New Permanent Representative of Egypt Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations, Ihab Moustafa Awad Moustafa, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Permanent Mission of Egypt)

Ambassador Ihab Moustafa Awad Moustafa

Diplomatic Career

December 2025 - presentAmbassador, Permanent Representative Permanent Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the U.N. New York
2023 - November 2025Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs
2021 – 2023Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Federal Republic of Nigeria
2018 – December 2021Deputy Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for U.N. Affairs
2016 – 2018Deputy Permanent Representative Permanent Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the U.N. New York
2007 – 2015Senior Officer, United Nations Peacebuilding Support Office (PBSO)
2007Political Officer, Africa Division, Office of Operations United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations
2003 – 2007Second Secretary/First Secretary Permanent Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the U.N. New York
2002Second Secretary, Department of Multilateral Relations Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo
2000 – 2002Second Secretary, Department of International Economic Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo
1996 – 2002Third Secretary Embassy of Egypt, New Delhi, India
1995Attaché Department of Sudan Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo
1994 -1995Attaché Department of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo

Education and Academic Degrees

1996M.A. in International Relations Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies, University of Malta
1992Bachelor of Arts in Political Science American University in Cairo
1987High School Diploma Los Altos High School, Los Angeles, California

Personal

Marital StatusMarried with 2 sons
Egypt
