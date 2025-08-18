The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General Travels

The Secretary-General will be heading out of New York very shortly to head to Japan, as we told you, where he will attend the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) which will take place in Yokohama. And from there he will go on to stop by Osaka to visit the Expo 2025, to visit the UN pavilion and others before heading back to New York.

In Japan, the Secretary-General is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, as well as other officials including Iwaya Takeshi, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. This will be in Yokohama, on the side lines of the Conference.

This is the Secretary-General’s seventh visit to Japan. It will highlight the cooperative relationship between the United Nations and Japan. TICAD is also a very important platform, as we have been telling you, to discuss ways to support Africa’s development.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, our colleagues with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warn that the situation is beyond catastrophic. Amid ongoing hostilities and extreme hunger, more deaths are recorded every day. Hunger-related deaths continue to be reported, including among children.

Partners tell us that, last week, in the north and the south of Gaza, more than 80 community kitchens were able to produce some 380,000 meals each day. Back in April, the daily tally of community kitchens was more than a million meals each day. Communities rely on hot meals once a day from these kitchens — but the amount they’re able to cook remains insufficient to meet the needs of the population in Gaza.

The World Food Programme for its part, said that its teams are doing everything they can to deliver food to people. But the supplies remain far below standards — less than half of WFP daily target.

The agency said that organized distributions, WFP-supported hot meals and bakeries, depend on far more aid that is actually getting into Gaza.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that five people, including two children, died over the past 24 hours due to malnutrition and starvation.

To prevent such deaths, and as we’ve been saying repeatedly humanitarians must be able to deliver food at scale, and consistently, through all available crossings and routes to reach the population of 2.1 million people, half of whom are children.

Yesterday, 8 out of the 12 missions requiring coordination with the Israeli authorities were facilitated without impediments. They included the transfer of nutritional supplies and fuel to the north.

One mission was to replace a water pipeline in Deir al Balah, and that mission was denied. Three others were impeded but eventually fully accomplished, including the collection of food aid from the Zikim crossing and the Kerem Shalom/ Karem Abu Salem crossing.

Movement restrictions also included holding points and long waiting lines inside the Strip, hinder the delivery of aid and supplies to people who are in desperate need.

We have seen the Israeli authorities’ announcement that they will lift the ban on shelter supplies, which have not been allowed to enter the Gaza Strip in five months. This is a welcome development, as the need for shelter and household items has increased. Our partners estimate that at least 1.35 million people need emergency shelter and some 1.4 million need essential household items. This represents an increase of about 4 and 8 per cent, respectively, compared with just June, a few months ago.

However, we are also concerned that the announcement by the Israeli authorities comes in connection with the looming announced expansion of the military activities in the Gaza city. This would displace thousands of people, once again, into an overcrowded area in the south of the Strip, which is almost devoid of the most basic infrastructure and services, including water, food and medical services.

Since early March, when the Israeli shelter ban came into force, more than 780,000 displacements have taken place. Existing shelters have deteriorated or been left behind amid repeated displacement orders.

Yet again, we repeat that it will not participate in any forced displacement of people. We and our partners reiterate our commitment to serve people wherever they are.

All civilians must be protected, whether they choose to stay or whether they choose to move. Those who decide to move must have their essential needs met, and they must be able to voluntarily return when the situation allows.

We also need unimpeded humanitarian access across all of Gaza, including community-based distributions and supplies entering at scale through all possible crossings, as we have been saying. All available supplies must be let into Gaza, including through the northern crossings.

Turning to the situation in the West Bank, our colleagues at OCHA report that attacks, harassment and intimidation by Israeli settlers against Palestinians are continuing. We of course stand against violence by settlers which undermines Palestinians’ safety, livelihoods and dignity. We call once again for the protection of Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

** Lebanon

Heading north, to the situation in southern Lebanon, where our peacekeeping force in Lebanon continues to support the Lebanese Armed Forces in their effort to clear southern Lebanon of unauthorized weapons caches and infrastructure. On Saturday, peacekeepers discovered a deep tunnel in Khiam in Sector East and reported it to the Lebanese Army, as that has been the procedure.

Last Thursday, another tunnel was found near Beit Lif in Sector West. UN Peacekeepers also found unauthorized weapons caches, including mortar guns with explosive rounds as well as a rocket launcher, near Ayta Ash Sha’b in Sector West, which were all referred to the Lebanese Army.

As part of the mission’s efforts to build capacity of the Lebanese Army, UNIFIL peacekeepers trained Lebanese Army soldiers on tactical communications procedures last week.

Meanwhile, UNIFIL continue to observe Israel Defense Forces military activities in its area of operations, including four airstrikes in Sector East on Friday and drone flights over the Blue Line just yesterday.

** Ukraine

And turning to Ukraine. Our colleagues in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that attacks over the weekend killed and injured civilians across Ukraine. Homes and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Authorities also report that the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia sustained most of the casualties and damages. The regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Sumy and Odesa were also impacted. Humanitarian partners, supported by UN agencies, provided immediate assistance.

The operating environment for humanitarian organizations continues to deteriorate. In the first half of this year, at least four aid workers were killed, more than 30 were injured, and over 100 security incidents were reported in Ukraine.

Incidents involving harm to personnel, assets and facilities rose from 61 last year to 103 so far this year, reflecting the heightened risks, particularly near the front line, due to increased short-range drone attacks.

Meanwhile, humanitarians continue to support people fleeing the hostilities in Donetsk and Dnipro regions as authorities expand mandatory evacuation orders for families with children. Assistance includes transport and support at transit sites. Between 15 and 17 August alone, around 3,700 people, including 370 children, were evacuated from front-line areas in the Donetsk region. That is what local authorities are telling us.

Meanwhile, humanitarian partners tell us that the needs remain high at the transit site of Pavlohrad due to the large influx of evacuees, particularly for shelter for older people and those people with disabilities.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is alarmed by reports of yet another deadly attack on the famine-stricken camp of Abu Shouk, that as you know, is on the outskirts of the besieged city of El Fasher. Local sources report that the Rapid Support Forces attacked the displacement site, which is hosting tens of thousands of people. More than 30 civilians were reportedly killed and 100 people were said to be injured. That is what UN humanitarian partners are telling us.

You’ll recall that this is the second deadly assault in just a week to target the Abu Shouk camp. We told you about an attack one week ago that reportedly killed 40 civilians.

Across North Darfur, humanitarian needs continue to rise, including in Tawila, where more than 300,000 people have sought safety since April. About 98 per cent of displaced households there are unable to meet their basic needs. That’s what the rapid assessment by our partner, the Norwegian Refugee Council says.

We, along with our partners, are providing vital aid whenever and wherever possible, despite insecurity and access constraints. Our humanitarian colleagues continue to call for safe and unhindered humanitarian access across Sudan and urge all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law.

** South Sudan

Turning to South Sudan. This morning, Martha Pobee, the Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, briefed Security Council members on the situation in South Sudan. She expressed our concern that the current military posture and ongoing operations will spur yet more violence and make intercommunal conflict even worse. She reiterated our peacekeepers’ commitment to provide support for South Sudan and its people.

Ms. Pobee noted that the humanitarian situation in South Sudan is alarming. Funding cuts, she said, are leaving millions without lifesaving assistance. Just to note that halfway through the year, the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for South Sudan is only 28.5 per cent funded. Between April and July, some 7.7 million people faced high levels of acute food insecurity, including 83,000 people at risk of catastrophic conditions.

** Secretary-General/Flooding in India and Pakistan

You will have seen that over the weekend we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General expressed his deep sorrow at the lives tragically lost due to the recent flash floods in India and Pakistan. Hundreds of people have been reported killed and many more still missing.

The Secretary-General offered his most sincere condolences to the victims’ families and said that he stands in solidarity with those affected by this disaster. And in both countries, the Governments are taking the lead in response to the damage from these floods. But of course, the UN country teams are at the disposal of the Governments to provide necessary assistance should it be requested.

** United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS)

You will also may have seen later on Friday, we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Assistant Secretary-General Aisa Kirabo Kacyira. She passed away on 12 August. She, as you know, served as Head of the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) since February 2023. We send our condolences to her family, her friends and colleagues.

** Resident Coordinator — Albania

And lastly, we have a new Resident Coordinator appointment. Ingrid Macdonald, as of today, assumed her role as the UN Resident Coordinator in Albania, following host country approval.

Our Australian colleague brings more than 25 years of experience in development cooperation, humanitarian action and peacebuilding. She was recently the UN Resident Coordinator in Bosnia and Herzegovina and previously served in roles in OCHA, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Oxfam.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edie, then Ibtisam.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Does the Secretary-General have any comment on the outcome of the summit meeting in Alaska between Russian president Vladimir Putin and US president Donald Trump? And does he have any hopes for the meeting today between President Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

Spokesman : We took, going all the way back to Friday, we took note of the meeting. Obviously we always welcome constructive dialogue among Member States. Focusing on what is happening as we speak, the Secretary-General is obviously following the discussions in Washington very closely. We remain deeply concerned over the continuing deadly Russian attacks that we’ve seen across Ukraine. The Secretary-General reiterates his call for a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace in Ukraine, one that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders in line with the UN Charter, International Law, and relevant UN resolutions. We of course, stand ready to support any meaningful efforts towards that end. Ibtisam Azem.

Question : Thank you. First of all, my question, talking about new appointments. The Middle East coordinator, any, what’s going on with Ms. Kaag?

Spokesman : What’s up with that?

Question : Yes. Especially in these times.

Spokesman : It is obviously ongoing. In the meantime, Ms. Alakbarov, who’s the Humanitarian Coordinator, is the officer in charge and very much leading the office with all the experience he brings from various crisis zones.

Question : That office has been vacant for more than, I think, six months? No, eight?

Spokesman : No, no. Sigrid left in June, if I’m not mistaken.

Question : Okay. She was not like…

Spokesman : But it wasn’t vacant.

Question : Okay.

Spokesman : I mean…

Question : But you had nine months to, so did the Secretary-General?

Spokesman : I mean the search is ongoing. Let’s be honest. It can be a little challenging, finding people with the right profile, people who are willing to go, and people who are accepted by all parties involved.

Question : I have then a question on UNIFIL. So as you know, UNIFIL mandate is set to expire at end of the month.

Spokesman : We do know.

Question : Oh, yeah.

Spokesman : We’ve noticed.

Question : You took notice. There is a discussion of the Security Council regarding the new draft resolution. What does first, what does the Secretary-General want to see?

Spokesman : As you know, the Security Council will, through its collective wisdom, take the decision that it will take. As we’ve been saying every day, almost, and pointing out every day, the critical work that UNIFIL does. I mean, I just read it out today in terms of, not only observing and reporting back, but its active role in the implementation of Security Council 1701 in supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces, in helping the Lebanese Government reassert its authority over all of the territory in the South. We have always felt and known that UNIFIL is a presence of stability along the blue line.

Question : Just a quick follow-up. I mean, as probably you know regarding the discussions in the Security Councils and that the Americans, according to media reports, are not interested in the renewal of the mandate except for a shorter period of time, six months or maybe one year, and ending the mandate. What would that mean for you?

Spokesman : Well, listen. I don’t think, it’s never very constructive for the Secretary to get involved, and comment on media reports, while negotiations are going on intensely. I think I’ve laid out what we think of UNIFIL, what UNIFIL has done. We talk about it, as I said, almost every day. I think the Secretary-General, when he was there earlier this year, I saw first-hand the amazing work that they’re doing in very dangerous conditions and the vital work that they’re doing notably in implementing the Security Council’s own resolution 1701. Gabriel, and then we’ll go to the back.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I know the UN isn’t a party to the Gaza ceasefire talks. However, there are reports that Hamas has accepted a new ceasefire proposal mediated by Qatar in Egypt. Do you have any initial thoughts?

Spokesman : There’s been a lot of ups and downs on these negotiations. I think, bringing hope to people in Gaza, bringing hope to the families of the hostages. So let’s me wait till we see something a bit official before we comment. Madam?

Question : My name is Rui. I’m with 21st Century Business Herald, Guangdong, China.

Spokesman : Mhmm.

Question : So I have a follow up question about the meeting between Putin and Trump in the past week in Alaska. So how does the United Nations view this meeting in the broader context of economic stability, global economic stability, and international cooperation from a more probably positive perspective?

Spokesman : You know, I think constructive dialogue between Member States, especially between two permanent members of the Security Council, between two countries as active on the world stage as the Russian Federation and the United States is always to be welcomed. Okay. Anyone online? Yes, Abdelhamid.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have a few questions. First, on Friday, the security minister of Israel stormed the cell of Palestinian leader, Marwan Barghouti, with [inaudible]. He was sentenced to life. I didn’t see any reaction from the Secretary-General. But when a video was broadcast by Hamas about an Israeli captive, there was an emergency meeting with the Security Council. I mean, compare the atrocities committed, by video, broadcasting a video by a captive… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : Abdelhamid, with all due respect, I would encourage you to reread the transcripts of the briefings you missed because I did react, on behalf of the Secretary-General regarding, I don’t know what you want to call it, the visit of Mr. Ben-Gvir into Mr. Barghouti’s cell, and I talked about it and described it and talked about how disturbing the whole thing was. But it’s in the transcript. And as for the Security Council’s reaction, you should ask them. Your next question.

Question : My second question, the number of people who died out of man-made famine is 263, and including 112 children. I haven’t seen these numbers coming in your briefing.

Spokesman : I have. I talked about it again today. I’ve been giving numbers. As soon as we have those numbers, I give them out. Okay. Yes.

Question : Sorry. Toshi from Kyoto News. I have a question related to TICAD.

Spokesman : To TICAD? Yeah.

Question : TICAD. Like, many Member States individually host those kinds of conferences that talk about African development. But is it an ideal situation for the UN? Because each Member States talk about their own interests. And is it good for African development? And what is the role of the UN in that kind of a conference? That would you help facilitate… [cross-talk]