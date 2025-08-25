The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

All right, good afternoon.

** Secretary-General/Gaza

I will start off with a statement on Gaza. The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killing of Palestinians today in Israeli strikes that hit Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip. Those killed, in addition to civilians, included medical personnel and journalists.

We want to extend our condolences to families and colleagues of those journalists killed, especially those representatives of the Associated Press, Reuters and Al Jazeera, who are in this room or online.

These latest horrific killings highlight the extreme risks that medical personnel and journalists face as they carry out their vital work amid this brutal conflict.

The Secretary-General recalls that civilians, including medical personnel and journalists, must be respected and protected at all times. He calls for a prompt and impartial investigation into these killings.

He reiterates that medical personnel and journalists must be able to perform their essential duties without interference, without intimidation, and without harm, and in full accordance with international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unfettered humanitarian access across Gaza and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages being held in Gaza.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

We just all saw the horrific attack this morning on Nasser Hospital. Turning to the overall situation in the Gaza Strip, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns that ongoing air strikes and hostilities, including attacks on healthcare, are causing further casualties and damaging or destroying critical civilian infrastructure.

With famine conditions now confirmed in Gaza governorate, hunger and malnutrition among children are deepening. Our partners working on nutrition remind us that in any food crisis, children with underlying health conditions are affected first and without proper nutrition, water and care, their condition worsens more quickly.

Less aid means more malnutrition; we and our partners continue to call for the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid into and throughout Gaza.

Today, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that 11 people have died from malnutrition and starvation in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of people who have died due to malnutrition and hunger to 300. That, again, is according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Across the Strip, people continue to be displaced while seeking safety and shelter. Our partners tracking population movements in Gaza report that since 20 August, some 5,000 people are estimated to have been displaced from northern Gaza to Deir al Balah and Khan Younis. Some 8,000 others have been displaced to the west of Gaza City. This brings the total number of new displacements since the end of the ceasefire in mid-March to more than 800,000.

Meanwhile, OCHA warns that aid convoys in Gaza continue to face delays, they continue to face movement obstructions and many other obstacles. Yesterday, out of 15 humanitarian missions that required coordination, the Israeli authorities facilitated seven, which included the collection of fuel from Kerem Shalom crossing and its distribution to areas where it is needed most. Four missions had to be either cancelled by the organizers or were denied outright by Israeli authorities. The remaining ones were initially approved but then impeded on the ground and only partially accomplished.

Our partners said that several education facilities across the Gaza Strip, all used as shelters for displaced people, were attacked last week.

With local authorities announcing that final exams for over 35,000 high school students are due to be held in two weeks, we and our partners reiterate our call for the protection of education facilities in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces released a World Health Organization (WHO) colleague who had been detained now for more than a month. Our colleagues at the WHO in Geneva obviously welcomed the release and called, once again, for the protection of health staff and all humanitarians workers.

OCHA continues to call for the protection of civilians, including humanitarians, health workers and journalists. None should ever be a target.

** Lebanon/Israel

Moving to the situation in southern Lebanon: Our peacekeepers there report continued Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) military activities, including air violations and patrolling, in southern Lebanon.

Over the weekend, the peacekeepers found weapons’ caches, including mortar shells with fuses attached, rocket launchers and explosives. They also found tunnels at two locations in Sector West. All of them were referred to the Lebanese Armed Forces as per existing protocol.

Just to note that also on Sunday, a UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) patrol faced obstruction by a group of individuals in Sector West. The group briefly stopped the patrol, and the Lebanese Army was informed of the situation. We reiterate the critical importance of the mission’s unhindered freedom of movement. Any act hampering the crucial work of the peacekeepers must stop, and it is not acceptable.

** Israel/Houthis

I was asked over the weekend about our reaction to the latest round of escalation between Israel and the Houthis. I can tell you that we note with concern the continued Houthi drone and missile attacks on Israel, as well as the launching of strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen by the Israeli Defense Forces that took place yesterday. Those attacks reportedly targeted the presidential palace complex, as well as energy infrastructure in Sana’a.

The Secretary-General calls for a cessation of all military activities. Any additional escalation could worsen regional tensions that may further destabilize Yemen and the region and pose grave risks to the already dire humanitarian situation in the country.

The Secretary-General also emphasizes that international law, including international humanitarian law as applicable, must be respected by all parties at all times.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, we welcome the recent breakthrough in humanitarian access in South Kordofan State.

Yesterday, a UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) convoy successfully delivered humanitarian supplies to Dilling town in South Kordofan State, marking the first substantial delivery to this area by any UN agency since October 2024. The convoy will now continue to Kadugli, the state capital. The supplies will benefit more than 120,000 vulnerable people in Dilling and Kadugli, where humanitarian needs have reached catastrophic levels and communities have been under siege for months.

Meanwhile, OCHA also warns that violence continues to escalate in North Darfur State. Between 19 and 20 August, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that insecurity forced 1,000 people to flee the famine-stricken Abu Shouk displacement camp, on the outskirts of the state capital El Fasher. Abu Shouk has witnessed several deadly attacks in recent weeks, with reports of abductions of women and young children from the site over recent days. OCHA is also alarmed by reports of a new wave of violence in El Fasher itself, including alleged artillery shelling of the town's main functioning hospital. And again, medical infrastructure and medical personnel must always be protected and must never be a target.

We are also gravely concerned by the worsening nutrition crisis in Melit, in North Darfur. A recent survey by our partner Relief International found that one in three children is acutely malnourished. This places thousands of children under 5 at imminent risk of severe illness, developmental complications, and death. You may recall this is the same area where an aid convoy from the World Food Programme (WFP) was attacked last week while trying to offload humanitarian supplies.

We and our partners remain committed to providing the much-needed support to people as access allows. But insecurity, logistical challenges and severe underfunding continue to hamper our efforts. We once again call on the parties to respect international humanitarian law, ensure safe and unhindered access for humanitarian workers, and prioritize the protection of civilians.

** Syria

An update from Syria, where our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that we and our partners continue to deliver critical aid to Sweida.

Today, 11 trucks from the World Food Programme (WFP) reached Sweida carrying over 9,000 ready-to-eat food rations. Since the escalation of hostilities in that area in July, WFP has provided emergency food assistance to over 300,000 people across Sweida, Dara’a, and Rural Damascus governorates.

Commercial traffic into As-Sweida remains limited but six commercial trucks managed to enter yesterday.

OCHA says that restoring unimpeded commercial access, alongside stabilizing the security environment, is essential to ensure that assistance reaches populations effectively and to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

Also yesterday, our Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Adam Abdelmoula, visited Dara’a Governorate to assess the humanitarian situation there following the outbreak of violence in that area back in July. He met with families who had endured difficult years in their homes but were only recently forced to flee.

The need for food, water, sanitation, hygiene and non-food items remains acute. The education sector is particularly overstretched: many schools have been destroyed, only a few remain functional, and some are just being used as a place to hosting displaced families.

With the school year fast approaching in mid-September, urgent alternatives must be found to protect both children’s right to education and families’ need for shelter.

Mr. Adbelmoula also visited Harak National Hospital in rural Dara'a, rehabilitated by the local community. Today, it serves both residents and displaced families. He underlined the importance of scaling up support to reinforce such community-driven efforts.

** Pakistan

Turning to Pakistan, our humanitarian colleagues say that over the last ten days local authorities have said that 400 people have been killed and over 190 injured due to heavy rains and flash floods in various areas of the country. Over 20,000 people remain displaced due to the flooding.

Pakistan’s Meteorological Department says a new monsoon system is in the forecast, with heavy rainfall expected to continue in the coming days.

OCHA reports that people affected by the flooding need shelter supplies, medical assistance, cash for work, hygiene kits, clean drinking water and education, as well as protection support, particularly for women and girls.

The authorities are leading the response, with support from the United Nations and local partners. Over the weekend, Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator, released $600,000 from the regional pooled fund to support the ongoing efforts.

Since the start of the 2025 monsoon season on 26 June, Pakistan has faced extensive destruction from heavy rains and floods, with 798 reported fatalities and more than 1,000 injuries. That is what local authorities are telling us.

** Myanmar

I just want to read into the record the statement we issued over the weekend in which the Secretary-General said that eight years since their forced mass displacement from Rakhine State, Rohingya people in and outside of Myanmar are facing a further deterioration of their already dire circumstances.

In Rakhine State, Rohingya and other civilians are caught in the crossfire between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army and subjected to forced recruitment, human rights violations and many other abuse. Continued violence has forced more Rohingya to flee, including into Bangladesh, which is already generously hosting 1.1 million refugees from Myanmar.

Reports of pushbacks, removals and deportations across the region raise serious concerns over potential violations of the principle of non-refoulement and shrinking asylum space. Funding cuts are severely curtailing education, food assistance, healthcare, livelihood opportunities and protection services for those refugees.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the protection of all civilians in accordance with applicable obligations under international law.

He recalls that during his visit to Cox’s Bazar earlier this year, where he witnessed the resilience of the Rohingya communities and stressed the urgent need for strengthened international solidarity and increased support, in parallel to efforts towards a comprehensive political solution that meaningfully includes the Rohingya and addresses their displacement and the root causes of the protracted crisis.

The Secretary-General is hopeful that the 30 September High–level Conference on Rohingya and other minorities that will take place in New York, as mandated by the United Nations General Assembly, will draw renewed international attention to the urgency of finding durable solutions.

Julie Bishop, his Special Envoy for Myanmar, continues to engage all stakeholders towards the cessation of violence and a viable Myanmar-led political process to build conditions conducive to the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingya people to their homes in Myanmar.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edie and then Gabriel.

Question : Thank you, Steph. And please thank the Secretary-General for his strong condemnation of today's attack. This was among the deadliest Israeli strikes hitting both hospitals and journalists during the 22 months war in Gaza. What is the Secretary-General's message to the Israeli Government as it embarks on a new offensive to take Gaza City?

Spokesman : Stop. We've been very clear in the potential horrors that a new military assault on Gaza City could bring to the Palestinians who have sought safety there. There is no place safe left in Gaza. We want to see a ceasefire. We want to see the release of all the hostages. We want to see the humanitarian aid flow back in into Gaza so people can start rebuilding their lives, so that statement in itself seems trite in the face of what is going on and what has been going on in Gaza. Gabriel?

Question : Thank you, Steph. And also, thanks for the comments by the Secretary-General and the colleagues that were killed, or I should say murdered. The Secretary-General has called for a prompt and impartial investigation. Unfortunately, we've seen this movie before dozens of times over the past 22 months. There is going to be no prompt and impartial investigation because Israel is the occupying Power; they won't allow it. So given that, what can the Secretary-General do in his power to do something different this time where there will be accountability?

Spokesman : Look. As everybody said, accountability in itself takes time. The Secretary-General doesn't have the authority to launch an international investigation without a proper legislative mandate, but there will need to be accountability. And we also, again, call on Israel to cooperate with the various mechanisms that exist, that have been set up by various bodies in this Organization in order for them to be transparent and to show that there will be accountability. You know, it is a reminder… I mean, I think, when it comes to journalists, there was a Security Council resolution, 2222, that was passed by the Security Council of this Organization, calling for the protection of journalists, calling on journalists to be allowed to do their work, calling on media facilities to be treated as civilian infrastructures and for journalists to be protected as civilians. It is important that this resolution be respected.

Question : I know that the Secretary-General doesn't have a mandate to independently send in a protection force to Gaza, but the General Assembly does. Would he support it at this point, given the situation?

Spokesman : The Secretary-General will support any initiative that will help bring an end to this conflict, that will help bring humanitarian aid in, that will help see the release of all the hostages, and that will help bring us back to a two-State solution and regardless of how far away that may be. Yes, ma'am?

Question : This is Minu from China Daily. Russia has proposed that members of the UN Security Council, including US, China, and Russia, act as the security guarantor for Ukraine. Has the SG or the United Nations taken a position on this proposal?

Spokesman : Well, we know there are discussions ongoing to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. As the Secretary-General said, he would support any initiative that would see an end to the conflict in line with international law, in line with relevant UN resolutions, and respecting Ukraine's internationally recognized territorial integrity. Dezhi, you had a question?

Question : Yes, Steph. Another topic. Today, the Foreign Minister of Syria announced that Syrian President [Ahmed] al-Sharaa will visit here in New York during UNGA (United Nations General Assembly). We know that he's still on the list of the terrorists. How would this issue be handled?

Spokesman : I'm sure it will be appropriately issued, appropriately handled by those who need to handle it. But if he comes here, the Secretary-General, I have no doubt, will meet with him as he's met with him before. Okay. Any questions on in the room… Morad?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. What are the legal consequences of the famine declaration in Gaza, if there are any? And which entity can or should proceed to seek accountability on this?

Spokesman : Well, there are various legal entities and there are various cases in front of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it relates to the conflict in Gaza, as it relates to what is going on in Gaza. We urge all Member States to cooperate with those institutions, which are independent from the Secretary-General. For the Secretary-General's standpoint, his focus is on supporting the work of those humanitarian agencies, notably World Food Programme, UNICEF, FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization), WHO, who are in the lead in trying to deal with the hunger situation in Gaza. Yes, ma'am?

Question : Last week, your office announced the new special envoy for the prevention of genocide?

Spokesman : Yes, ma'am.

Question : But they didn't say when he's starting.

Spokesman : Starting, I believe, in September, but I can double check the date. Yes?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Away from the political and peace and security to housekeeping, inside the UN. What's the latest update on the UN80 initiative? And there is locomotion in the building, and there is lots of anxiety as… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : There is locomotion in the building. I'm not sure what that means, but I like that term.

Question : Okay.

Spokesman : The Secretary-General, I think, reported back to Member States and to all of you at the end of July, where we were. I can tell you from, you know, having spoken to the Secretary-General this morning, he's very focused on it. We'll be spending a lot of time on moving things forward over the next few weeks, before the General Assembly, so that there's more concrete plans to be presented to the General Assembly when it meets.

Question : So that means that any actual steps towards staff reduction is going to be… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : No, no, no, no. This is a separate thing. The Secretary-General will present revised budget to the Fifth Committee in the coming weeks. There are, as you know, some painful staff reductions. Those have been proposed, and will be proposed, to the General Assembly because in the end, Member States will have to take those decisions. Dezhi?

Question : Sorry. One more question. This week, I think Security Council is going to take action on the extension of mandate of UNIFIL.

Spokesman : Sure hope so.

Question : What is the position from the Secretary-General? What does he think of the importance of that mandate?

Spokesman : We've always believed that UNIFIL plays a stabilizing role, right? The fact that the men and women of UNIFIL, at the direction of the Secretary-General, stayed during the worst part of the conflict, I think, is a testament to their bravery and to the critical role that they are especially now being able to play in the implementation of Security Council 1701. I mean, we update you once or twice a week on everything that they're doing in cooperating and working with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and reporting the weapons caches, the tunnels, at a pace that I think we've never we haven't seen before and supporting the LAF in terms of capacity-building even if they continue to face risks, whether it's from a cross-fire or whether it's from, as I saw, obstructions from civilians in certain parts of their area of responsibility. But in the end, the decision will be left to the wise members of the Security Council.

Question : But there’s a strong preference of the Secretary-General to extend the mandate.

Spokesman : I think if… if you concluded that from what I've just spent the last few minutes talking, you would be correct. Abdelhamid, I see your face on my screen. Go ahead.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Yeah. I have few questions. I want to follow-up with Gabriel's question about investigation. And I always wonder, Steph, why UNESCO's (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) director, Audrey Azoulay, does not speak loud about investigation. You may say, oh, you could direct your question to UNESCO. I failed. I mean, I couldn't get an answer. I want to ask her through you why UNESCO is not talking about the murder of so many journalists, when it is in her mandate. Why?

Spokesman : My understanding is that they have in the past, and they will continue to speak up for the safety and the protection of journalists. Your second question?

Question : My second question, isn't obvious now that the Israeli plans is to obliterate the Palestinian people as a whole? Does it take so much, I mean, thinking that the plans I mean, what [Itamar Ben] Gvir said recently, it falls into this category. They are trying to kill the Palestinian people as a whole. Is the SG aware of this or not? If he is not… It's a tragedy.

Spokesman : Abdelhamid, with due respect, I think the Secretary-General has been very aware about what's going on in Gaza, has been very clear, and most importantly, been very consistent in what he has been saying. Yes, sir?

Question : One short question. Don't you see that you are rewarding Israel when you borrow their lexicons and when there is a land stolen from the Palestinians? And they change its name to sound like Hebrew. And then do you repeat that? Like, Karim Abu Salem. It's a Palestinian land stolen from the Palestinians. The Israeli gave them this name, and you are repeating… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : I think I have used both Karim Shalom and Karim Abu Salam at different parts times. Okay. On that note, go away. Sorry. Oh, sorry. Sorry. Iftikhar, sorry. I apologize. I only see Abdelhamid on the screen. But if I can hear you, Iftikhar, go ahead.

Question : Thank you, Steph. On the floods in Pakistan and UN coordinating with the Pakistani authorities, I just wanted to know whether UN relief teams are actually on the ground in the affected area.

Spokesman : Sorry. Say again?

Question : I said whether the UN team's relief teams are actually on the ground in the affected areas.

Spokesman : I will find out from our OCHA colleagues and get back to you on that.

Question : Right. Thank you.