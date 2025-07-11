The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Briefings

In a short while, we will be joined by our friend, Carl Skau, the Deputy Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), who has just returned from Gaza and he will be here to talk to you about that visit.

And as a reminder, on Monday [at 12:45 p.m.] the Secretary-General and the Deputy Secretary-General, along with the Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, Mr. Li Junhua, will be here to discuss the Sustainable Development Goals Report 2025.

Given that these three illustrious people will be here, we will not have a noon briefing.

** Thirtieth Anniversary of the Genocide in Srebrenica

Today is the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica. In a message for the Day, the Secretary-General notes that as we mark this anniversary in Srebrenica — the worst atrocity on European soil since the Second World War. He stresses that this day is not only a moment of reflection, it is also a call to vigilance and action.

The Secretary-General points out that at a time when hate speech, denial and division are gaining ground, we must stand firm for truth and justice, adding that we must detect early warning signs and respond before violence takes hold, and that we must respect international law, we must defend human rights, and we must uphold the dignity of every individual, and also invest in reconciliation and peace.

And also to note that Rosemary DiCarlo, the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, represented the Secretary-General at the official ceremony that took place in Bosnia-Herzegovina today. In her remarks, she noted that the genocide in Srebrenica remains one of the darkest chapters in Europe’s recent history, a stark reminder of the consequences of hatred, division and the failure to protect civilians. She emphasized that the legacy of Srebrenica must be a world that never again turns away in the face of atrocity.

Also present from the UN side was Miguel Ángel Moratinos, who as you know is the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that every day without a ceasefire brings more preventable deaths — children dying in pain and hungry people shot while trying to reach the trickle of aid that is allowed in.

And today, once again, we’ve seen horrifying reports of casualties — dozens of them — among people in Rafah who were simply trying to get food and other basic supplies for their families.

Meanwhile, the fuel crisis remains acute.

Yesterday — for the second straight day — our colleagues were able to pick up 75,000 litres of fuel and bring them to the Gaza strip. This is of course a positive development. However, these amounts are a small portion of what is actually required to sustain lifesaving operations every day in Gaza.

To be clear: fuel is still running out in Gaza. More fuel is needed than what is actually brought in. If the current limits aren’t lifted immediately, so we can bring in greater volumes, more services will go dark

We also urgently need unimpeded, safe access inside Gaza. Yesterday, our teams could provide hospitals with some of the fuel that came in — but only in the south. That’s because Israeli authorities denied our attempt to bring fuel to the north.

Such denials are life-threatening.

We know that hospitals in the north are on the verge of shutting down. But it’s not just hospitals: Fuel is also running out for ambulances, it is running out for water treatment facilities and it is running out for many other essential services, all of which are at risk of collapsing.

Overall, out of the 15 humanitarian movements attempted yesterday where coordination was required with the Israeli authorities, five were denied outright, four were initially approved but then faced impediments on the ground, and only six were fully facilitated. Critical missions — such as the evacuation of vulnerable people from high-risk areas, the retrieval of vehicles and spare tires, and the assessment of medical equipment — could not be accomplished.

The facilitation of movements also needs to be timely. OCHA reports that on Wednesday, Israeli authorities denied a request to reach part of Gaza city where 18 injured people were trapped under the rubble. By the time the mission was finally allowed through yesterday, no one was found alive.

And another important reminder from OCHA is that much-needed operations, such as the distribution of tents, cannot even be attempted as stocks are fully depleted, and Israeli authorities are blocking the entry of any shelter materials — for over 130 days now.

Meanwhile, active hostilities and insecurity continue to put civilians — including aid workers — at risk.

Just this Wednesday and again yesterday, a total of five strikes hit a few hundred metres from where aid workers go; this included UN staffer. Thankfully none of the workers were injured. And also yesterday, members of the Red Cross and Red Crescent societies were shot at and injured on their way to help a colleague who had been injured and unreachable since last Friday. In all cases, the movements had been coordinated with the Israeli authorities.

And still on Gaza, I just want to share updated numbers from the ones that were released this morning from our colleagues in the Office of Human Rights. They tell us that 819 Palestinians were reportedly killed while trying to get food in Gaza. And the breakdown, according to our human rights colleagues is that 634 of them were killed in the vicinity of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution points, 185 died close to humanitarian aid convoys, including some run by us.

This data was collected between 27 May this year and as of 10 July.

The data is based on information gathered by our human rights colleagues through various reliable sources, including medical, human rights and humanitarian organisations. All of those numbers highlight the need for independent investigations into why people are being killed while just trying to access aid.

** Syria

Turning to Syria, the UN Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator there, Adam Abdelmoula, announced yesterday that a $625,000 allocation from the Syria Humanitarian Fund to support emergency response efforts following the devastating wildfires that are taking place in the country’s coastal areas. The new funds will enable humanitarian partners, primarily the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, to deliver urgent assistance to thousands of people impacted by the fires. We and our partners continue to closely coordinate with and support local and national authorities’ response. Assessments continue in 60 communities. Initial reports indicate that the blazes have displaced hundreds of individuals, destroyed agricultural land and critical infrastructure, and obviously severely and negatively impacted the livelihoods of many communities.

Mr. Abdelmoula called for urgent additional support. Our humanitarian colleagues stressed that timely and flexible funding is critical to saving lives and trying to rebuild and protect communities.

** Memorandum of Understanding between the UN and the Russian Federation

And an update on something a number of you have been asking me about, which is the Memorandum of Understanding between the UN and the Russian Federation. The final consultations meeting on the Memorandum of Understanding between the United Nations and the Russian Federation took place today, in Geneva. That Memorandum of Understanding, as you will recall, was signed on 22 July 2022 with an implementation period of three years as part of the efforts of the Secretary-General on global food security in the context of the Istanbul agreements.

The UN committed under the Memorandum of Understanding to efforts to facilitate the transparent unimpeded access of food and fertilizers, including the raw materials to produce fertilizers, including ammonia, originating from the Russian Federation to the world markets. This includes impediments that may arise in the sectors of finance, of insurance and logistics.

To accomplish this, the Secretary-General established a team, led by Rebeca Grynspan, the Secretary-General of UNCTAD. He tasked her to engage with all relevant stakeholders, including private sector actors, with a view to realizing the established exemptions related to the agricultural sector.

Over three years, we and the Russian Federation maintained constructive consultations to find solutions to address global food security. This work shows that, even in the most challenging of circumstances, the United Nations can convene around a shared commitment to global food security and the Secretary-General will continue to make his good offices available towards that objective.

** Haiti

Moving just south of Florida, to Haiti. Our political mission there — BINUH — and our human rights office there warn that escalating gang violence outside of the capital Port-au-Prince has claimed the lives of over 1,000 people since October of last year and forced hundreds of thousands to flee to safety.

This, they say, is happening as gangs continue to extend their influence along key routes in the north and in the centre of the country, and towards the Dominican Republic.

Haitian authorities have deployed specialized police units, supported by the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission. This has slowed the advances of the gangs to some extent, but ultimately, the report says that given their lack of resources, they have been unable to reassert control over the affected areas.

Against this backdrop, our colleagues say that human rights abuses by self-defence groups have increased. Summary executions involving Haitian security forces have also been committed against individuals accused of supporting gangs.

The report calls on the Haitian authorities to ensure police have the necessary resources to tackle gang violence, in full respect of international human rights law.

The report also calls on the international community to maintain BINUH’s full operational capacity so the office can continue to advise and support the Haitian Government. Strengthening the Multinational Security Support Mission and the full implementation of the arms embargo will be equally essential to restore security and the rule of law in Haiti.

** Attacks in the Red Sea

I have a statement for you hot off the press on the situation in the Red Sea.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the resumption of Houthi attacks on civilian vessels transiting in the Red Sea, especially the attacks that took place from 6 to 8 July 2025.

The sinking of both the Motor Vessel Magic Seas and the Motor Vessel Eternity C, with the deaths of at least four crew members and injuries to others, is a dangerous re-escalation in this critical waterway. With at least 15 crew members reported missing, the Secretary-General calls on the Houthis not to take any actions that impede the ongoing search and rescue operations for the crew members that are still missing from those two vessels. Beyond being an unacceptable attack on the safety and security of seafarers, these acts also violated the freedom of navigation, caused a hazard to maritime transport and represent a serious risk of a significant environmental, economic and humanitarian damage to an already vulnerable coastal environment.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that international law must be respected by all parties at all times. He also underscores that Security Council resolution 2768 (2025) related to these Houthi attacks against merchant and commercial vessels must be fully respected.

The United Nations remains committed to continuing its efforts towards broader de-escalation in the region as well as continued engagement with Yemeni, regional and international actors to secure a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the conflict in Yemen.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, the UN Children’s Fund and our humanitarian colleagues are sounding the alarm over the deepening nutrition crisis across that country. Alarming new data from UNICEF reveals a 46 per cent surge in the number of children being treated for severe acute malnutrition across the Darfur region during the first five months of this year, compared to the same period in 2024. In North Darfur, the number of severely malnourished children has doubled, with more than 40,000 admitted for treatment between January and May. The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, warns that conflict is starving Sudan's children, stressing that vital aid must reach them before it’s too late and that we need access and we need funding now. UNICEF says the situation is equally alarming beyond Darfur.

The number of children treated for severe acute malnutrition rose by 70 per cent in North Kordofan, that is 174 per cent in Khartoum State, and 680 per cent in Aj Jazirah State. In Khartoum and Aj Jazirah, UNICEF says the increase in admission rates likely partially reflects an improvement in security and access, improving the ability of mothers to reach health centres for much needed support.

** Central African Republic

And a quick update from the peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, (MINUSCA). Yesterday in Bangui, the leaders of two armed groups, the 3R and the UPC, took part in a ceremony where they committed to laying down their arms and rejoining the 2019 Peace Agreement.

Valentine Rugwabiza, the head of our peacekeeping mission there, welcomed this important step and underscored that beyond the signing of the Agreement, which will profoundly reinvigorate the peace process in the country, this is also a moment to celebrate the courage of the Central African people who have chosen dialogue over division, reconciliation over resentment, and peace over conflict.

The disarmament and demobilization process will begin in the days to come. It will take place in the Ouaka prefecture, where around 500 combatants have gathered to surrender their weapons and receive a demobilization card.

The peacekeeping mission will continue to provide support to the Government to carry out this process, as it has done for over 5,000 ex-combatants since 2016. It will also simultaneously deploy national disarmament and demobilization mobile teams on the ground to assist with the verification of weapons and ammunition collected, as well as to ensure security for both the teams and the overall operations throughout the process.

** World Population Day

A couple of international days. Today is also World Population Day, and the theme this year is "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world”. In a message for the Day, the Secretary-General points out that the theme reaffirms the promise of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development: that every person has the right to make informed choices about their lives and their futures. He urges countries to invest in policies that ensure education, healthcare, decent work, and the full protection of their reproductive rights.

And just to note that at 3 p.m., Dr. Natalia Kanem, the Executive Director of UNFPA, will deliver remarks on behalf of the Secretary-General at the 2025 United Nations Population Award.

The Committee for the Award has selected two laureates in the “Individual” and “Institution” categories, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to population and reproductive health issues and solutions.

** International Days

And tomorrow is the International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms, and more importantly, if I say something springs eternal, what day is it? International Day of Hope.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Dezhi, Edie then Benny.

Question : Yesterday, you mentioned that the UN is in the process of answering a letter from Ambassador Dorothy Shea from US UN. What is the process now? What is the content of the letter from the US, I mean, Albanese?

Spokesman : I think they made their letter public. It refers to, Ms. Albanese [Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967], and we're answering the letter.

Question : Has that process been done?

Spokesman : I don't know if the letter is actually in the mail. It's on its way to the post box, if I'm not mistaken.

Question : So from the institutional level, does the Secretary-General support the rapporteur of her work, no matter what she said?

Spokesman : I think, Dezhi, let me use the term extensive question and answer period on Ms. Albanese.

Question : Yesterday.

Spokesman : Yesterday, and I would refer you to that.

Question : Okay. Today, not today, actually yesterday, GHF said they are exploring a new method of delivering aid through community. What suggestion would the UN give GHF to do that?

Spokesman : You know what suggestion I'm going to say, right? I'm going to say whatever they do, and we welcome other partners’ work to work in Gaza and help meet the desperate needs of the people in Gaza that whatever operation they set up, it is based on our four principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and independence.

Question : Sorry. One last question. The other day, actually, I wanted to ask you this, but I didn't get a chance.

Spokesman : Did I deny you a chance to ask me a question?

Question : No. It's just you asked me too early to ask you a question the day before yesterday. Okay. Anyway, so I was wondering this for a long time. Which does the UN think is more important to get aid delivery? Sorry, to how to say that? Which is the priority of the United Nations to think about this, to deliver aid while people get killed or to deliver aid that aid could be grabbed by Hamas in Gaza? Which one do you think is worse?

Spokesman : I'm not in the business of ranking. Our aim and everyone who works on in the humanitarian sphere writ large in Gaza, their aim should be to find ways to feed people without people getting killed.

Edie.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I wasn't quite clear on the memorandum of understanding between the UN and the Russian Federation, whether it's being extended or not?

Spokesman : It is not being extended. However, we will continue to work on the issues that are included in the MOU.

Question : And what about the Black Sea Grain Initiative? Does that mean that it's basically?

Spokesman : They were two separate things.

Question : Yes. I know.

Spokesman : And the operation around the Black Sea Grain Initiative ceased working some time ago, though we continue to push and work on issues relating to freedom of navigation for central global cargo in the Black Sea.

Benny?

Question : Follow-up on Gaza. Yesterday, the EU Foreign Affair Commissioner, Kaja Kallas. You know her. She issued a statement that they have an agreement with the Israelis. The deal means more crossing open, aid and food trucks entering Gaza, repair of vital infrastructure and protection of aid workers. Is that what you meant by, I mean, is that going to help?

Spokesman : Well, okay. Let me thank you for the direct question. The implementation and the activation of what was agreed to would definitely help, right? The opening up of more crossings, more aid going. This is exactly what we've been calling for. We were not a party to the discussions between the EU and Israel. We obviously, as I just said, we welcome the announcement and the content of it, but we have been in regular touch with anyone who has influence over the humanitarian needs in Gaza.

Question : Is that a problem for you that the EU can reach an agreement while you claim every day, including today, that your operation is being impeded?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I think that not at all. There are lots of parties at this sitting around this table. It is clear that certain Member States, certain groups of Member States, such as the EU, have some influence more than we do. You know, the aims of what the EU is trying to do is the aim that we share. And I think what they're trying to do, without trying to interpret their goal, is to help us do our work. So it's not, we're very much welcome their efforts, and it's there's not a problem. What we want is to see the implementation of it.

Question : Sorry. My question was, is there a reason why the Israelis trust the EU more, and the US by the way, with the other effort, than the UN?

Spokesman : Listen. I will leave that to analysts such as yourself, but this is not about the EU saying they will do the work that the UN does. This is about the European Union trying to help the United Nations and the global humanitarian community be able to do their work.

Alex, and then go ahead. Dennis, I'm sorry, it's Friday. I'm sorry.

Question : Just a follow-up on memorandum. Can you tell who participated in the final consultations? So who is from UN and who's from Russia?

Spokesman : If I'm not mistaken, and you will correct me if I am mistaken, it was the Deputy Foreign Minister, Mr. Vershinin, and from our end, it was Rebeca Grynspan [Secretary-General of UNCTAD], and that I'm not mistaken on.

Yes, ma'am.

Question : [inaudible]

Spokesman : I think we welcome this dialogue between two countries that have faced tensions for some time. We remember the peace treaty that was signed in March, and we think this is a very welcome development in the direction of solidifying what was signed in the treaty. I can tell you that the Secretary-General is closely, obviously, following all of these developments.

Yes, sir. And then I'll come to you, Nizar.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Reports indicate that the PKK has begun their disarmament process following the agreement with the Turkish Government in May. Secretary-General Guterres welcomed the move when it was initially announced, as “important steps for a peaceful resolution”. My question is, to your knowledge, will the Secretary-General and the UN for that matter be playing an active role in maintaining these security arrangements, or will that responsibility fall solely on the parties involved? Thank you.

Spokesman : I can tell you that we very much welcome the operationalization of the agreement, at least the first step of the operationalization. We hope that it will encourage further steps towards lasting peace in the region. And I can also tell you that we are ready to support this in any way that we can, should we be asked.

Nizar, and then I'll go to Alex.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. In addition to hundreds of Palestinian journalists killed in the conflict in Gaza and in the West Bank, Israelis continue to harass journalists and arrests of them. One of them is Nasr Laham, our colleague, who has been arrested now for over five days, and he's still not charged for anything.

Spokesman : Where was he arrested?

Question : In the West Bank in Ramallah, for no reason, obviously, except that he's a journalist. His house was ransacked, and he's still in custody. Do you have anything to say about this, especially with this large number of journalists?

Spokesman : I think we have been very clear in expressing our deep concern at not only the lack of journalists in Gaza, but the harassment that the journalists have received in the West Bank and generally in this conflict.

Okay.

Question : But does the Secretary-General calls for his release and other journalists like him?

Spokesman : I think we call for clarity to be brought around this case and for journalists to be allowed to do their work freely without fears of imprisonment or anything else.

Alex.

Question : Thanks, Steph. I'll be quick. On the UN conference on two-State solution, there have been some reports that it's been postponed for the end of July. Do you have any information?

Spokesman : I mean, like you, I've seen the press reports. We're waiting to get some official confirmation.

Thank you. I will go get our guest.

[guest briefing, not transcribed]

Spokesman : I will just take a few of the questions online that I didn't take earlier. […] I missed Mike, at least online. So, Mike, if you have a question, go ahead.

Question : Yes, Steph. I hope you're doing okay there today. I read the transcript from yesterday's briefing. Sorry I missed it, but I did have a couple follow-ups for you. So you asked that Member States in regards to Special Rapporteur Albanese and any complaints against her operate within the UN human rights architecture. I mean, I think there's an obvious issue here and I'd like you to comment on it if you could. You have essentially a fake lawyer, I mean, who lied on her application about her credentials. She was reappointed against established procedure. She lies about external funding that she received. She sends threatening letters to private businesses, recommends their executives be dragged before a court that has no jurisdiction over them. That's the UN human rights architecture. How would you expect Member States to better operate within the confines that have been established?

Spokesman : Thank you, is that the human rights rapporteurs are appointed by the Human Rights Council. Issues having to do with any of the rapporteur’s credentials, ideas, or anything need to be raised with the presidency of the Human Rights Council, right? And that's what I mean by engaging.

Alright, anyone else have a question?

Thank you all. Enjoy the rest of the day. Enjoy the weekend. Enjoy everything.