The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Guest

Today, our guest will be Ulrika Richardson, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Haiti. She will be here to join us in person in just a few minutes.

** UN General Assembly High-level Week 2025

Also, a couple of GA related reminders. For those of you who have colleagues who need to be accredited, the accreditation process, if I am not mistaken, ends, closes at the end of this month. So encourage all of your colleagues who may come visit you during the GA to make sure that they file all their passes requests. Also, our friends at in the Department of Global Communications have just set up a webpage for the High-level Week 2025. It is now live at https://www.un.org/en/high-level-week-2025. It is a very useful repository for information on the main events during the High-Level Week, which will take from 22-30 September.

The links and pages will be updated as more information on times, venues, becomes available.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Now, turning to the situation in Gaza. Our colleagues at the World Food Programme warned today that starvation and malnutrition are at the highest levels in Gaza since the conflict began in October 2023.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported to our colleagues on the ground that five people died over the past 24 hours due to malnutrition and starvation, bringing the total number of malnutrition-related deaths to 227 people, including 103 children. And again, those numbers are since October 2023.

Against this backdrop, humanitarian supplies entering Gaza remain far below the minimum required to meet people’s immense needs. We and our humanitarian partners continue to do everything possible to bring assistance into Gaza. However, humanitarian movements still face significant delays and other impediments that prevent us from delivering aid at the scale that is needed.

Just to put you in the picture on what our colleagues go through at the crossing points: yesterday, on Monday, we requested to coordinate with the Israeli authorities 16 missions, including the collection of food, medical supplies and fuel — from the two operational crossings, Kerem Shalom and Zikim. Other missions involved moving goods and personnel within Gaza, from south to north and within the southern part of Gaza.

Out of the 16 missions, four were facilitated and three were denied; another four were impeded but eventually were fully accomplished.

Of the remaining five missions, two were cancelled by the respective organizations; another two missions that involved collection of food and health supplies from Kerem Shalom were impeded and unable to be completed, while another one was impeded but is still ongoing.

Efforts to coordinate humanitarian movements often drag on for hours due to unpredictable clearances by the Israeli authorities, wasting precious time. I think that our colleagues from the World Food Programme described the hours and hours that their colleagues had to spend in cars waiting for those clearances.

In the West Bank, our OCHA colleagues tell us that yesterday, another Palestinian Bedouin community was displaced due to violence by Israeli forces and settlers.

Israeli forces raided the community of Ein Ayoub in Ramallah governorate and ordered the immediate eviction of its approximately 100 Palestinian residents. OCHA reports that a lot of the evacuated residents have no alternative shelter.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, another tragic situation unfolding before our own very eyes, and I call tell you that we are deeply alarmed by reports of a large-scale attack yesterday on the El Fasher area, which as you know, is the besieged capital of North Darfur State. That also affected the adjoining Abu Shouk displacement camp.

The attack has been attributed by local sources to fighters from the Rapid Support Forces. According to them at least 40 civilians have been killed within Abu Shouk, and another 19 injured.

In a statement released a short while ago, our Acting Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Sheldon Yett, said he unequivocally condemns all deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on civilians in the country. All parties to conflict have a clear obligation under international humanitarian law to ensure the protection of civilians. Displacement camps and other places of refuge for civilians must not be targeted. And the fact that we have to repeat this almost every day is tragic into itself. Amid this escalation of violence in and around El Fasher, there are also reports that exit routes from the city have been blocked, trapping civilians under siege and cutting them off from safety and aid. The situation remains tense and highly fluid, with insecurity displacing at least 500 people from Abu Shouk to other locations in North Darfur. That’s what the International Organization for Migration is telling us.

The Acting Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan said that the immediate provision of safe and unhindered passage for people seeking to flee El Fasher and other areas of active hostilities is critical. He also reiterated the Secretary-General’s repeated calls for a humanitarian pause in and around the city to allow for the delivery of food, delivery of water, delivery of medicine and other life-saving supplies that are so desperately needed. Those that are trapped in those areas are facing acute hunger and starvation.

Meanwhile, we also remain concerned about the situation and the violence in the Kordofan region. In South Kordofan State, the International Organization for Migration estimates that more than 3,000 people fled Kadugli town between August 6th and August 10th due to intensified insecurity. Humanitarian access to the town remains extremely limited, with virtually no road access. The primary supply route from Al Obeid in North Kordofan State is inaccessible due to active hostilities. This has worsened the already dire economic conditions and is leading to even more shortages of vital goods.

Our humanitarian colleagues raise their voices yet again in reminding all those engaged in the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law.

They must not direct attacks against civilians or civilian objects and must take constant care to spare them in all circumstances. They must also facilitate unimpeded humanitarian access to everyone in need of assistance.

** Yemen

Back here, the Security Council held an open session on Yemen this morning. Speaking via videoconference from Amman, in Jordan, our Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg reaffirmed that his Office remains focused on supporting de-escalation on the frontlines, establishing a path for talks between the parties and the continued work with the region and the international community to support Yemen.

He called again for the unconditional and immediate release of 23 of our colleagues that as you remember, are arbitrarily detained by the Houthis, alongside others from national and international NGOs and well as diplomatic missions.

For his part, Ramesh Rajasingham, OCHA’s Director of the Coordination Division, told the Council that more than 17 million people, that’s nearly half of the population of Yemen, are estimated to be acutely hungry — 17 million people. Over 2 million children under the age of five suffer from malnutrition.

He added that the Yemen Humanitarian Fund will be releasing $20 million to address the negative impacts of continuing food insecurity in Yemen. This funding will be focused on reaching those who are most suffering.

** Myanmar

Our World Food Programme colleagues are urgently calling for more humanitarian support in Rakhine State, where a deadly combination of conflict, blockades, and funding cuts is driving a dramatic rise in hunger and malnutrition. WFP notes that in central Rakhine, the number of families not able to afford to meet basic food needs has reached 57 per cent, up from 33 per cent in December of last year.

Despite dwindling resources, WFP is working to resume limited lifesaving support in the worst-hit areas. WFP requires $30 million to assist 270,000 people in Rakhine State for the next six months.

** Colombia

As you have seen, yesterday afternoon we issued a statement on which the Secretary-General said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Senator [Miguel] Uribe [Turbay] in Colombia and sends his condolences to his family. That statement was shared with you.

** Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change

Also today is International Youth Day. On this Day, the Secretary-General has a message for the young people everywhere, which is that their voice and ideas matter.

And on this International Youth Day, he also has appointed the third cohort of his Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change. For this third cohort, the Secretary-General is expanding the Group from seven to fourteen members. This is in response to the concerning global trend of shrinking civic space and funding limitations that are putting young activists at risk and hindering meaningful youth engagement in climate meetings and efforts.

The Group, which includes representatives, ages 17-28, from all regions across the world, with a variety of identities, experiences, perspectives, and expertise.

The Group will provide the Secretary-General with practical and outcome-focused advice, diverse youth perspectives and concrete recommendations to support our work and to accelerate global action to tackle the climate crisis.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edie.

Question : Thank you. Steph, Israel's UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, has accused the Secretary-General of making baseless accusations about possible sexual violence by Israeli forces in prisons, detention facility, and a military base. Does the Secretary-General have any response?

Spokesman : I think the Secretary-General's response is in the letter the Secretary-General sent to Ambassador Danon, which was very helpfully posted on X for all of you to read. This is in run up to the publication of the Secretary-General's annual report on sexual violence in conflict, which is being shared with the Security Council and which will be published… which we’ll make public I think, later this week. This is based on the work of the office of Pramila Patten [the Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict].

Dezhi.

Question : Yes. The Israeli media reported that the Gaza Health Ministry's number about the starvation is misleading. How much does the UN trust this figure?

Spokesman : First of all, a lot of the data on hunger comes from us, right, and from the World Food Programme, from its monitoring. We have found that in the past, and as you know, the UN has been in Gaza for quite some time and including, since the takeover of Gaza by Hamas, we have found the figures issued by the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health, to be, on the whole, reliable.

Question : Okay. Second, it's a totally different topic. US President Trump is going to meet with the Russian President Putin this Friday in Alaska; any expectations from the Secretary-General, especially concerning the Ukrainian crisis? Thank you.

Spokesman : We welcome the constructive dialogue between Member States with regards to Ukraine. We, of course, reiterate our urgent call for an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace, one that upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and in line with the UN Charter, in line with international law and all relevant UN resolutions. We, of course, stand ready to support any efforts towards that end.

Abdelhamid, please.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Can you confirm there was a meeting between UN senior officials and officials of GHF and a leaked UN memo show senior officials discussing lowering rhetoric against GHF and working with this company, the GHF. Can you confirm that?

Spokesman : Yes. I can confirm that at the invitation of the Permanent Mission of the United States to the UN, some UN entities and other partners attended a dialogue regarding the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza that took place on Wednesday last week. The Chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation was there at the invitation of the United States. As for the email that has been reported on, we're not going to comment on leaked emails, but I think our position, and as we've said repeatedly, that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic, tragic, whatever word, and it's hard, sometimes to find the words that match the situation. It's teetering on the brink of famine. We welcome anyone raising their voices to urgently reach civilians in need in Gaza. And as we've said repeatedly, I said it, Tom Fletcher has said it and many others, that we already have a plan ready to go built on our humanitarian principles, which are neutrality, impartiality, independence, and humanity. That means that we go wherever the needs are the greatest, and we answer to civilians in needs, not to the warring parties. There is, as I've said before, there is enough work for everyone, but we will work with people who match our principles.

Question : Can you disclose who attended the…? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : No. I do not have that list.

Question : You don't?

Spokesman : No. Sinan.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have a question on Syria. USA special envoy for Syria, Mr. Tom Barrack today posted on X. He says that Syria will fully cooperate with the UN to investigate these crimes, including the horrific violence at the Sweida National Hospital. So I wonder if you have any information about this cooperation.

Spokesman : Let me check and get back to you on that bit.

Okay. Madame?

Question : Merci, on the Youth Climate Advisory Group, can you confirm that they will or that they have already met with the Secretary-General?

Spokesman : This cohort is yet to meet with them because they've just been appointed. But I can tell you from having been with the Secretary-General a number of COPs, he meets with them at minimum at every climate meeting. And those are very important meetings for him because the Secretary-General is a big listener. He listens to their voices. He gets ideas from them. He gets energy from them, and they're really a critical part of, I would say, his climate team.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Yuya.

Question : Thank you, Steph. My question is about ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. Cambodia sent a letter to SG about the violation of agreement by Thailand. Can you confirm it? And then could you give me a comment?

Spokesman : I have not seen, such a letter, but I will check the mailbox and get back to you. Okay.

Yes, please. Go in the back.

Question : Good afternoon. About three weeks ago, the World Food Programme said it will suspend all of humanitarian operations in north-east Nigeria, without getting a funding of about $130 million by the 31st of July. So I want to ask, if it has suspended operation or if it was able to get the funding by July 31st.

Spokesman : We can check with our World Food Programme colleagues, and we'll let you know.

Pam, please.

Question : Thanks, Steph. I wanted to follow-up on Dezhi's question earlier on Ukraine. What would you say the UN's role would be in Ukraine? Does the UN have a role to play? Obviously, it has in the General Assembly. It has in the Black Sea Grain Initiative. If there is any kind of peace talks. And, does Ukraine need to be at the table in terms of your view of these talks that are coming up on Friday?

Spokesman : Obviously that's been something that's been in the news. I don't think, it doesn't… it's not clear whether anything has been decided one way or another. I would just say that this is not our summit, these are not our talks. But I would say as a matter of principle, it seems to me that in order to have a just and sustainable peace between two parties, it is helpful that all of the parties involved in the conflict be at the same table. On your first question, it's important to state that the UN remains extremely active in Ukraine. I mean, we talk a couple of times a week about our humanitarian work, our development work, our presence in Ukraine. What our role will be, you know, following an eventual deal. I think those are hypotheticals that I would not get into. But as I said, you know, we stand ready to support all meaningful efforts towards a just, sustainable peace based on all the parameters that I just read earlier and have read repeatedly.

Question : I want to go back to my question yesterday. You said this crime against the journalists should be investigated. I asked you, you don't investigate a crime if the criminal is obvious. Wouldn't be appropriate to say that this is an extrajudicial killing, and it's a war crime. Why are you calling for investigation?

Spokesman : You've asked the question yesterday. I answered it to the best of my abilities yesterday.

Question : But did it happen?