** Secretary-General/Gaza

Let me start with a statement on Gaza. The Secretary-General is gravely alarmed by the decision of the Israeli Government to “take control of Gaza City”. This decision marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages.

Palestinians in Gaza continue to endure a humanitarian catastrophe of horrific proportions. The Secretary-General warns that this further escalation will result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza.

The Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access across Gaza, and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The Secretary-General once again strongly urges the Government of Israel to abide by its obligations under international law. He recalls that the International Court of Justice, in its Advisory Opinion of 19 July 2024, declared that the State of Israel is under an obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities, and to evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory — which encompasses Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem — as rapidly as possible.

There will be no sustainable solution to this conflict without an end to this unlawful occupation and the achievement of a viable two-State solution. Gaza is and must remain an integral part of a Palestinian State.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Let me now to move to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. Our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that civilians are facing mounting challenges amid ongoing hostilities, displacement and further destruction.

As strikes continue across Gaza, people report that even the most basic daily tasks — such as finding water or food — have become extremely difficult.

The devastating convergence of a hunger crisis, a collapsing healthcare system, widespread destruction of critical infrastructure and nearly two years of war is having a catastrophic toll on people, particularly on the most vulnerable.

Aid entering into Gaza remains far below the minimum required to meet people’s immense needs, as we have been saying here almost in a daily basis now. The UN and our humanitarian partners continue to do everything possible to bring assistance inside Gaza.

However, missions continue to face significant delays and other impediments that prevent us from delivering aid at scale. Yesterday, another mission to pick up supplies took 18 hours to complete.

Since the entry of some commercial trucks into Gaza in the past few days, our partners reported a minor reduction in commodities prices as of yesterday. Most food items remain scarce in the market and sold at exorbitant prices.

Airdrops landing in different parts of Gaza continue to reportedly kill and injure people, including at least one child that was reportedly killed yesterday in Khan Younis.

As we have said before, we welcome all efforts to provide aid to the people in Gaza who desperately need it, but we reiterate that the most efficient way to bring in supplies is by road.

It is imperative that aid is allowed to enter through all crossings and through all available corridors so that we can deliver it at scale in a safe and dignified manner through our community-based mechanisms, reaching the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, a severe heatwave is sweeping the region as people continue to struggle with access to water. In the southern part of the Gaza Strip, our partners working on water, sanitation and hygiene reported that yesterday, the South Gaza Desalination Plant’s electricity line was damaged for the third time in the past seven days. As a result, the plant is currently operating at less than 14 per cent of its capacity.

OCHA continues to stress the urgency of a permanent ceasefire, to provide adequate assistance and aid to the desperate population in Gaza and to call for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages.

** Ukraine

Now turning to Ukraine, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that dozens of civilians were killed, and more than 200 others were injured in hostilities this week across the country. Hundreds of residential buildings were also damaged or destroyed in the attacks, according to authorities. The regions of Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were the most impacted.

Also, according to authorities, more than 6,000 people fled from front-line areas in Donetsk region this week — a five-fold increase in evacuations over the past two weeks.

Despite intense hostilities, humanitarian organizations continue to assist residents evacuating from high-risk areas, including the Korabel district in Kherson City where an attack on 2 August severely damaged a bridge.

Evacuation support includes municipal and volunteer transport, mobile hospitals, and collective centres providing shelter, food, hygiene items, and medical assistance.

Civilians also continue to be evacuated in the Kharkiv region. During his visit there yesterday, the Humanitarian Coordinator Matthias Schmale commended the remarkable courage of those assisting people who evacuated from hard-hit areas such as Kupiansk, helping them relocate to safer areas.

** Mozambique

Now, an update from Mozambique: following the recent sharp surge in displacement in Cabo Delgado province amid escalating violence that we mentioned to you earlier this week, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund allocated $4 million yesterday to support the response there. These new funds will allow for a rapid scale-up of life-saving assistance for the most vulnerable displaced people, including food, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene services.

And as a reminder, between 20 July and 3 August, more than 57,000 people have been displaced in Cabo Delgado.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Moving north, turning to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is telling us there has been an uptick in armed clashes in three eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri. In the North Kivu province, since 13 July, around 44,000 people have fled fighting between armed groups in the Masisi area. At least eight civilians were reported killed during the hostilities.

In the Ituri province, in just one month, between 6 July and 6 August, at least 70 civilians were killed in attacks and clashes involving the armed group ADF, as well as other armed groups. More than 30,000 people had to flee their homes, according to local authorities.

Many humanitarian partners have suspended operations amid ongoing insecurity, affecting more than 250,000 people.

Our OCHA colleagues are coordinating with our partners to maintain a minimal humanitarian presence in accessible zones. Meanwhile, in the province of South Kivu, violence in Uvira, Walungu, and Kalehe territories continues to trigger new displacements, according to our partners. On 1 August, at least 35 women and girls were abducted and raped by armed groups in three villages in Uvira territory. And this was reported by local authorities, as well as medical sources. The recent surge in violence comes as our partners report widespread food insecurity, limited access to healthcare, inadequate shelter, and a lack of basic services affecting both displaced and host communities. We call on all parties to respect international humanitarian law. Civilians are not a target, as we say several times from here, and all measures must be taken to protect them during conflict. Humanitarians need unimpeded and safe access to the thousands of people in need.

** Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, known as the LLDCs, is coming to an end in Awaza in Turkmenistan. In her closing statement, Rabab Fatima, the Secretary General of LLDC3 Conference, said that now we have a bold and practical blueprint, which is the Awaza Programme of Action and the Political Declaration. This sets out a clear vision and path forward and the task now is clear, which is to translate this vision into action on the ground.

As you well know, the Secretary-General was there for the Opening Ceremony. He thanked the Government and people of Turkmenistan for the outstanding arrangements made for the Conference.

** Senior Personnel Appointment

We have a senior personnel announcement. Today, the Secretary-General is appointing someone you know very well, Ulrika Richardson of Sweden as his new Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), as well as the Resident Coordinator in Libya.

She succeeds Aeneas Chuma of Zimbabwe, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his dedicated service during the interim period.

Ulrika has over 30 years of experience in development and humanitarian assistance, as well as post-conflict recovery, with a focus on complex political, socioeconomic, and human rights contexts.

Ms. Richardson has been the Deputy Special Representative for the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), as well as the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Haiti since 2022.

And we expect her to join us for one last time from Haiti, here next week, I believe it is scheduled for Tuesday. She will brief you, obviously, on Haiti.

** Nagasaki Peace Memorial

Tomorrow, we will mark the eightieth anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki. On this day, we remember the tens of thousands of victims who perished in an instant.

Under-Secretary-General Izumi Nakamitsu will deliver a message to the Nagasaki Peace Memorial tomorrow on behalf of the Secretary-General’s behalf. And you will have this message on your imbox later tonight.

** Indigenous Peoples

Tomorrow, we will mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. In his message for the Day, the Secretary-General says that Indigenous Peoples are guardians of ancient knowledge, defenders of cultural heritage, stewards of biodiversity, and essential to our shared future.

** Questions and Answers

Associate Spokesperson : And I think, Gabriel, you want the first question. If you have a question, why not?

Question : Can you remind us? Thank you, Stephanie. Can you remind us on the UN’s current posture in Gaza City in terms of personnel at all? I know we’ve discussed this in the past, but can you refresh us on that given the latest developments?

Associate Spokesperson : So, we do have some personnel there. I would have to get back to you to get you the exact numbers of who is there and how many. Let me get back to you on that. I should have had that for you, but I don’t have that precise information. But we’ll get back to you on that shortly.

Question : No problem. And I know this is all very new about Netanyahu’s decision and Israel’s decision to possibly take over Gaza City. But as of right now from the Secretary-General’s standpoint, is the UN planning to leave Gaza City with any presence at all?

Associate Spokesperson : I don’t believe so. What I can tell you is that as of now, the Secretary-General remains briefed on what is happening. Our colleagues on the ground, we have the Resident Coordinator, Mr. [Ramiz] Alakbarov, has been in touch today with Israeli authorities to try to understand what are the plans, exactly. When this would happen. So, for now, we have very little information to go on. I have, of course, the statement that I read. So, there are no UN positions to announce as of yet as to whether there would be a change in the posture there. But again, what I can tell you is that we reiterate the call for an immediate cease fire. I will not repeat what was in the statement that I read, but, of course, you know, we continue to call for unimpeded humanitarian access. I think that we all see everyday images from Gaza that are extremely dire. We all see how grave the needs are. We cannot — people of Gaza, the hostages — I think nobody there can endure more hardships, more misery. So, we continue to call for unimpeded humanitarian access. When the Secretary-General said we need a notion of humanitarian access, this is really needed today more than ever. I have Edie, and then I will go around.

Question : Thank you, Stephanie. There are reports that UN officials have met with officials from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Can you confirm this? And if so, what was the UN’s aim in this meeting?

Associate Spokesperson : I can confirm. So, this happened at the invitation of the United States mission. So, some UN entities, other partners, attended a dialogue on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. This took place on Wednesday. I can tell you that the chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation was in attendance at the US request. For us, as I just said again, you know, with the entire population of Gaza, essentially teetering on the brink of famine, we welcome anyone raising their voice to urgently reach the civilians across Gaza with humanitarian assistance. But, as we’ve said repeatedly, we already have a plan built on global humanitarian principles. That means we go where the needs are the greatest. We answer to civilians in need and not the warring parties, and there’s no change to our principled approach as we’ve stated it from here so often.

Question : Couple of follow ups. Did that meeting take place here in New York at the US mission, and when did it take place? And is the UN still dissatisfied that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation does not meet the humanitarian principles that it requires? Thank you.

Associate Spokesperson : Yeah, Edie. As I said, so this was held at the invitation of the US mission, and I believe it took place there. It was on Wednesday. And as I said, there’s no change to our principled approach to delivering aid in Gaza. On that side, nothing has changed.

Question : But that doesn’t answer whether the UN believes that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is still not upholding those principles.

Associate Spokesperson : I think you can see what is happening in Gaza on a daily basis. Ibtisam, and then I will go to Serife.

Question : Thank you. Just a quick follow-up. I’m sorry if you said it, and I missed it somehow. Who was from the UN at that meeting?

Associate Spokesperson : You know, it was a private meeting. I will not go into these details.

Question : And that was not the first meeting that from the UN. I think and the, like, there were meetings in the past, correct, or…?

Associate Spokesperson : From here, that’s what I have.

Correspondent : Okay.

Associate Spokesperson : Yeah.

Question : A follow-up on what your reaction regarding the Israeli military operation. What does the Secretary-General want countries to do in order to stop that invasion and stop the war? And as you probably know, there’s most probably tomorrow, UN Security Council meeting. Do you know who’s going to brief the council? Thank you.

Associate Spokesperson : I don’t know yet who will brief the council on behalf of the Secretariat. I assume we should have that information as soon as a meeting is confirmed, and we’ll let you know on that. But in terms of our position, you know, the Secretary-General continues to call on all those who have influence over the parties to use that influence to reach a permanent ceasefire, to continue to call for humanitarian unimpeded humanitarian access, and, of course, you know, to continue to appeal and to make progress towards what we hope will be a two-state solution. So that appeal remains completely unchanged. Yes. Serife. Yeah.

Question : I just reported on the Secretary-General’s calls regarding Israel’s decision to occupy the Gaza City, but I also checked the charter a little bit before coming down here to see if there’s anything else he can do. Maybe we could remind him. As you know, he is empowered to bring to the attention of this to the Security Council any matter that threatens the international peace and security, and he’s also required to uphold the values of the UN even at the risk of challenging member states. So, is he planning on taking more concrete action to stop the genocide in Gaza, especially at this critical moment? For example, does he plan to reinvoke Article 99? Or I don’t know. So, I’m asking, does he have the mandate to call to the UN Security Council members to invoke, for example, the responsibility to protect principle for the people in Gaza?

Associate Spokesperson : I believe the Security Council is fully seized of the matter already, but the Secretary-General will continue. And he’s been very strong from the very beginning of this conflict to use his voice, to use his advocacy to really call for the ceasefire. And to condemn, of course, what is happening, and he plans to continue doing that as much as he can and as much as is needed.

Question : But [Inaudible] Yeah. Can he invoke Article 99 again? I know he’s done it once, but is it possible to do that again just to basically, I don’t know, maybe symbolically draw more attention to how critical the situation is there right now?

Associate Spokesperson : For now, I mean, the Security Council is really fully engaged on this matter, and you know, he and everyone in the secretariat continue to remain fully engaged. Murad, and then I’ll go to you. And then…

Question : Thank you, Stephanie. Israel is using the word control of Gaza instead of occupy. Does this make any difference in term of its obligations as an occupying authorities?

Associate Spokesperson : Well, as far as international law is concerned Gaza is occupied. So, to us, what we, you know, today, really, what we fear is the impact of an expanded military operation there. But in terms of occupation, to us, the entirety of Gaza is occupied already, the entirety of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Yeah.

Question : On the meeting with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, was there any outcome? If there is any outcome. Was there any outcome?

Associate Spokesperson : It’s what I’ve described to you, and this was a private meeting, so I will not go into further details. But I can tell you that, you know, what I said today, when I say there’s no change in our principled approach to the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza, that remains fully the case today. Yes.

Correspondent : Follow-up on that question.

Associate Spokesperson : Can you tell me? I don’t think…

Question : I’m sorry, I’m with Fox News. I’m David Hammelburg. I asked this question yesterday. I’ll ask it again on the follow-up of the meeting. The question I asked is, since the situation is so dire, and I understand that, that Israel has basically shunned US agencies. The US is advocating for the Humanitarian Foundation, which does not meet the UN standards. The question I have is, if we take everything aside and look at it from sort of a top view, why not have a situation where UN agencies and the foundation can find a way to work together, since the foundation has an infrastructure in place? I know the UN does. Why the constants? Well, we have our standpoints, you have your standpoint, and the twain shall not be. Why not try a different approach?

Associate Spokesperson : So, that question has been raised here in this room and elsewhere, so many times now. Let me try to take another crack at it. So, for us, these humanitarian principles are not just words. They’re about people. They’re about making sure that humanitarian assistance, when it’s delivered, that it reaches people who are the most vulnerable where they are, that they are safe, getting that humanitarian assistance, that they receive and that women, children, that the portions of the population who need it the most have access to humanitarian assistance. So, there’s all these principles that are very important to the distribution of humanitarian assistance. The UN has a plan. The plan, you’ve seen it in action. The plan works. Several hundred distribution points all across Gaza where people could go, receive assistance in safety and security, and people who needed it the most received it. So, these principles stand today. And the UN, as we’ve said very often, the UN has many, many partners in Gaza, but also elsewhere around the world. Because, if you look at operations that are taking place in several countries, I think you, what you could hear about Sudan, the Sudan briefing as just another example. There’s humanitarian operations managed, supported by the UN take place in many in many places around the world. And the partners that the UN works with are partners that abide by these humanitarian principles. Yes.

Question : Can you hear me?

Associate Spokesperson : Yep. I can hear you.

Question : Thank you so much, Stephanie. I have a question on the potential meeting between President Putin and President Trump. There have been some reports that this meeting could take place in different countries like Hungary, Switzerland, Italy, and so on and so on. What about the United Nations, especially in Headquarters? Is the Secretary-General ready to offer the headquarters here in New York as a place for meeting between the two leaders?

Associate Spokesperson : I don’t think this has been discussed or requested. I think, you know, the UN as a convening venue, as a convener for dialogue is always, is always, the door is always open, and we always encourage dialogue for now. I don’t think this is this is an option that’s being considered by those who are planning to meet. But, of course, we encourage dialogue. And I think as Farhan said yesterday, we do hope that there is dialogue and that there is eventually, you know, progress towards an end of the hostilities of the war in Ukraine in accordance with and you’ve heard that so many times in accordance with the charter of the UN.

Question : So, it hasn’t offered?

Associate Spokesperson : Yes.

Correspondent : Alright. Thank you.

Associate Spokesperson : Yes. Gabriel.

Question : I know it was a private meeting, and so you’re limited, I guess, in what you can say. Nevertheless, I’m going to ask you, was the Secretary-General invited to the meeting?

Associate Spokesperson : The Secretary-General this week, as you know, was in Turkmenistan and is elsewhere on annual leave. And so I don’t think that his presence was ever discussed. But I will not say any…

Question : No problem. And but can you say he was made aware of this meeting before it took place, correct, or…?

Associate Spokesperson : Mhmm.

Question : Yes. And just last question on this is, it was reported that there were some pretty unusual ground rules put in place for the meeting. No cell phones. It was under certain rules where nothing could be attributed that was discussed in the meeting. Is that true? And is that why we only are hearing about it after the fact and that it was a private meeting, which I understand. Is that true? And number two, given the high-profile nature of a meeting between the UN and the GHF, why would the UN agree to that?

Associate Spokesperson : So, on ground rules, I think you should ask the conveners of the meeting. I don’t think I should be answering these things. and I think, you know, what I’ve said about the meeting is really what I can say for today. So, if there are no more questions, I don’t see questions online. Let me just double check. We have yes, we have a question online. Vusale?

Question : Can you hear me Stephanie?