety of our colleagues.

Mr. Grundberg also expressed his deep concern over the continuous cycle of hostilities between Ansar Allah and Israel and its repercussions inside Yemen and for the wider region.

** Afghanistan

Turning to Afghanistan: You will also have seen that over the weekend, we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General said that he is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life caused by Sunday’s earthquake in eastern Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan. He expressed his solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

He also said that the UN in Afghanistan will spare no efforts to assist people but noted that current humanitarian funding is insufficient to address the needs. He called for additional resources to be urgently dispatched to respond to the tragedy and crisis at hand.

On the ground, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that preliminary reports from de facto authorities now indicate that at least 1,400 people have been killed and more than 3,100 injured. Casualty figures are expected to rise further as search and rescue teams reach affected areas.

We have dispatched at least 25 assessment teams to the region to assess the situation, and we are already supporting the response by deploying critical items to areas that can be reached. For example, our colleagues at UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, are deploying prepositioned essential relief items from stockpiles in Kabul, including tents, that also include blankets and solar lamps. Our humanitarian colleagues note that immediate priority needs include emergency shelter, critical medical supplies, drinking water and emergency food assistance. The de facto authorities have launched an immediate response, flying hundreds of medivac cases to regional hospitals for care and clearing blocked roads. Our humanitarian partners are also seeking ways to mobilize additional air assets to reach those in need. Shelter materials and medical supplies are running low, and the current funding is insufficient to address all needs, as we have been saying.

Our Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, called for the international community’s support to scale up emergency relief efforts. We and our partners are developing an emergency appeal, and we will keep you posted.

Yesterday, the Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Joyce Msuya, released $5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help kickstart our response, and that will be matched by a $5 million from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

Our humanitarian colleagues note that the earthquake has added death and destruction to a country already facing multiple crises, including a severe drought and the return of millions of Afghans from neighbouring countries.

Our UNHCR colleagues also report that a number of the victims had recently returned from Pakistan, from where they have been forcibly returned to Afghanistan.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns that military activities continue in and around Gaza City, but also in the south, taking a heavy toll on civilians — including deaths, injuries and further displacement.

Our colleagues report that people continue to flee, mainly towards the coast. Since 14 August, our partners monitoring population movements have recorded more than 76,000 new displacements. More than 23,000 of these movements were from northern to southern Gaza, and most of the remaining displacement was within the Gaza governorate.

OCHA also says that coastal areas in Gaza City are already extremely crowded with tents, forcing some of those fleeing Gaza City to move north to coastal areas near Zikim, although those areas are under displacement orders.

Meanwhile, there continue to be daily reports of malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza.

Our colleagues from the World Food Programme (WFP) say that the situation continues to deteriorate, noting that families without able-bodied members face the highest risk of severe malnutrition. For this reason, last Tuesday, WFP resumed the distribution of digital vouchers, following a five-month pause, and have so far reached 22,500 people, prioritizing vulnerable groups including people with disabilities and female-headed households.

We and our partners also continue to transport food and other supplies to and from the crossings, but the current situation on the ground have not yet allowed us to resume community-based distributions. WFP says that violence among crowds and convoy attacks make organized distributions nearly impossible and put civilians and staff at risk. Adding to these difficulties are congestion at entry points and supply shortages.

Only a ceasefire will ensure the necessary conditions for a massive response to prevent famine from spreading further.

During the previous ceasefire, as you know, we reached nearly every single person in the Gaza Strip with life-saving aid — and we can do this again.

Meanwhile, OCHA reports that the movement of humanitarian teams inside Gaza remains heavily restricted. Between Friday and Monday, about one in three planned missions was either impeded or outright denied by Israeli authorities. That’s 12 out of 37 movements that we coordinated with them. As a result, many missions couldn’t be completed.

Restrictions also impact the pipeline before it reaches Gaza. Our colleagues leading on logistics say that strict physical inspections by Israeli authorities continue to significantly delay aid clearance at Ashdod Port.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan. First of all, we have a new Humanitarian Coordinator, a Resident Coordinator for Sudan, and that is Denise Brown, who you will remember not too long ago was our Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine. She comes to us with quite a lot of experience, as you know, and we congratulate and welcome her.

In terms of Sudan, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is deeply concerned by reports of the devastating landslide that struck Tarsin village in the Jebel Marra region, on the border of Central and South Darfur states. That apparently took place on 31 August, and that came after days of very heavy rainfall.

According to our humanitarian partners, it is difficult to assess the full scale of the incident or confirm the exact death toll, as the impacted area is extremely hard to reach. Preliminary reports from local sources estimates the death toll to be about 1,000 people. Our humanitarian partners have reported significantly lower numbers. An inter-agency assessment will seek to provide verified figures in the coming days.

In a message of condolence and solidarity, our Acting Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Luca Renda, today said that we and our humanitarian partners are mobilizing to provide support to people impacted by the landslide.

OCHA is coordinating with our partners in the area to assess needs and mount a response.

Although Jebel Marra is one of Sudan’s most remote and inaccessible regions, it is hosting people displaced by the ongoing conflict in other parts of the country, including those who fled North Darfur State.

Our humanitarian partners also note that heavy rains have caused widespread damage and displacement elsewhere in Sudan. In Gedaref State, more than 300 people were displaced over the weekend when floods hit Bazora and Abu Nahl villages. That is what the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is telling us. In South Darfur, torrential rain displaced 750 people in Safia village and destroyed more than 100 homes on 31 August.

Impacted communities urgently need humanitarian assistance — including water, sanitation and hygiene services, emergency shelter and many household items.

Meanwhile, our humanitarian colleagues are also gravely concerned by the humanitarian crisis in El Fasher. Continued shelling has reportedly killed at least seven civilians and wounded more than 70 others in recent days.

The absence of safe passage for those wishing to flee the violence continues to trap civilians in the besieged city. Recent satellite imagery reportedly shows more than 30 kilometres of earthen walls surrounding the city, further restricting the movement of civilians.

A reminder that the Secretary-General has called for an immediate ceasefire in and around El Fasher, stressing that civilians must be protected, safe passage must be guaranteed, and humanitarian aid must be allowed in without delay and without obstruction.

** Nigeria

And our colleagues at the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), which as you know is operated by the World Food Programme, had to end their fixed-wing air service in Nigeria last week due to a lack of funding.

For nine years, the service has transported humanitarian staff, medical supplies, and critical cargo to and from the epicentre of the crisis in Borno and Yobe states.

In a country that has experienced unending conflict for the past 16 years of conflict, road transport remains extremely dangerous, and air transport is essential.

In 2024, UNHAS fixed-wing flights carried more than 9,000 passengers. Already this year, 4,500 humanitarian staff have relied on the service to reach affected areas.

UNHAS cannot continue without funding: $5.4 million is needed to remain operational for the next six months. Without this funding, the humanitarian response in north-east Nigeria risks being cut off from the very people it is meant to serve.

** Myanmar

A couple of more notes. Turning to Myanmar. A report published today by the UN Human Rights Office shows that between the 2021 military coup and 20 August 2025, credible sources have verified the killing of some 7,100 people by the military. According to the report, a third of them were women and children.

The Human Rights Office adds that at least 29,560 people have been arrested on political grounds and more than 22,000 remain in detention without respect for fair trial and judicial guarantees in military-controlled courts. Since the escalation of hostilities in Rakhine, hundreds of thousands more people have been displaced, [the report says]. We estimate that some 150,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since November 2023, joining nearly 1 million refugees already staying there.

** New Resident Coordinators

And another Resident Coordinator I want to announce, and that is Arnhild Spence of Norway, who assumed her role as Resident Coordinator in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

She brings to the job almost over 30 years of experience. Edie, speaking of slightly over 30 years of experience.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Steph. A couple of follow-ups. First, did the Houthis give any reason why they sacked the UN offices and detained so many UN staff?

Spokesman : First of all, UN staff should not be detained. What… the reporting seems to indicate some sort of security issues. But our staff, regardless of what is going on, should be protected. UN premises cannot be entered in that manner.

Question : Secondly, during the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Council, did the Secretary-General make any attempt to meet the Russian President, Vladimir Putin?

Spokesman : There was no specific bilateral setup.

Question : And thirdly, there are rumours floating around that because of the Trump Administration’s ban on Palestinians, including President [Mahmoud] Abbas, from coming to the high-level General Assembly meeting at the end of the month that the UN might move either the meeting or the high-level segment on a two-State solution to Geneva?

Spokesman : Look. I have nothing to share with you officially. I mean, rumours are rumours, but obviously, I think the participation of a senior Palestinian delegation to that conference seems to me essential for the topic that will be discussed. Dezhi?

Question : Yes. A follow-up on that question. Has the UN reached out to the US Government for further clarification of this policy?

Spokesman : I know our colleagues are reaching out to the State Department. I don’t have an update on the contacts as of yet.

Question : Okay. During the Secretary-General’s meeting with the Iranian President in Tianjin, we all read the note. But have they talked about recent development of the imposing of sanctions by European countries?

Spokesman : Look. The discussion was focused on regional developments, obviously on the nuclear issues, but I’m not going to give you more detail than what was in the readout.

Question : Okay. Can you remind us, what is the position for UN on this latest development, the [reimposition] of snapback sanctions?

Spokesman : Well, I think I’ve read it out twice last week. So usually, when I read out something the third time, I get it wrong. Abdelhamid, then Michelle. Sorry.

Question : Thank you, Steph. There are news about [Philippe] Lazzarini stepping down. Can you confirm? Do you have… [cross talk]

Spokesman : He’s not stepping down. I think his mandate’s coming to an end at the next, early-ish next year.

Question : Is the SG now considering other candidates?

Spokesman : Obviously, somebody will be appointed to succeed him.

Question : Thank you. The second thing, Dalal Hawamda is a 14-year-old girl near Hebron in the village of Assamuwa. Settlers ran over her, almost killed her. She’s in critical condition. Such a crime, why doesn’t it come in the briefing?

Spokesman : I have not seen that specific report, but we’ll look into it. Michelle?

Question : Sorry. Just clarifying while the SG was in China, he didn’t cross over with Kim Jong Un, did he?

Spokesman : No. They were not there in China at the same time.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Apropos of Yemen, what is the UN’s role? Can you shed some light in terms of what the UN’s role is in the non-Houthi controlled areas of Yemen, where, you know… [cross talk]

Spokesman : I mean, the UN’s role in Yemen is primarily humanitarian, in a country where people, regardless of where they live, face tremendous humanitarian challenges.

Question : So, there’s a big presence in the South? [cross talk]

Spokesman : Yeah, there is a presence. [cross talk]

Question : And the other parts of the country as well?

Spokesman : Yep.

Question : Hi, Steph. Iran, Russia and China, in a letter to the Security Council and the Secretary-General, have stated that the attempt by the three European countries to trigger the snapback mechanism violates the provision of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and resolution 2231, as the dispute resolution mechanisms under JCPOA haven’t yet been fully exhausted. They have called for the move to be considered null and void. What is the Secretary-General’s position on this matter?

Spokesman : Well, that will be an issue for the Security Council to decide this. As you know, the UN is not a party to the JCPOA. The Secretary-General’s message is for Iran and for the countries party to the JCPOA to use this window of opportunity to intensify their diplomacy. Yes, please?

Question : A follow-up on Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit. During his statement in Tianjin, the Secretary-General says we are moving towards a multipolar world, and the SCO is also now the world’s largest regional organization by population and geography. How does the UN view this expansion of SCO influence in global governance?

Spokesman : Well, you know, the Secretary-General has been saying for quite some time that we’re moving into, very much, a multipolar world. He has also very publicly said that it is important for the UN to work with the various groupings that we are seeing, whether it’s the SCO, the G20, CARICOM. I mean, all of the African Union. This is all part of the kind of the layered multilateralism that the Secretary-General often speaks about. Alex, then Stefano.

Question : Thanks, Steph. I have a follow-up on Yemen. You’ve mentioned the seizure of Yemen property. Could you please be more specific, like, we’re talking about?

Spokesman : My understanding is I think there was some electronic equipment taken.

Question : Thank you. The world’s leading association of genocide scholars has declared that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Is the Secretary-General aware of this?

Spokesman : Yes.

Question : And what does he think?

Spokesman : Look. It’s a very prominent and serious organization. It doesn’t change our position, which I’ve stated and restated and restated when it comes to the Secretary-General using the term genocide. This doesn’t stop us almost every single day in condemning and decrying what we are seeing taking place in Gaza.

Question : And then another question. Apparently, France has put its hospital on alert for a war that could start by March 2026. Is the Secretary-General aware of this? And what does think? [cross talk]

Spokesman : I have no clue what you’re talking about, Stefano, but I’m happy to look into it. Dezhi?

Question : Yeah. Just a very quick question. Do we know the nationals of those who detained in Yemen?