The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Informal Meeting on Cyprus

Just a programming note, first, as you all know, following the informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format that was held in Geneva on 17-18 March this year, the Secretary-General is convening another meeting that will get under way later today and tomorrow with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders, as well as representatives of the guarantor Powers of Greece, Türkiye and the United Kingdom. The informal meeting will start with a welcome dinner this evening, here at Headquarters.

The meeting will provide an opportunity to continue the dialogue and exchange views on the progress made since the meeting in March.

Tomorrow morning, the Secretary-General will hold bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations. This will be followed by a plenary meeting and a working lunch. The concluding session will take place tomorrow afternoon.

I also want to flag that this evening, at 6:50 p.m., there will be a photo opportunity ahead of the welcome dinner. If any of your photographers or camera people want to cover it, please go to MALU offices at least 30 minutes in advance. There will also be another couple of photo opportunities tomorrow, which will all be in the media alert that will go out.

** Syria

Turning to the events that we are seeing unfolding in Syria, particularly in Suweida. I can tell you that the Secretary-General is alarmed by the continued escalation of violence in Suweida, which has reportedly claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including civilians, and injured and displaced many more.

The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns all violence against civilians, including reports of arbitrary killings and acts that fan the flames of sectarian tensions and robs the people of Syria of their opportunity for peace and for reconciliation after 14 years of a brutal conflict.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to all Syrians and reiterates his call for an immediate de-escalation of violence and urgent measures to restore calm and facilitate humanitarian access.

The Secretary-General does take note of the statement issued earlier today by the Office of the Presidency of Syria condemning the violations and committing to investigating and holding to account those responsible for them. We reiterate the Secretary-General’s appeal for transparency in this process.

The Secretary-General further condemns Israel’s escalatory air strikes on Suweida, Daraa and in the centre of the Syrian capital, Damascus, as well as reports of the Israel Defence Forces’ redeployment of forces in the Golan. He calls for an immediate cessation of all violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and for respect of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

The Secretary-General reiterates that it is imperative to support a credible, orderly and inclusive political transition in Syria in line with the key principles of Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).

** Syria — Humanitarian

I also wanted to tell you that our Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, is working the phones in the midst of this crisis, and his deputy, Najat Rochdi, is in Damascus and is actively in communications with various parties.

On the humanitarian front, our colleagues are warning that the deadly hostilities continue to put civilians at risk, with ongoing reports of significant displacement and damage to critical infrastructure, including water, electricity and telecommunications networks.

Our Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Adam Abdelmoula, said that we and our humanitarian partners plan to send a delegation to assess the needs and provide essential assistance in Suweida, as soon as the conditions allow, and in full cooperation with the relevant authorities.

Our humanitarian colleagues also warn that access to the impacted areas remains severely constrained due to insecurity and due to road closures. Civilians are reportedly unable to reach facilities designated as collective shelters.

In parallel to this, our partners warn that medical services are overstretched, including in neighbouring Daraa Governorate, where hospitals are almost at capacity. The World Health Organization has dispatched emergency medical supplies to Daraa to support trauma care that exists there. Deliveries to Suweida remain pending obviously due to security access.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that small quantities of fuel entered Gaza yesterday via the Kerem Shalom crossing, severe supply shortages continue to threaten to halt our operations to support vital facilities such as hospitals, medical points and other type of equipment, including telecommunications, water, desalination plants and sewage treatment plants.

Yesterday, in northern Gaza, our partners rehabilitated a well, to try to address the critical water shortages. Although this will hopefully support patients and medical staff with hundreds of cubic metres every day, it is far from sufficient to meet people’s needs.

We and our partners also reiterate that hundreds of thousands of litres of fuel are critically needed every single day to help alleviate the crisis and address the dire situation that we tell you about every day.

Meanwhile, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also warn that amid the ongoing hostilities and deepening hunger, people are still risking their lives to access the trickle of food and other essential items allowed in for their survival. Just this morning, we’ve seen horrific reports of dozens of people killed or injured at one of the Israeli-militarized food distribution hubs.

In the past week, severe injuries continued to be reported among people seeking aid. The World Health Organization reported one instance where a 21-year-old man was paralysed for life after being shot while trying to collect a bag of flour from one of these militarized food distribution hubs. That’s only one of the many heart-breaking stories, as you can imagine, there are so many others.

Meanwhile, months of escalating hostilities have increased risks for the most vulnerable, including people with disabilities and older people, who struggle to access what they need to survive and become even more isolated.

More than 80 per cent of people with disabilities in Gaza have lost wheelchairs, they have lost hearing aids, they have lost walkers and many other devices that they need to live their lives. That’s what a survey done by one of our partners is telling us. With their mobility restricted, the denial of access to humanitarian aid, discrimination, stigmatization and exposure to explosive ordnance are only some of the many challenges vulnerable people face.

Meanwhile, the UN Population Fund warns that domestic violence, sexual exploitation and abuse are on the rise. Several safe spaces, which offer shelter, psychological support and coping mechanisms for women and girls, have shut down or are functioning at reduced capacity.

UNFPA tells us that the conditions in Gaza are harrowing for women and girls. Pregnant women are delivering their babies in the dark, with no electricity or no skilled care to address potential complications.

This week, in Al Mawasi and Gaza city, our partners treated more than 1,200 pregnant and breastfeeding women and children with severe and moderate malnutrition in their clinics.

Our colleagues on the ground tell us that after four months of sweeping Israeli restrictions on the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, nearly all displacement sites report people sleeping in the open, with no means of protection. No shelter supplies have been allowed to enter in this period.

We once again underscore that this catastrophic situation must end. A ceasefire is long overdue. We need massive amounts of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza now, and we need to see all of the hostages released now.

** Security Council

At 3 p.m. this afternoon, the Security Council will convene for an open briefing on the situation in the region [Middle East].

Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator, will brief the council, as will Catherine Russell, the Executive Director of UNICEF.

They will update on the humanitarian situation.

** MH17 tragedy

A number of you had asked about the upcoming anniversary of the MH17 downing and I can tell you that tomorrow, we will mark the eleventh anniversary of the downing of the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over Eastern Ukraine and the 298 lives tragically lost on that day.

The Secretary-General stands in full solidarity with the families of the victims, and he honours their memory. Pursuant to Security Council resolution 2166, the Secretary-General urges all States to extend their full cooperation to ensure that those responsible are held to account, following the important work of the Joint Investigative Team.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, another tragic situation we cannot forget. I want to update you on the horrific situation for children. I can tell you that the threat of the spread of cholera and other diseases is looming large in parts of Sudan, as childhood immunization rates are plummeting to their lowest levels in decades.

According to data published by our colleagues at the World Health Organization and UNICEF, more than half of all infants in Sudan, that’s at least 880,000 babies and toddlers, missed last year their first doses of vaccines to protect children against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.

Our colleagues are sounding the alarm, saying this is the lowest immunization rate in the country in over 40 years. Vaccine coverage has dropped from 94 per cent in 2022 to just 48 per cent [last] year. From 94 per cent to 48 per cent.

This sharp decline, driven by the ongoing conflict, obviously, is fuelling outbreaks of deadly but preventable diseases such as measles and polio.

Despite the enormous access challenges, UNICEF delivered 16 million doses of vaccines for children under the age of 1 in the first half of this year, including more than 3.5 million doses that went to Darfur. But far more is needed to avert a deepening public health catastrophe.

Meanwhile, our humanitarian colleagues warn that the cholera outbreak in North Darfur State is intensifying. In the locality of Tawila, which hosts about 330,000 human beings displaced from Zamzam camp that were displaced since April, more than 300 cases have been reported in just over two weeks, according to our partners on the ground. With limited treatment facilities, the rising number of severe cases is overwhelming health workers.

In the locality of Um Keddada in North Darfur State, a separate suspected cholera outbreak linked to contaminated water has already reportedly claimed five lives. To make things worse, there are no treatment centres left in the area, and health facilities are not functioning. The ongoing movement of people raises the risk of further spread, including towards West Kordofan State.

And worsening the situation even further, severe funding shortfalls are depriving the most vulnerable in Sudan of the much-needed support. In Northern State, the closure of two mobile clinics at the border between Egypt and Sudan on July 14th left displaced people without access to basic healthcare. The clinics had served some 2,700 people since mid-May, but the funds needed to keep them open have now run dry.

We continue to call for urgent funding to help scaling up the required assistance and responding to the growing humanitarian needs across Sudan.

As a reminder, Sudan is in the midst of the rainy season, which obviously increases fears of the spread of diseases, but also the lean season, when already devastating levels of hunger could rise further.

** Haiti

Turning to the situation in Haiti, where we once again warn that hunger continues to deepen across the country. The food crisis is compounded by ongoing violence, which is disrupting local food production in areas such as the commune of Kenscoff and the Artibonite department. These regions are often referred to as Haiti’s breadbaskets.

As we mentioned, as of May, more than 5.7 million people in Haiti are estimated to be food insecure, with many unable to meet their basic food needs. That’s what our humanitarian colleagues are telling us.

We and our partners are responding wherever and whenever we can. Between January and May, more than 1.1 million people have received emergency food distributions, while nearly 247,000 others received support to restore their agricultural livelihoods or strengthening their resilience. In addition, 242,000 people sheltering at displacement sites received hot meals.

But overall, we have been able to reach just 38 per cent of the people we aim to support on food security this year — that’s 1.33 million out of 3.4 million in total. This is due to ongoing violence, to insecurity, severe underfunding of the response and the obvious access challenges.

As of today, Haiti remains, unfortunately and sadly, the least-funded of the many humanitarian appeals that we coordinate. Funding shortfalls for food security in Haiti are even more extreme — with just over 2 per cent of the $425 million we need received to date.

OCHA continues to work closely with partners to scale up food assistance. However, we just need more money to do our work to reach those people who need it.

** Myanmar

Lastly, and another humanitarian tragedy. I can tell you that in Myanmar, we continue to be deeply concerned over the plight of civilians caught up in an intensifying conflict.

Over the weekend, a displacement camp was reportedly hit by an air strike in Northern Shan State, resulting in casualties.

Last Friday, an air strike reportedly struck a monastery in Sagaing Township, killing 22 people and injuring at least 50 others. The monastery had been providing shelter to displaced people who had fled nearby villages.

These incidents are part of a broader pattern of attacks affecting people across Myanmar. There are frequent reports of people being killed, injured or displaced by violence — as well as increasing attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The insecurity obviously impacts our ability to deliver humanitarian assistance to people in need.

Humanitarian needs are on the rise, with one in three people in Myanmar now facing acute hunger, and the current monsoon season having caused flooding.

We urgently, and once again, call on all parties to respect human rights and international humanitarian law.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : No money, no quiz, so I’ll go straight to questions. Edie, Pam, and then this… [inaudible]

Question : Thank you, Steph. A quick follow-up, two quick follow-ups. One on Myanmar. Does the Secretary-General condemn these air strikes on monastery and civilians in Myanmar?

Spokesman : Clearly and unequivocally.

Question : And secondly, with the meeting tomorrow of the Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders, you’ve mentioned a number of video and photo ops. Will there be any opportunity for the media to talk to both leaders, and will there be some kind of an outcome document?

Spokesman : Well, if there is, there would need to be an outcome to have a document, so let’s not put anything before the horse or whatever the expression is. Let’s wait to see what happens tomorrow. Yes. There will be a number of media opportunities. Those will be outlined in the media alert tomorrow. I mean, media opportunities for people like such as yourselves, Edie Lederer, to ask questions. But that’ll be in the media alert, and obviously, it’ll be rather fluid tomorrow. Pam?

Question : Thanks. You mentioned that the Secretary-General condemns the attacks in Syria against Druze and looks, you know, is happy about the cessation of tension or ceasefire that’s been announced. [inaudible]

Correspondent : I didn’t mention the ceasefire.

Question : You didn’t mention the ceasefire. Has the Secretariat, anyone, attempted to reach out to the new Government about, I mean, I know you’re condemning it, but about [inaudible] Druze, Christian [inaudible].

Spokesman : I mean, this has been a recurring message that both Mr. [Geir] Pedersen [Special Envoy for Syria] has delivered when he was in Damascus, and its constant message that his deputy, Najat Rochdi, also continues to deliver.

Correspondent : That’s all I need. Thank you.

Spokesman : Beisan.

Question : You did read a statement condemning the strikes that happened today. But just going back probably to some of the statements coming out of the Israeli Government basically calling for the elimination of the interim President of Syria given the air strikes. Is there like something else you can add?

Spokesman : I think I was asked a question about the statement from an Israeli minister yesterday, and I think we were very clear in our condemnation of that statement. I mean, what this situation doesn’t need [is] more inflammatory statements, more calling for the elimination, the killings of individuals or of groups of individuals. We’ve seen these ceasefires being announced and then being ignored. It is important that the fighting stops. It is important that all Syrians, regardless of their nationality, their confession, or any other criteria, feel safe and feel protected by their Government. That’s why we’ve taken note of the announcement from the presidency about investigation. Well, obviously, we want to see the results of that investigation, and we want to see accountability. Dezhi, then Ibtisam.

Question : Also on Syria, because we know, I mean, everybody saw the air strike on this defence ministry in Damascus. Just wondering, is anybody from Secretariat reach out to Israel to talk about the escalation?

Spokesman : As I said, Mr. Pedersen is in touch with various parties.

Question : So, he also in touch with Israeli…

Spokesman : He’s in touch with various parties.

Question : Okay. The Israeli Government said they are doing this because they are protecting Druze. Do you think this is a, how to say that, a good reason to launch the strike?

Spokesman : We are against any violation of Syria’s territorial integrity, and I think we said that clearly. The primary responsibility of the protection of Syrians living in Syria, which includes the Druze, other minorities, whether they be Christians, Alawites or Kurds, is that of the Government of Syria.

Question : Couple of months ago, when there’s regime change, I remember clearly that for several times, you said that this is a very fragile moment for Syria and Syrian people, and everybody should help Syria to rebuild their country. What about now?

Spokesman : I think what I said then applies now. Ibtisam and then Sinan.

Question : So, I have also follow-up on Syria. And are you condemned… first, on the investigation that the Syrian Government announced. From your point of view, do you believe there should be also independent investigation or…? [cross talk]

Spokesman : Sorry, I didn’t mean to cut you off.

Question : No. And or whether you believe it’s in the process that the Syrian Government is doing and your… [cross talk]

Spokesman : In line with what I said to Dezhi, the primary responsibility of protection of citizens of a country belongs to the Government. They’ve condemned the violations. They said they were committed to investigating and holding to account those people. I think it is important for us that there be transparency in this process. Transparency means buy-in. That means people will believe it. So, let’s see what they do, and we will be keeping a close eye on that development.

Question : On Syria, too, you condemned the Israeli attacks and Suweida and Daraa and Damascus. I guess my question here, how do you think these attacks that they are not new? I mean, they… and expansion in the Golan and other places affecting your work in Syria, whether on political level or even humanitarian work and other issues?

Spokesman : Not helping, is the obvious answer. Right? It’s making our political work more complicated. It’s making our humanitarian work complicated. I mean, this whole situation, anywhere where there is violence, there is air strikes, makes the UN’s work, both humanitarian or political, that much more challenging and complicated.

Question : My last question, I don’t know if you saw an Israeli, a Jewish-Israeli professor, and he’s a scholar of Holocaust and genocide studies, Omer Bartov. He published an op-ed in The New York Times talking about why he believes Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. I know that the Secretary-General, in more than one occasion, said that he’s not going to give a legal opinion when it comes to the issue of genocide because he’s waiting for the ICJ. But the question is, you constantly talk about past genocides last week and the importance of warning and importance of talking about this. So, why isn’t he still giving his own opinion and not… why is he not giving his own opinion and not waiting until in two years or three years from now, the ICJ will give a statement?

Spokesman : There is a legal for us, it is a legal term. And the Secretary-General and past Secretaries-General have had that same opinion about labelling an event of genocide. It has not stopped him or people who work for him of speaking out loudly against what is going on in Gaza, the violations of international law that we’re seeing, the killings that we’re seeing, and he will continue to do so. And we’re well aware of the article.

Sinan?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Also, I have a few questions on Syria. I don’t know if you see there are some footages show that government forces are humiliating people from Druze community by shaving off their moustache. Can I have a comment about that, please?

Spokesman : We’ve seen these videos, like others, on social media and the news. They’re extremely concerning, and that’s why we are very much eager to follow-up with the Government on their call for an investigation and also on their commitment to hold people to account. The videos are shocking and highly, highly disturbing.

Question : One more question, if you don’t mind. We know, like, this Government I mean, HTS Government has been in charge for the last several months. And since then, we saw a few massacres. Like, a few months ago, we saw a massacre against Alawites, and we saw more than 50 women are missing from Alawite community. They’ve been taken to Idlib, which is the HTS stronghold place, and now we see another massacre against Druze. So, the question is, does Secretary-General believe this Government, which is, I mean their background is basically Al Qaeda, can be in charge of such a country like Syria with diversity?

Spokesman : The facts are the facts. The Government is in charge. Right? And it has been widely recognized by the international community. They now have… they’re in charge. And in any country, once you’re in charge, you have responsibilities. And I think they need to be held to account in how they fulfil those responsibilities to all the citizens of Syria.

Question : One more follow-up, please. I know, Secretary-General, you mentioned that asked for transparency and investigation, but did United Nations or Secretary-General received any transparency or investigation from the previous incidents?

Spokesman : I will check what information our political envoy had received on that.

Kristen? So nice to see Al Jazeera share a microphone.

Question : Thank you. Does the Secretary-General have any comment on plans that have been or a proposal that’s been expressed by some Israeli government officials when it comes to moving Palestinians to a zone around Rafah for humanitarian, that would limit their freedom and subject people there in order to get the… [cross talk]

Spokesman : I think I’ve been asked that before. We continue to stand against any plan that leads to the forced displacement of people or that gives false choices to people of either moving them into a pen, and I wouldn’t use the H word for that, or staying behind and being labelled as terrorists. It’s not a choice. Again, I mean, we’ll keep saying it. But there is a system to help people, and we had that system. It was working to ceasefire. All we’re asking is to be allowed to work again.

Alex then Linda.

Question : Thanks, Steph. I have a question on the JCPOA. Have the US or the UK, Germany or France officially notified…? [cross talk]

Spokesman : No. We have…

Question : So, it’s not…

Spokesman : I checked as of yesterday. We had not received any official letter.

Thank you. Ms. Fasulo.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Apropos of Gaza, I was just wondering, I mean, we know that the Secretary-General favours, I mean, so many people favour a ceasefire there. But does he have a view in terms of what role perhaps Hamas should play in post ceasefire world?

Spokesman : Let’s get a ceasefire. Let’s get the hostages out. Let’s get the humanitarian aid in. For our part, and we’ve been very clear on this, we recognize the Palestinian Authority as the legitimate representatives of the Palestinian people. We’ve always called and encouraged talks that would bring more unity to the Palestinian leadership. And then the people of Gaza and the people, Palestinians, who will need to decide the sort of government they want. Like everyone else, they have a right to choose.

Okay. Any questions online? Then I will release myself from your hold. Thank you.