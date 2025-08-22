The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Daniela Gross, Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General/Gaza

Good afternoon. I’m going to start with a few notes.

In a statement issued early this morning, the Secretary-General said that just when it seems there are no words left to describe the living hell in Gaza, a new one has been added: “famine”. This is not a mystery, he said; it is a man-made disaster, a moral indictment and a failure of humanity itself.

The Secretary-General noted that famine is not only about food; it is the deliberate collapse of the systems needed for human survival. He pointed out that people are starving, children are dying and those with the duty to act are failing.

The Secretary-General said that as the occupying Power, Israel, has unequivocal obligations under international law, including the duty of ensuring food and medical supplies of the population. He stressed that we cannot allow this situation to continue with impunity.

No more excuses, the Secretary-General said, adding that the time for action is not tomorrow, it is now. He emphasized that we need an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages and full, unfettered humanitarian access.

There have been also several other statements on this, including from our Emergency Relief Coordinator, UN agencies and our UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. All of those statements are available online.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Now on the humanitarian side.

Our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs remind us again today that civilians are bearing the brunt of this war. As strikes continue to intensify across the Strip, casualties are flooding hospitals’ emergency departments.

We and our partners continue to warn of the catastrophic consequences that the intensification of the ongoing offensive in Gaza city would have for civilians. Overnight and into today, multiple strikes were reported in the Jabalya Al Balad and An Nazla neighbourhoods. Our partners monitoring population movements in the Strip say that as a result, about 900 people reportedly left, heading towards the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood and western Gaza City.

Once again, we remind parties to the conflict of their obligations under international law to protect civilians, including humanitarian workers and those who cannot or choose not to move. As we have said before, those fleeing must be allowed to do so safely. They must also be allowed to return if they wish to do so, as the situation allows. OCHA reiterates the urgency of ensuring people have access to aid and basic services, whether they leave or stay. Supplies must be allowed to enter Gaza through all available crossings and corridors. We and our humanitarian partners must have safe, predictable and sustained access to deliver aid at scale to people in immense need of assistance.

Our colleagues working on health remind us that nearly half of all hospitals and field hospitals are located in Gaza city and account for 40 per cent of the total inpatient bed capacity in all of the Gaza Strip. Expansion of military operations would further cripple the collapsing healthcare system.

Many medical facilities in the south are operating several times over their bedspace capacity. Partners stress that access to healthcare must be immediately restored to avert more preventable deaths.

** Secretary-General/Travels

Today, in Japan, the Secretary-General delivered remarks on the occasion of the UN Special Day at the Expo 2025. He said that the United Nations touches our lives every single day. Every year, he said, the UN provides food and assistance to more than 150 million people, supplies vaccines to 45 per cent of the world's children and supports elections in more than 50 countries.

The Secretary-General highlights the importance of reform. He added that he launched the UN80 initiative to help ensure that the eightieth anniversary of the UN is not only a moment of reflection, but a catalyst for reform and renewal.

Mr. Guterres visited some pavilions at the Expo 2025, including the UN pavilion and he expressed his gratitude to the UN staff there and volunteers, as well as to Japan, the host country.

He will be back in New York tomorrow, Saturday.

** Security Council

And here in New York this morning, Martha Pobee, the Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, briefed the Security Council on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

She noted encouraging progress in recent months, notably the signing of a peace agreement between the DRC and Rwanda, as well as the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the DRC and the M23. She expressed appreciation for all the efforts of the United States and Qatar to bring peace to the DRC.

She also noted the efforts of the East African Community, the South African Development Community and the African Union, adding that the UN is providing support where needed.

Regrettably, Ms. Pobee said, the evolution of the security situation on the ground has not matched the progress achieved on the diplomatic front.

She told Council Members the number of civilian casualties has risen dramatically. Humanitarian workers are risking their lives to provide limited assistance to a population whose needs continue to grow. Conflict-related sexual violence persists, amid general indifference. The forced recruitment of children continues.

At this critical moment for the country and the region, Ms. Pobee said it is vital that the Security Council place its full weight behind current peace efforts and exerts its influence to ensure respect for and compliance with resolution 2773. All parties must live up to their commitments and obligations.

She concluded that while the situation on the ground remains dire, there is every reason to hope that with the genuine engagement of the parties and the concerted support of the international community, peace for the people of eastern DRC is possible.

** Security Council/Libya

And also on the Security Council, yesterday afternoon, as you know, the Security Council held a briefing on the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the Mission, briefed Council Members. Mentioning that 26 Libyan municipalities successfully went to the polls on 16 August in spite of some significant challenges, she called on all candidates to accept the election results as the choices made by their voters.

Ms. Tetteh pointed out that the economic situation in Libya remains dire, and the security situation in the country remains volatile, with increasing militarization of all sides. She urged representatives of both sides to resolve their outstanding issues through dialogue and not to make demands to each other that could amount to provocation.

Both remarks were shared with you. The ones on Libya and the DRC.

** Global Health Challenges/Extreme Heat

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) today published a joint report and guidance, highlighting the growing global health challenges posed by extreme heat on workers. The report notes that as climate change drives more frequent and intense heatwaves, many workers who are regularly exposed to dangerous heat conditions are already feeling the health impacts of rising temperatures.

WHO and WMO warn that increasing heat episodes are also leading to health issues for vulnerable populations in developing countries, such as children, older adults and low-income populations.

The WMO noted that 2024 was the hottest year on record. Daytime temperatures of more than 40°C, and even above 50°C, are becoming increasingly common, a clear indication that immediate action is needed to address the worsening impact of heat stress on workers worldwide. The report is available online.

** Senior Personnel Appointment

I have a senior personnel announcement for you. Today, the Secretary-General is appointing Chaloka Beyani of Zambia as the Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide. He succeeds Alice Wairimu Nderitu of Kenya, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her services.

The Secretary-General also wishes to extend his appreciation to Virginia Gamba, former Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, and Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, who have been serving as Acting Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide. Ms. Patten will continue to serve as Acting Special Adviser until Mr. Beyani assumes his position.

Currently an Associate Professor of International Law in the Law Department of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Mr. Beyani brings practical legal, diplomatic and political experience in international law and human rights, including national constitutions and treaty making.



** International Days

I have one last note. We have a couple of International Days to flag.

Today is the International Day commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence based on Religion or Belief.

In his message for the Day, the Secretary-General says that around the world individuals and communities face violence based on religion or beliefs, stressing that we must confront this threat head-on and stand together to build a world where diversity is celebrated and everyone can live in safety and dignity.

Tomorrow is the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition. It is a day that is intended to inscribe the tragedy of the slave trade in the memory of all peoples.

** Questions and Answers

Associate Spokesperson : Do we have any questions today? […] Please go ahead.

Question : Hi. So it's Eric with Kyoto News, Japanese newswire.

Associate Spokesperson : Thank you.

Question : Does the SG plan any actions in response to these two concurrent famines that the IPC has raised?

Associate Spokesperson : What I have on the SG is what I told you, that he said on his statement, okay? But I think this is just another reminder of what we have been saying here from this podium for months, that we need this conflict to stop. We need people to stop the guns, and we need unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza, all the crossings open. And also, like he said on his statement, the unconditional release of the hostages.

Question : Is he considering, for example, a meeting of the Security Council, calling for one?