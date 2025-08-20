The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

All right, good afternoon.

** Secretary-General/Travels

I will start off with the travels of our Secretary-General, who as you know is in Japan.

Very early this morning he addressed the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, which is actually taking place in Yokohama this year. The Secretary-General said that for more than three decades TICAD, as the Conference is known, has embodied the spirit of multilateralism grounded in mutual respect, shared responsibility and a deep belief in Africa’s potential.

This meeting, he added, comes at a time of interconnected crises and deep inequalities. Tackling these crises, he said, “requires a clear focus not only on development for Africa, but development with Africa”.

On the side-lines, he met with the Prime Minister of Japan, Ishiba Shigeru. They exchanged views on a number of issues, including global and regional issues.

Mr. Guterres also met with Dr. Tanaka Akihiko, the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which is the organizer of the Conference.

In all his meetings and exchanges, the Secretary-General emphasized that enhanced cooperation needs to focus on areas where strategic partnerships can drive inclusive growth in Africa, creating decent jobs and accelerating progress towards Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

His schedule for tomorrow in Yokohama includes more bilateral meetings with attendees of the Conference and a press encounter with your colleagues in Yokohama.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that the situation is increasingly dire, with children and adults killed, injured and displaced every single day. Starvation and malnutrition continue to deepen.

And as an example, our colleagues at UNRWA have just shared the latest malnutrition data with us. They are the largest provider of nutrition screening and treatment in Gaza. They have, since March of this year, when the ceasefire collapsed, UNRWA has screened over 95,000 children aged 6 months to 5 years for malnutrition across the Gaza Strip.

The prevalence of acute malnutrition has risen 15.8 per cent in the first half of August.

This means that according to UNRWA’s data, malnutrition has tripled across the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire collapsed. And in Gaza City, acute malnourishment has now reached 28.5 per cent, meaning more than one in four children in Gaza City is now considered malnourished.

According to UNRWA screenings malnutrition in Gaza City is now almost six times the level it was since the ceasefire.

But despite the impediments and the systematic restrictions we and our partners are sparing no effort to bring critical food and supplies into the Gaza Strip to avoid an even further deterioration of the situation.

Today, OCHA released an update on what we delivered in Gaza between August 3rd and 16th. A few highlights for you:

On food: Teams brought in about 12,000 metric tons of wheat flour and other supplies and supported more than 80 community kitchens providing over 400,000 meals every day.

That’s twice as much as in late July but less than half of what we were able to bring in April.

On nutrition: UNICEF brought in enough therapeutic food for 30,000 acutely malnourished children for one month; infant formula sufficient for 1,250 babies; and over 3,500 cartons of high-energy biscuits. Partners also continued screening thousands of children for malnutrition, as I have just highlighted.

On health: More than 30 truckloads of medicines, blood units, trauma and surgical materials were collected; a haemodialysis centre was rehabilitated; 5,400 pregnant women, newborns and women and girls of reproductive age received support; and over 50 patients were evacuated abroad.

On water: Partners delivered 13,000 cubic metres of drinking water every day across more than 1,000 locations. They also repaired networks and provided hygiene kits to about 600 households.

More information online on OCHA’s website, but of course, while we are seeing an increase in the material being able to be brought in by us, people need much more, and our colleagues on the ground are more than ready to do much more, to the extent that our humanitarian work is facilitated.

A note on shelter: Today, partners warned that humanitarian aid must not be used to facilitate or legitimize mass displacement. This follows the recent Israeli announcement that the ban imposed in early March on shelter items would be lifted, allowing the entry of tents and other shelter items to resume.

Our partners estimate that meeting the existing shelter needs of about 1.4 million people requires 3,500 truckloads of tents, tarpaulins and basic household items. And this is without factoring in any future displacement, which would only drive shelter needs even higher.

In the pipeline outside Gaza, we currently have about 86,000 tents, over 1 million tarpaulins and sealing-off kits, and about 5 million non-food items waiting.

But bringing in those supplies remains a challenge. For example, our partners note that the ongoing restrictions on international NGOs, as well as UNRWA, continue to block shelter deliveries.

Finally, our shelter partners also stressed that the Zikim crossing, which leads directly to the north and to Gaza city, must remain open to ensure that aid reaches those areas, including when there is intensified military operations. […]

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is alarmed by reports of attacks on healthcare in the Darfur region, at a time when the country’s cholera outbreak is spreading. Yesterday, our friends at Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported that the organization has suspended all of its activities at Zalingei Hospital in Central Darfur, following a grenade attack inside the facility. MSF says that they cannot resume their operations until clear security guarantees are in place for staff and for patients. Since the beginning of this month, MSF has led a cholera emergency response at the hospital, treating more than 160 patients in just over two weeks, in coordination with the State Ministry of Health. Our humanitarian colleagues underscore that the conflict parties must respect the protection afforded to healthcare under international humanitarian law.

The rules of war are clear that the wounded and sick, medical personnel and hospitals must be protected at all times. Meanwhile, we, along with our humanitarian partners, continue to support the work by Sudan’s Ministry of Health to expand access to cholera vaccines. Authorities report that oral vaccination campaigns, which are set to conclude later this week, have reached more than 2 million people across Khartoum, Aj Jazirah State and Sennar State. In the first half of this year alone, our colleagues at UNICEF delivered 7.6 million doses to help contain the outbreak. We, along with our partners, are also providing vital food assistance whenever and wherever possible, despite insecurity and access constraints.

On 14 August, for the first time since the outbreak of the conflict, WFP reached rural parts of Kutum locality in North Darfur, providing food assistance to about 50,000 displaced human beings. This is critical support for communities that have long been cut off from receiving aid.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

And an update from our peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They are telling us about developments in Ituri and North Kivu provinces. Yesterday, gunfire was reported near the UN Mission’s base in Bayoo and also close to the base of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in Bule, in Ituri Province.

The UN Mission activated security protocols and deployed patrols to secure the area and nearby sites, hosting internally-displaced people. Meanwhile, the UN Mission’s Force Commander led a delegation to Komanda, Ituri Province, to meet community representatives and honour the victims of the massacre perpetrated by the ADF in July.

From 15 to 18 August, the UN Mission deployed a Mobile Operating Base in Soleniama, in Irumu territory, which is also in Ituri, to support demobilization with the help of religious leaders. That was done at the request of local communities.

** Security Council

Just this morning, the Security Council members held a meeting on Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts. The Under-Secretary-General for the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, briefed and said that the threat posed by Da’esh remains volatile and complex, with the group and its affiliates continuing to adapt and demonstrate resilience despite sustained counter-terrorism efforts. He added that while multiple Da’esh leaders have perished in the past few years, the group has managed to retain its operational capacity.

Mr. Voronkov stressed that the persistence of the threat posed by Da’esh, despite significant national and international efforts, underscores the urgency of sustained global cooperation through counter-terrorism approaches that are compliant with international law, grounded in human rights and are gender-responsive.

Also briefing was Natalia Gherman, the Assistant Secretary-General and head of the Counter-Terrorism Committee. She noted that Da’esh’s use of artificial intelligence and social media for recruitment, fundraising and propaganda demands innovative responses. Ms. Gherman warned that as we stand at the crossroads of technological transformation and geopolitical uncertainty, the threat of terrorism is more diffuse and complex.

Both remarks have been shared with you.

** Financial Contribution

Lastly, we got some money today. […] There is one place in the world where you can see the sun rise on the Pacific and the set on the Atlantic. You stay in the same place, and you just turn. Panama. […]

We thank Hazel who is our guest quiz master today.

[Panama’s payment brings the number of fully paid-up Member States to 121.]

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : All right. If you have a question, go ahead. Use your microphone, please.

Question : This is Namo Abdullah, a new journalist at Rudaw Media Network. Sorry. I dropped my phone. Actually on this ISIL report assessment, I just wanted to ask, where Secretary-General stands on the Syrian Democratic forces in Syria going forward, their role in countering ISIS and their integration into the Syrian State. How important is this for the fight? Thank you.

Spokesman : The integration of all security forces in Syria is critical. And as we’ve said repeatedly, we hope that discussions between the Government and various factions will move ahead. It is important for the unity of Syria, and it is also important for their continued fight against extremism and terrorism. Edie […] Okay.

Question : Does the Secretary-General have any comment on Israel’s giving final approval today to new settlements that will cut the West Bank in two?

Spokesman : As you know, our position has remained steady and consistent. We stand against all settlement activity in the occupied territories which we view as illegal under international law and against resolutions. And we condemn the decision taken today on expanding this particular settlement, which as I’ve said, both those who are for it and against it agree that it will drive a stake through the heart of the two-State solution. And we call on the Government of Israel to halt all settlement activity and comply fully with its obligations under international law. Michelle Nichols and then Sherwin.

Question : Thank you, Steph. The Israeli military has also just said that Israel’s entered the first stages of its planned attack on Gaza City. Does the UN have any idea of sort of how many civilians might still be there? How many staff does the UN have there?

Spokesman : You know, there are civilians there. There’s humanitarian staff. I mean, we’ve seen the kind of the political decision moving towards those military operations. We have stood firmly against it. It’s pretty obvious that it will just create another mass displacement of people who’ve been displaced repeatedly, since this phase of the conflict started.

Question : And then I know, OCHA has been putting out some stuff about trying to get more shelter tents and shelter, and you’ve mentioned it. How much has gotten in?

Spokesman : I think I read out what we’re able to do.

Question : Oh, did you? Okay. Sorry, go ahead.

Spokesman : That’s okay.

Question : Just to return to the E1 settlement, your position on that is steady and consistent and your condemnation is noted. But what does your engagement look like? Right? You’re calling on the Israelis to reverse this. Who are you engaging with? Are you engaging directly with them, with other Member States in terms of seeking a reverse layer? What does that look like, Steph?

Spokesman : The settlement project is not something that started today, right? And we have been passing on the same message to the Israeli authorities for quite a long time. Success of our messaging is clear for all to see. The settlement continues, and I think Member States and large number of Member States have held the same position because it’s in line with international law. But it is up to the Government to actually make the decision and reverse the decision.

Question : The consequence, of course, of that is that the Palestinian State is slowly being erased from the map. The Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the Palestinian State is being erased from the table not with slogans, but with actions. So the consequence of your messaging being ignored by the Israelis is that, a future Palestinian State is being impugned by these actions, which means for how much longer are you able to stand there and talk about a future two-State solution?

Spokesman : We will continue to talk about it because we don’t see any other alternative. We’re very cognizant of the facts that are being built brick by brick on the ground, and we will continue to advocate both publicly and privately on our position.

Question : Can I ask you about the International Criminal Court? The United States has just announced designations of additional judges, two judges and two prosecutors in addition to designations that happened in June, targeting four judges as it relates to the Israeli arrest warrants and issues related to Afghanistan. What is the UN’s position on the sanctioning of ICC officials by the United States?

Spokesman : As you know, for the Secretary-General, the ICC is a separate institution, right? It’s separate from the secretarial distinct mandate. He has no authority or control over it. That being said, we firmly believe that the ICC is a key pillar of international criminal justice, and we respect their work. We’re very concerned about the decisions taken to further hit ICC officials with sanctions under the order that came out from the United States. The decision imposes severe impediments on the functioning of the office of the prosecutor and respect for all the situations that are currently before the court. Judicial independence is a basic principle that must be respected, and these types of measures undermine the foundation of international justice. [inaudible] I think that would be the good decision to make. Yes, sir. And then, Georgia.

Question : All right. Thank you, Steph. With regards to the Secretary-General visit to Japan at the moment and his plan bilateral, does his bilaterals include any meetings with leaders from the Sahel or and West Africa?

Spokesman : He will be having bilateral meetings with number of the African leaders that are there, and those will likely take place tomorrow.

Question : Any Sahel countries?

Spokesman : Once they’ve happened, I will let you know which ones he’s met with. Please.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Yesterday, through the Cyprus Humanitarian Maritime Corridor transferred more than 1,000 stones of humanitarian aid to Gaza, especially for children. Does the Secretary-General support this effort, or do you have any comment on that? Thank you.

Spokesman : Yes. I mean, the Cyprus corridor which is a critical part of the humanitarian pipeline resumed yesterday. It’s being led by the Republic of Cyprus, supported by our colleagues at the UN Office for Project Services at UNOPS as part of what was designed by Security Council resolution 2720. The advantage of the Cyprus corridor is that the Israeli customs clearance takes place in Cyprus. It took place in Limassol. So we hope that it will speed up the release of the items that arrive at the Port of Ashdod and get them to Gaza as soon as possible.

Spokesman : Okay. Anyone online? All right. Dezhi.

Question : Thank you. Okay. It’s really disturbing. It’s been reported, the latest Reuters poll, showed that 58 per cent of Americans believe that all Member States of the United Nations should recognize State of Palestine. What is Secretary-General’s take on this latest poll in the US?

Spokesman : I will let journalists such as yourselves comment on the results of the poll.

Question : Should the American Government listen to their people?

Spokesman : I will let you write up your story without comments. [cross-talk]

Question : I have one more question. I saw this poster today at the entrance of the UN. We know, we joked about this casino thing for quite some time. They’re going to have a public hearing

Spokesman : Mhmm.

Question : On next Thursday. As one of the most important resident in the neighbourhood, what exactly is the serious UN position on the potential construction of a casino?

Spokesman : Look. That will be a decision taken, I believe, ultimately, by the Governor of the state of New York. You know, I think it is clear that we do believe that this neighbourhood has a certain character, certain seriousness to it, and we hope that it is preserved. Abdelhamid, did you have a question?

Question : No. Not really.