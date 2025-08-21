The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Daniela Gross, Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General/Japan

My name is Daniela Gross and I am one of the Associate Spokespersons for the Secretary-General.

I will start with a few notes. Actually, I have lots of notes, my luck for my first briefing.

The Secretary-General continues his visit to Japan. Today, he held a press conference in Yokohama on the sidelines of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development. He reiterated the importance of reaching immediately a ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages held in the Strip, and to avoid the massive death and destruction that a military operation against Gaza City would inevitably cause.

On the TICAD Summit, Mr. Guterres said that discussions at the conference focused on how partnership with Africa can strengthen solutions the whole world needs — in peace, in global governance, finance, climate action, and digital transformation.

Today, the Secretary-General also held meetings with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Iwaya Takesh, and separately with the Mayor of Yokohama.

While in Yokohama, Mr. Guterres met with the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani. They discussed cooperation between Ghana and the UN, as well as the situation in the region.

The Secretary-General also met with the Head of State and Head of Government of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto. They discussed the Haiti Mission and exchanged views on the regional situation in the Great Lakes, East Africa and the Horn of Africa.

The Secretary-General is currently on his way to Osaka where the Expo is being held.

** Secretary-General/Israeli Settlements

You will have seen a statement we issued yesterday evening in which the Secretary-General condemned the decision of the Higher Planning Committee to grant approval for more than 3,400 housing units in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank. He notes that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are a violation of international law and run directly counter to UN resolutions.

The Secretary-General said that the advancement of this project is an existential threat to the two-State solution. It would sever the northern and southern West Bank and have severe consequences for the territorial contiguity of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

He reiterated his call on the Government of Israel to immediately halt all settlement activity and to comply fully with its obligations under international law and to act in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions and in line with the International Court of Justice in its Advisory Opinion of 19 July 2024.

** Deputy Secretary-General

I have a trip announcement for the DSG. The Deputy Secretary-General will depart later today for Abuja, Nigeria, to attend the inaugural Regional Security Conference of African Defence Chiefs entitled the "African Defence Chiefs Summit". The Summit will bring together defence leaders from across the continent to discuss collective approaches to peace and security and stability in Africa. At the Summit, she will highlight that sustainable development and peace and security are mutually reinforcing and must be advanced together to tackle today’s complex security challenges. While in Abuja, the Deputy Secretary-General will also meet with senior Government officials of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and other key stakeholders to advance cooperation on sustainable development, peace and security, and humanitarian priorities.

Following her visit to Nigeria, the Deputy Secretary-General will travel to Santiago, in Chile, to participate in the World Summit on Teachers where she will underscore the central role of teachers in advancing the SDG4 and the global education agenda. The Summit builds on the outcomes of the 2022 Transforming Education Summit and advances the recommendations of the Secretary-General’s High-level Panel on the Teaching Profession, reinforcing the urgent need to invest in, and support, teachers worldwide. While in Chile, she will also meet with senior Government officials, the UN country team, and other stakeholders to discuss national progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Deputy Secretary-General will return to New York on Friday, 29 August.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

And now, turning to the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warns that the relentless bombardment of areas in and around Gaza city is having devastating consequences for civilians.

Our human rights colleagues said yesterday that intensified Israeli attacks in eastern and southern Gaza city, particularly Az Zaytoun area, are causing high numbers of civilian casualties and large-scale destruction. The Office added that since August 8th, more than 50 residential structures have been hit, killing at least 87 Palestinians.

Yesterday, the Palestinian Civil Defence said it was unable to respond to most calls for help in Az Zaytoun, Khan Younis and Jabalya due to security risks and because the Israeli authorities have denied requests to coordinate access.

Farther south, OCHA reports that this morning, an Israeli air strike hit a makeshift site for internally displaced people near its facility in Deir al Balah that is used as an office and guesthouse. The makeshift site, which was sheltering approximately 200 families, reportedly received a warning at short notice from the Israeli military and was evacuated immediately prior to the strike. While no casualties were reported, people’s shelters and their belongings were damaged or destroyed. OCHA's facility was lightly damaged and, as you can imagine, the incident was traumatic for staff who were present at the time. Thankfully, our personnel are safe and accounted for. A reminder that the coordinates of UN premises in Gaza have been shared with the relevant parties. These locations, as with all civilian sites, must be protected.

OCHA reiterates that civilians, including those who cannot, or choose not to, move, as well as humanitarians, must be protected. Humanitarian facilities and other civilian infrastructure must not be targeted or used in an attempt to shield military objectives from attack.

Meanwhile, recurrent displacement continues to be reported. Partners monitoring the movement of people in Gaza estimate that between August 12th and 20th, more than 16,800 new displacements were recorded across the Strip. This brings the total number of recorded movements since the end of the ceasefire in mid-March to more than 796,000.

Gaza City accounted for 95 per cent of the displacement reported, with people fleeing eastern parts of the city, such as Az Zaitoun, and primarily moving south and west.

Meanwhile, hunger and malnutrition among children are deepening. Yesterday, UNICEF said that July was Gaza’s deadliest month for child malnutrition deaths, with 24 children under five reportedly dying. That’s already 85 per cent of the total for this year.

The agency added that all 320,000 children under five are at risk of acute malnutrition, increasing illness and long-term health risks.

Meanwhile, partners are reporting a rise in child labour, with children collecting rubble and engaging in street vending and other informal work. Psychological distress is widespread among children who have been repeatedly displaced.

Our partners reiterate that supplies for child protection and psychosocial support are scarce; none have entered since early March.

We, along with our humanitarian partners remain on the ground, delivering life-saving aid whenever and wherever possible. We urge world leaders to uphold international law, protect civilians and use their influence to ensure that Israeli restrictions on humanitarian access are lifted.

** Ukraine

Now turning to Ukraine. Our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that attacks and hostilities today and yesterday have killed and injured civilians across the country, including children. Homes and civilian infrastructure also sustained widespread damage. Strikes hit the regions of Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson.

Humanitarian partners responded rapidly, providing emergency shelter materials, hot drinks and psychosocial support.

Given the large number of evacuees, the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund has allocated $11.4 million in top-up funding to 12 partners to support evacuations in several front-line regions.

** Security Council

Moving here in New York. This morning, Geir Pedersen, the Special Envoy for Syria, briefed the Security Council virtually.

In Sweida, he said, the ceasefire agreed on 19 July has come under strain, but, so far, has prevented a slide back into open conflict. He welcomed the efforts of the US, Jordan and the Syrian authorities to support the ceasefire, but added that we are still seeing dangerous hostilities and skirmishes on the margins of Sweida, and violence could resume at any moment.

Mr. Pedersen told Council Members that Israel’s airstrikes have subsided following the latest ceasefire, but IDF ground operations in south-west Syria have continued. He reiterated that we must insist on full respect for Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The country remains deeply fragile and the transition remains on a knife-edge, the Special Envoy said.

The path to a sovereign, peaceful and inclusive Syria will demand the courage to compromise, the discipline to follow the rule of law and the wisdom to remember, as Interim President Sharaa himself said this week, that unity is built, not through force and bloodshed, but through understanding and dialogue, Mr. Pedersen concluded.

For his part, Tom Fletcher, the Emergency Relief Coordinator, who was also briefing council members, said that as the situation in Sweida reminds us the humanitarian crisis is not over. Across Syria, 16 million people still need humanitarian support.

Despite funding and security challenges, he said the UN and partners are delivering as much life-saving support as we can with the resources we have.

He asked Council members for the following: political action to hold the peace in Sweida and prevent future escalations of this kind; support for our funding and access requests. And to help us create the conditions, including through investment and sanctions lift, where the humanitarian mission can transition to genuine, and Syrian-led, recovery and rebuilding.

** Libya

I also want to flag that at 3 p.m. this afternoon, the Security Council will reconvene for a briefing on Libya. Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, the Head of the UN Support Mission in the country, will brief Security Council members and, as usual, we will share these remarks with you as soon as we have them.

** Lebanon

In Lebanon, the Head of Mission and Force Commander of UNIFIL, Major General Diodato Abagnara, held meetings this week with President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. During the meetings, the Lebanese leaders reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to Security Council resolution 1701 and the importance of UNIFIL’s continued presence in the south to support the Lebanese Armed Forces in extending State authority.

UNIFIL peacekeepers this week launched a major operation covering an area of 180 square kilometres to find unauthorized weapon caches and infrastructure in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces. The operation led to the discovery of unexploded ordnances, a cave and a tunnel in Sector East. Yesterday, the peacekeepers found another tunnel, which was about 15 metres deep, in Sector East. As per usual practice, the findings were referred to the Lebanese Army.

Earlier this week [on 19 August], UNIFIL’s Maritime Task Force conducted a training with the Lebanese Navy and Air Force on boarding procedures in the Mediterranean Sea, simulating interception operations at sea. In addition, the Lebanese Navy recently started to integrate fully into the operations of UNIFIL’s Maritime Task Force, twice a month, to conduct maritime surveillance. Separately, UNIFIL peacekeepers continue to support the Lebanese Army in clearing rubble from roads in Sector East to enhance its deployment.

UNIFIL also continues to observe Israel Defence Forces’ military activities in southern Lebanon, including yesterday, detecting four mortar rounds originating from south of the Blue Line and impacting two areas within the mission’s area of operations.

** Sudan

I have a humanitarian update on Sudan. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is gravely concerned by yet another attack on a humanitarian convoy — this time near Al Melit, in North Darfur State, which happened on August 20th. The convoy, operated by the World Food Programme (WFP), consisted of 16 trucks carrying life-saving food assistance for vulnerable families. Three trucks were destroyed after catching fire during the drone attack. Fortunately, all convoy personnel are safe and accounted for.

In a statement issued a short while ago, the Acting Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Luca Renda, condemned the attack in the strongest terms and called for an immediate and independent investigation into the incident and for parties found responsible to be held to account.

OCHA stresses once again that international humanitarian law must be respected and the safety and protection of humanitarian personnel and supplies must be ensured. Humanitarian workers must be allowed to carry out their work without fear, obstruction or violence.

This latest attack comes less than three months after another attack on a WFP and UNICEF humanitarian convoy in Al Koma, North Darfur state, in early June. That convoy was awaiting clearance to proceed to the state capital El Fasher. Five members of the convoy were killed and several more people were injured. These attacks come at a time when nearly 25 million people in Sudan are experiencing acute hunger.

Meanwhile, food insecurity continues to deepen across Sudan. According to WFP’s Market Monitor for July, prices for all major food items rose sharply compared to June, driving the national average cost of the WFP Local Food Basket up by more than a quarter. The surge is largely driven by extreme price hikes in the markets in El Fasher and in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan State.

The UN and its partners continue to respond to urgent needs wherever access is possible, but insecurity, logistical constraints and underfunding remain major barriers to scaling up humanitarian assistance.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warns about the devastating impact of recent violent attacks on civilians in the east of the country.

Since mid-July, armed groups have killed more than 150 civilians in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, including women and children, according to local authorities and partners. The attacks have displaced thousands of people.

Civilians continue to be subjected to abductions, sexual and gender-based violence, and other human rights violations.

In South Kivu, ongoing violence and insecurity have deprived more than 250,000 people of humanitarian assistance, along key supply routes in Fizi territory.

This week, an OCHA team successfully negotiated the release of essential medicines that had been blocked since June, due to the ongoing insecurity in the area.

In addition to the security situation, limited funding is also hampering humanitarian operations. The $2.5 billion Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan is only 14 per cent funded, with [$365 million] received to date.

Despite security and funding challenges, we, along with our humanitarian partners, continue to deliver life-saving assistance, reaching between 1.5 and 2 million people each month in eastern DRC. However, stronger international support is urgently needed to sustain this lifeline.

** International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism

And I have an international day for you. Today is the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. In his message to mark the day, the Secretary-General said this year’s theme, “United by Hope”, reflects the strength of victims coming together to turn suffering into solidarity, and anguish into action.

He welcomed the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Associations Network, supported by the UN, which fosters partnership, amplifies victims’ voices and empowers them to shape decisions that affect their lives.

Governments, civil society and the international community must match their courage by upholding victims’ rights, delivering justice and standing with them at every step of their healing journey.

Associate Spokesperson : Edie, please.

Question : Thank you, Daniela, and congratulations on your first briefing.

Associate Spokesperson : Thank you.

Question : Two questions. First, a follow-up on the attack on the Sudan convoy in North Darfur by a drone. Does the United Nations have any information or suspicion on who launched the drone?

Associate Spokesperson : The case is still being investigated. This is all the information we have for now, but we encourage you also to get in touch with our colleagues from WFP on this. They might have more details for you.

Question : Okay. And secondly, we know that today's attack in Ukraine by Russian drones and missiles was one of the largest of the war. Does the Secretary-General have any comment on this massive attack coming at a time that efforts are under way to try to end the war?

Associate Spokesperson : Yes. The Secretary-General condemns the continued Russian attacks across Ukraine, including large scale drone and missile attacks like the one that happened that was reported overnight. He stressed that such attacks undermine the ongoing diplomatic efforts, and any attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law and must cease immediately.

Dezhi, please.

Question : Daniela, on Gaza, we know that the Israeli operation on Gaza City is imminent. You just mentioned about the UN OCHA operation. Do you have a number of how many, OCHA or UN staff is still in Gaza City? And do you have a plan to evacuate yourself or you will stay there?

Associate Spokesperson : We don't have specific numbers that I can give you on that, but we will remain. Of course, this has always to be evaluated day to day, but we are going to remain and do everything we can to help the people who need so much assistance from us.

Question : But just now you mentioned that civilians, they have a choice to stay or leave.

Associate Spokesperson : So that's their choice.

Question : Yes. But if in actual in reality, if there's the very heavy bombardment, is there really a choice to stay there?

Associate Spokesperson : Civilians should never be a target. They should always be protected.

Perhaps yeah. We go here first and after, I go

Question : Hi, Daniela. I have a question on a different topic not mentioned by you.

Associate Spokesperson : Let's see, if I have any information on that. I might have, might not.

Question : As you probably know, the United States are moving three destroyers towards the coast of Venezuela carrying more than 4,000 serving members expected to arrive next weekend, allegedly to address threats by national security — excuse me, threats to national security from narco-terrorist organization in the region. The Venezuelan Government has replied with the mobilization of more than 4 million militia fighters in response. Any comment of the Secretary-General?

Associate Spokesperson : Yes. The Secretary-General is closely following ongoing developments in the Caribbean concerning relations between Venezuela and the United States, and he urges both Governments to de-escalate tensions, exercise restraint and solve their differences through peaceful means.

You're welcome.

Question : Thank you. Congratulations on your briefing.

Associate Spokesperson : Thank you.

Question : If I may, please, Steph told us that the Secretary-General is going to pick up the call and speak to some leaders regarding the Alaska summit and regarding the European meeting with President Trump in White House. Has he spoken to anyone on Ukraine, or has anyone requested to speak with him? Thank you.

Associate Spokesperson : I don't have any information on this at this moment, but when we do, we will for sure share it with you.

You at the back, please.

Question : Hello. So my question is about Ukraine and Russia. So about the security guarantees that some European countries are preparing, so what's the UN position or comment on that?

Associate Spokesperson : I'm not going to comment on the negotiations that are still ongoing. But our message, and that's the message that the Secretary-General reiterated, is that we call for a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire leading to a just comprehensive and sustainable peace that fully upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders in line with the UN Charter, international law, and all the other UN relevant resolutions.

Gabriel. I will come back to you.

Question : Thank you, Daniela, and also congratulations.

Associate Spokesperson : Thank you.

Question : 83 per cent of Palestinians that were killed in Gaza are civilians. That number comes from data from an internal Israeli intelligence database that was published by a joint investigation by 972 magazine and The Guardian today. 83 per cent of Palestinian civilians. Does the Secretary-General have a reaction to that? But more broadly, is it still the UN's position that the real death toll in Gaza is higher than what the official numbers are?

Associate Spokesperson : We have been working of the data we are given. But for a while, we also have been saying that the numbers may be higher. It’s hard. It's almost impossible to check. But we have been working with the numbers we are given. What I think is important to stress is that this needs to stop. We need a ceasefire, and we need unimpeded humanitarian access to help the people and stop that so much need assistance from us. And of course, the unconditional release of the hostages.

Please.

Question : Sorry. I'm new here. That's why I need to get used to…

Associate Spokesperson : I'm new here too.

Question : I know. I guess so.

Question : So in the introduction, you said that in Sweida, in Syria, violence can resume at any moment. Can you elaborate more on that? And what role is the United Nations playing to make sure that Sweida or the Druze community in Syria are not going to be attacked again by extremist groups from within the Syrian Government?

Associate Spokesperson : We have been raising those concerns for a while now. We call on the parties to refrain from any actions that can increase the tensions in the area.

Okay. I can go back to you.

Question : Again, my second question is hundreds of reporters were killed in the past two years in Gaza, so…

Associate Spokesperson : Sorry. I can't hear you properly. Yeah.

Question : Okay. Hundreds of reporters were killed in Gaza the past two years. So can we expect any calls from the UN to allow international reporters into Gaza? Otherwise, the information will be always missing.

Associate Spokesperson : We have been calling for the access of reporters, journalists like you to Gaza for a while now because your job, your work is essential. So we can have the proper information, the information coming from the ground, and you can do the work you can do so well.

Let's see, if I have any questions online. I even forgot the questions online. No. We have no questions in the chat. Do we have anyone else here? Oh, sorry. You, please.

Question : And the data from Israel side and the data from the UN side, there are a lot of different there are a lot of differences with the numbers. And Israel actually has repeatedly accused that UN is spreading misinformation by having different numbers. What is the UN's position on that? And are you worried this would reduce the credibility of the UN's data?

Associate Spokesperson : You mean different numbers in relation to what? Sorry. I couldn't get that.

Question : Like, for example, there are different numbers with aid going into Gaza. It's actually, like, the number released by Israeli Government and the UN is very different. There's a huge gap between the two numbers.

Associate Spokesperson : Okay. I'll have a look here because I think I have something on that. Sorry about that. The data presented on the online dashboard of the UN 2720 mechanism covers only humanitarian relief consignments processed through that mechanism. This reflects our accountability and transference for what we and our partners deliver into Gaza as mandated by the Security Council resolution 2720 of 2023. This is clearly stated on the dashboard itself. In our reporting, we fully acknowledge that other actors bring supplies into Gaza when this is allowed. We more than welcome these contributions, but what enters is far from sufficient, as we have been stressing here day after day, and also as showing by the daily gatherings of hungry people along convoy routes and by the surge in malnutrition cases. The UN cannot independently verify the volume of supplies brought in outside of its mechanisms as Israeli authorities have so far mostly denied our request to deploy monitors at Gaza's crossings, all of which are under their control. As we have consistently said, larger volumes and a wider variety must be allowed in Gaza, including by humanitarian organizations, UN agencies and NGOs and by the private sector. These supplies must enter without impediments through all land crossings and routes, including those leading directly to the North and to Gaza City.

That's what I have. Okay? Thanks. Okay. Keep coming.

Question : Thanks. Sorry [Inaudible]. Thanks so much. Congrats to the first briefing. I also have a follow-up on Venezuela. So does this decision by the United States violates the UN charter to send carriers?

Associate Spokesperson : I don't have any information on that to share with you now. Thanks.

Question : Alright. Thank you.

Question : A follow-up on the number. Yesterday, the US Ambassador to the Israel, Mike Huckabee, when accepting interview said that there are enough aid actually getting into Gaza. The failure is the delivery or distribution. That's what he said. Do you agree?

Associate Spokesperson : My colleagues here, Stephane, Farhan, Stephanie, all of them have been stressing the needs of more aid and what happens is that our operations have several constraints to be able to deliver aid into Gaza. And we have been stressing that what we need to help the people who so much need aid, but not only foods, medicines, water, fuel, and so on, is the unimpeded access to Gaza — humanitarian access — so we can do the job, the work that we know how to do so well and we do around the world.

Do we have any more questions? Okay. We have one more at the end. I think Iftikar, I see your hand as well. Iftikar, you go after, you after.

Question : Thank you, Daniela, for the briefing. Just to follow-up again on the situation in Sweida, the question that was previously asked. The special envoy today said to the Security Council quote, it's a bit of a long quote, so bear with me here. I'm sorry. “I urge comprehensive and institutionalized engagement with all communities and leaders, including those critical of the interim authorities in the spirit of real compromise. I'm aware of your call that you just made for both parties to act in restraint and refrain from further violence. But is there anything the UN is doing to actively engage with these community leaders in order to mitigate the ongoing situation over there?

Associate Spokesperson : Thank you. I will just refer you to what the Special Envoy [for Syria], Mr. [Geir] Pedersen, said today at the Security Council and also Tom Fletcher [Emergency Relief Coordinator]. I encourage you to read their remarks. They were shared with you. Thanks.

Iftikar, I think you have a question too.

Question : Thank you. Daniela, congratulations. My question is whether the UN has gotten involved in relief work in Pakistan where devastating flash floods driven by torrential rain have killed hundreds of people.

Associate Spokesperson : The Secretary-General has, if I'm not mistaken, we issued a statement that we haven't been, the Government hasn’t requested for assistance yet, but we stand ready to assist, if they do so.

Question : Thank you, ma’am.