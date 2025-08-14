The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Guest

Alright, good afternoon. Today, in a short while my guest will be [Susan] Jane Ferguson, who is the UN-Women special Representative in Afghanistan. She will be speaking to you from Kabul. She’s here to discuss the four-year mark since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

** Conflict-Related Sexual Violence Report

The Secretary-General’s sixteenth annual Report on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, that you’ve been asking me about, has now been published today on the webpage of the Office of the Special Representative for Sexual Violence in Conflict. The Report marks a staggering 25 per cent increase from the previous year, with the highest number of cases recorded in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Somalia and South Sudan.

I encourage you to read the full report to get all details, but to quickly summarize what has been included [in the report]: 63 State and non-State parties are listed in the annex of the report, credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence in of armed conflict, which is on the agenda of the Security Council. The report also introduces, for the first time, an appendix whereby parties are put on notice for potential listing in the next report of the Secretary-General.

** Ukraine

Starting off with Ukraine. Today, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that, as front lines shift, intense hostilities are continuing to inflict a heavy toll on civilians on a daily basis, causing widespread destruction and forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

In the Donetsk Region, where fighting has escalated, Ukrainian authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of families with children from over a dozen towns and villages. Between Monday and Wednesday this week, authorities report that more than 6,000 people fled high-risk communities along the front lines, either through organized evacuations or on their own accord.

Relentless attacks are also impeding both the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of aid to Pokrovsk Town, located just a few kilometres from the front lines. Local Ukrainian authorities estimate that more than 1,000 people are still living there. Humanitarian access is also worsening in Kostiantynivka Town, where approximately 7,000 residents need urgent support. Aid organizations are working around the clock to assist those fleeing the violence, providing transportation and other assistance at transit sites for newly displaced people.

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, is visiting the south of the country today. He met with displaced people in a community centre in Mykolaiv and discussed urgent needs with our partners and the local authorities.

On its latest update, our colleagues from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said that the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine reached another three-year high in July. With 286 civilians killed and 1,388 injured, the July UN casualty numbers was the highest since May 2022. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission said that the high July casualty numbers continued a pattern of steadily increasing civilian casualties in 2025. Casualty numbers for the first seven months of 2025 were 48 per cent higher than in the same period in 2024.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the ongoing horrific situation in Gaza, our humanitarian colleagues report that air strikes and shelling have intensified in parts of Gaza City over the past couple of days, as attacks also continue in Deir al Balah and Khan Younis. Strikes are hitting residential buildings and tents housing displaced people, resulting in a high number of casualties.

And as a reminder, if the Israeli ground operation in Gaza city moves ahead, thousands of families already in appalling humanitarian conditions could be pushed over the edge even further. With 86 per cent of the Strip now in Israeli-militarized zones or under displacement orders, aid groups lack the access and supplies to address the dire humanitarian situation at the scale that is required. Any further loss of space, more mass displacement orders, or intensified attacks in populated areas could have devastating consequences.

As a reminder, the Israeli ban on the entry of shelter materials has been in effect for over five months now. In recent days, temperatures have soared, and hundreds of thousands of people are now left without protection from the heat. Nearly everyone in Gaza has been displaced at least once since the war began, and the makeshift shelters they managed to improvise or acquire have often either worn out or have been abandoned when they have been forced to flee.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the World Health Organization (WHO) supported the medical evacuation of 38 patients, mostly children, from Gaza, alongside nearly 100 companions. We reiterate our calls for a ceasefire, the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages still being held in Gaza and the unimpeded humanitarian access for us and all our partners.

** Syria

Turning to Syria, we and our humanitarian partners continue to deliver vital assistance to people impacted by the recent violence in the southern parts of that country. In the Governorates of Sweida, Dar’a and Rural Damascus, UN agencies and their partners are supporting both people who have been displaced and the communities hosting those people. Between 5 August and [13 August], we supported four aid convoys through the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, which yesterday delivered critical assistance to Sweida, including food, hygiene kits, medical supplies and fuel to restore water pipes. One of the convoys counted 21 trucks that delivered 250 metric tons of flour, as well as food baskets, water containers, fuel and seven dialysis machines. The World Food Programme (WFP) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) provided some of these supplies.

But, of course, more support is urgently needed. More than 190,000 people were displaced by the recent violence, which has also disrupted basic services and commercial supplies. Over the past week, 920 families have left Sweida Governorate, while some 370 families returned, according to the Syria Civil Defense organization.

Our humanitarian colleagues also warn that the ongoing insecurity and sporadic violence continue to impede better humanitarian access to Sweida. Just last week, a Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy came under fire in Dar’a Governorate. Despite ongoing insecurity and operational challenges, we continue to engage closely with Syrian authorities and other partners to strengthen the response.

** Lebanon

Moving to Lebanon and southern Lebanon, where our peacekeeping colleagues are operating. Our peacekeepers tell us that they continue to discover unauthorized weapons, unauthorized ammunition and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Yesterday, they found rocket launchers, rocket shells, mortar rounds and bomb fuses in Sector East. On Tuesday, the peacekeepers observed a tunnel in Sector West with rocket launchers and mortar shells inside. These were referred to the Lebanese Armed Forces, as per standard practice.

In addition, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) observed continued Israel Defense Forces military activities in the area of operations, including an air strike in Sector West and artillery shelling from the south of the Blue Line with points of impact in Sector East. That took place yesterday. UNIFIL continues to conduct training activities with the Lebanese Army personnel in support our efforts of their capacity of the [Lebanese Armed Forces].

This week, UNIFIL engineers conducted trainings on surveying, locating and extracting explosive devices; procedures for safely exiting mined areas; and securing sites potentially containing explosive devices. Such training activities are crucial now as the Lebanese Armed Forces engages daily in identifying and securing areas contaminated with unexploded ordnances and explosive remnants of war. At sea, the Mission’s Maritime Task Force yesterday held an exercise with the Lebanese Air Force personnel.

** Sudan

In Sudan, our humanitarian colleagues are continuing to provide us with updates on the dire conditions there. We are extremely alarmed by the continued rapid spread of cholera in different parts of the country, especially in the Darfur region. In the past week alone, our health partners recorded 40 cholera-related deaths in the region. Treatments to more than 2,300 patients have been provided by our partners at facilities run by the Ministry of Health. But in Tawila, the cholera treatment centre has been overwhelmed. As you well know, in Tawila hundreds of thousands of people are hosted after fleeing hostilities in and around El Fasher, in Darfur State.

You may also recall that last month, the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, allocated $5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support the cholera response in Sudan, but more resources are needed for that response without delay. Our humanitarian partners need $50 million to sustain their cholera operations through the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, active fighting, insecurity and bureaucratic impediments continue to block or delay our access to areas impacted by famine and other locations in acute need. El Fasher in North Darfur remains besieged and cut off from humanitarian support. Humanitarian access is also constrained in the Kordofan region, where fighting persists along key supply routes. The closure of these routes has severely disrupted the delivery of vital goods and the worsened economic conditions, triggering displacement and a worsening of the humanitarian situation. As nutrition needs deepen, the humanitarian community is responding wherever it can.

In East Darfur State, to identify acute cases and refer children for treatment, our partners, supported by UNICEF, screened 32,000 children under the age of five for malnutrition last month alone. A similar effort in June reached 15,000 children. We continue to reiterate that all parties engaged in this conflict must adhere to their obligations under international law, under international humanitarian law, including facilitating unimpeded humanitarian access and protecting civilians from harm.

** Myanmar

And a quick update from Myanmar, where the situation there is not any better. The country continues to grapple with repeated shocks, including devastating conflict, flooding and other disasters that have stripped millions of people in Myanmar of their homes, their shelter, their livelihoods and sense of safety. Conflict between the Myanmar Armed Forces and various non-state armed groups continues to force civilians to flee their homes, exposing them to serious harm and protection risks. Since early July, heavy rains have also triggered widespread flooding and landslides, displacing families and damaging homes, roads and other critical infrastructure.

We, along with our humanitarian partners, have reached nearly 1.3 million people impacted by the earthquakes that took place on 28 March this year. However, underfunding continues to constrain the response. Funding cuts have forced reductions across all sectors of the humanitarian response in Myanmar, leaving vulnerable people in desperate and dangerous situations and even more vulnerable. Myanmar remains one of the world’s most underfunded humanitarian operations. We have $136 million in the bank, but we need $1.1 billion for this year's appeal, so we’ve only gotten 12 per cent. We call on donors to step up their funding.

** Shipwreck/Lampedusa

And I’ll end unfortunately a tragic note from the Mediterranean. And I can tell you that we join our colleagues at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in expressing deep sadness by the capsizing of a boat that occurred yesterday off the coast of Lampedusa, Italy, in which at least 35 people are feared dead or missing, including children. According to information gathered by our colleagues from the 60 survivors that were brought to Lampedusa, about 95 people departed from Zawiya, Libya, on two boats. One of the boats began taking on water and all passengers were transferred to the other, which is a fiberglass boat, which later capsized due to overcrowding. Reported nationalities on board were Egyptian, Somali, Sudanese and Pakistani.

Filippo Grandi, our High Commissioner for Refugees, pointed out that over 700 refugees and migrants have now died to date [this year] in the Central Mediterranean. That’s what’s been recorded, no doubt there are many more. I’m done. Dezhi?

** Questions and Answers

Question : Today, the conflict related sexual violence report of the Secretary-General has been released. This year, we saw a new content called “on notice”, which put Israel and Russia. What…?

Spokesman : What? Unnoticed?

Question : Yeah. “On notice”.

Spokesman : Oh. “On notice”.

Question : So, not listed, but “on notice”.

Spokesman : Yes. Yes.

Question : So, what's the… I mean, why there's this new category here — “on notice”?

Spokesman : I think, it was part… the report created this new category because of the consistent denial of access to UN monitors in the context of both the Israeli and Occupied Palestinian Territory conflict and the temporarily, and the occupied parts of Ukraine, that made it challenging to verify and definitively determine the patterns, the trends and the systematicity of sexual violence in these contexts.

Question : Which means there's suspicion, but you cannot verify. That's why it's “on notice”?

Spokesman : Yes. Edie.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Israel has announced new settlement construction in the West Bank, which the Palestinians and human rights groups say, will basically destroy prospects for a two-State solution by cutting the West Bank in two parts. Does the Secretary-General have any comment on this announcement?

Spokesman : Well, as far as I saw, I think that was also the statement made by the Israeli finance minister to eliminate the possibility of a two-State solution. Our position on settlements is clear. The Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the regime that's associated with these settlements go against international law. Settlements, to state the obvious, further entrench the occupation, put the prospect of a two-State solution even further away. And as you said, if this went ahead and which we call in the Israeli Government not to do and we call them to reverse, to stop the advancement of this process, it would sever the northern and southern West Banks. I think, interestingly enough, as the Israeli finance minister and the Palestinians and other NGOs all agree, it would put an end to prospects of a two-State solution. Pam, then Benny.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Since we're looking at Ukraine because of the summit coming up tomorrow, has there been any progress on the Commissioner Volker Türk investigation, the UN human [inaudible], or any other inquiry or negotiations on the children that were taken to Russia during the war, the 20,000? There were 11 returned in August, but there doesn't seem…

Spokesman : I’m not aware, unfortunately, of any progress on that front, but we will check for you. Benny?

Question : So, I have two questions and maybe a third after that. The first one, you mentioned the anniversary of Afghanistan. There was a report just issued by the US watchdog on reconstruction of Afghanistan called SIGAR. Not for you. No cigar for you. That claims that a lot of, if I remember correctly, $3 billion that were dispersed by the UN was diverted to the Taliban, including they say, and I quote, “by colluding with … Taliban was colluding with the senior UN officials to demand kickbacks from UN vendors”. Any thought?

Spokesman : Yes. A few thoughts. We're obviously aware of the publication by the Special Inspector General. I think what the report does, very clearly show, is the extremely complex environment in which United Nations agencies operate to deliver aid in Afghanistan and the interference, and the restrictions imposed on the UN by the de facto authorities who control Afghanistan, the Taliban. Such interference has included attempts to influence recruitment and beneficiary selection process, a request for confidential staffing and budgetary information, pressure to change established aid delivery modalities and restrictions on or threats against female national staff members that impede their essential role in supporting the Afghan people. We've been operating in Afghanistan for quite some time, and I can tell you that our colleagues at the UN country team, which includes the funds, the programmes, the agencies, have implemented robust safeguards and risk management process to ensure that critical international assistance reaches those people that need it most. Where and when necessary, some programs, such as in-kind cash assistance have been halted, and we've engaged with the de facto authorities at the various level. I can tell you that, also if you take you and your colleagues and everyone takes the time to look at the quarterly reports from UNAMA, they are mandated to report on the risks of a diversion, and they've reported this consistently to the Security Council. Now we obviously take very seriously, any allegation of malpractice, of corruption by UN officials or implementing partners, and we try to ensure that they're properly investigated. But, we continue to operate based on our humanitarian principles and reinforced by comprehensive safeguarding policies and various procedures that include independent needs assessment, screening and vetting of partners and vendors, as well as extensive monitoring, including by third parties and community feedback. And we also continue to push with the de facto authorities to let us do our work free from any harassment and interference. But, I think, as you know and others know, delivering humanitarian aid in an area that is in a country, that is controlled by the de facto authorities and it's not the only place in the world is extremely, extremely challenging, to say the least.

Question : And the part about senior UN officials and bribes or…?

Spokesman : I said if anyone has any information, it needs to be brought forward, and I'm sure my colleagues in Afghanistan will be in touch with a Special Inspector on that.

Question : Okay. Second question. There was an op-ed that I'm sure you've seen yesterday in The Wall Street Journal about that ship Yemen that was purchased by the UN in 2023. But, according to that report, is basically serving as a fuel depot for the, you know, the local people, as we call the Houthis.

Spokesman : De facto authorities.

Question : De facto authorities. Right.

Spokesman : Again, a challenging place. I’m aware of the op-ed that was published in The Wall Street Journal. It's not the first, they're not the first to have reported on this. What is important to note is that the UN does not own the tanker, the Yemen tanker. It was transferred from the UN to the, what's called the Safer Exploration & Production Operations Company as part of the project to remove the oil from the Safer. I mean, if you recall, we had been talking for years and years about the risks that the Safer posed as it was decomposing with huge amount of oil on board. Our colleagues at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) managed a very delicate operation, which I think saved the Red Sea and all those who live and depend on the Red Sea from an environmental catastrophe. UNDP has a contract with an international maritime company for advisory services, only to support the safe ongoing storage of the oil after it was removed from the Safer. The transfers that are being reported on by The Wall Street Journal and others are done by this local company SEPOC, independently of the Safer. The oil that is… that was removed from the Safer remains removed and remains onboard the Yemen. I can tell you that as a matter of due diligence in the advisory capacity on each occasion, UNDP is strongly objected to SEPOC, which owns the vessel, both verbally and in writing and requested that these transfers cease immediately. But UNDP has no knowledge of the origins or destination of the vessels involved in these transfers.

Correspondent : And a third question quickly. In a letter you sent, not you, Secretary-General…

Spokesman : Yeah. I know him.

Question : Sent to the Israeli ambassador in advance of the publication of that report. He wrote that the report is based on information verified by the United Nations. You just said that, you know, that the United Nations can't investigate. So, how was it verified?

Spokesman : It’s verified in terms of what was in the narrative of the report. Obviously, the information that was gathered by Ms. Patten's office led them to put them on notice, as well as other parties in different conflicts.

Question : Because there was a very celebrated case in Sde Teiman Detention Centre that is still pending actually in Israeli courts. In other words, what I'm trying to say is Israeli courts are investigating any allegations of sexual…?

Spokesman : Indeed and we’ve noted that…

Question : So, why do we need the UN for that?

Spokesman : Well, it’s a mandate given to the Secretary-General by the Security Council.

Question : No. Why do we need UN access if there is…?

Spokesman : Well, I think the Secretary-General… the Special Representative has a mandate given to her by the Security Council to investigate these things. Lenka, you've been very patient. Then Gabriel, you've also been very patient.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Regarding tomorrow's summit, President Trump said he will be focused on a peace deal more than on an immediate ceasefire. And he said that the rate of success for this meeting should be around 75 per cent. What are the expectations of the Secretary-General? Is he hopeful that it will lead to success? Thank you.

Spokesman : Look, we're not in the betting game. We've seen a lot of commentary in advance of the summit. I think we do welcome the dialogue at the highest level between these two permanent members of the Security Council and a lot of issues on the agenda. Our position regarding the war in Ukraine remains the same, that we want an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards finding a just and sustainable and comprehensive peace, one that upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, its territorial integrity and independence with an internationally recognized border and in line with UN charter, international law and all relevant UN resolutions. We'll obviously be watching what happens, and we're watching what comes out of it. Gabriel?

Question : Thanks, Steph. I have several follow-ups, but I know you have a guest waiting or we have a guest waiting, so I'll try to be as succinct as possible. A follow-up, to Edie's question on the illegal settlements. I took note of your comments, and it was very clear. However, would you acknowledge that this isn't just any illegal settlement? This is the highly controversial E1 that's been on hold since 2005 due to international pressure because, as Edie noted, it would divide East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. There is… this could potentially end any contagious Palestinian State. Does the Secretary acknowledge that?

Spokesman : I said it, and I said exactly that, that this is a very… you're right. This is not any other expansion of a settlement. And as I just told Edie, I think you look at the statements coming out from people on both sides of this issue, they all say the same thing that this may very well drive a stake through the prospect of a two-State solution.

Question : And on the sexual violence report, clearly, nobody wants to be added to the annex of this report. The Secretary-General decided to include Hamas in the annex. Anyone can read the report to get the reasons. Israel, of course, only in the appendix. Did the Secretary-General bow to Israeli pressure?

Spokesman : No. Sinan?

Correspondent : Thank you, Steph. I have also a few questions. I will be happy if you can stay with me. First…

Spokesman : I can't leave. I have no choice.

Question : The UN Syria Commission of Inquiry today published a report regarding deadly violence in Syria's Alawite majority coastal areas in March, and the report says the violence led to 1,400 dead, and it was a systematic and likely amount to war crime. Does Secretary-General sees those things? And in addition, what we saw in Sweida are war crimes?

Spokesman : I mean, I think that will have to be decided by the court. But, regardless, I think the conclusions of the IIIM [International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism] are extremely worrying. They echo what we've been saying, our human rights colleagues have been saying, what Mr. Pedersen had been saying. It is the responsibility of those in power in Syria, those in power in Damascus to ensure that everyone in Syria, all Syrians, feel safe and feel protected and do not risk being killed, harassed or kidnapped just because of their religion or ethnicity. Yes, ma'am. Please.

Question : Just… so, in terms of tomorrow's summit and The US and Russia is meeting without Ukraine being presented, and they… it is said that there are some deals going to be made in terms of the future of Ukraine. What would be the UN's position and attitude?

Spokesman : I don't want… let's not comment on something that has yet to happen. We have said, and I think, and I use here the royal ‘We’, I said, I think, earlier this week, one of your colleagues asked that as a matter of principle, when you're trying to settle any conflict, if you want a just and sustainable peace, it's helpful to have all the parties of the conflict at the table, the same table. That being said, let's wait to see what comes out of the summit tomorrow. Pam, then Dezhi?

Question : A follow-up to Benny's question. The first one, on the special inspector general for Afghanistan report; will that be made public?

Spokesman : The report?

Correspondent : Yeah.

Spokesman : It is public. I mean, it's a US report. They put it up on their website a day and a half ago.

Question : Okay. And on the… I haven't seen it. On the reference to a current UN official, is that something that you're investigating?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, we're obviously… this is… we're reading this report with you, so we will obviously look into all these allegations. Dezhi?

Question : Also a follow-up on Benny's second question about the Yemen tanker. The Yemen tanker has been purchased or acquired by UNDP at the time, right? So it's been sold?

Spokesman : So, what's… I don't understand. What is the question? We do not own the oil that's in the…

Question : You own the tanker, right?

Spokesman : We do not own the oil that's in the tanker.

Question : Because you, well, the Yemen was acquired by the UN for $55 million. I mean the tanker, not the oil.

Spokesman : No. And the tanker was transferred to SEPOC, as well.

Question : So, it’s also been sold? It’s been sold.

Spokesman : Yes, exactly.

Question : For how much and when?