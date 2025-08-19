The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** World Humanitarian Day

As you know, today is 19th of August, and since 2009 it has been marked as the day, we observed World Humanitarian Day. August 19th was chosen because it is also the day back on 19 August 2003, when 22 of our United Nations colleagues were murdered by the terrorists who attacked the UN headquarters at the Canal Hotel in Baghdad.

Earlier today, on behalf of the Secretary-General, the Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare, accompanied by survivors of the bombing, led a remembrance ceremony here at the UN Headquarters.

In a message for the day, the Secretary-General notes that humanitarian workers are the lifeline for over 300 million people caught in conflict or disaster. Yet, he says, funding for that lifeline is drying up, and those who provide humanitarian aid are increasingly under attack.

The Secretary-General points out that last year, at least 390 aid workers, a record high, were killed across the world, from Gaza to Sudan to Myanmar and beyond. On this World Humanitarian Day, he called on all to honour the fallen with action. Together, he adds, let us say in one voice: An attack against humanitarians is an attack against humanity.

For its part, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is calling for urgent action as attacks on aid workers hit another record. Our humanitarian colleagues point out that the 31 per cent surge in aid worker deaths in 2024 compared to the previous year was driven by the relentless conflicts going on in Gaza, where 181 humanitarian workers were killed, and in Sudan, where 60 lost their lives.

In Gaza, 520 aid workers — mostly UNRWA staff — have been killed since October 2023. It is the deadliest place for humanitarians.

Speaking a short while ago, Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator, said that this is more than just a statistical spike. It is a stain — the normalization of violence against this community. He added that each attack on a colleague is an attack on all of us and we do not accept it. His statement, I think, was shared with you.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in the Gaza Strip, we just mentioned the high number of fatalities among aid workers. Every day and every night, aid workers in Gaza courageously put themselves in harm’s way to keep others alive. At the same time, they also struggle to feed themselves and feed their own families. The world cannot look away while attacks on aid workers and on the very people they try to help have become routine.

We once again call on leaders to find the political will to end this conflict and to end the suffering of people.

Over the past 24 hours, we’ve received more reports of casualties in shooting incidents that occurred along routes designated for our convoys, where crowds often wait to take supplies from the back of trucks. Such shooting incidents have been reported in Israeli-militarized areas in North Gaza, Deir al Balah and Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, our colleagues on the ground also report intense hostilities between Israeli military and Palestinian armed groups. Over the past 24 hours, this has included air strikes and shelling across five neighbourhoods of Gaza city, with reports of tanks and ground troops advancing.

Yesterday, the United Nations and NGOs based in the Occupied Palestinian Territory warned in joint statement of the impact of the intensified offensive in Gaza city announced by Israeli authorities, which, as you can imagine, will result in mass displacement of human beings. They said that this will have a horrific impact on people already exhausted, already malnourished, already bereaved and displaced, and deprived of basics needed for their bare survival. Forcing hundreds of thousands to move south is a recipe for further disaster and could amount to forcible transfer.

We and our NGOs partners stress that our teams will remain in Gaza city to provide life-saving support as part of their commitment to serve people wherever they are. And they reminded parties of their obligation to protect civilians — including humanitarian workers and those who cannot or choose not to move — and safeguard humanitarian facilities and other civilian infrastructure.

Our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs say a continuing challenge, which is affecting shelter and other sectors — are the new registration requirements for international NGOs, which in practice is preventing many of our humanitarian partners from bringing supplies into Gaza. To secure registration, international NGOs are required to share sensitive personal information about Palestinian employees, often contrary to their countries’ domestic legislation, and to submit to conditionalities which could impact their ability to advocate for protection of civilians and humanitarian space.

Starvation in Gaza persists, as incoming supplies remain far from sufficient and do not necessarily reach the most vulnerable. We once again call for a significant scale-up of private sector operations, as well as for full facilitation of community-based deliveries by a wide range of humanitarian organizations — local organizations and international organizations alike — with supplies allowed to enter through all available crossings, including those leading directly into the northern part of Gaza.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. I can tell you that we strongly condemned the attacks carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces, known as the ADF, in several localities of Beni and Lubero territories, in North Kivu province in the eastern part of the DRC. The attacks, which took place between 9 and 16 August, claimed the lives of at least 52 civilians, including eight women and two children. The death toll, according to our peacekeeping colleagues on the ground may very well rise.

The UN Mission notes that the violence was accompanied by abductions, by looting, and by the burning of homes, vehicles, and motorcycles, as well as the destruction of property belonging to populations who are already facing a dire humanitarian situation, as we routinely update you.

We reiterate once again the Secretary-General’s call for foreign armed groups to lay down their arms unconditionally and return to their countries of origin.

The UN Mission urges the Congolese authorities to conduct thorough investigations to identify those responsible for the massacres of civilians and bring them to justice. In response to this new wave of violence, the UN Mission has reinforced its military presence and support to the Congolese authorities.

** Security Council

Back here this morning, the Security Council held an open debate on women and peace and security. Briefing the Council was Pramila Patten, the Secretary-General Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict. She noted that as needs are mounting, humanitarian assistance is being slashed, pointing out that we are told there is no money for life-saving aid, even as military expenditure soars, and the world spends more in 24 hours on arms than it does in one year on addressing gender-based violence in conflict.

Ms. Patten noted that the sixteenth report by the Secretary-General on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence shows that in the course of 2024, more than 4,600 cases of conflict-related sexual violence, including as a tactic of war, torture, terror and political repression, were documented. This marked a staggering 25 per cent increase from 2023, which was itself a 50 per cent increase from the previous year.

Every year, Ms. Patten said, we note the disproportionate impact on women and girls, who consistently account for about 90 per cent of verified cases. The report, she noted, records violations against victims ranging in age from just one to 75 years old, as well as against persons with diverse sexual orientation, gender identities, racial and ethnic minorities, and persons with disabilities.

Ms. Patten added that sexual violence against children increased by a shocking 35 per cent over the past year, with incidents of gang-rape rising dramatically, inflicting and enduring generational harm.

** Mauritania/Peacebuilding Fund’s Peacebuilding and Recovery Facility

And just a last note. The Secretary-General has approved yesterday Mauritania’s request to renew eligibility for the Peacebuilding Fund’s Peacebuilding and Recovery Facility for a second five-year period.

Based on multi-stakeholder consultations with the Government, civil society, the donor community, and the wider UN system, four strategic priority areas have been identified for the continued partnership. They are consolidation of democratic gains and social cohesion, empowerment of youth and women and human capital development and improving access to basic services, as well as the strengthening of local and trans border governance to promote peaceful coexistence in the context of mixed migration.

Spokesman : I am done. Edie?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Does the Secretary-General have any comment on the outcome of yesterday’s summit meetings between President Trump, President Zelenskyy, and a significant number of European leaders and the possibility of an upcoming meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine?

Spokesman : I can tell you that the Secretary-General very much welcomes the recent diplomatic engagements spearheaded by the United States and President Trump, focusing on achieving a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. And obviously, yesterday’s discussions in Washington were the centre of that effort. For him, it’s very important that all involved continue to stay actively engaged in what we want to see as an inclusive dialogue to sustain the important momentum that was created to bring an immediate ceasefire and sustainable peace in Ukraine. I have short term memory on Tuesday. What was the second part of your question?

Question : The meeting.

Spokesman : Oh, the potential meeting?

Question : Mhmm.

Spokesman : Okay. Thank you, Benno. Listen, I think there’s a lot of discussion going on about potential dialogues or formats, location. We know the outcome we want to see. I’ve said it almost here every day. I think it is obviously important that those parties who are directly involved in this conflict be able to speak to each other directly. Benno.

Question : Thank you. What role could the UN play in this process?

Spokesman : Listen. We will be, as we’ve said, supportive and ready to engage in a role that may or may not be given to us based on the principles that the Secretary-General has often reiterated.

Question : Could that role be a Blue Helmet mission?

Spokesman : As you know, any peacekeeping mission anywhere would have to go through the Security Council.

Question : I do understand this, but, like, did you still advertise a possible UN role in that regard to the conflict parties or to the UN? Did you put yourself on the radar?

Spokesman : I think, listen. I think we very much are on the radar and have been so for about 80 years. Javier. Sorry.

Question : Yes. There is a new group created two weeks ago called UN Staff for Gaza, which is performing today the first public appearance at the Knotted Gun. The fact that they have organized out of the framework of the United Nations may seem that they are not happy with the UN stance or and positions on Gaza. What do you think of the group and the activity they are having today?

Spokesman : I think as said, this is not an official, this is a group, from what I know, right? A group of staff members who’ve banded together. My understanding is that their focus is on, especially today, on our colleagues who have been lost in Gaza. Morad, then Dezhi, then Abdelhamid.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. How the UN is going to proceed in term of the accountability for killing hundreds of its staff in Gaza?

Spokesman : Look. There always needs to be accountability. And whether it’s for our colleagues who were killed in Gaza, others who have been killed in Sudan and in Myanmar, accountability takes time, but I can tell you that, we will not give up on using the various mechanisms that the international community has set up, that exist, to find that accountability. Dezhi and then Abdelhamid.

Question : Let me get back to the multilateral meetings on Ukraine. Has the Secretary-General ever talked to any leaders after the meetings from yesterday?

Spokesman : I know yesterday he did not because he was on a plane, literally, for about 13, 14 hours flying from New York to Tokyo. I’m sure he will have a number of conversations in the coming days.

Question : So two things. First, yesterday, this term land swap has been mentioned so many times. We know this position from the United Nations which is to solve this issue peacefully in line with international law, respecting sovereignty and integrity. And what would that land swap, if that happened, fit into the position of the United Nations?

Spokesman : You know, I think you’ve given yourself and your question all the elements to answer your own question. You know our position. You could do a compare and contrast, but I will not insert ourselves from this podium into ongoing discussions which are very delicate.

Question : Okay. The second thing is the safety security guarantee. Benno actually asked part of my question. Would the Secretary-General support a peacekeeping mission no matter it’s from the UN or it’s from other countries like what happened in Haiti?

Spokesman : The Secretary-General, as we’ve always said, stands ready to support any meaningful effort to find an end to the conflict in Ukraine. And I think along the lines that we’ve often said. I think those Member States, who are sitting at the table, sitting at the table yesterday in Washington, as well as the Russian Federation, as well as others who are implicated know full well the various tools that are available from the international community, notably from the UN system to help sustain peace. It will be up to them to choose which tools. And as I said, we stand ready to help. Abdelhamid and then Ibtisam, if you are waving your hand. Okay.

Question : Thank you. I want to start with the report of sexual violation. Since 2019, 10,000 women had disappeared in Jammu and Kashmir. And as it was raised by the Pakistani Ambassador, why the violation of women in Jammu and Kashmir were missing in this report?

Spokesman : I think Ms. Patten’s office drafted a report with all the information that was available to them. That’s all I can say.

Question : My second question about another journalist was killed today, [inaudible]from Al Ghad TV. He was bombed in Gaza City. Are you aware of that?

Spokesman : I personally have not seen that story, which only means that I haven’t seen it. But yet again, it underscores the violence that journalists have been submitted to, and we of course, sent our condolences to his family and all the colleagues at Al Ghad TV in Egypt.

Question : Lastly, 46 Palestinians were killed since this morning. 46. It’s not one or two or three. When one Israeli was killed in Jaffa due to a Yemeni rocket, there was a statement. One Israeli, which I don’t deny the right of the UN official to issue a statement.

Spokesman : Put your microphone bit closer.

Question : But why when 46 human beings are killed in one day? Why they don’t show up in the… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : I think we have been repeatedly underscoring the number of Palestinians that are killed when we get the reports from the Gaza Ministry of Health, and we will continue to do so. Ibtisam.

Question : Thank you, Steph. My question is a follow-up actually on Morad’s question or on your answer to his question. Why or is there a UN mechanism that allows investigation on the killing of UN staff, whether in Palestine, Sudan, or other places?

Spokesman : There is mechanism in terms of the fact that we keep track of these things. We try to get accountability from the Governments. Unfortunately, also often our colleagues are killed by armed groups in which becomes very difficult to get kind of institutional accountability. But I can tell you that our colleagues, our human resources and others keep very much close track. And, you know, let’s face it. The sad fact is that UN colleagues who are killed, who are more often not national staff, we’re not able to get the accountability for their killings. Just as all other civilians who are killed in conflict, most others, the perpetrators are also not held to account. And there’s a lack of accountability across the board in all the conflicts that we see. We struggle to get accountability, but it’s more than an uphill battle. Yes, please. Go ahead, Ahmed Ali, and then Alex.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Hamas reacted positively to a 60 day cease fire deal that could potentially lead to a permanent one. My question is if Israel agrees, just how crucial would those 60 days be for the UN to carry out an effective and comprehensive humanitarian operation in the region?

Spokesman : Any cessation of hostilities that allows us full and unfettered humanitarian access like we had during the previous ceasefire is critical. You know, whether it’s one day, 60 days, 600 days, or permanently, we will take what we can get and build on that. Alex.

Question : Thanks, Steph. I also have a follow-up on yesterday’s meeting on Ukraine in the White House. You just mentioned that you’re sure that the Secretary-General will have a number of conversations with those who are at the White House yesterday. Could you please be more specific?

Spokesman : No. I’ll be specific when they happen.

Question : Sure. Thank you.

Spokesman : All right. Yes, Eric.

Question : So my question is about North Korea. Kim Jong-Un called for the rapid expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal because of the security situation there. Does the UN have any response or reaction?

Spokesman : Well, we continue to be very concerned about the rhetoric that we hear from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. We continue, to call for a dialogue to lead to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Linda, and then we’ll go to the back.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Following up on the question about the SG’s possibly speaking with world leaders about, you know, Ukrainian developments. I was wondering, just as a reminder, has the SG spoken with President Trump?

Spokesman : No, ma’am.

Question : Ever?

Spokesman : I mean, they’ve crossed paths and shaken hands, but there’s been no phone call. Yes, sir.

Question : Okay. Thank you, Steph. A follow-up on yesterday’s summit. You mentioned just that the UN was not involved in the summit. And as we know, the United Nations is the major international institution on world peace and security. Are you worried that the United Nations will be set aside in the future peace deal between Ukraine and Russia?