BIO/5616
New Permanent Representative of Egypt Presents Credentials
The new Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations, Ihab Moustafa Awad Moustafa, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.
(As provided by the Permanent Mission of Egypt)
Ambassador Ihab Moustafa Awad Moustafa
Diplomatic Career
|December 2025 - present
|Ambassador, Permanent Representative Permanent Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the U.N. New York
|2023 - November 2025
|Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs
|2021 – 2023
|Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Federal Republic of Nigeria
|2018 – December 2021
|Deputy Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for U.N. Affairs
|2016 – 2018
|Deputy Permanent Representative Permanent Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the U.N. New York
|2007 – 2015
|Senior Officer, United Nations Peacebuilding Support Office (PBSO)
|2007
|Political Officer, Africa Division, Office of Operations United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations
|2003 – 2007
|Second Secretary/First Secretary Permanent Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the U.N. New York
|2002
|Second Secretary, Department of Multilateral Relations Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo
|2000 – 2002
|Second Secretary, Department of International Economic Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo
|1996 – 2002
|Third Secretary Embassy of Egypt, New Delhi, India
|1995
|Attaché Department of Sudan Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo
|1994 -1995
|Attaché Department of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo
Education and Academic Degrees
|1996
|M.A. in International Relations Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies, University of Malta
|1992
|Bachelor of Arts in Political Science American University in Cairo
|1987
|High School Diploma Los Altos High School, Los Angeles, California
Personal
|Marital Status
|Married with 2 sons