The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Briefing

All right, good afternoon.

At 12:45 p.m. there we will be a briefing here by Ambassador Bob Rae, in his capacity as the President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and he will brief you on the High-Level Political Forum.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza. Our humanitarian colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs report that the Israeli military continues to issue displacement orders, telling Palestinians to relocate to Al Mawasi, an area as you know that is already extremely overcrowded and lacks the basics for survival. This is happening obviously amongst ongoing hostilities.

Today’s displacement order covers approximately 9 square kilometres, encompassing 11 neighbourhoods across Gaza and North Gaza governorates, where at least 120,000 people are estimated to be residing.

We cannot underscore enough that civilians must be protected, including those fleeing and forced to leave through displacement orders, as well as those who decide to stay.

Food insecurity is, as you can imagine, is also worsening.

On the fuel crisis, OCHA reports that Israeli authorities continue to allow the entry of limited supplies of fuel. So far, it’s been a rate of about 75,000 litres per working day, with nothing allowed in on Friday or Saturday and a lag of a day or two before fuel can be collected from the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing. We and our partners reiterate that hundreds of thousands of litres of fuel are critically needed every day to keep life-saving services going.

Inside Gaza, planned missions by our partners to deliver aid and services continue to face significant access challenges. Many are either denied outright or obstructed due to unpredictable and lengthy coordination procedures.

The restrictive operational environment is making it increasingly difficult to deliver core humanitarian services, including food, healthcare, shelter, water, sanitation, protection and education, all of this is further worsening an already catastrophic situation.

We reiterate our call on the Israeli authorities to allow us to facilitate unimpeded and safe flow of humanitarian and commercial supplies into Gaza, and to do so swiftly and at the scale necessary to help people.

The picture in the West Bank is also bleak.

A lot had been mentioned by our colleagues in Geneva this morning, but I can tell you that in the past weeks Israeli settlers and security forces have intensified their killings, attacks and harassment of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

We call on Israel to immediately stop these killings, harassment and home demolitions across the Occupied Palestinian Territory. As the occupying power, Israel must take all feasible measures to ensure public order and safety in the West Bank. There must be thorough, independent and transparent investigations into all killings and all other alleged violations of international law.

** Lebanon and Israel

Moving north to the situation in Lebanon, and I can tell you that our UNIFIL peacekeepers stationed in southern Lebanon continue to observe a military presence and activities by Israel Defense Forces, including air violations by drones.

Also, you have been asking me in the past days about the Israeli air strikes on targets in Lebanon, I can tell you that we are aware of reports of Israeli air strikes reportedly against Hizbullah positions in the Bekaa Valley to the east of Beirut, resulting in several casualties.

And also, I wanted to say that yesterday, UNIFIL peacekeepers found two unauthorized weapons caches in their area of operations, including one containing detonation wire coils and another containing mortars and anti-personnel mines. As per usual practice, these were referred to the Lebanese Armed Forces for disposal.

We, once again, urge the parties to uphold the cessation of hostilities and refrain from any activities that may endanger civilians.

Our UNIFIL colleagues are committed to impartially monitor and report on violations of resolution 1701 and to support the parties in fulfilling their responsibilities under that resolution.

** Syria — Political

On the Syrian front, I can tell you that the Secretary-General is deeply concerned over the continued violence that we have seen in the Druze-majority area in Suweida governorate in southern Syria, which has resulted in dozens of casualties, including among civilians.

He is disturbed by reports of arbitrary killings of civilians, sectarian incitement, and looting of private property. He condemns all violence against civilians, especially acts that risk inflaming sectarian tensions.

The Secretary-General urges the interim authorities and local leaders to immediately de-escalate, and to protect civilians, to restore calm, and of course to prevent further incitement.

He further urges the interim authorities to transparently and openly investigate and hold to account those responsible for what we have seen.

The Secretary-General is also concerned by Israel’s air strikes on Syrian territory and calls on Israel to refrain from violations of Syria’s independence, its sovereignty and its territorial integrity.

The Secretary-General underscores that it is imperative to support a credible, orderly and inclusive political transition in Syria in line with the key principles of Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).

The Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, Najat Rochdi, is in Syria currently and calling for de-escalation and dialogue between the interim authorities and local stakeholders. Our Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Adam Abdelmoula, is also sending the same messages.

** Syria

And also just on the humanitarian front, our humanitarian partners in Suweida report that medical services are overstretched, and that markets and basic services such as electricity, water and education have been disrupted.

UN aid operations are still suspended in the impacted areas, as movements along the main roads have been disrupted — but we are mobilizing to be able to respond once the situation allows it.

Meanwhile, OCHA reports that we and our partners continue to provide assistance to communities affected by recent wildfires in Lattakia province, that has been done in coordination with Syrian authorities.

The fires are now largely under control, though sporadic blazes have continued. More than 1,100 people have been displaced and over 14,000 people have been affected overall, with large areas of farmland destroyed.

UN agencies, along with NGO partners and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, are providing a range of support, including mobile teams to provide health and nutrition services; solar lamps, jerry cans and other critical household items; as well as bread and ready-to-eat rations; clean water; and also helping to rehabilitate damaged schools.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, where the situation continues to deteriorate for civilians, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us they’re gravely concerned over reports of brutal attacks on villages in the Kordofan region, as hostilities continue to escalate.

Between 10 and 13 July, attacks on villages in the locality of Bara in North Kordofan State reportedly left at least 300 people dead, including children and pregnant women, and many more injured. Homes were looted and burned, and people displaced. Our colleagues say that ongoing communications disruptions in the area are making it difficult to confirm the exact number of civilians killed.

OCHA is also alarmed by reports of renewed shelling in Al Obeid, the state capital, which is deepening fears and insecurity among civilians who were there.

In West Kordofan State, attacks on the villages of Al Fula and Abu Zabad between 10 and 13 July reportedly killed more than 20 people, including victims of an air strike on a school that was sheltering displaced families. Humanitarian operations of course also have been affected by the ongoing fighting.

These incidents are another tragic reminder of the relentless toll the conflict is taking on civilians across Sudan. We once again reaffirm our condemnation of the killings of all civilians. We are also seeing that civilians and civilian infrastructure — including schools, homes, shelters and humanitarian assets — be targeted, they must never be targeted. And we call on all parties to the conflict to fully respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.

People fleeing North Kordofan, as well as El Fasher in North Darfur State, continue to seek out safety in other parts of Sudan, including Northern State. Our humanitarian partners there report that more than 3,000 people have arrived in the locality of Ad-Dabbah since June.

While some have received food assistance, the steady influx of newly displaced families is putting more pressure on an already overstretched humanitarian system.

OCHA warns that the rainy season is bringing further hardship. In eastern Sudan on Sunday, heavy rain and strong winds destroyed or damaged shelters and food supplies for about 2,700 displaced people in Gedaref. A rapid assessment conducted by OCHA and our partners yesterday found that most of the impacted families wish to return to their areas of origin but need support to do so.

Across Sudan, more than 1.3 million people have returned to their home areas since November 2024, that’s what the International Organization for Migration is telling us. The vast majority returned to Al Jazirah, Sennar and Khartoum states, but they face worsening living conditions and shortages of basic services.

We continue to appeal for urgent and increased support to reach millions of vulnerable people across Sudan. We thank the donors who have so far contributed to this year’s humanitarian response plan for the country, which is nearly 23 per cent funded, with about $950 million in the bank.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Moving to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Our colleagues from the peacekeeping mission there, report that on 13 July, suspected CODECO elements attempted an attack on the village of Ndjala in Ituri province. UN peacekeepers rapidly deployed a patrol in response, leading the assailants to disperse with no casualties, thankfully, were reported.

The Mission also reports that it engaged with six Lendu community leaders who reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace through intercommunal dialogue with Hema leaders and sensitizing CODECO militias on engaging in dialogue to strengthen intercommunal social cohesion.

The peacekeeping mission remains actively engaged in supporting the implementation of local peace initiatives including the recently concluded dialogue between the armed groups, known as the Aru II Act of Engagement.

This commits armed groups in Ituri province to cease hostilities against civilians, adhere to the national disarmament programme and support the safe, voluntary and dignified return of displaced people.

** Afghanistan

Turning to Afghanistan. During a visit to the Islam Qala border crossing, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, called for an immediate international support for relief efforts as she witnessed the staggering daily influx of tens of thousands of Afghan returnees. During the visit, Ms. Otunbayeva met with returnee families, assistance partners and regional de facto officials.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan noted that despite determined efforts of UN agencies and local authorities, and a powerful public outpouring of practical support to the returnees, the pace and scale of returns are overwhelming already fragile support systems. More than 1.3 million Afghans have returned so far in 2025, straining communities across a country where 70 per cent of people live in poverty.

** Nigeria

Also, I want to flag that yesterday afternoon we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General said he is deeply saddened by the passing of the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

During his tenure, President Buhari demonstrated a deep commitment to the sovereignty, stability and development of his country. He also played a key role in promoting regional peace and security in West Africa and the Lake Chad Basin. He was also a strong advocate for multilateral and regional cooperation.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the family of the President, the Government, and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during this time of national mourning.

** Youth Skills Day

Today is what day besides Tuesday? It is something that I could’ve used when I was younger. It is World Youth Skills Day. This year’s theme is “Youth empowerment through AI and digital skills”.

In his message, the Secretary-General says as AI reshapes our world, young people must be seen not just as learners, but also as co-creators of a fairer digital future.

Every young person must be equipped with the skills for this digital age we live in.

** Financial Contribution

I’ve got a quiz for you today. Two countries paid in full. Ready?

The first country’s national dish is Kabsa, a flavourful [a journalist says Saudi Arabia] so do you want to tell us what Kabsa is, or shall I continue? I will go. It’s a flavourful rice dish typically made with meat (such as chicken, lamb, or beef) and a blend of spices like cinnamon and cardamom. So, thank you to Riyadh.

The second country is the largest landlocked country in Europe but the twentieth largest landlocked country in the world. Belarus. So, we thank Minsk.

We now have 116 paid up Member States.

I’m open to queries if there were any. Dezhi.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Yes. Last week, there was a report that EU had a deal to increase humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza in partnership with Israel. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has been rejected by the EU, which means there are not that many options. So, has the UN been informed to be ready because we didn’t see any progress actually in that front?

Spokesman : We’re always ready. And I think the theme since the latest large-scale blocking of aid coming in is that we are ready. Right? And I think Carl Skau told you, Mr. Fletcher has told you, everyone has told you, and I’ve told you that we are ready.

We are well aware of the agreement announced between the European Union and Israel. We saw the statement from Ms. Kallas underscoring the fact that the UN needed more aid to come in. So obviously, there’s been no unlocking of this as of now. We understand discussions are ongoing. But as always, we are ready.

Question : Is the UN the part of the discussion? [cross talk]

Spokesman : Sorry?

Question : Is UN in the…

Spokesman : The discussions are between the European Union and Israel.

Question : But you are… [cross talk]

Spokesman : Thank you. But I can tell you we are well aware of what is being discussed.

Question : Okay. Secondly, on the Suweida situation, I’m kind of wondering what’s the situation of UNDOF there in, on Golan Heights?

Spokesman : Well, the situation of UNDOF [UN Disengagement Observer Force] remains the same that it is limited in its ability to do its work. But UNDOF is not covering the area of Suweida.

Question : But the Israeli military still is in presence in Syria?

Spokesman : That’s correct. Okay. Yes.

Madame Saloomey.

Question : Speaking of AI, there were some demonstrators that were removed from the premises earlier that were protesting tech companies that were cited in Francesca Albanese’s report for helping Israel carry out its operations in Gaza. Has the UN considered its work with any of these tech firms going forward as a result of that?

Spokesman : Was there a demonstration in the building?

Question : I believe they tried to get into the building and didn’t. But they were out in front on the… [cross talk]

Spokesman : Okay. I was not aware. We expect all of the private sector to work and to engage in work based on the principles of the charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. And we expect all our vendors that we may have, to behave in a way that meets the code of conduct that is specified in our procurement.

Question : Will the UN continue to work with those companies?

Spokesman : That’s what I’ll say for the time being.

Volodymyr and then Magdalena.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Today, European Union Foreign Policy Chief, Kaja Kallas, stated that Russia has increasingly used chemical weapons in Ukraine, citing 9,000 cases based on Dutch and German intelligence. What is the Secretary-General’s position on this?

Spokesman : Look. We have seen those reports. I can tell you that we firmly stand against the use of any chemical weapons.

Magdalena.

Question : So, Mike Waltz just wrapped up his senate confirmation hearing to be [United States] Ambassador to the UN. And throughout his testimony, he talked about how the UN desperately needs reform. He also said that the Organization displays favouritism towards China and has a very strong antisemitic and anti-Israel priorities. Is there a response to these comments or comment more generally about his possible arrival to the US Mission soon?

Spokesman : I don’t want to get in the midst of a confirmation hearing that’s taking place. So, obviously, we would welcome a permanent, Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations, which is such a critical partner and part of this organization. You know, I think our message to all Member States is if you’re not fully pleased with what’s going on in this organization, engage with the other Member States in this organization.

Alex?

Question : Thanks, Steph. There have been some reports that Germany has submitted a formal request to the UN to trigger the snapback mechanism against Iran under the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]. Do you have any information?

Spokesman : I have not heard that except just now from you.

Question : Oh. But… [cross talk]

Spokesman : I will check.

Correspondent : Thank you.

Spokesman : All right. Anyone online? Serife.

Question : I want to ask you about the Israeli Diaspora Minister, [Amichai] Chikli’s, comments. After he compared the Syrian Administration to Hamas, he called for the elimination of the Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa. And if you have a minute, I want to say exactly what he said. He said, “Anyone who thinks that Sharaa is a legitimate leader is deeply mistaken. He’s a terrorist, a barbaric murderer who should be eliminated now.” So, I just want to know if you have a reaction to this call of assassination to a State leader. Thank you.

Spokesman : The last thing this region needs is more incitement to violence and more violent rhetoric.

Okay. Yes, you may do one more. Plenty of time.

Question : Just OCHA came out with the number 875 people having been killed. Either getting… [cross talk]

Spokesman : I think that’s from our human rights colleagues.

Correspondent : Okay.

Spokesman : But whatever.

Question : Is there any way to put a number like that into perspective? These are people that are trying to get help. I mean, is there anything you’ve been doing this job a long time in terms of a humanitarian operation. What does this say in terms of how it functions in international law?

Spokesman : They issued some breakdown of which ones were near the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which one were others. The vast majority were near GHF. How can you put in perspective, or how can you choose the right words when describing a situation where people are forced to walk miles between barbed wires in a militarized food distribution system only to be shot by unnamed contractors or by the Israeli military or by we’ve seen a few cases from Palestinian gunmen. It is just horrific. There is a better system, and it’s not one that’s a theoretical system. It’s a system that existed during the ceasefire. All we’re asking is to go back to that system, and we’re saying there’s enough work for everybody. There’s enough work for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to work with us. The only thing we ask is that they work based on the most basic principles where it is people don’t have to risk their lives to get food.

Dezhi.

Question : Since you have plenty of time…

Spokesman : I didn’t say plenty. I said a little bit more time. And just for Ms. Saloomey.

Question : So, I’m just wondering what’s the reaction from the Secretary-General that the country that owes big money actually want the big influence here in the United Nations.

Spokesman : Do you know of any country that doesn’t want big influence in this organization?

Thank you.