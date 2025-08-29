The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

Monday is a holiday in the Unites States — Labour Day, which means that we will not be working.

And at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be a press briefing here by Mr. Sangjin Kim, the Chargé d’affaires of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations, and he will be here to speak to you in his role as President of the Security Council for the month of September, and it will be a busy month. He will, of course, brief you on the programme of work. Just to note that this is just in-person; there will be no zoom link for this press conference.

A personnel announcement and a travel announcement to share with you. A senior personnel announcement. Today, the Secretary-General is appointing Diene Keita of Guinea as the new Executive Director of the UN Population Fund — UNFPA. She succeeds Natalia Kanem of Panama, to whom the Secretary-General is deeply grateful for her dedicated service and outstanding commitment to the United Nations and UNFPA.

Currently serving as the Acting Executive Director of UNFPA, Ms. Keita has served as Deputy Executive Director (Programme) of that organization since 2020, bringing over three decades of experience and leadership in international development and public service. We congratulate her.

The Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, María Angela Holguín Cuéllar, will travel to Cyprus next week, meeting separately with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders, [Nikos Christodoulides and Ersin Tatar, respectively]. That will take place on 2 September. She is also scheduled to engage with the representatives of the two leaders, the members of the Technical Committee on Youth, and the Committee on Missing Persons, among other interlocutors.

You will have seen that earlier this morning we issued a statement on Sudan. The Secretary-General said he is appalled by the relentless attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on El Fasher in Sudan’s North Darfur State.

El Fasher has been under a tightening siege for more than 500 days with hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in the area. Recent weeks have seen near-continuous shelling of the area and repeated deadly incursions into the Abu Shouk displacement camp, where famine conditions were identified back in December 2024. And as a stark reminder, since 11 August, our agencies documented at least 125 civilians having been killed in the El Fasher area, including through summary executions, with the actual death toll most likely much higher.

The Secretary-General is alarmed at the grave risks of serious violations of international humanitarian law as well as violations and abuses of international human rights law, including ethnically motivated violations.

Supplies are pre-positioned nearby but efforts by the United Nations and our partners to move them into El Fasher continue to be hampered.

There have been repeated attacks on humanitarian personnel and assets in North Darfur in the recent months.

The Secretary-General calls for an immediate ceasefire in El Fasher and areas around El Fasher. He insists that immediate steps must be taken to protect civilians and enable the safe, unhindered and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance into the area, and to allow any civilians seeking to leave the area voluntarily to do so safely.

The Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, is continuing to engage with the warring parties. And of course, he stands ready to support genuine efforts to halt the violence and establish an inclusive political process that the people of Sudan are demanding.

Turning to Gaza, and I can tell you that we are concerned that the Israeli offensive on Gaza City could have an even more horrific impact on people across the Strip if it intensifies further.

We note that the Israeli announcement today that the daily tactical pauses have been discontinued in Gaza City — and that is an area that Israel now classifies as a “dangerous combat zone”. That suspension will further threaten people’s lives and aid workers’ ability to support people.

Our colleagues on the ground tell us that those declared pauses appeared to signal some willingness that humanitarian work should be allowed to move forward. Yet, in recent weeks, they still observed bombing in areas and at times where such pauses had been declared. OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) stresses that life-saving aid operations must be further enabled and not rolled back.

Moreover, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to move further south is a recipe for further disaster and could amount to forcible transfer.

We and our partners are remaining in Gaza City to provide life-saving support with a commitment to serve people wherever they are. We expect our work to be fully facilitated and remind parties that civilians, including humanitarian workers, must be protected at all times. Humanitarian facilities and other civilian infrastructure must also be safeguarded.

OCHA tells us that aid workers continue to face impediments to their movements inside the Gaza Strip. Yesterday, one in every four such movements — which had been fully coordinated with authorities and initially approved — faced impediments and was unable to be fully accomplished. That’s 4 out of a total of 16. These impediments undermined the planned collection of cargo from crossings and much-needed road repairs.

We also have a quick correction from yesterday: I said that 200 herders each received two 100-kilogram sacks of animal feed. Our friends in Rome at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have clarified that each sack was 50 kilograms, not 100.

Turning to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that they continue to see very high levels of Israeli settler violence against Palestinians — and that has obvious a harsh impact on the humanitarian situation.

Between last Tuesday and this Monday, OCHA documented at least 15 attacks that caused injuries or property damage in 13 Palestinian communities. Those attacks left eight Palestinians injured and forced six herding families to flee their homes — that’s 15 adults and nearly 20 displaced children.

OCHA says that settler violence has now become one of the main drivers of displacement of Palestinians throughout the West Bank.

Just to give you some sense: In one pocket of Bethlehem governorate, around Barriyet Kisan, OCHA says that it has recorded at least 64 Palestinian herding families who have had to leave since October 2023 because of persistent violence and intimidation by settlers. That’s more than 100 adults and over 80 children. Eighteen of those families were displaced just last month, after being assaulted or threatened, or after their property was destroyed or looted.

Home demolitions are also driving families away. Since the start of the year and as of this Monday, 873 Palestinians — half of them children — were displaced when Israeli authorities demolished or forced the demolition of their homes for not having the Israeli-issued building permits required.

We call again on the protection of all civilians across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and to stop these demolitions — and steps must also be taken against settler violence.

Turning to Lebanon, and following the mandate extension by the Security Council yesterday, UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) continues to conduct its operations to advance stability in southern Lebanon and along the Blue Line.

Yesterday, our peacekeepers found an unauthorized mortar bomb in Sector East. The day before, they discovered a weapons cache and infrastructure in Sector East as well, including a tunnel with boxes of explosive shells stored about 15 metres underground.

Yesterday morning, a UNIFIL patrol was subjected to aggressive behaviour in Sector West when a group of five individuals pelted stones at the patrol, causing minor damage to the vehicles. We reiterate once again that acts that endanger the peacekeepers and hamper their work are unacceptable and must stop.

The peacekeepers also continue to observe Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military activities, including several air strikes on Thursday in our area of operations.

Just to highlight the risks faced in securing southern Lebanon, yesterday two Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) personnel lost their lives in an explosion in Naqoura, and others were injured. According to the Lebanese Armed Forces, the incident occurred while its personnel were inspecting a fallen IDF drone.

As reaffirmed by the Security Council in its resolution 2790, the parties are to ensure full respect for the Blue Line and a full cessation of hostilities.

We reiterate that the Lebanese Armed Force's full deployment across the south is central to resolution 1701 with UNIFIL coordinating closely with the Lebanese Armed Forces in support.

Moving to Syria: We have been following with concern the developments in the Sumariyya neighbourhood in Damascus. Our Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, says he is closely following these developments, including the reports of threats of evictions and the reports of abuses against innocent civilians, including women and children.

We join Mr. Pedersen in urging restraint and refraining from precipitous or violent actions.

The Special Envoy stresses that complex issues related to housing, land and property and to transitional justice need to be addressed with care, prioritizing the protection of civilians based on the rule of law and in line with international standards.

As for the humanitarian situation in Syria, our colleagues there tell us that a convoy loaded with aid, involving UN agencies, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and other partners, successfully reached Sweida Governorate via the main highway from Damascus. This was the first movement on that road since 12 July, as it had been closed due to clashes we have been telling you about and you know of. Since then, convoys had been rerouted through less direct roads, adding to logistics and security challenges to those operations.

Yesterday’s convoy included 19 trucks carrying relief items such as food baskets, hygiene kits, nutrition supplies, fuel, medical supplies, and solar lamps. In addition, colleagues carried out needs assessments in northern rural Sweida Governorate and in the town of Salkhad.

As of 25 August, just a few days ago, and since mid-July, humanitarian partners report that clashes in Sweida Governorate have displaced more than 187,000 human beings, and they have been displaced across southern Syria.

We and our partners continue to scale up the response. Between July and August, 370,000 people across Sweida, Dar’a, and Rural Damascus Governorates have received some form of humanitarian assistance.

Two things I want to share with you that I am discovering as well, because there were just brought to me. One is a statement on Burkina Faso.

The Secretary-General has learned with regret that, on 18 August, the Burkinabe transitional authorities declared our Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator Carol Flore-[Smereczniak] persona non grata. He expresses full confidence in her professionalism and dedication and in the broader United Nations system in Burkina Faso.

The United Nations system, led by our Resident Coordinator, has been working closely with the Burkinabe transitional authorities to support development efforts and provide humanitarian assistance.

The doctrine of persona non grata does not apply to United Nations officials, and we have said this repeatedly and in different contexts. Under Articles 100 and 101 of the Charter of this Organization, United Nations staff members are appointed by the Secretary-General. They are responsible only to the Organization, and UN Member States undertake to respect their exclusively international character. In accordance with Article 105 of the Charter, there are accorded privileges and immunities, including the right of its staff members to remain in Burkina [Faso] to perform their functions on behalf of the Organization. Only the Secretary-General, as the Chief Administrative Officer of the UN, has the authority to decide, after careful investigation, on the withdrawal of any UN official.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to continue supporting the people of Burkina Faso in full cooperation with the transitional authorities.

The UN Verification Mission in Colombia has welcomed the liberation of 33 soldiers from the Colombian armed forces who had been held against their will by local residents of a community in southern Colombia for several days amid military operations against armed groups and illicit crops in the area. Colombia’s Minister [for Defense] thanked the Mission for its assistance in facilitating their release in the Department of Guaviare. Citing excellent cooperation with authorities in support of the soldier's release, the Mission reiterated its continued commitment to the communities and institutions to achieve sustainable peace in the area.

I can also tell you that we are encouraged that the Security Council is poised to take further action to improve international support for security in Haiti in response to armed gangs operating in that country. And I think we have been giving you a clear picture of the horrendous situation that those armed gangs have caused.

We reiterate the Secretary-General's recommendation to strengthen the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission through UN logistical and operational support funded by the UN peacekeeping budget, as well as his call for the implementation of the UN sanctions regime and decisive progress in Haiti's political process.

We welcome the decision by Canada, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Kenya, the Bahamas and the United States to establish a Standing Group of Partners to provide high-level strategic direction, oversight, and political decision-making for any revamped security force and look forward to working closely with that Group.

A quick update from our UN team in Nepal, where health authorities reported a suspected cholera outbreak in the Birgunj Metropolitan City a few days ago.

National health authorities are leading the response and have activated the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene — or WASH — Cluster, with support from our UN team on the ground.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is providing expertise in epidemiology, case investigation, lab testing, vaccination planning and information management.

Our colleagues at UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) have also distributed water purifiers, medicines and hygiene supplies, and mobilized volunteers to engage households on prevention and safe practices.

International days, [three] very important ones.

Today is the International Day against Nuclear Tests. In his message, the Secretary-General says that we must never forget the legacy of over 2,000 nuclear weapons tests carried out over the last 80 years, driving displacement and contaminating lands and oceans. His message to leaders is “to silence the bombs before they speak again”.

Tomorrow is the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, a strategy that has been used frequently to support terror within societies.

And on Sunday, we mark the International Day for People of African Descent. The Secretary-General says on this Day, we honour the extraordinary contributions of people of African descent across every sphere of human endeavour. But we also recognise enduring injustices. Three very important days.

Two more items. And I know it’s Friday and you want to get out of here, but I do want to salute the retirement of a legendary spokesman.

Our friend and colleague Andrea Tenenti has been, give or take a few years, the voice and the face of UNIFIL since the paint was still wet on the markers along the Blue Line.

Throughout his years at UNIFIL, Andrea has been consistent in his professionalism, his passion and his belief in the UN’s Mission.

We wish him a future with clear blue skies and calm all around and no phones.

Finally, we have money. We have a quiz for you.

This country that has paid today is known for having the most pyramids in the world. [responses from the crowd] Not Mexico, not Egypt. Sudan, exactly.

So today we thank our friends in Khartoum for their full payment to the Regular Budget. We are now up to fully paid-up 122 Member States. Dezhi, you won. Sorry, Edie.

Question : Sorry, Edie. I have several questions. Well first of all, the US State Department just issued the statement saying that it's denying and revoking visas for members of the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) and the Palestinian Authority before the UN General Assembly in September. Any reaction from the Secretary-General on this announcement?

Spokesman : We've learned of this, just like you, through the press statements. We're obviously going to follow up. We'll discuss these matters with the State Department in line with the UN Headquarters Agreement between the UN and the US.

Question : And yesterday, there are more than 500 staffers in the Office for High Commissioner for Human Rights wrote a letter, signed a letter to ask Mr. [Voler] Türk to describe the Gaza war as a genocide. Any comments from the Secretary-General on the behaviour of the staff? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : One of your colleagues asked me the same question yesterday. I'm happy to repeat my answer, which is, first of all, the Secretary-General's full and complete confidence in the work of Volker Türk as High Commissioner for Human Rights. To reiterate something we have said hundreds of times here, the labelling of an event as a genocide for us is up to a competent legal, judicial authority. I think, if people paid attention, they would see how vocal Volker Türk has been about the horrors going on in Gaza. And they will also take note of the rather direct and pointed criticism from the Israeli authorities for everything that he said.

Question : Sorry. One last thing.

Spokesman : Sure.

Question : The Grand National Assembly of Türkiye today adopted a motion, urged UN to suspend the membership of Israel until it's changed its policy on Gaza. My question is there a way to really suspend?

Spokesman : I would encourage you to read the Charter, and all of that is left up to Member States. Edie Lederer and then Amelie.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Does the Secretary-General have any comment on the announcement by the White House today that it's blocking $4.9 billion in foreign aid approved by Congress, including $520 million for the UN regular budget and other organizations such as UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), as well as $838 million for international peacekeeping?

Spokesman : I mean, we've obviously learned of this like you all did. We saw the press reports. We saw the actual announcement. What can I tell you? This is going to make our budget situation, our liquidity situation that much more challenging, but we will follow up with US authorities to get more details.

Question : And secondly, on the Resident Coordinator in Burkina Faso being declared persona non grata, I wasn't clear from what you said whether she is staying in Burkina Faso or is she leaving?

Spokesman : No. She left the country a few days ago. Amelie?

Question : Edie asked my question.

Spokesman : Oh, I'm so sorry. Linda, would you ask a question that Dezhi has not asked, and we'll go to Gabriel.

Question : That's going to be hard. […]

Spokesman : Go ahead.

Question : Okay. Turning to Yemen. I was just wondering what the status is of UN efforts to get, you know, UN staff, diplomats, NGOs (non-governmental organizations), sailors, and all kinds of people released by the Houthis?

Spokesman : I mean, we continue to advocate publicly. We continue to advocate privately, including through contacts with Member States who may have a more direct line to Ansar Allah and the Houthis. And we continue to bring their plight to attention. I think our colleagues who briefed on Yemen talk about it all the time, and we will not forget our colleagues and others who remain in legally detained. Your microphone?

Question : Is there some kind of formal mechanism that's there? Is it Iran that you’re asking for help? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : I mean, the mechanism being the… [cross-talk] We've raised this in discussions with Iranian authorities. This is issue that our Resident Coordinator raises. This is issues that Mr. [Hans] Grundberg, our Special Envoy, raises. We hope that they'd be released. They deserve to be released immediately. Gabriel?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Would the US preventing President [Mahmoud] Abbas from speaking at the UN General Assembly violate the UN Headquarters Agreement?

Spokesman : We are going to discuss this with the State Department. I mean, the Headquarters Agreement deserves to be read — notably, I think, sections 11 and 12. We obviously hope that this will be resolved. It is important that all Member States, permanent observers, be able to be represented — especially, I think in this case, as we know, with the upcoming two-State solution meeting that France and Saudi Arabia will host at the beginning of the GA.

Question : Would the Secretary-General like the US Government to revoke this decision?

Spokesman : Well, obviously, we would like to see all diplomats and delegates who are entitled to come here to be able to travel freely. Iftikhar, I see you. Iftikhar, I think you've just turned off your camera. Alright. Any question? Oh, Iftikhar, go ahead. There we go. Go ahead.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Any update on the floods in Pakistan? And now it is a deluge with 250,000 people displaced.

Spokesman : I have not received any updates today, but we will ask our humanitarian colleagues to give you something before close of business.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : All right. Yes, sir?

Question : Sorry. I know you won't.

Spokesman : All right. One more question. Don't move.

Question : I just had a quick question for you. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said today in a statement that the move by the E3 to implement a snapback mechanism of resolution 2231 will gravely undermine its ongoing cooperation with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency). Just any reactions?

Spokesman : Well, I think as I said yesterday, we very much hope that this window of opportunity will be used for diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues, and that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its cooperation with the IAEA. Okay. Dezhi sorry. You raised your hand. [cross-talk]

Question : We don't have briefing on Monday, or do we have?

Spokesman : Dezhi, you were just…

Question : I was late. I was late. [cross-talk]