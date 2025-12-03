New Permanent Representative of Bulgaria Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Bulgaria to the United Nations, Gergana Karadjova, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Permanent Mission of Bulgaria)

Gergana Karadjova

Appointed Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Bulgaria to the United Nations in New York (Presidential Decree № 147 01/09/2025, Council of Ministers Decision № 580 28.08.2025)

Born in 1975 in Sofia, Bulgaria

Current position: Director General for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Bulgaria (as of August 2023)

Personal diplomatic rank: Ambassador

Gergana Karadjova graduated from the Lycée français de Sofia «Alphonse de Lamartine» in 1994. Master in International Relations /1999/, and Law /2006/ from the Law Faculty of Sofia University « St. Climent Ohridski » and master in French literature. Mrs. Karadjova specialised European studies in Paris and Strasbourg /2000/ and European Security and Defence Policy, High level at the European Security and Defence College /promotion 2007-2008/.

Career diplomat, she joined the Diplomatic Service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria in 1999 and served in the field of European integration, pre-accession and accession negotiations of Bulgaria to the EU /CFSP and JHA/, both in the MFA Sofia and the Diplomatic Chancellery of the Bulgarian Embassy in Paris /2002-2005/. From 2008 to 2015 Gergana Karadjova assumed functions related to the CFSP and CSDP policies of Bulgaria in the EU both in the Permanent Representation of Bulgaria to the EU /2008-2012/, Brussels and in the MFA, Sofia /2012 -2015/ where she was appointed European Correspondent of the MFA, Director for CSFP/CSDP and Deputy Director General for Political Affairs.

Gergana Karadjova served as PSC Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Political and Security Committee of the EU from November 2015 to April 2019 and as an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to Ireland (June 2019 - June 2023). Director General for Political Affairs/ Political Director of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Bulgaria from August 2023 to present.

Awarded by the MFA and the MoI for contributing to the accession negotiations of Bulgaria to the EU. Holder of merits for exemplary diplomatic service in 2014 and for contributing to the first Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2018.

Gergana Karadjova is married with one daughter. She is interested in classic and contemporary literature, literary critics, art, and architecture. She enjoys reading, drawing and painting.