New Permanent Representative of Egypt Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations, Ihab Moustafa Awad Moustafa, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Permanent Mission of Egypt)

Ambassador Ihab Moustafa Awad Moustafa

Diplomatic Career

December 2025 - present Ambassador, Permanent Representative Permanent Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the U.N. New York 2023 - November 2025 Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs 2021 – 2023 Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2018 – December 2021 Deputy Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for U.N. Affairs 2016 – 2018 Deputy Permanent Representative Permanent Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the U.N. New York 2007 – 2015 Senior Officer, United Nations Peacebuilding Support Office (PBSO) 2007 Political Officer, Africa Division, Office of Operations United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations 2003 – 2007 Second Secretary/First Secretary Permanent Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the U.N. New York 2002 Second Secretary, Department of Multilateral Relations Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo 2000 – 2002 Second Secretary, Department of International Economic Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo 1996 – 2002 Third Secretary Embassy of Egypt, New Delhi, India 1995 Attaché Department of Sudan Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo 1994 -1995 Attaché Department of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo

Education and Academic Degrees

1996 M.A. in International Relations Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies, University of Malta 1992 Bachelor of Arts in Political Science American University in Cairo 1987 High School Diploma Los Altos High School, Los Angeles, California

Personal